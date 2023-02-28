CanAlaska Stakes Large Athabasca Basin Land Position South of Key Lake Mine and Mill

Infinity Stone Completes Airborne Geophysics & Expands Land Position at Zen-Whoberi Project, Quebec

Highlights

  • Infinity Stone has completed a UAV magnetic survey and interpretation on Zen-Whoberi with the goal of refining drill targets
  • Geophysics program follows the discovery of significant grade of 15.5% Cu in surface sampling (1)
  • The Company has also staked 12 additional claims and submitted an application for 3 additional claims at Zen-Whoberi, based on the results from the geophysical survey, expanding total project size to 4,561 hectares

Infinity Stone Ventures Corp. (CSE: GEMS) (OTCQB: GEMSF) (FSE: B2I) (the "Company" or "Infinity Stone") announces that it has received results from its airborne UAV magnetic survey on its Zen-Whoberi Project located north of Mont Laurier, Quebec. The survey covered over 570 line-km with detailed line spacing of 100 metres, with 25-metre spacing over and around the geochemical soil sampling grid completed by the Company during Summer 2022 (announced on August 12, 2022), in the northeastern part of the Property. Based upon the results of the survey, the Company has expanded the Zen-Whoberi Project by staking an additional 15 claims, 3 of which are still pending application. The currently granted claims total 706 hectares, bringing the total property size to 4,561 hectares, in addition to the 3 pending claims.

The UAV airborne magnetic survey identified several new anomalous zones coincident with soil sampling anomalies, as well as several parallel ENE-WSW-trending structures at the newly expanded and previously unexplored northern part of the Property. Results are shown in Figures 1 and 2.

"With the completion and interpretation of the results at the Zen-Whoberi Project we are excited to have identified multiple news zones of interest, alongside confirmation of magnetic anomalies within our focus zone, where we have previously conducted a soil sampling grid," said Zayn Kalyan, CEO of Infinity Stone. "The results of the program have warranted expansion of the project and we are looking forward to the next step of the exploration, including a targeted diamond drill program in the coming months. We are also looking for potential joint venture partners for the project, as a part of Infinity Stone's project generation model," furthered Mr. Kalyan. "Copper is critical in fueling the energy transition and meeting the stated goals of international governments moving towards combatting climate change. It is often quoted that we will need to mine more copper in the next 30 years to meet climate goals than has been mined in human history (2). While there has been volatility in the price of copper over the immediate short-term, we are projecting that given current macro-economic trends, demand and price for copper will increase over the next 12-24 months," concluded Mr. Kalyan.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8151/156531_afa90e2b24beaa5d_002.jpg

Figure 1: Total Magnetic Intensity

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8151/156531_afa90e2b24beaa5d_002full.jpg.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8151/156531_afa90e2b24beaa5d_003.jpg

Figure 2: 1st Vertical Derivative

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8151/156531_afa90e2b24beaa5d_003full.jpg.

About The Zen-Whoberi Project
Infinity Stone's Zen-Whoberi Project, located 30 km north of Mont-Laurier, Quebec, Canada, was discovered by Surface Survey and Beep Mat Survey in 2004 and covers 4,561 hectares. Mineralization primarily occurs with chalcopyrite, bornite, pyrite, and pyrrhotite, along with massive sulphides. Anomalous levels of gold, platinum, and palladium have been observed in most drilling. The project is 500m from the nearest power line and is to infrastructure with direct road access which is 270km from Montreal. Surveys discovered high grade copper in sulphide areas and previous excavations have discovered additional findings such as gold, platinum, and palladium. It is located in the central metasedimentary belt of the Grenville geological province. The copper mineralization occurs as a skarn in the form of disseminated sulphides (pyrrhotite, chalcopyrite and bornite) in calcosilicate rocks.

Qualified Person

Technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Case Lewis, P.Geo., a "Qualified Person" as defined under NI 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and a director of the Company.

References

(1)Infinity Stone Ventures news release dated September 16, 2022: "Infinity Stone Discovers 15.5% Copper from New Zone at Zen-Whoberi Project"
https://infinitystoneventures.com/infinity-stone-discovers-15-5-copper-from-new-zone-at-zen-whoberi-project/.
(2) Robert Friedland: 'World economy can't change unless we develop a lot more mines'
https://www.mining.com/mining-indaba-robert-friedlands-revenge-of-the-miners/.

About Infinity Stone Ventures

Infinity Stone's mission is to be a diversified, single source supplier for the critical energy metals being used in the clean energy revolution alongside its established SaaS solution portfolio. Infinity Stone is meeting the demand from battery and wind turbine manufacturers, nuclear and hydrogen energy producers, and energy metals speculators by acquiring 100% interest in critical mineral deposits and occurrences in stable mining-friendly jurisdictions, close to final use destinations in North American manufacturing hubs.

To register for investor updates please visit https://infinitystoneventures.com.

Connect with Infinity Stone

Email | Website | Facebook | LinkedIn | Twitter | Instagram |

Infinity Stone Contact
Zayn Kalyan
CEO and Director
Direct: 778-938-3367
zayn@altuscapital.ca

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this news release.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "projects", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or result expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon what management of Company believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The forward-looking statements may also be affected by risks and uncertainties in the business of the Company, including those described in the Company's public filings available on www.SEDAR.com. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/156531

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Infinity Stone Announces Application For Dual Listing on Upstream

Infinity Stone Announces Application For Dual Listing on Upstream

Infinity Stone begins application to dual list on Upstream to tap into global audience who can invest using digital currency & traditional payments

Infinity Stone Ventures Corp. (CSE: GEMS) (OTC: GEMSF) (FSE: B2I) (the " Company " or " Infinity Stone "), is pleased to announce that it has begun the application process to dual list its shares on Upstream, the revolutionary trading app for digital securities and NFTs powered by Horizon Fintex (" Horizon ") and MERJ Exchange Limited (" MERJ ").

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Infinity Stone Options 38,441ha Sugar Loaf and Little Dipper Lithium Projects Near Sigma Lithium in Minas Gerais Province, Brazil

Infinity Stone Options 38,441ha Sugar Loaf and Little Dipper Lithium Projects Near Sigma Lithium in Minas Gerais Province, Brazil

Highlights

  • Infinity Stone has optioned the Sugar Loaf and Little Dipper lithium projects, collectively covering 38,441 hectares.
  • The Sugar Loaf Project covers 22,195 hectares, located approximately 15 kilometres from Sigma Lithium's Grota do Cirilo Project, located in the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil .
  • The Little Dipper Project covers 16,246 hectares, located approximately 10 kilometres from Oceana's Solonopole Lithium Project in the state of Ceará, Brazil .

Infinity Stone Ventures Corp. (CSE: GEMS) (OTC: GEMSF) (FSE: B2I) (the " Company " or " Infinity Stone "), is pleased to announce that it has optioned the 38,441-hectare Sugar Loaf and Little Dipper Lithium Projects (the " Sugar Loaf Project " and " Little Dipper Project ", respectively; collectively, the " Projects "). The Sugar Loaf Project is located 15 kilometres from both Sigma Lithium Resources' (" Sigma Lithium ") Grota do Cirilo Project and Lithium Ionic Inc's (" Lithium Ionic ") Itinga Project in the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil . The Little Dipper Project is located in the state of Ceará, approximately 10 kilometres from Oceana Lithium Ltd.'s ( "Oceana ") Solonopole Lithium Project. The Sugar Loaf Project comprises 13 exploration permits, while the Little Dipper Project comprises 9 exploration permits. (Figures 1 & 2) .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Infinity Stone Further Expands Project, Including Historic Lithium Samples, near Patriot Battery Metals Corvette Discovery

Infinity Stone Further Expands Project, Including Historic Lithium Samples, near Patriot Battery Metals Corvette Discovery

Highlights

  • Infinity Stone expands its land position to over 5,546 hectares, as well as a pending application for two additional claims in James Bay Lithium District adjacent to and near Patriot Battery Metals Corvette discovery.
  • Further exploration and project expansion is being conducted in the context of the new discovery and significant drilling results from PMET and Winsome in the Corvette Lithium Trend in James Bay, QC.

Infinity Stone Ventures Corp. (CSE: GEMS) (OTCQB: GEMSF) (FSE: B2I) (the "Company" or "Infinity Stone"), is pleased to announce that it has acquired and staked an additional 359 hectares, as well as a pending application for two additional claims (the "New Claims") on its Camaro Hellcat Lithium Project (the "Camaro Hellcat Project"), with claim blocks adjacent to Patriot Battery Metals' ("PMET" or "Patriot") Corvette Project in the James Bay Region of Quebec, bringing its total land position to 5,546 hectares in addition to the currently pending cells. The New Claims include historical surface samples returning 57ppm Li, sampled and assayed in 2016, and a 30ppm Li sample in 1997 (the "Historic Samples").1 The Historic Samples were found to the west of Winsome Resources Cancet Project and PMET's Corvette Lithium Project, north of the Taiga Highway. There are at least 4 historical mapped pegmatites on the New Claims, and the Company intends to conduct further exploration to identify any other potential pegmatites that may be found on the New Claims.

The New Claims are also located near Winsome Resources Ltd.'s ("Winsome") Cancet discovery drill hole (the "Cancet Property"). Winsome's best results at Cancet have included 1 metre at 5.65% Li2O from 36.5 metres and six metres at 1.95% Li2O from 36.45 metres.2 Furthermore, the New Claims are adjacent to a number of claims currently held by Jody Dahrouge, President and Owner of Daroughe Geological Consulting Ltd., a consultant and contractor to PMET. PMET has recently announced that it had drilled 52.2 metres of 3.34% LI2O, including 15.0 metres of 5.10% LI2O.

Infinity Stone intends to conduct a focused exploration program on the Hellcat claim block, alongside an initial prospecting program on the New Claims, in the early spring and will leverage the results of the Winter Geophysics Program announced on January 19, 2023 in targeting sampling and trenching. The Survey will further enable the mapping and delineation of the pegmatitic units across the claim blocks.

"We are excited to further expand the Hellcat Camaro Project in James Bay near Patriot's Corvette discovery. As the spring exploration season rapidly approaches, we are renewing our focus on the project and are actively evaluating new claim blocks that are adjacent and near the current project footprint," said Zayn Kalyan, CEO of Infinity Stone. "The James Bay region, specifically the CV lithium trend discovered by PMET, is quickly becoming the epicentre of lithium exploration in North America and we are excited to have a prospective land package in the region. We are looking forward to being able to get back on the ground with more data following our geophysics program to conduct a renewed and focused exploration program," furthered Mr. Kalyan.

Terms of Acquisition

Pursuant to the acquisition of 100% interest in 154 hectares of the New Claims, the Company has agreed to (i) paying $6,000 in cash and issuing 200,000 subordinate voting shares ("Shares") of the Company to the claim vendor Donovan Explorations Ltd.

About the Hellcat Camaro Lithium Project

The 5,546-hectare Hellcat Camaro Lithium Project is located adjacent to Patriot Battery Metals' Corvette Property, in the James Bay Region of Quebec, approximately 235 kilometres east of Radisson, Quebec and 245 kilometres northeast of the Cree village municipality of Nemaska. The Project has four property blocks, the Taiga, Hellcat, and Camaro, collectively covering 3,850 hectares adjacent to Patriot Battery Metals' Corvette Lithium discovery in the James Bay Region of Quebec. PMET has recently returned significant high-grade results at the Corvette Lithium Project, including 156.9 m at 2.12% Li2O (176.4 m to 333.4 m), including 25.0 m at 5.04% Li2O (CV22-083).1

Qualified Person

Technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Case Lewis, P.Geo., a "Qualified Person" as defined under NI 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and a director of the Company.

About Infinity Stone Ventures

Infinity Stone's mission is to be a diversified, single source supplier for the critical energy metals being used in the clean energy revolution alongside its established SaaS solution portfolio. Infinity Stone is meeting the demand from battery and wind turbine manufacturers, nuclear and hydrogen energy producers, and energy metals speculators by acquiring 100% interest in critical mineral deposits and occurrences in stable mining-friendly jurisdictions, close to final use destinations in North American manufacturing hubs.

To register for investor updates please visit https://infinitystone.ventures.

INVESTOR PRESENTATION

Connect with Infinity Stone

Email | Website | Facebook | LinkedIn | Twitter | Instagram |

Infinity Stone Contact
Zayn Kalyan
CEO and Director
Direct: 778-938-3367
zayn@altuscapital.ca

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this news release.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "projects", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or result expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon what management of Company believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The forward-looking statements may also be affected by risks and uncertainties in the business of the Company, including those described in the Company's public filings available on www.SEDAR.com. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Infinity Stone Intersects 3.36% Cg over 101.0m, including 21.96% Cg over 4.32m at Rockstone Graphite Project

Infinity Stone Intersects 3.36% Cg over 101.0m, including 21.96% Cg over 4.32m at Rockstone Graphite Project

Highlights

  • Infinity Stone encounters 3.36% Cg and 0.13% Zn over 101.0m, including 21.96% Cg and 0.78% Zn over 4.32m from RS-22-03, 10.86% Cg and 0.42% Zn over 14.0m including 17.94% Cg and 0.60% Zn over 7.0m from RS-22-04, and 15.68% Cg and 0.56% Zn over 4.83m, including 24.05% Cg and 0.72% Zn over 2.33m from RS-22-01.
  • All of the drill holes from the Fall Drill Program which returned elevated graphite levels, with significant mineralization and grade comparable with drilling results from other graphite discoveries, including Nouveau Monde Graphite's Matawinie Mine.
  • Significant continued exploration potential with latest results, including the discovery of gold in VMS-type exhalite mineralization, intersecting 1.70 g/t Au over 2.0 m in RS-22-02.
  • Infinity Stone intends to immediately mobilise for an extended drill program to extend RS-22-02 to determine further gold mineralization, alongside additional step-out holes.

Infinity Stone Ventures Corp. (CSE: GEMS) (OTCQB: GEMSF) (FSE: B2I) (the "Company" or "Infinity Stone") is pleased to provide an update on its Fall drill program (the "Fall Drill Program") on the Rockstone Graphite project located near Thunder Bay, Ontario ("Rockstone" or the "Rockstone Graphite Project").

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Infinity Stone to Fly Airborne Geophysics at Camaro Hellcat Lithium Project in James Bay, Quebec

Infinity Stone to Fly Airborne Geophysics at Camaro Hellcat Lithium Project in James Bay, Quebec

Highlights

  • Infinity Stone intends to conduct an airborne magnetic gradiometer survey at the Camaro Hellcat Lithium Project, adjacent to PMET's Corvette Lithium Discovery, with the goal of understanding regional geology to inform future prospecting and drill targets.
  • Geophysics results will enable a focused exploration program on the Hellcat claim block in the early Spring.

Infinity Stone Ventures Corp. (CSE: GEMS) (OTCQB: GEMSF) (FSE: B2I) (the "Company" or "Infinity Stone") is pleased to announce it intends to conduct an airborne magnetic gradiometer survey ("Winter Geophysics Program" or the "Survey") on its Camaro Hellcat Lithium Project (the "Camaro - Hellcat Project") adjacent to Patriot Battery Metals' ("PMET" or "Patriot") Corvette Lithium Discovery in the James Bay Lithium District of Quebec. The goal of the survey will be to gain a greater understanding of the regional geology to inform future prospecting and drill targets. The intended survey will be approximately 918 line-km over the Hellcat, Camaro, and Taiga claim blocks, with detailed line spacing of 100 metres, and more detailed line spacing over the Hellcat claims.

Infinity Stone intends to conduct a focused exploration program on the Hellcat claim block in the early spring and will leverage the results of the Winter Geophysics Program in targeting sampling and trenching. The Survey will further enable the mapping and delineation of the pegmatitic units across the claim blocks.

The Hellcat claims are underlain by 9 km of strike length of underexplored greenstone and metasediments of the Mesoarchean Rouget formation and Neoarchean Marbot formation, respectively. The under-explored Rouget formation greenstone belt represents an attractive exploration target which is geologically similar and proximal to the Guyer Group greenstone, which hosts the PMET Corvette Pegmatites.

"We are excited to push forward with exploration on the Camaro Hellcat Lithium Project. Given PMET's recent high-grade drilling results, including 156.9 m at 2.12% Li2O (176.4 m to 333.4 m), including 25.0 m at 5.04% Li2O (CV22-083)[1], we are eager to gain a further understanding of the project ahead of an extensive exploration program in the spring", said Zayn Kalyan, CEO of Infinity Stone.

About the Hellcat Camaro Lithium Project

The 5,187-hectare Hellcat Camaro Lithium Project is located adjacent to Patriot Battery Metals' Corvette Property, in the James Bay Region of Quebec, approximately 235 kilometres east of Radisson, Quebec and 245 kilometres northeast of the Cree village municipality of Nemaska. The Project has three property blocks, the Taiga, Hellcat, and Camaro, collectively covering 3,850 hectares adjacent to Patriot Battery Metals' Corvette Lithium discovery in the James Bay Region of Quebec. PMET has recently returned significant high-grade results at the Corvette Lithium Project, including 156.9 m at 2.12% Li2O (176.4 m to 333.4 m), including 25.0 m at 5.04% Li2O (CV22-083).1

Qualified Person

Technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Case Lewis, P.Geo., a "Qualified Person" as defined under NI 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and a director of the Company.

About Infinity Stone Ventures

Infinity Stone's mission is to be a diversified, single source supplier for the critical energy metals being used in the clean energy revolution alongside its established SaaS solution portfolio. Infinity Stone is meeting the demand from battery and wind turbine manufacturers, nuclear and hydrogen energy producers, and energy metals speculators by acquiring 100% interest in critical mineral deposits and occurrences in stable mining-friendly jurisdictions, close to final use destinations in North American manufacturing hubs.

To register for investor updates please visit https://infinitystone.ventures.

Connect with Infinity Stone

Email | Website | Facebook | LinkedIn | Twitter | Instagram |

Infinity Stone Contact
Zayn Kalyan
CEO and Director
Direct: 778-938-3367
zayn@altuscapital.ca

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this news release.

Forward Looking Statements Disclaimer

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "projects", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or result expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon what management of Company believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The forward-looking statements may also be affected by risks and uncertainties in the business of the Company, including those described in the Company's public filings available on www.SEDAR.com. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NextSource Materials Announces Global Anode Expansion Strategy and Economic Results of First Battery Anode Facility

NextSource Materials Announces Global Anode Expansion Strategy and Economic Results of First Battery Anode Facility

NextSource Materials Inc. (TSX:NEXT)(OTCQB:NSRCF) ("NextSource" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its global anode expansion strategy and the economic results from the study relating to its first battery anode facility (BAF) to be located in Mauritius. The highlights are as follows

  • Plans to construct, in stages, multiple BAFs globally in key jurisdictions that would be capable of producing commercial scale graphite anode material for lithium-ion batteries used in electric vehicle (EV) applications
  • The Company's planned series of BAFs will leverage exclusive access to well-established proprietary anode processing technology currently supplying coated, spherical and purified graphite (CSPG) to major EV automotive companies (OEMs)
  • First BAF (BAF1) to be located in Mauritius, in close proximity to the Company's Molo Graphite Mine in Madagascar and on a strategic shipping route that supplies Asian markets
  • Lease for BAF1 signed on existing industrial premises, accelerating the development timeframe to first production and enabling supply of CSPG for qualification with OEM customers
  • BAF1 initial production (Line 1) of 3,600 tpa of CSPG to be advanced on an accelerated timeframe, targeting production in Q2 2024
    • Post-tax NPV8% of US$106.9 million, IRR of 42.7%, and payback within 2.2 years
    • Capital costs of US$23.5 million and working capital of US$4.9 million
    • Annual forecasted revenues of $33.7 million and EBITDA of $13.2 million.
  • BAF1 facility capable of housing 3 additional production lines of 3,600 tpa each, resulting in total production capacity (lines 1-4) of 14,400 tpa of CSPG
    • Post-tax NPV8% of US$439.7 million and IRR of 45.8%, and payback within 3.2 years
    • Incremental capital cost of US$74 million, potentially financeable from Line1 cash flows

Global Anode Facility Expansion Strategy

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Approval of Hydro-Québec's Connection and Powerline Relocation Project to Power the Rose Lithium-Tantalum Project

Approval of Hydro-Québec's Connection and Powerline Relocation Project to Power the Rose Lithium-Tantalum Project

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation (TSX-V:CRE)(US OTCQX:CRECF)(FSE:F12) ("Critical Elements" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that, on January 9, 2023, following the positive recommendation by the Environmental and Social Impact Review Committee (the "COMEX"), the Québec Minister of the Environment, the Fight against Climate Change, Wildlife and Parks (the "Minister") has authorized Hydro-Québec's connection and powerline relocation project, subject to certain conditions

This is another significant step forward for the Rose Lithium-Tantalum Project ("Rose" or the "Project"). For the Project to go forward, Hydro-Québec will have to relocate a segment of the Eastmain-1-Nemiscau line (which currently crosses the future mine site on a distance of 4.1 km), construct a 315/25-kV transformer substation, and connect the mine to the Eastmain-1-Nemiscau powerline. Hydro-Québec derives over 94% of its electricity from hydropower with almost all of the remainder generated from renewable sources. Critical Elements is fortunate to be situated in Québec for several reasons including access to one of the cleanest electricity grids globally.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Approbation du projet de raccordement et de déplacement de la ligne de transport d'electricité d'Hydro-Québec pour alimenter le projet de lithium-tantalum Rose

Approbation du projet de raccordement et de déplacement de la ligne de transport d'electricité d'Hydro-Québec pour alimenter le projet de lithium-tantalum Rose

MONTRÉAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / Le 28 février 2023/ Corporation Lithium Éléments Critiques (TSX-V:CRE)(US OTCQX:CRECF)(FSE:F12) (« Critical Elements» ou la « Société ») est heureuse d'annoncer que, le 9 janvier 2023, à la suite de la recommandation positive du Comité d'examen des répercussions sur l'environnement et le milieu social (le « COMEX »), le ministre de l'Environnement, de la Lutte contre les changements climatiques, de la Faune et des Parcs du Québec (le « Ministre ») a autorisé le projet de raccordement et de déplacement de la ligne de transport d'électricité d'Hydro-Québec, sous réserve de certaines conditions.

Il s'agit d'une autre étape importante pour le projet Rose lithium-tantale (« Rose » ou le « Projet »). Pour que le Projet puisse aller de l'avant, Hydro-Québec devra déplacer un tronçon de la ligne Eastmain-1-Nemiscau (qui traverse actuellement le site de la future mine sur une distance de 4,1 km), aménager un poste de transformation à 315-25 kV et raccorder la mine à la ligne électrique Eastmain-1-Nemiscau. Hydro-Québec tire plus de 94 % de son électricité de l'hydroélectricité, la quasi-totalité du reste étant produite à partir de sources renouvelables. Critical Elements a la chance d'être située au Québec pour plusieurs raisons, dont l'accès à l'un des réseaux électriques les plus propres au monde.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
TINONE REPORTS HISTORICAL SAMPLES WITH LITHIUM UP TO 0.26% Li2O AT ITS RATTLER RANGE TIN PROJECT, TASMANIA, AUSTRALIA

TINONE REPORTS HISTORICAL SAMPLES WITH LITHIUM UP TO 0.26% Li2O AT ITS RATTLER RANGE TIN PROJECT, TASMANIA, AUSTRALIA

TinOne Resources Inc. (TSXV: TORC) (OTCQB: TORCF) (" TinOne " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce it has located historical exploration data containing highly elevated lithium grades from its Rattler Range Project (" Rattler Range " or the " Project ") located in the tier one mining jurisdiction of Tasmania, Australia .

Highlights

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nevada Sunrise Intersects 1,321 ppm Lithium in Sediments over 990 feet and 116.43 mg/L Lithium in Groundwater over 140 feet at the Gemini Lithium Project, Nevada

Nevada Sunrise Intersects 1,321 ppm Lithium in Sediments over 990 feet and 116.43 mg/L Lithium in Groundwater over 140 feet at the Gemini Lithium Project, Nevada

Nevada Sunrise Metals Corp. ("Nevada Sunrise", or the "Company") (TSXV: NEV) (OTC: NVSGF) is pleased to announce that the Company has received initial geochemical analyses for lithium mineralization in sediment and groundwater samples collected from the first 1,500 feet (457.32 metres) of borehole GEM23-04, drilled at its 100%-owned Gemini Lithium Project ("Gemini") located in the Lida Valley basin in Esmeralda County, Nevada . Drilling of borehole GEM23-04 began on January 10, 2023 and was completed to a depth of 1,950 feet (594.51 metres) on February 22, 2023 which represents the deepest hole drilled to date at Gemini. The remaining samples collected in the final 450 feet (137.20 metres) of hole GEM23-04 are still in analytical process.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Ultra Lithium Assays Up to 417 ppm Lithium in Drill Hole at the Laguna Verde Brine Lithium Project in Argentina

Ultra Lithium Assays Up to 417 ppm Lithium in Drill Hole at the Laguna Verde Brine Lithium Project in Argentina

Ultra Lithium Inc. ( TSX-V:ULT, OTCQB: ULTXF and Frankfurt: QFB ) ("Ultra Lithium" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the brine sampling results from a drill hole at its 100% owned Laguna Verde brine lithium project in Catamarca Province, Argentina. Drill hole LV22-04 assayed up to 417 parts per million ("ppm" or "mgL") lithium (Li) from two rounds of sampling completed in January February 2023. Earlier, the geophysical study of the first well LV22-01 indicated the presence of a continuous single brine aquifer comprising of mainly clastic sediments from 14 meters to 205 meters depth with a marked hydrothermal presence towards the deeper section. The Laguna Verde project is the flagship project of the Company and one of the Company's 100% owned brine lithium projects in Argentina.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

