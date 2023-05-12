Puma Exploration Closes Private Placement Offerings for Gross Proceeds of $1,008,035

INFINITY STONE VENTURES ANNOUNCES NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Infinity Stone Ventures Corp. (CSE: GEMS) (OTC: GEMSF) (FSE: B2I) (the " Company " or " Infinity Stone "), is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement of up to 18,000,000 units of the Company (" Units ") at a price of $0 .05 per Unit (the " Offering "), for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $900,000 . Each LIFE Unit will be composed of one (1) Class A Subordinate Voting share in the capital of the Company (a " Share ") and one-half of one (12) Class A Subordinate Voting share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a " Warrant "). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one (1) additional Share (a " Warrant Share ") at a price of $0 .10 per Warrant Share for a period of 24 months from issuance.

Infinity Stone Ventures Corp. Logo (PRNewsfoto/Infinity Stone Ventures Corp)

In connection with the Offering, the Company may pay certain finders (each, a " Finder ") a cash commission and/or issue such Finders non-transferable share purchase warrants, in accordance with Canadian Securities Exchange (" CSE ") policies. The Company intends to use the proceeds raised from the Offering for payment of account payables, exploration expenditures and general working capital. The Offering may close in tranches.

The first tranche of the Offering is expected to close on or around May 25, 2023 . The Offering is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, receipt of all necessary approvals including the approval of the CSE.

The Offering is being completed pursuant to the listed issuer financing exemption under Part 5A of National Instrument 45-106 Prospectus Exemptions and therefore the securities issued in the Offering to Canadian subscribers will not be subject to a hold period in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws. There is an offering document related to the Offering that can be accessed under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com and at www.infinitystoneventures.com . Prospective investors should read this offering document before making an investment decision.

The securities issued pursuant to the Offering have not, nor will they be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons in the absence of U.S. registration or an applicable exemption from the U.S. registration requirements. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in the United States or in any other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Infinity Stone Ventures
 Infinity Stone's mission is to be a diversified, single source supplier for the critical energy metals being used in the clean energy revolution alongside its established SaaS solution portfolio. Infinity Stone is meeting the demand from battery and wind turbine manufacturers, nuclear and hydrogen energy producers, and energy metals speculators by acquiring 100% interest in critical mineral deposits and occurrences in stable mining-friendly jurisdictions, close to final use destinations in North American manufacturing hubs.

To register for investor updates please visit https://infinitystone.ventures .

Connect with Infinity Stone

Infinity Stone Contact
Zayn Kalyan
CEO and Director
Direct: 778-938-3367
zayn@altuscapital.ca

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this news release.

Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs of future performance, including statements regarding the Offering, the expected closing date of the first tranche of the Offering and the intended use of proceeds from the Offering are "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company based on information currently available to it. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those detailed from time to time in filings made by the Company with securities regulatory authorities, which may cause actual outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1997021/4032710/Infinity_Stone_Ventures_Corp_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/infinity-stone-ventures-announces-non-brokered-private-placement-301823083.html

SOURCE Infinity Stone Ventures Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2023/12/c6555.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Infinity Stone Announces Formation of AirCarbon Subsidiary for Rockstone Graphite Project and Partnership with R&D Innovations for Novel Graphite Processing Technology

Infinity Stone Announces Formation of AirCarbon Subsidiary for Rockstone Graphite Project and Partnership with R&D Innovations for Novel Graphite Processing Technology

Highlights

  • Infinity Stone has formed a subsidiary named AirCarbon Technology Corp. to develop the Company's Rockstone Graphite Project. The formation of AirCarbon will also facilitate the previously announced spin out of the Rockstone Graphite Project.
  • Infinity Stone has entered a partnership with R&D Innovations to use their patent-pending and proprietary air classification technology to mill graphite material into a fine graphite concentrate for potential use as anode material in lithium-ion batteries.
  • Management intends to pursue a public listing of AirCarbon on a Canadian securities exchange in the coming months. The Company intends to provide further details on the spin-out structure in the immediate future.

Infinity Stone Ventures Corp. (CSE: GEMS) (OTC: GEMSF) (FSE:B2I) (the " Company " or " Infinity Stone "), is pleased to announce the formation of a new wholly-owned subsidiary, AirCarbon Technology Corp. (" AirCarbon "), to develop the Rockstone Graphite Project (" Rockstone " or the " Rockstone Graphite Project "). The Company has also entered into a partnership with R&D Innovation Inc. (" R&D Innovation ") to use their patent-pending and proprietary air classification separation technology (" Air Classification System ") to process samples from the Rockstone Graphite Project. The Air Classification System eliminates the need for flotation, chemicals and drying in the graphite milling process and greatly reduces the capital costs for a traditional graphite mill. It has also been designed to eliminate the need for tailing ponds and greatly lessen the need for significant infrastructure at a mine site.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Infinity Stone Announces Camaro Hellcat Spring Work Program in James Bay, QC

Infinity Stone Announces Camaro Hellcat Spring Work Program in James Bay, QC

Highlights

  • Infinity Stone announces the scope and goals of its Spring Work Program at the Camaro Hellcat Project adjacent to Patriot Battery Metal's Corvette Lithium Discovery in James Bay, QC .
  • The Company has been planning an extensive work program for the spring on one of its key projects to build upon the initial prospecting completed in October 2022 .
  • Scope of the Spring Work Program will include in mapping and surveying for new pegmatites, targeted sampling, shorthole drilling, and trenching, particularly on the rouget-greenstone underlain Hellcat claim block, all with the goal of deriving clear targets for a follow up drill program.

Infinity Stone Ventures Corp. (CSE: GEMS) (OTC: GEMSF) (FSE: B2I) (the " Company " or " Infinity Stone "), is pleased to announce its forthcoming spring work program (the " Spring Work Program ") on its Camaro and Hellcat Lithium Project (the " Camaro Hellcat Project ") adjacent to Patriot Battery Metals (" PMET " or " Patriot ") Corvette Lithium Discovery in the James Bay Lithium District of Quebec . The Spring Work Program will include in mapping and surveying for new pegmatites, targeted sampling, short hole drilling, and trenching, particularly on the rouget-greenstone that underlain the Hellcat claim block, all with the goal of deriving clear targets for a follow up drill program.The Company expects that its exploration team will be able to mobilise early in the month of May, and is closely monitoring the weather conditions.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Infinity Stone Refines Graphite to 99.73% Purity, Plans Spin Out of Rockstone Graphite Project

Infinity Stone Refines Graphite to 99.73% Purity, Plans Spin Out of Rockstone Graphite Project

Highlights

  • Infinity Stone successfully refines graphite samples from its Rockstone Graphite Project to 99.73% Cg in a Metallurgy Program with SGS Labs.
  • The Company announces its intent to spin out the Rockstone Graphite Project and distribute ownership of the project to current Infinity Stone shareholders.
  • With the recent results of the Fall Drill Program, including an previously announced intersection of 3.36% Cg over 101.0m, including 21.96% Cg over 4.32m, and Metallurgy Program, the Company believes that the spinout of the Rockstone will further unlock shareholder value.
  • All of the drill holes from the Fall Drill Program which returned elevated graphite levels, with significant mineralization and grade comparable with drilling results from other graphite discoveries, including Nouveau Monde Graphite's Matawinie Mine.

Infinity Stone Ventures Corp. (CSE: GEMS) (OTCQB: GEMSF) (FSE: B2I) (the "Company" or "Infinity Stone"), announces that it has successfully refined samples from the Rockstone Graphite Project to 99.73% Cg in its metallurgical program metallurgical program (the "Metallurgy Program") with SGS Canada Inc. ("SGS Labs"). The Company intends to spin out the Rockstone Graphite project which is located near Thunder Bay, Ontario ("Rockstone" or the "Rockstone Graphite Project"), to Infinity Stone shareholders by dividend or plan of arrangement. With the recent results of the fall drill program on Rockstone (the "Fall Drill Program"), the Company believes that Rockstone presents a prospective opportunity warranting an expanded exploration program to build further shareholder value as a stand alone entity. The metallurgical testing at SGS achieved the reported purity of 99.73% Cg through NH4FH2SO4 leach on flotation concentrate.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Infinity Stone Completes Airborne Geophysics & Expands Land Position at Zen-Whoberi Project, Quebec

Infinity Stone Completes Airborne Geophysics & Expands Land Position at Zen-Whoberi Project, Quebec

Highlights

  • Infinity Stone has completed a UAV magnetic survey and interpretation on Zen-Whoberi with the goal of refining drill targets
  • Geophysics program follows the discovery of significant grade of 15.5% Cu in surface sampling (1)
  • The Company has also staked 12 additional claims and submitted an application for 3 additional claims at Zen-Whoberi, based on the results from the geophysical survey, expanding total project size to 4,561 hectares

Infinity Stone Ventures Corp. (CSE: GEMS) (OTCQB: GEMSF) (FSE: B2I) (the "Company" or "Infinity Stone") announces that it has received results from its airborne UAV magnetic survey on its Zen-Whoberi Project located north of Mont Laurier, Quebec. The survey covered over 570 line-km with detailed line spacing of 100 metres, with 25-metre spacing over and around the geochemical soil sampling grid completed by the Company during Summer 2022 (announced on August 12, 2022), in the northeastern part of the Property. Based upon the results of the survey, the Company has expanded the Zen-Whoberi Project by staking an additional 15 claims, 3 of which are still pending application. The currently granted claims total 706 hectares, bringing the total property size to 4,561 hectares, in addition to the 3 pending claims.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Infinity Stone Announces Application For Dual Listing on Upstream

Infinity Stone Announces Application For Dual Listing on Upstream

Infinity Stone begins application to dual list on Upstream to tap into global audience who can invest using digital currency & traditional payments

Infinity Stone Ventures Corp. (CSE: GEMS) (OTC: GEMSF) (FSE: B2I) (the " Company " or " Infinity Stone "), is pleased to announce that it has begun the application process to dual list its shares on Upstream, the revolutionary trading app for digital securities and NFTs powered by Horizon Fintex (" Horizon ") and MERJ Exchange Limited (" MERJ ").

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Canada Silver Cobalt Closes 2nd Final Tranche of Private Placement

Canada Silver Cobalt Closes 2nd Final Tranche of Private Placement

(TheNewswire)

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc.

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (TSXV:CCW) (OTC:CCWOF) (Frankfurt:4T9B) (the " Company " or " Canada Silver Cobalt ") announces that further to the Company's news release dated April 14, 2023 the Company has closed the 2 nd final tranche of a non-brokered private placement by way of issuing 9,331,000 non-flow-through units ("Units") at a price of $0.05 per Unit raising gross proceeds of $466,550. The Company also issued 3,628,125 Quebec Flow-through Units ("QFT Units") at a price of $0.08 per QFT Unit raising gross proceeds of $290,250 for an aggregate of $756,800 in the 2 nd and final tranche together with the 1 st tranche closing of $825,100 the total gross proceeds raised in both tranches are $1,581,900.  The financing is subject to final TSX Venture Exchange ("Exchange") acceptance

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Uranium Energy Corp to Present at the IAEA's 2023 International Symposium on Uranium Raw Material for the Nuclear Fuel Cycle

NYSE American: UEC

Uranium Energy Corp (NYSE American: UEC, the "Company" or "UEC") is pleased to announce the Company's President & CEO, Amir Adnani will be delivering a virtual presentation: " Uranium Energy Corp is Enabling the Green Energy Transition " in the closing session of the International Atomic Energy Agency ("IAEA") International Symposium on Uranium Raw Material for the Nuclear Fuel Cycle ( URAM-2023 ), being held May 8-12 th in Vienna, Austria .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Brunswick Exploration Launches Canada-Wide Prospecting Programs and Stakes Additional Ground

Brunswick Exploration Launches Canada-Wide Prospecting Programs and Stakes Additional Ground

Brunswick Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: BRW, OTCQB: BRWXF; " BRW " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has started prospecting campaigns in Ontario and Saskatchewan with helicopter-supported prospecting in Manitoba and Quebec to begin in early June. Additionally, BRW has staked additional claims in Ontario, Manitoba and Saskatchewan targeting newly identified, untested S-type pegmatites.

Mr. Killian Charles, President and CEO of BRW, commented: "We are very excited to start one of the largest grassroot lithium exploration initiatives in North America. Over the last 18 months, we have diligently built our hard-rock portfolio focused on both poorly explored lithium-bearing pegmatites and untested, prospective pegmatite targets in favorable jurisdictions. We have now secured over 650 S-type pegmatites across all of Canada that have never been tested for lithium, in addition to nearly a dozen spodumene-bearing pegmatites.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Largo Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Provides Update to 2023 Operational and Sales Outlook

Largo Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Provides Update to 2023 Operational and Sales Outlook

All dollar amounts expressed are in thousands of U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated.

Q1 2023 and Other Highlights

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Power Nickel Inc. to Present at the Metals and Mining Hybrid Investor Conference May 11th

Power Nickel Inc. to Present at the Metals and Mining Hybrid Investor Conference May 11th

Power Nickel Inc. ( OTCQB: PNPNF | TSXV: PNPN ), based in Toronto, focused on high-potential nickel, copper, gold, and other battery metal prospects today announced that Terry Lynch, CEO, will present live at the Metals and Mining Hybrid Virtual Investor Conference, hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on May 11 th 2023.

DATE : May 11 th
TIME: 3:00 PM ET
LINK: https://bit.ly/433RPaN
Available for 1x1 meetings: May 11 th , 12 th , 15 th and 16 th

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Kiplin Metals Inc.

Kiplin Metals Set to Begin Exploration Program at Cluff Lake Road Uranium Project in Saskatchewan

Kiplin Metals Inc. (TSX-V: KIP) ("Kiplin" or the "Company") is delighted to announce the upcoming launch of its summer geophysical program at the Cluff Lake Road (CLR) uranium project situated in northwestern Saskatchewan, scheduled for June 2023. The Company's geological team is set to receive the necessary permit by the end of May and aims to mobilize on-site by June.

The CLR property lies in a region with strong prospects for uranium deposits. Kiplin's summer program will include at least 8 line-kilometres of Induced Polarization (IP) resistivity geophysical surveying, running approximately in an east-west orientation. The program's objective is to generate fresh targets for subsequent drilling and to better delineate the uranium mineralization at the CLR project .

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Sensore And Venture Minerals Reach Farmin Agreement On Golden Grove North

Drilling Results Confirm Extensions Of Mineralisation At Native Bee

ALTAGAS LTD. ANNOUNCES AGGREGATE $400 MILLION MEDIUM TERM NOTE OFFERING

LUCARA ANNOUNCES Q1 2023 RESULTS; UNDERGROUND EXPANSION CONTINUES

