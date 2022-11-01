Base MetalsInvesting News

Company: Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

TSX Symbol: TRQ

All Issues: No

Resumption (ET): 10:07:27 AM

Turquoise Hill Announces Postponement of the Special Meeting regarding Proposed Arrangement with Rio Tinto to November 8, 2022

  • The Special Meeting of Turquoise Hill shareholders is postponed to 10:30 a.m. (Eastern time) November 8 , 2022 at the request of Rio Tinto
  • Deadline to vote by proxy is extended to 10:30 a.m. (Eastern time) on November 4 , 2022 and the deadline for registered shareholders to file notices of dissent is extended to 12:00 noon (Eastern time) on November 7 , 2022
  • Shareholders who have questions about the Arrangement or need assistance with voting their Turquoise Hill shares should contact Kingsdale Advisors at 1‑888‑370‑3955 (toll-free within North America) or by calling collect at 416-867-2272 (outside of North America) or by email at contactus@kingsdaleadvisors.com

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSX: TRQ) (NYSE: TRQ) ("Turquoise Hill" or the "Company") announced today that pursuant to a request from Rio Tinto International Holdings Limited ("Rio Tinto") the Company has postponed to 10:30 a.m. (Eastern time) on November 8, 2022 the special meeting of Turquoise Hill shareholders (the "Special Meeting") that was initially scheduled for November 1, 2022 to consider, and if deemed advisable, to pass the special resolution (the "Arrangement Resolution") to approve the proposed statutory plan of arrangement, pursuant to which, subject to the satisfaction or waiver of all applicable conditions precedent, Rio Tinto will acquire the approximately 49% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Turquoise Hill that Rio Tinto and its affiliates do not currently own (the "Minority Shares") for C$43.00 per share in cash (the "Arrangement").

Bold Engages Investing News Network and Updates Burchell Gold-Copper Project

Bold Engages Investing News Network and Updates Burchell Gold-Copper Project

Bold Ventures Inc. (TSXV:BOL) (the "Company" or "Bold") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an advertising and investor awareness campaign with Dig Media Inc., dba Investing News Network ("INN"). Based in Vancouver, Canada, INN has offices in Toronto, New York and San Francisco. INN has been dedicated to providing independent news and education to investors since 2007. The term of the engagement is seven months with the option to renew on the same terms for an additional six-month period. The cost of the campaign is $24,000 payable as $12,000 in common shares of Bold after the initial three-month period on January 31, 2023 and $12,000 in common shares of Bold after six months on April 30, 2023. Per TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") Policy 4.3 (Section 6.1), the deemed price of the securities to be issued will be based on the closing price the day before the payment is due. The transaction is subject to TSXV approval

American West Metals

Quarterly Activities Report for the Period Ended September 2022

American West Metals Limited (American West Metals or the Company) (ASX: AW1) is pleased to report on its Quarterly activities for the period ending 30 September 2022. During the September 2022 quarter, the Company’s focus was on the maiden diamond drilling program at the Storm Copper Project, and advancing key activities at the West Desert and Copper Warrior Projects.
American West Metals

$3.4 Million Raised To Advance Copper And Zinc Projects

American West Metals Limited (American West Metals or the Company) (ASX: AW1) has completed a private placement to institutional, sophisticated and professional investors to raise new funds to advance its high-quality copper and zinc projects in the USA and Canada.
electric vehicle charging

Could a Lack of Investment in Copper Supply Derail the EV Story?

Copper's role in the green energy transition is gathering more attention, and experts are warning that a looming supply shortage could see the industry struggle to meet demand for the red metal in the long term.

While copper has been experiencing near-term challenges — including weaker demand from top consumer China, macroeconomic headwinds and declining prices — analysts agree it will be crucial as the world moves away from fossil fuels.

Electric vehicles use about four times more copper than internal combustion engine cars, according to the International Copper Study Group. To put that into numbers, while a conventional car may use around 23 kilograms of the red metal, a battery electric vehicle (BEV) could use up to 83 kilograms, with battery-powered electric buses consuming between 224 and 369 kilograms.

Lundin Mining Announces Updated Share Capital and Voting Rights

Lundin Mining Corporation Logo (CNW Group/Lundin Mining Corporation)

TSX: LUN) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUMI) Lundin Mining Corporation ("Lundin Mining" or the "Company") reports the following updated share capital and voting rights, in accordance with the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act:

