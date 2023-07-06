PAN GLOBAL REPORTS NEAR-SURFACE COPPER-TIN MINERALIZATION AT ROMANA WEST IN THE ESCACENA PROJECT, SPAIN

Battery MetalsInvesting News

Download our investor reports
Start Here GuidesOutlook Reports
Copyright 2023 © Dig Media Inc.

Your trusted source for investing success since 2007. Renowned for our market outlook reports and investing guides.
Infinity Stone Ventures Trading on Upstream Under GEMS, Infinity Stone Ventures Corp. among the first issuers to cross-list on Upstream

Infinity Stone Ventures Trading on Upstream Under GEMS, Infinity Stone Ventures Corp. among the first issuers to cross-list on Upstream

Infinity Stone Ventures Corp. (CSE: GEMS) (OTC: GEMSF) (FSE: B2I) (the " Company " or " Infinity Stone "), is pleased to announce it will become available today at 10:00am EST under the ticker symbol " GEMS " on Upstream, the revolutionary trading app for digital securities and NFTs powered by Horizon Fintex ("Horizon") and MERJ Exchange Limited ("MERJ").  Infinity Stone's free digital collectible NFT commemorating the dual listing is now available for all Upstream participants to claim with the claim code " GEMS".

Infinity Stone Ventures Corp. Logo

Investors outside the U.S. can now trade Infinity Stone shares by downloading Upstream from their preferred app store at https://upstream.exchange/ , creating an account by tapping sign up, completing a simple KYC identity verification by tapping the settings icon on the home screen and tapping KYC, then funding their account with credit, debit, PayPal, USDC stablecoin or a bank payment.* Trading will commence when an existing shareholder places an offer for sale on Upstream establishing the first trade.

Details on the Infinity Stone listing, detailed deposit and trading instructions, and how to claim the free commemorative NFT can be found at https://upstream.exchange/InfinityStone . The Upstream market is open 5 days a week 20 hours a day, Monday to Friday: 10:00am to 06:00am UTC+4 ( 1:00am to 9:00pm EST ). Traders on Upstream's blockchain-powered platform will experience real-time trading and settlement and a transparent orderbook which does not permit common market manipulations.

Existing global (non-U.S.) shareholders may transfer their shares by opening Upstream, tapping Investor, Manage Securities, Deposit Securities, then entering the ticker symbol and the number of shares to deposit, and tapping Submit. Next, enter your brokerage firm name and brokerage account number, and tap Submit. Finally, tap Add E-Signature, sign your name on the screen using your finger, tap Done, and then tap Sign. Shareholders will then receive via email an executed deposit form to submit to their current brokerage firm to initiate a withdrawal to the transfer agent. Shareholders will receive a push notification once the shares are deposited and available for trading on Upstream.

U.S investors may only deposit, buy, or sell securities on Upstream after being introduced by a licensed broker dealer. For more information, please visit the Upstream Support Center .

"We are proud to announce a breakthrough for Infinity Stone Ventures today by broadening investor access on a worldwide, digital-first investor platform through our cross listing on Upstream. This progressive listing showcases our dedication to democratizing access to our shares, enhancing liquidity, and amplifying price discovery. Our investors can now trade through various options including USDC digital currency, credit, debit, PayPal, and USD. As big supporters of Upstream's team, we are thrilled to be one of their first Canadian Listings and look forward to this new, collaborative chapter", stated Zayn Kalyan , CEO of Infinity Stone.

About Infinity Stone Ventures
 Infinity Stone's mission is to be a diversified, single source supplier for the critical energy metals being used in the clean energy revolution alongside its established SaaS solution portfolio. Infinity Stone is meeting the demand from battery and wind turbine manufacturers, nuclear and hydrogen energy producers, and energy metals speculators by acquiring 100% interest in critical mineral deposits and occurrences in stable mining-friendly jurisdictions, close to final use destinations in North American manufacturing hubs.

To register for investor updates please visit https://infinitystoneventures.com .

About Upstream
Upstream, a MERJ Exchange Market ( merj.exchange ), is a fully regulated global stock exchange for digital securities. Powered by Horizon's proprietary blockchain matching engine technology, the platform will enable investors to trade NFTs, shares in IPOs, crowdfunded companies, U.S. & Int'l. equities, and celebrity ventures directly from the app: https://upstream.exchange . Interested issuers can reach the team at hello@upstream.exchange . https://upstream.exchange/getlisted

Connect with Infinity Stone

Email | Website | Facebook | LinkedIn | Twitter | Instagram |

Infinity Stone Contact
Zayn Kalyan
CEO and Director
Direct: 778-938-336
zayn@altuscapital.ca

Disclaimers
This communication shall not constitute an offer to sell securities or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in any jurisdiction where such offer or solicitation is not permitted.

NFTs have no royalties, equity ownership, or dividends. NFTs are for utility, collection, redemption or display purposes only. Anyone may buy and sell NFTs on Upstream.

U.S. or Canadian-based citizens or permanent residents may only deposit, buy, or sell securities on Upstream after being introduced by a licensed broker dealer. Note that U.S. or Canadian-based investors include those U.S. or Canadian citizens who may be domiciled overseas. All orders for sale are non-solicited by Upstream and a user's decision to trade securities must be based on their own investment judgement. Anyone may buy and sell NFTs on Upstream.

Upstream is a MERJ Exchange market. MERJ Exchange is a licensed Securities Exchange, an affiliate of the World Federation of Exchanges, a National Numbering Agency and member of ANNA. MERJ is regulated in the Seychelles by the Financial Services Authority Seychelles, https://fsaseychelles.sc/ an associate member of the International Association of Securities Commissions (IOSCO). MERJ supports global issuers of traditional and digital securities through the entire asset life cycle from issuance to trading, clearing, settlement, and registry. It operates a fair and transparent marketplace in line with international best practices and principles of operations of financial markets. Upstream does not endorse or recommend any public or private securities bought or sold on its app. Upstream does not offer investment advice or recommendations of any kind. All services offered by Upstream are intended for self-directed clients who make their own investment decisions without aid or assistance from Upstream. All customers are subject to the rules and regulations of their jurisdiction. By accessing the site or app, you agreed to be bound by its terms of use and privacy policy. Company and security listings on Upstream are only suitable for investors who are familiar with and willing to accept the high risk associated with speculative investments, often in early and development stage companies. There can be no assurance the valuation of any particular company's securities is accurate or in agreement with the market or industry comparative valuations. Investors must be able to afford market volatility and afford the loss of their investment. Companies listed on Upstream are subject to significant ongoing corporate obligations including, but not limited to disclosure, filings, and notification requirements, as well as compliance with applicable quantitative and qualitative listing standards.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains "forward-looking statements." Such statements may be preceded by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential," or similar words and, in this news release, include statements respecting the Company's anticipated cross listing on Upstream and the timing and benefits thereof. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on certain assumptions, and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, and cannot be predicted or quantified, and, consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties associated with (i) difficulties in obtaining financing on commercially reasonable terms; (ii) changes in the size and nature of our competition; (iii) loss of one or more key executives or brand ambassadors; and (iv) changes in legal or regulatory requirements in the markets in which we operate. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this news release.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1997021/Infinity_Stone_Ventures_Corp_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/infinity-stone-ventures-trading-on-upstream-under-gems-infinity-stone-ventures-corp-among-the-first-issuers-to-cross-list-on-upstream-301871249.html

SOURCE Infinity Stone Ventures Corp.

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2023/06/c8838.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Infinity Stone VenturesGEMS:CNXCSE:GEMSBattery Metals Investing
GEMS:CNX
The Conversation (0)
Infinity Stone Ventures (CSE:GEMS, OTC:GEMSF)

Infinity Stone Ventures


Keep reading...Show less
INFINITY STONE VENTURES APPROVED TO CROSS LIST ON UPSTREAM

INFINITY STONE VENTURES APPROVED TO CROSS LIST ON UPSTREAM

Infinity Stone Ventures Corp. (CSE: GEMS) (OTC: GEMSF) (FSE: B2I) (the " Company " or " Infinity Stone "), is pleased to announce it has been approved to cross list its shares on Upstream, the revolutionary trading app for digital securities and NFTs powered by Horizon Fintex (" Horizon ") and MERJ Exchange Limited (" MERJ "). Trading is anticipated to become available on Upstream July 6, 2023 at 10:00am ET under the ticker symbol " GEMS ".

The cross listing on Upstream is designed to provide Infinity Stone the opportunity to access a global, digital-first investor base outside the U.S. that can trade using USDC digital currency along with credit, debit, PayPal, and USD; unlocking liquidity and enhancing price discovery while globalizing the opportunity to invest in the Canadian Securities Exchange-listed company.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
INFINITY STONE VENTURES ANNOUNCES NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT

INFINITY STONE VENTURES ANNOUNCES NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

- Infinity Stone Ventures Corp. (CSE: GEMS) (OTC: GEMSF) (FSE: B2I) (the " Company " or " Infinity Stone "), is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement of up to 18,000,000 units of the Company (" Units ") at a price of $0 .05 per Unit (the " Offering "), for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $900,000 . Each LIFE Unit will be composed of one (1) Class A Subordinate Voting share in the capital of the Company (a " Share ") and one-half of one (12) Class A Subordinate Voting share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a " Warrant "). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one (1) additional Share (a " Warrant Share ") at a price of $0 .10 per Warrant Share for a period of 24 months from issuance.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Infinity Stone Announces Formation of AirCarbon Subsidiary for Rockstone Graphite Project and Partnership with R&D Innovations for Novel Graphite Processing Technology

Infinity Stone Announces Formation of AirCarbon Subsidiary for Rockstone Graphite Project and Partnership with R&D Innovations for Novel Graphite Processing Technology

Highlights

  • Infinity Stone has formed a subsidiary named AirCarbon Technology Corp. to develop the Company's Rockstone Graphite Project. The formation of AirCarbon will also facilitate the previously announced spin out of the Rockstone Graphite Project.
  • Infinity Stone has entered a partnership with R&D Innovations to use their patent-pending and proprietary air classification technology to mill graphite material into a fine graphite concentrate for potential use as anode material in lithium-ion batteries.
  • Management intends to pursue a public listing of AirCarbon on a Canadian securities exchange in the coming months. The Company intends to provide further details on the spin-out structure in the immediate future.

Infinity Stone Ventures Corp. (CSE: GEMS) (OTC: GEMSF) (FSE:B2I) (the " Company " or " Infinity Stone "), is pleased to announce the formation of a new wholly-owned subsidiary, AirCarbon Technology Corp. (" AirCarbon "), to develop the Rockstone Graphite Project (" Rockstone " or the " Rockstone Graphite Project "). The Company has also entered into a partnership with R&D Innovation Inc. (" R&D Innovation ") to use their patent-pending and proprietary air classification separation technology (" Air Classification System ") to process samples from the Rockstone Graphite Project. The Air Classification System eliminates the need for flotation, chemicals and drying in the graphite milling process and greatly reduces the capital costs for a traditional graphite mill. It has also been designed to eliminate the need for tailing ponds and greatly lessen the need for significant infrastructure at a mine site.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Infinity Stone Announces Camaro Hellcat Spring Work Program in James Bay, QC

Infinity Stone Announces Camaro Hellcat Spring Work Program in James Bay, QC

Highlights

  • Infinity Stone announces the scope and goals of its Spring Work Program at the Camaro Hellcat Project adjacent to Patriot Battery Metal's Corvette Lithium Discovery in James Bay, QC .
  • The Company has been planning an extensive work program for the spring on one of its key projects to build upon the initial prospecting completed in October 2022 .
  • Scope of the Spring Work Program will include in mapping and surveying for new pegmatites, targeted sampling, shorthole drilling, and trenching, particularly on the rouget-greenstone underlain Hellcat claim block, all with the goal of deriving clear targets for a follow up drill program.

Infinity Stone Ventures Corp. (CSE: GEMS) (OTC: GEMSF) (FSE: B2I) (the " Company " or " Infinity Stone "), is pleased to announce its forthcoming spring work program (the " Spring Work Program ") on its Camaro and Hellcat Lithium Project (the " Camaro Hellcat Project ") adjacent to Patriot Battery Metals (" PMET " or " Patriot ") Corvette Lithium Discovery in the James Bay Lithium District of Quebec . The Spring Work Program will include in mapping and surveying for new pegmatites, targeted sampling, short hole drilling, and trenching, particularly on the rouget-greenstone that underlain the Hellcat claim block, all with the goal of deriving clear targets for a follow up drill program.The Company expects that its exploration team will be able to mobilise early in the month of May, and is closely monitoring the weather conditions.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Infinity Stone Refines Graphite to 99.73% Purity, Plans Spin Out of Rockstone Graphite Project

Infinity Stone Refines Graphite to 99.73% Purity, Plans Spin Out of Rockstone Graphite Project

Highlights

  • Infinity Stone successfully refines graphite samples from its Rockstone Graphite Project to 99.73% Cg in a Metallurgy Program with SGS Labs.
  • The Company announces its intent to spin out the Rockstone Graphite Project and distribute ownership of the project to current Infinity Stone shareholders.
  • With the recent results of the Fall Drill Program, including an previously announced intersection of 3.36% Cg over 101.0m, including 21.96% Cg over 4.32m, and Metallurgy Program, the Company believes that the spinout of the Rockstone will further unlock shareholder value.
  • All of the drill holes from the Fall Drill Program which returned elevated graphite levels, with significant mineralization and grade comparable with drilling results from other graphite discoveries, including Nouveau Monde Graphite's Matawinie Mine.

Infinity Stone Ventures Corp. (CSE: GEMS) (OTCQB: GEMSF) (FSE: B2I) (the "Company" or "Infinity Stone"), announces that it has successfully refined samples from the Rockstone Graphite Project to 99.73% Cg in its metallurgical program metallurgical program (the "Metallurgy Program") with SGS Canada Inc. ("SGS Labs"). The Company intends to spin out the Rockstone Graphite project which is located near Thunder Bay, Ontario ("Rockstone" or the "Rockstone Graphite Project"), to Infinity Stone shareholders by dividend or plan of arrangement. With the recent results of the fall drill program on Rockstone (the "Fall Drill Program"), the Company believes that Rockstone presents a prospective opportunity warranting an expanded exploration program to build further shareholder value as a stand alone entity. The metallurgical testing at SGS achieved the reported purity of 99.73% Cg through NH4FH2SO4 leach on flotation concentrate.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NextSource Materials Announces Completion of 2.6MW Solar Farm at Molo Graphite Mine in Madagascar

NextSource Materials Announces Completion of 2.6MW Solar Farm at Molo Graphite Mine in Madagascar

NextSource Materials Inc. (TSX:NEXT)(OTCQB:NSRCF) ("NextSource" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that construction of the solar farm for the solar hybrid power plant (the "Solar Hybrid Plant") at the Company's Molo Graphite mine in Madagascar has been completed

The Solar Hybrid Plant is owned and operated by CrossBoundary Energy (CBE) under a 20-year power purchase agreement and consists of the 2.6 MW solar farm, a 3.1 MW thermal facility (diesel generators installed prior to mine commissioning), and a 1 MWh battery energy storage system ("BESS"), which is expected to arrive in the next few weeks.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NextSource Materials Files Audited Consolidated Financial Statements in accordance with Canadian Auditing Standards

NextSource Materials Files Audited Consolidated Financial Statements in accordance with Canadian Auditing Standards

NextSource Materials Inc. (TSX:NEXT)(OTCQB:NSRCF) ("NextSource" or the "Company") announces that it has filed audited consolidated financial statements for the years ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 (the "Financial Statements") with an audit opinion completed in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards (the "CAS Opinion") in order to replace the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (United States) ("PCAOB") audit opinion

The Financial Statements are not amended or restated financial statements, and the CAS Opinion delivered by MNP LLP, the Company auditors, complies with Canadian securities regulations. There are no changes to any of the amounts contained in the previously filed financial statements. The non-financial changes consisted of an update to the present day of Note 21 - Subsequent Events.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Battery Mineral Resources Corp. Announces US$2,000,000 Debt Financing, Closing of Previously Announced Interest Settlement Transactions & Corporate Update

Battery Mineral Resources Corp. Announces US$2,000,000 Debt Financing, Closing of Previously Announced Interest Settlement Transactions & Corporate Update

(NewsDirect)

Battery Mineral Resources Corp. ( TSXV: BMR ) ( OTCQB: BTRMF ) (" Battery " or " BMR " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a debt financing arrangement with Weston Energy LLC (the " Lender ") for aggregate gross proceeds of US$2,000,000. In connection with the financing, BMR issued a promissory note to the Lender, which matures on September 15, 2023, and bears interest at a rate of 8% per annum, with interest payable at the maturity of the note. The proceeds of the financing will be used for general working capital.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canada Silver Cobalt Reports Promising 6.07 g/t Gold During Prospecting Near Miller Lake at Castle

Canada Silver Cobalt Reports Promising 6.07 g/t Gold During Prospecting Near Miller Lake at Castle

Through prospecting, stripping and new geophysics, CCW is poised to find additional targets for unlocking mineralization potential.

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (TSXV: CCW) (OTCQB: CCWOF) (FSE: 4T9B) (the "Company" or "Canada Silver Cobalt") is pleased to report assay results from samples collected during prospecting in the Miller Lake area at the Castle Mine property near Gowganda, Ontario, including a selected grab sample which assayed 6.07 grams per tonne gold (Au) picked up at the surface.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Kiplin Metals Inc.

Kiplin Metals Announces Private Placement

(TheNewswire)

Kiplin Metals Inc.

July 4th, 2023 TheNewswire - Kiplin Metals Inc. (TSXV:KIP) (the " Company " or " Kiplin ") is pleased to announce that it will conduct a non-brokered private placement (the " Offering "), under the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption (as defined below), of up to 15,000,000 units of the Company (each, a " Unit ") at a price of $0.20 per Unit to raise gross proceeds of up to $3,000,000. Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant (each, a " Warrant "). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $0.25 at any time on or before that date which is twelve months after the closing date of the Offering.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ACME Lithium Announces Results from Phase 1 Winter Drilling Program at Shatford Lake Manitoba

ACME Lithium Announces Results from Phase 1 Winter Drilling Program at Shatford Lake Manitoba

ACME Lithium Inc. (CSE: ACME) (OTCQX: ACLHF) (the "Company", or "ACME") announced today drill core sample results from its 2023 winter drill program at its 100% owned Shatford Lake and Birse Lake lithium projects in southeastern Manitoba, Canada. ACME's Shatford-Birse claim area are contiguous to the south of Sinomine's world-class Tanco Mine, a Lithium, Cesium and Tantalum producer (LCTs) since 1969.

Core drilling was based on geological prospecting/mapping with lithium determinations by LIBS and geophysical magnetic interpretation. Drilling and magnetic interpretation was successful in defining broad structural belts with multiple unexposed pegmatites and specific cross structural features in these broad belts that control pegmatite injection. Recent results from this maiden drilling program at Shatford Lake will help the Company vector in the fertile pegmatite zones. Twenty-six pegmatites were intersected in 6 of 8 drill holes.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Quimbaya Gold: Colombia's Next Significant Gold Exploration Company

Puma Exploration Launches its 2023 Drilling Campaign at Williams Brook

Bold Ventures Announces Closing of Second Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement, Extends Offering, and Enters into New Contract with Investing News Network

Related News

Gold Investing

Quimbaya Gold: Colombia's Next Significant Gold Exploration Company

Gold Investing

Puma Exploration Launches its 2023 Drilling Campaign at Williams Brook

Base Metals Investing

Bold Ventures Announces Closing of Second Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement, Extends Offering, and Enters into New Contract with Investing News Network

Base Metals Investing

Emerita Resources Files NI 43-101 Technical Report on the IBW Project

Gold Investing

White Gold Corp. Commences Diamond Drilling at the Betty Ford target, White Gold District, Yukon, Canada

Critical Metals Investing

Helium Evolution Announces Farm-in Partner Confirmed to Drill Five New Wells in the Next Nine Months

Base Metals Investing

Lumina Gold Hires Ron Halas as Chief Operating Officer

×