Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Trump and the Gold Standard (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

When Will Copper Go Up? (Updated 2024)

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

Galan Increases Total Mineral Resource by 18% to 8.6Mt LCE @ 859mg/L Lithium

Helium Evolution Confirms Additional Drilling of Up to 9 New Wells on Joint Land and Provides Operations Update

Canadian North Resources Inc. Provides an Update on its Metallurgical Testing Programs at the Ferguson Lake Project

CleanTech Lithium - CEOL Applications

Lancaster Resources Closing of Spin-Off of Nelson Lake Copper Corp.

Atlantic Lithium Applies for Listing on the Ghana Stocks Exchange

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Fireweed Metals

FWZ:CA

Galan Lithium

GLN:AU

Elixir Energy

EXR:AU

RecycLiCo Battery Materials

AMY:CA
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Rare Earths Outlook: Australia Edition

2024 Copper Outlook Report

2024 Battery Metals Outlook: Australia Edition

Nickel Investor Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold
Copper
Uranium
Oil and Gas
Artificial Intelligence
Biotech
IBN Announces Latest Episode of The Bell2Bell Podcast featuring Thomas Ullrich, CEO of Aston Bay Holdings Ltd.

IBN Announces Latest Episode of The Bell2Bell Podcast featuring Thomas Ullrich, CEO of Aston Bay Holdings Ltd.

Via IBN IBN a multifaceted communications organization engaged in connecting public companies to the investment community, is pleased to announce the release of the latest episode of The Bell2Bell Podcast as part of its sustained effort to provide specialized content distribution via widespread syndication channels.

The Bell2Bell Podcast delivers informative updates and exclusive interviews with executives operating in fast-moving industries. Bell2Bell's latest podcast features Thomas Ullrich, CEO of Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. (TSX.V: BAY) (OTCQB: ATBHF) , a publicly traded Canadian minerals exploration company focused on exploring high-grade copper and gold deposits in North America.

To begin the interview, Ullrich provided an introduction to Aston Bay and its business model.

"Overall, Aston Bay is in the business of adding value through discovery of high-grade critical metals and precious metals deposits. We're an exploration stage company. Really what that means is that we want to get out there and make those first finds – really make the discovery – because we think that's where you add the most value over the shortest period of time for our shareholders."

Ullrich then discussed his background and those of the Aston Bay team.

"I've been in geoscience since the early '90s working in everything from big mining companies to universities, as well as the junior exploration space, which is where I am now and where I prefer to be. I think this is the most exciting place to be. There's nothing more exciting than making a discovery."

"As far as the company goes, it's an extremely small company. I am CEO, and I'm really the only full -time employee of this company, but we do have a fantastic group of advisors and directors. Jessie Liu-Ernsting, who has been with Aston Bay for several years now, has fantastic capital markets experience and decades in the business. Jeff Wilson is the CEO of Precipitate Gold and has experience with multiple private and public companies in the space. Mark Pryor is a very experienced exploration geologist and the current Vice President of Exploration for The Electrum Group, a very well-respected group in the exploration and development space. Last but not least is Gary O'Connor, another extremely experienced geologist who has spent a lot of time in the capital markets as well."

Join IBN's Stuart Smith and Thomas Ullrich, CEO of Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. (TSX.V: BAY) (OTCQB: ATBHF) , to learn more about Aston Bay's recent milestones and operational goals for 2024 and beyond.

To hear the episode and subscribe for future podcasts, visit https://podcast.bell2bell.com .

The latest installment of The Bell2Bell Podcast continues to reinforce IBN's commitment to the expansion of its robust network of brands, client partners, followers, and the growing IBN Podcast Series . For more than 18 years, IBN has leveraged this commitment to provide unparalleled distribution and corporate messaging solutions to 500+ public and private companies .

To learn more about IBN's achievements and milestones via a visual timeline, visit: https://IBN.fm/TimeLine

About Aston Bay Holdings Ltd.

Aston Bay is a publicly traded mineral exploration company exploring for high-grade copper and gold deposits in Virginia and Nunavut, Canada. The company is led by CEO Thomas Ullrich, with exploration in Virginia directed by company advisor Don Taylor, the 2018 Thayer Lindsley Award winner for his discovery of the Taylor Pb-Zn-Ag Deposit in Arizona.

Aston Bay is currently exploring the high-grade Buckingham Gold Vein in central Virginia and is in advanced stages of negotiation on other lands with high-grade copper potential in the area. The company and its joint venture partners, American West Metals Limited and wholly owned subsidiary Tornado Metals Ltd., have agreed to form a 20/80 unincorporated joint venture and enter into a joint venture agreement in respect of the Storm Project property, which hosts the Storm Copper Project and the Seal Zinc Deposit.

For more information, visit the company's website at www.AstonBayHoldings.com

About IBN

IBN consists of financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 18+ years. With IBN, we have amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfill the unique needs of a growing base of client-partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.

Through our Dynamic Brand Portfolio (DBP) , IBN provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets ; (3) Press Release Enhancement to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions ; and (6) total news coverage solutions.

For more information, please visit https://www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorBrandNetwork website applicable to all content provided by IBN, wherever published or re-published: http://IBN.fm/Disclaimer

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Corporate Communications

IBN
Los Angeles, California
www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com
310.299.1717 Office
Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Aston Bay HoldingsBAY:CCTSXV:BAYBase Metals Investing
BAY:CC
The Conversation (0)
Aston Bay and American West Metals Announce Geophysical Program Set to Begin at the Storm Copper Project, Canada

Aston Bay and American West Metals Announce Geophysical Program Set to Begin at the Storm Copper Project, Canada

Geophysical program designed to deliver a pipeline of priority drill targets for new copper discoveries

Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. (TSXV:BAY)(OTCQB:ATBHF) ("Aston Bay" or the "Company") is pleased to provide details on the upcoming geophysical surveys and exploration program at the Storm Copper Project ("Storm" or the "Project") on Somerset Island, Nunavut. The program will be conducted by American West Metals Limited ("American West"), who is the operator of the Project. American West has completed the required expenditures to earn an undivided 80% interest in the Project. American West will be solely responsible for funding the program

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Aston Bay Signs LOI to Option Epworth Sediment Hosted Copper-Silver-Zinc-Cobalt Project, Nunavut, Canada

Aston Bay Signs LOI to Option Epworth Sediment Hosted Copper-Silver-Zinc-Cobalt Project, Nunavut, Canada

Leveraging exploration experience on a new project with similarities
to Storm Copper and deposits of the Central African Copper Belt

Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. (TSX-V:BAY)(OTCQB:ATBHF) (the "Company" or "Aston Bay") is pleased to announce that on February 29, 2024, it entered into a binding letter agreement (the "Agreement") with Emerald Geological Services ("EGS") pursuant to which it has been granted an option (the "Option") to acquire an undivided 80% beneficial interest in a property owned by EGS in Nunavut, Canada (the "Property

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Aston Bay and American West Metals Announce Exploration Program at the Storm Copper Project, Canada

Aston Bay and American West Metals Announce Exploration Program at the Storm Copper Project, Canada

Drilling to focus on immediate resource growth and testing of large-scale copper exploration targets

Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. (TSXV:BAY)(OTCQB:ATBHF) ("Aston Bay" or the "Company") is pleased to report the details of an aggressive exploration program set to commence at the Storm Copper Project ("Storm" or the "Project") on Somerset Island, Nunavut. The program will be conducted by American West Metals Limited ("American West"), who is the operator of the Project. American West will be solely responsible for funding the program

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Aston Bay Announces Board Changes

Aston Bay Announces Board Changes

Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. (TSXV:BAY)(OTCQB:ATBHF) ("Aston Bay" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Jeff Wilson, Gary O'Connor and Mark Pryor to the Board of Directors with immediate effect

Mike Dufresne has resigned from the Board of the Company effective January 25th but will remain as Qualified Person for the Storm Project for Aston Bay. Ian MacPherson, a director since the Company's inception in 2012, has also resigned from the Board and will transition to an advisory role for the Company.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE IA via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Aston Bay and American West Metals Confirm High Grade Copper and Zinc Mineralization at the Tempest Prospect, Storm Copper Project, Canada

Aston Bay and American West Metals Confirm High Grade Copper and Zinc Mineralization at the Tempest Prospect, Storm Copper Project, Canada

  • Up to 38.2% Cu and 30.8% Zn in assays for select grab sampling of surface gossan rocks at the underexplored Tempest Prospect
  • Prospective gossans have been mapped for more than 4km at Tempest, which is located 40km south of the Storm Copper targets drilled in 2023
  • A ground electromagnetic (EM) survey at Tempest has defined a series of EM anomalies that coincide with the high-grade copper and zinc gossans, providing high-priority drill targets for the 2024 field program
  • Magnetic data indicates that Tempest may be located on a major structural unconformity - a geological setting that is highly prospective for base metals
  • The impressive results at Tempest further highlight the large-scale regional potential within the Project area

Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. (TSXV:BAY)(OTCQB:ATBHF) ("Aston Bay" or the "Company") reports the assay results from reconnaissance sampling and new geophysical surveys from the Tempest Prospect ("Tempest"), located within the Storm Copper Project ("Storm" or the "Project") on Somerset Island, Nunavut. The program was conducted by American West Metals Limited ("American West"), who is the operator of the Project

"It is encouraging to confirm copper and zinc mineralization from surface samples at Tempest, as this opens a new area for further exploration at Storm," stated Thomas Ullrich, CEO of Aston Bay.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - CUCO

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - CUCO

Trading resumes in:

Company: African Energy Metals Inc.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canadian North Resources Inc. Announces Normal Course Issuer Bid Share

Canadian North Resources Inc. Announces Normal Course Issuer Bid Share

Canadian North Resources Inc. ("CNRI" or "the Company," TSXV: CNRI; OTCQX: CNRSF; FSE: EO0 (E-O-zero)) announces that it has filed with the TSX Venture Exchange a Notice of Intention to Make a Normal Course Issuer Bid ("NCIB") which is proposed to commence on April 10, 2024 and terminate on April 9, 2025 or the earlier of the date all shares which are subject to the Normal Course Issuer Bid are purchased.

In the opinion of the Board of Directors of the Company, the market price of the Common Shares does not accurately reflect the value of those shares. As a result, the Company intends to repurchase CNRI's Common Shares that may become available for purchase at prices, which make them an appropriate use of funds of the Company.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Grid Battery Re-Engages TD Media d/b/a Life Water Media to Provide Media Services

Grid Battery Re-Engages TD Media d/b/a Life Water Media to Provide Media Services

(TheNewswire)

Grid Battery Metals Inc..

Coquitlam, BC TheNewswire - April 5, 2024 - Grid Battery Metals Inc. (the "Company" or "Grid") (TSXV:CELL ) ( OTC:EVKRF ), ( FRA:NMK2) announces that the Company has re- engaged the services of TD Media LLC dba Life Water Media LLC ("Life Water Media") to help raise online marketing awareness and to provide a comprehensive digital media marketing campaign for the Company.  Life Water Media is based out of Sugar Land, Texas.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
African Energy Metals Announces Defintive Agreement to Earn a 100% Interest in a Flin Flon Manitoba High Grade Polymetallic Copper Project

African Energy Metals Announces Defintive Agreement to Earn a 100% Interest in a Flin Flon Manitoba High Grade Polymetallic Copper Project

(TheNewswire)

African Energy Metals Inc.

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - (April 5, 2024) African Energy Metals Inc. (TSXV: CUCO; FSE: BC2; WKN: A3DEJG) (" African Energy Metals" or the " Company ") has signed a definitive agreement with Voyageur Mineral Explorers Corp.(" Voyageur ") (the " Definitive Agreement ') to earn a 100% interest in the Mink Narrows Group high-grade polymetallic copper VMS project (the " Project ") located in the prolific Flin Flon Manitoba VMS mining camp. The Project is located 25 km southeast of Flin Flon, Manitoba.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Awalé Resumes Drilling at the Charger Prospect on the Odienné Project Joint Venture

Awalé Resumes Drilling at the Charger Prospect on the Odienné Project Joint Venture

Highlights:

  • New drill program is now underway at Charger following up on Awale's recent drill intercept of 26 g/t gold over 57m, including 45.7 g/t gold over 32m from 165m downhole
  • A second rig will soon commence drilling at the BBM Prospect to follow up on its 75m @ 2.4 g/t gold equivalent intercept
  • Drilling is fully funded by Newmont

Awalé Resources (TSXV: ARIC) ("Awalé" or "the Company"), is pleased to announce the commencement of a 3,000 metre diamond drilling program over the Charger Prospect at the Odienné project. The drilling is planned to follow up to the recently announced 26 gt gold over 57m, including 45.7 gt gold over 32m from 165m downhole in OEDD-83 at the Charger Prospect (see Awale news release March 25 2024). Additionally, a 4000m drill program for the BBM discovery (see Awale news releases January 11 2024 and March 18 2024) will commence with a second diamond drill rig in the ensuing weeks.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
SKRR Exploration Inc. Closes First Tranche of Private Placement

SKRR Exploration Inc. Closes First Tranche of Private Placement

Not for distribution to United States Newswire Services or for dissemination in the United States

 SKRR Exploration Inc. (TSXV: SKRR) (FSE: B04Q) (" SKRR " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has closed the first tranche (the " First Tranche ") of its previously announced private placement (the " Private Placement ") (see news release dated March 4, 2024 ), consisting of 1,800,000 units (" Units ") at price of $0.10 per Unit and 583,332 critical mineral exploration tax credit (" CMETC ") flow-through units (" FT Units ") at a price of $0.12 per FT Unit, for aggregate gross proceeds of $250,000 . Each Unit is comprised of one common share (a " Share ") and one transferable common share purchase warrant (a " Warrant "). Each FT Unit consists of one common share to be issued as a "flow-through share" within the meaning of the Income Tax Act ( Canada ) (a " FT Share ") and one Warrant. Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one common share of the Company (a " Warrant Share ") at a price of $0.15 at any time on or before the date which is 36 months following the closing date of the First Tranche.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

ARway.ai The Spatial Computing Platform Shows 200% Developer Growth, Signs Multiple New Deals for Its Augmented Reality Navigation Platform in Middle East & Spain

Director's Share Dealing

Compelling IP Chargeability Target Defined at Fortuna

Procurement and EPC Contract Nearing Conclusion as Peak Energy Prices Hit Record Highs

Related News

Lithium Investing

Director's Share Dealing

Copper Investing

Compelling IP Chargeability Target Defined at Fortuna

cleantech investing

Procurement and EPC Contract Nearing Conclusion as Peak Energy Prices Hit Record Highs

Gold Investing

Manuka’s Taranaki VTM Project Invited to Apply under New Zealand’s Fast Track Approvals Bill

Gold Investing

Manuka Targeting Near-Term Gold and Silver Production from its Cobar Basin Projects

Lithium Investing

Large New Lithium and Gold Anomalies Identified Over Highly - Prospective Cave Hill Greenstone Belts

Resource Investing

First Parcel of Ore for 2024 to be Processed Mid-April

×