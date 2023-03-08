RecycLiCo's Demonstration Plant Testing Produces Bulk Quantities of Battery-Grade Lithium Carbonate

IIROC Trade Resumption - FNV

Trading resumes in:

Company: Franco-Nevada Corporation

TSX Symbol: FNV

All Issues: Yes

Resumption (ET): 9:50 AM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada .

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2023/08/c5817.html

Franco-Nevada
FNV:CA
The Conversation (0)

Franco-Nevada Provides Update on Draft Cobre Panama Concession Agreement

Franco-Nevada Corporation (" Franco- Nevada " or the " Company ") (TSX: FNV) (NYSE: FNV) has been advised by its partner First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (" First Quantum ") of the following:

  • First Quantum's subsidiary, Minera Panama, S.A. (" MPSA "), has agreed and finalized the draft of a concession contract (the " Proposed Concession Contract ") with the Government of Panama for the Cobre Panama mine.  The Proposed Concession Contract will have an initial 20-year term, with a 20-year extension option and additional extensions for the life of mine
  • The Proposed Concession Contract is subject to a 30-day public consultation process and approvals by the Panamanian Cabinet, Comptroller General of the Republic and the National Assembly
  • The Panama Maritime Authority has confirmed that it will issue a resolution today for MPSA to resume concentrate loading operations at the Punta Rincón port. Ore processing is expected to resume and restore the mine to full production levels over the next several days

For more detailed information, including certain key terms of the Proposed Concession Contract, please refer to First Quantum's press release dated March 8, 2023 .

jeffrey christian, gold and silver bars

Jeffrey Christian: Gold and Silver in 2023, Central Bank Reality Check

The gold price faced headwinds in February, and after a brief jump to start March is now around US$1,812 per ounce.

Speaking to the Investing News Network at this year's Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) convention, Jeffrey Christian, managing partner at CPM Group, said the decline was to be expected after the metal's run.

"The increase reflected investors' concerns about the economy, and then the pullback reflected profit taking after three strong months. And also a realization that the global economy and the US economy probably were not in as dire straits as some people thought," he said at the event, which runs from March 5 to 8 in Toronto.

Siren Gold (ASX:SNG)

Drilling to Commence at Auld Creek


Kalgoorlie Gold Mining Limited

La Mascotte Gold Deposit: First JORC (2012) Mineral Resource Of 138,000 oz Au

WA-focused gold explorer, Kalgoorlie Gold Mining (ASX:KAL) (‘KalGold’ or ‘the Company’), is pleased to announce the first JORC (2012) Mineral Resource at the La Mascotte gold deposit within the Bulong Taurus project, 35km to the east of Kalgoorlie-Boulder.

brien lundin pdac

Brien Lundin: I'm All in on Mining Stocks, Window to Buy is Closing

What factor will have the most impact on the gold price in 2023?

For Brien Lundin, editor of Gold Newsletter, rhetoric from the US Federal Reserve is the key element to watch.

"It's a topsy-turvy world, and everything's driven by Fed policy, so that's really all anyone needs to look at," he said at this year's Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) convention, held from March 5 to 8 in Toronto.

gold bars

5 Top Weekly TSXV Stocks: New Gold Zone Discovery Boosts Tower Resources

The S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index (INDEXTSI:JX) experienced a gentle rise of about 4 percent last week, starting the period at 619.36 and ending at 642.9 on Friday (March 3).

Its gain came in advance of the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada convention, which is held in Toronto and brings together thousands of mining industry members from across the globe.

The increase also came as the gold price kicked off March on a bright note after the previous month's decline.

