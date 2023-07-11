Metallurgical Program Delivers Two-Fold Grade Increase And Up To 91.3% Extraction Of Magnet Rare Earths

CSE Bulletin: Consolidation - Infinity Stone Ventures Corp.

Infinity Stone Ventures Corp. has announced a consolidation of its issued and outstanding common shares on the basis of one (1) post-consolidated common share for every two (2) pre-consolidated common shares.

As a result, the outstanding shares of the company will be reduced to approximately 44,507,230 common shares.

The name and symbol will not change.

Please note that all open orders will be canceled at the close of business on July 12, 2023. Dealers are reminded to re-enter their orders taking into account the share consolidation.

Infinity Stone Ventures Corp. a annoncé une consolidation de ses actions ordinaires émises et en circulation sur la base d'une (1) action ordinaire post-consolidée pour deux (2) actions ordinaires pré-consolidées.

En conséquence, les actions en circulation de la société seront réduites à environ 44 507 230 actions ordinaires.

Le nom et le symbole ne changeront pas.

Veuillez noter que tous les ordres ouverts seront annulés à la fermeture des bureaux le 12 juillet 2023. Il est rappelé aux concessionnaires de saisir à nouveau leurs ordres en tenant compte du regroupement d'actions.

Trading on a Consolidated Basis/Négociation sur une BaseConsolidée :le 13 juillet/July 2023
Record Date/Dated'Enregistrement :le 14 juillet/July 2023
Anticipated Payment Date/Date dePaiementPrévue :le 13 juillet/July 2023
Symbol/Symbole : GEMS
NEW/NOUVEAUCUSIP : 45675G 20 2
NEW/NOUVEAU ISIN : CA 45675G 20 2 7
Old/Vieux CUSIP& ISIN :45675G103/CA45675G1037

 

If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail:Listings@thecse.com.

Pour toute question ou information complémentaire, veuillez contacter Listings au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à: Listings@thecse.com.

Infinity Stone Ventures (CSE:GEMS, OTC:GEMSF)

Infinity Stone Ventures


Infinity Stone Ventures Announces Consolidation of its Shares

Infinity Stone Ventures Corp. (CSE: GEMS) (OTC: GEMSF) (FSE:B2I) (the " Company " or " Infinity Stone "), announces it is consolidating all of its Class A Subordinate Voting shares ("Class A Shares") and Class B Super Voting Shares ("Class B Shares") on the basis of one post-consolidated Class A Share or Class B Share for every two pre-consolidated Class A Shares or Class B Shares held, as the case may be (the "Consolidation"). The Class A Shares are expected to begin trading on a consolidated basis on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") on Thursday, July 13, 2023 . The record date for the consolidation is July 14, 2023 .

Infinity Stone Ventures Trading on Upstream Under GEMS, Infinity Stone Ventures Corp. among the first issuers to cross-list on Upstream

Infinity Stone Ventures Corp. (CSE: GEMS) (OTC: GEMSF) (FSE: B2I) (the " Company " or " Infinity Stone "), is pleased to announce it will become available today at 10:00am EST under the ticker symbol " GEMS " on Upstream, the revolutionary trading app for digital securities and NFTs powered by Horizon Fintex ("Horizon") and MERJ Exchange Limited ("MERJ").  Infinity Stone's free digital collectible NFT commemorating the dual listing is now available for all Upstream participants to claim with the claim code " GEMS".

Infinity Stone Ventures Corp. Logo

INFINITY STONE VENTURES APPROVED TO CROSS LIST ON UPSTREAM

Infinity Stone Ventures Corp. (CSE: GEMS) (OTC: GEMSF) (FSE: B2I) (the " Company " or " Infinity Stone "), is pleased to announce it has been approved to cross list its shares on Upstream, the revolutionary trading app for digital securities and NFTs powered by Horizon Fintex (" Horizon ") and MERJ Exchange Limited (" MERJ "). Trading is anticipated to become available on Upstream July 6, 2023 at 10:00am ET under the ticker symbol " GEMS ".

The cross listing on Upstream is designed to provide Infinity Stone the opportunity to access a global, digital-first investor base outside the U.S. that can trade using USDC digital currency along with credit, debit, PayPal, and USD; unlocking liquidity and enhancing price discovery while globalizing the opportunity to invest in the Canadian Securities Exchange-listed company.

INFINITY STONE VENTURES ANNOUNCES NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

- Infinity Stone Ventures Corp. (CSE: GEMS) (OTC: GEMSF) (FSE: B2I) (the " Company " or " Infinity Stone "), is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement of up to 18,000,000 units of the Company (" Units ") at a price of $0 .05 per Unit (the " Offering "), for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $900,000 . Each LIFE Unit will be composed of one (1) Class A Subordinate Voting share in the capital of the Company (a " Share ") and one-half of one (12) Class A Subordinate Voting share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a " Warrant "). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one (1) additional Share (a " Warrant Share ") at a price of $0 .10 per Warrant Share for a period of 24 months from issuance.

Infinity Stone Announces Formation of AirCarbon Subsidiary for Rockstone Graphite Project and Partnership with R&D Innovations for Novel Graphite Processing Technology

Highlights

  • Infinity Stone has formed a subsidiary named AirCarbon Technology Corp. to develop the Company's Rockstone Graphite Project. The formation of AirCarbon will also facilitate the previously announced spin out of the Rockstone Graphite Project.
  • Infinity Stone has entered a partnership with R&D Innovations to use their patent-pending and proprietary air classification technology to mill graphite material into a fine graphite concentrate for potential use as anode material in lithium-ion batteries.
  • Management intends to pursue a public listing of AirCarbon on a Canadian securities exchange in the coming months. The Company intends to provide further details on the spin-out structure in the immediate future.

Infinity Stone Ventures Corp. (CSE: GEMS) (OTC: GEMSF) (FSE:B2I) (the " Company " or " Infinity Stone "), is pleased to announce the formation of a new wholly-owned subsidiary, AirCarbon Technology Corp. (" AirCarbon "), to develop the Rockstone Graphite Project (" Rockstone " or the " Rockstone Graphite Project "). The Company has also entered into a partnership with R&D Innovation Inc. (" R&D Innovation ") to use their patent-pending and proprietary air classification separation technology (" Air Classification System ") to process samples from the Rockstone Graphite Project. The Air Classification System eliminates the need for flotation, chemicals and drying in the graphite milling process and greatly reduces the capital costs for a traditional graphite mill. It has also been designed to eliminate the need for tailing ponds and greatly lessen the need for significant infrastructure at a mine site.

International Lithium Reports Results of 2023 Annual General Meeting

International Lithium Corp. (TSXV: ILC) (OTCQB: ILHMF) (FSE: IAH) (the "Company" or "ILC") is pleased to announce that all resolutions proposed at the Company's annual general and special meeting of shareholders held on July 11, 2023 were passed. All agenda items outlined in the information circular for the meeting were approved and all director nominees were elected, with over 99% of votes cast in favour of all the motions. The directors elected for the ensuing year were: John Wisbey, Maurice Brooks, Anthony Kovacs, Ross Thompson, and Geoffrey Baker.

About International Lithium Corp.

RecycLiCo Provides Update on Zenith Transaction 

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. ("RecycLiCo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has provided acceptance of the joint venture agreement (the "Agreement") between the Company and Zenith Chemical Corporation ("Zenith").

Under the Agreement, RecycLiCo and Zenith will enter into a 50-50 joint venture to build a 2,000 metric ton per year lithium-ion battery recycling plant in Taiwan. The plant, estimated to cost US$25 million, will use RecycLiCo's proprietary process to convert lithium-ion battery waste into lithium-ion battery cathode precursor, lithium hydroxide and other related products.  As consideration for contributing half of the capital required, Zenith will hold a 50% interest in the joint venture. As consideration for contributing 40% of the capital required and granting a license for its technology, RecycLiCo will also hold a 50% in the joint venture.

Marvel Discovery, Announces Appointment of Dr. Peter Born to the Board of Directors

Marvel Discovery Corp. (TSX-V:MARV)(Frankfurt:O4T)(OTCQB:MARVF); ("Marvel" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Peter Born, P. Geo to its Board of Directors. Dr. Peter Born is a registered geologist with the Professional Geoscientists of Ontario and a Fellow of the Geological Association of Canada. Mr. Born completed his PhD at Carleton University in Earth Sciences and holds a Master of Science (M.Sc.), Geological and Earth Sciences, from Laurentian University

His extensive experience spans 35 years in exploration, modelling, and feasibility studies. He has held many senior geologist positions which include Western Mining, where he modeled mineralization on the 5 M ounce Meliadine gold deposit in Nunavut. Prior to that, he was with Echo Bay Mines, contributing to the 1M oz Aquarius gold deposit east of Timmins, Ontario. Dr. Born brings decades of experience from the Abitibi greenstone and gold belt in Ontario and Quebec, and in particular, the 80M ounce gold camp of Timmins in Northern Ontario, Canada. This region was the focal point of his Ph.D. research in the 1990s.

International Lithium to Receive AUD$750,000 Payment for the Mavis Lake Lithium Project, Ontario, Canada

International Lithium Corp. (TSXV: ILC) (OTCQB: ILHMF) (FSE: IAH) (the "Company" or "ILC") is pleased to announce that it will receive AUD$750,000 (approximately CAD$663,000 or USD$500,000) as payment for a milestone reached on the Mavis Lake lithium project.

Further to Company news release dated October 25, 2021 announcing the divestiture of the Mavis Lake project to Critical Resources Limited (ASX: CRR), ILC is now entitled to receive a payment of AUD$750,000. The payment represents ILC's 50% portion of the first AUD$1,500,000 payment made payable to the vendors of the project if certain milestones are reached. The other vendor is Essential Metals Limited (ASX: ESS, "ESS").

NORTH ARROW IDENTIFIES TWO ADDITIONAL SPODUMENE PEGMATITES AT THE DESTAFFANY LITHIUM PROJECT, NWT

Trading Symbol: TSXV: NAR

North Arrow Minerals Inc. (TSXV: NAR) (" North Arrow ") is pleased to provide an update on the 2023 exploration field program at its 100% owned DeStaffany Lithium Property, Northwest Territories . Highlights of this initial exploration program include:

TINONE ACQUIRES THE PROSPECTIVE TIN-LITHIUM MOUNT MAURICE PROJECT, TASMANIA, AUSTRALIA

TSX.V: TORC   OTCQB: TORCF

TinOne Resources Inc. (TSXV: TORC) (OTCQB: TORCF) ( Frankfurt : 57Z0) (" TinOne " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it been granted a total of 243 km 2 of new exploration tenure in northeast Tasmania.  In addition, the Company has applied for another 133 km 2 which has been recommended to be granted in the coming months. The road-accessible tenements, collectively called the Mount Maurice Project, are considered prospective for tin and lithium mineralization.  While northeast Tasmania has historically been a tin and tungsten producing region, recent exploration by several companies surrounding TinOne's tenements have focussed efforts on lithium prospectivity.

