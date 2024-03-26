Aston Bay and American West Metals Announce Geophysical Program Set to Begin at the Storm Copper Project, Canada

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink?

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies

11 Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

Canadian North Resources Reports Substantial Increase of Copper, Nickel, Cobalt, Palladium and Platinum NI 43-101 Compliant Mineral Resources for its 100% owned Ferguson Lake Project in Canada

Pilot Plant Producing First Lithium Chloride

Canada Nickel Makes New Discovery at Newmarket Property, Achieves Best Drill Results at Reid to Date and Announces Grant of Options and RSUs

C29 Acquires Transformative High-Grade Uranium Project

North Shore Uranium Completes Maiden Drill Program at Falcon; Elevated Radioactivity, Fault Zones and Alteration Identified

Peer-Review Further Supports CLEO’s Ovarian Cancer Detection Technology

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Fireweed Metals

FWZ:CA

Frontier Energy

FHE:AU

Lancaster Resources

LCR:CC

Siren Gold

SNG:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Uranium Outlook: Australia Edition

2024 Tech Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
PDAC 2024
Gold
Uranium
Battery Metals
Artificial Intelligence
Biotech
Aston Bay and American West Metals Announce Geophysical Program Set to Begin at the Storm Copper Project, Canada

Aston Bay and American West Metals Announce Geophysical Program Set to Begin at the Storm Copper Project, Canada

Geophysical program designed to deliver a pipeline of priority drill targets for new copper discoveries

Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. (TSXV:BAY)(OTCQB:ATBHF) ("Aston Bay" or the "Company") is pleased to provide details on the upcoming geophysical surveys and exploration program at the Storm Copper Project ("Storm" or the "Project") on Somerset Island, Nunavut. The program will be conducted by American West Metals Limited ("American West"), who is the operator of the Project. American West has completed the required expenditures to earn an undivided 80% interest in the Project. American West will be solely responsible for funding the program

Highlights

  • Field crew have arrived at Storm with final preparations underway for the commencement of the spring program
  • 2024 field work is scheduled to begin in the coming weeks with commencement of detailed, high-powered surface electromagnetic (EM) surveys, with Reverse Circulation (RC) drilling also planned to begin shortly
  • Moving Loop EM (MLEM) will initially be deployed around the areas of the existing Storm copper mineralization to identify targets both along strike in the near-surface (
  • MLEM surveys will then focus on regional exploration with over 40 line-km planned to screen the regional Blizzard, Tornado and Tempest Prospects
  • Multiple strong indicators of potential copper mineralization have already been identified at the regional targets - including extensive gossans and chalcocite boulders with grades up to 32% copper and 30% zinc - making these areas compelling exploration targets
  • Excellent potential for geophysics to deliver game-changing results both in the near-surface and at depth given the excellent correlation of EM targets with high-grade copper sulfides in previous drilling

"It is exciting to begin another significant exploration program at Storm," stated Thomas Ullrich, CEO of Aston Bay. "Our partner, American West, will be conducting a large-scale EM geophysical program using a higher-powered system than has ever been used at Storm. This will allow us to see the shallow targets with more detail, as well as investigate deeper with more confidence than ever before."

"The drills have proven the effectiveness of EM in pointing to high-grade, near-surface mineralization. Using this method to look at a much larger area and to a much greater depth could unlock significant new copper discoveries. The drill crew is set to mobilize this week, with their task to expand on the known mineralization and test the new targets generated by these surveys. Things are lining up for an exciting spring and summer season at Storm."

Figure 1: Electromagnetic survey field crew taking sensor readings.

MOVING LOOP ELECTROMAGNETICS (MLEM)

Electromagnetic geophysical surveys (EM) have been confirmed by drilling as the most effective targeting tool in the exploration for high-grade copper sulfides at the Storm Project. Multiple historical surveys using both airborne and ground EM systems have resulted in the discovery of most of the known copper mineralization in the Storm area.

The near-surface (

The planned EM surveys will utilize the most powerful energy source to date (more than twice as powerful as prior surveys). They will aim to fill gaps in the historical surveys, acquire higher-resolution data, and investigate deeper. The surveys will also expand the search into new areas including the Blizzard, Tornado, and Tempest Prospects.

Storm

Moving Loop Electromagnetics (MLEM) will begin in the Storm area where historical surveys have been instrumental in expanding areas of known mineralization and in the discovery of new zones, such as the 2023 discoveries at Thunder ( 48.6m @ 3.0% Cu in drill hole ST23-03 ) and Lightning Ridge ( 30.4m @ 2.2% Cu in drill hole SR23-52 ). The EM anomalies tested to date in the Storm area have been strongly correlated with higher-grade (>2%) copper mineralization.

The 2024 Storm MLEM surveys will include:

  • Ultra-high-resolution Moving Loop Electromagnetics (MLEM) to focus on the expansion of the known copper mineralization and making new discoveries. The targeted search space will be approximately 0-200m below surface.
  • Deep-penetrating, wider-spaced MLEM to explore the Storm central graben area and below the known mineralization. The targeted search space will be from 200-500m vertical depth.

The Storm surveys will initially screen over 50 line-km (Figure 2).

Regional Exploration

After completion of the Storm surveys, the MLEM will be used to screen the regional Blizzard, Tornado and Tempest areas. The discovery of further copper mineralization in these areas has significant implications for the regional copper endowment of the Project. The EM surveys will be the key targeting tool and over 40 line-km of surveys are planned within these areas.

The Blizzard and Tornado Prospects are located approximately 10km along strike to the east of Storm (Figure 3 & 6). The geological setting is interpreted to be identical to that of Storm and contains numerous outcropping copper occurrences with coincident copper in soil and geophysical anomalies.

Figure 2: Plan view of the Storm area showing the planned MLEM survey areas (configured for shallow and deep exploration) and location of the known copper mineralization and prospects, overlaying aerial photography.

The Tornado Prospect is centered on an area with abundant chalcocite and malachite boulders in frost-heaved sub-crop and float, within a 3.2km x 1.5km geochemical copper anomaly. The large copper anomaly shares the same linear trend as the main structural features of the Storm graben. Most of the anomalous copper samples are located around the interpreted northern graben fault, which is a similar setting to that of the large and laterally extensive Cyclone Deposit at Storm.

The Blizzard Prospect is defined by a broad, oval-shaped zone of elevated Vertical Time Domain Electromagnetics (VTEM - airborne survey) conductance with approximate dimensions of 4.0km x 1.5km. The target is enhanced locally by elevated levels of copper in rock and soil samples.

Both the Blizzard and Tornado areas also contain large gravity anomalies (Figure 3), and together with the existing EM and coincident copper geochemistry, rank these areas as highly prospective for the discovery of further copper mineralization.

Figure 3: Map of the Blizzard and Tornado areas showing the copper soil geochemistry, overlaying gravity imagery (terrain corrected Bouguer Anomaly). The Tornado copper anomaly is over 3.2km long. The Blizzard gravity data is also coincident with a 4km x 1.5km VTEM anomaly (not shown).

The Tempest Prospect is located approximately 40 kilometres south of the known copper discoveries at Storm (Figure 6). The area is defined by a 4km long zone of gossans, with assays from select grab samples returning base metal grades up to 38.2% Cu and 30.8% Zn.

The geology of the area is interpreted to contain the southern extension of the highly prospective Storm copper target horizons, overlapping much older Proterozoic rocks to the west. This geological setting and the interpreted unconformity between two main geological terranes suggest a permeable zone close to potential source rocks, highly prospective for base metal mineralization.

A ground Loupe Electromagnetic (TDEM) and magnetic survey was completed over the Tempest area during August 2023 to aid with mapping the stratigraphy and to define potential targets for further exploration work (Figure 5).

The TDEM survey has defined a series of conductive anomalies that lie along the strike of the stratigraphy and are coincident with the copper/zinc gossans in several areas (Figure 4). The conductors are localized and modelling of the data estimates that they are potentially steeply dipping. The relatively short strike length of the conductive features is positive for the potential of base metal mineralization. It suggests that the anomalies are less likely to be related to conductive stratigraphic horizons such as black shales or graphite.

Moving Loop Electromagnetics and drilling are planned to follow up these highly prospective areas in 2024.

Figure 4: Testing base metal gossans (brown/rust-coloured rocks) at Tempest with a portable XRF prior to sampling for laboratory assay. Select samples have yielded assays of up to 38.2% Cu and 30.8% Zn.

Figure 5: Map of the Tempest Prospect showing the mapped gossans and geochemical sampling points with select rock assays, overlaying TDEM image (late time conductivity - Gate 6) and aerial photography.

Figure 6: Map of the Project area showing the known copper and base metal mineralization and prospects overlaying magnetics (Airborne GeoTEM - hotter colours indicate higher magnetic intensity).

About the Storm Copper and Seal Zinc-Silver Projects, Nunavut

The Nunavut property consists of 173 contiguous mining claims covering an area of approximately 219,257 hectares on Somerset Island, Nunavut, Canada. The Storm Project comprises both the Storm Copper Project, a high-grade sediment-hosted copper discovery (intersections including 110m* @ 2.5% Cu from surface and 56.3m* @ 3.1% Cu from 12.2m) as well as the Seal Zinc Deposit (intersections including 14.4m* @ 10.6% Zn, 28.7g/t Ag from 51.8m and 22.3m* @ 23.0% Zn, 5.1g/t Ag from 101.5m). Additionally, there are numerous underexplored and undrilled targets within the 120-kilometre strike length of the mineralized trend, including the Tornado copper prospect where 10 grab samples yielded >1% Cu up to 32% Cu in gossans. The Nunavut property is now the subject of an 80/20 unincorporated joint venture with American West (see "Agreement with American West" below for more details).

Storm Discovery and Historical Work

High-grade copper mineralization was discovered at Storm in the mid-1990s by Cominco geologists conducting regional zinc exploration around their then-producing Polaris lead-zinc mine. A massive chalcocite boulder found in a tributary of the Aston River in 1996 was traced to impressive surface exposures of broken chalcocite mineralization for hundreds of metres of surface strike length at what became named the 2750N, 2200N, and 3500N zones. Subsequent seasons of prospecting, geophysics and over 9,000 m of drilling into the early 2000s confirmed a significant amount of copper mineralization below the surface exposures as well as making the blind discovery of the 4100N Zone, a large area of copper mineralization with no surface exposure.

Following the merger of Cominco with Teck in 2001 and the closure of the Polaris Mine, the Storm claims were allowed to lapse in 2007. Commander Resources staked the property in 2008 and flew a helicopter-borne VTEM survey in 2011 but conducted no additional drilling. Aston Bay subsequently entered into an earn-in agreement with Commander and consolidated 100% ownership in 2015. Commander retained a 0.875% Gross Overriding Royalty in the area of the original Storm claims which purchased by Taurus Mining Royalty Fund L.P. in January 2024.

In 2016 Aston Bay entered into an earn-in agreement with BHP, who conducted a 2,000-station soil sampling program and drilled 1,951m of core in 12 diamond drill holes, yielding up to 16m* @ 3.1% Cu. BHP exited the agreement in 2017 and retains no residual interest in the project. Aston Bay conducted a property-wide airborne gravity gradiometry survey in 2017 and drilled 2,913m in nine core holes in the Storm area in 2018 yielding a best intercept of 1.5m* @ 4.4% Cu and 20.5m* @ 0.6% Cu.

Agreement with American West

As previously disclosed, Aston Bay entered into an Option Agreement dated March 9, 2021 (the "Option Agreement") with American West Metals Limited and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Tornado Metals Ltd. (collectively, "American West") pursuant to which American West was granted an option (the "Option") to earn an 80% undivided interest in the Project by spending a minimum of CAD$10 million on qualifying exploration expenditures ("Expenditures"). The parties amended and restated the Option Agreement as of February 27, 2023 to facilitate American West potentially financing the Expenditures through flow-through shares but did not change the commercial agreement between the parties.

The Expenditures were completed during the 2023 drilling program and American West exercised the Option in accordance with the terms of the Option Agreement, as amended. American West and Aston Bay will form an 80/20 unincorporated joint venture and enter into a joint venture agreement. Under such agreement, Aston Bay shall have a free carried interest until American West has made a decision to mine upon completion of a bankable feasibility study, meaning American West will be solely responsible for funding the joint venture until such decision is made. After such decision is made, Aston Bay will be diluted in the event it does not elect to contribute its proportionate share and its interest in the Project will be converted into a 2% net smelter returns royalty if its interest is diluted to below 10%.

Recent Work

American West completed a fixed loop electromagnetic (FLEM) ground geophysical survey in 2021 that yielded several new subsurface conductive anomalies. A total of 1,534m were drilled in 10 diamond drill holes in the 2022 season, yielding several impressive near-surface intercepts including 41m* @ 4.1% Cu as well as 68m of sulfide mineralization associated with a deeper conductive anomaly.

In April 2022, results of beneficiation studies demonstrated that a mineralized intercept grading 4% Cu from the 4100N area could be upgraded to a 54% Cu direct ship product using standard sorting technology. Further beneficiation studies are ongoing.

In April 2023, American West embarked on a spring delineation drilling program using a helicopter-portable RC drill rig as well as conducting gravity and moving loop electromagnetic (MLEM) ground geophysical programs.

The summer 2023 program conducted further delineation drilling of the near-surface high-grade copper zones to advance them toward maiden resource estimates by late 2023 or early 2024. Diamond drilling tested new high-priority gravity targets and environmental baseline studies will be initiated.

*Stated drill hole intersections are all core length, and true width is expected to be 60% to 100% of core length.

QA/QC Protocols

The analytical work reported on herein was performed by ALS Global ("ALS"), Vancouver Canada. ALS is an ISO-IEC 17025:2017 and ISO 9001:2015 accredited geoanalytical laboratory and is independent of Aston Bay Holdings Ltd., American West Metals Limited, and the QP. Drill core and hand samples were subject to crushing at a minimum of 70% passing 2 mm, followed by pulverizing of a 250-gram split to 85% passing 75 microns. Samples were subject to 33 element geochemistry by four-acid digestion and inductively coupled plasma atomic emission spectroscopy (ICP-AES) to determine concentrations of copper, silver, lead, zinc, and other elements (ALS Method ME-ICP61a). Overlimit values for copper (>10%) and were analyzed via four-acid digestion and ICP-AES (ALS Method Cu-OG62).

Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. and American West Metals Limited followed industry standard procedures for the work carried out on the Storm Project, incorporating a quality assurance/quality control (QA/QC) program. Blank, duplicate, and standard samples were inserted into the sample sequence and sent to the laboratory for analysis. No significant QA/QC issues were detected during review of the data. Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. and American West Metals Limited are not aware of any drilling, sampling, recovery, or other factors that could materially affect the accuracy or reliability of the data referred to herein.

Qualified Person

Michael Dufresne, M.Sc., P.Geol., P.Geo., is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this press release.

About Aston Bay Holdings

Aston Bay is a publicly traded mineral exploration company exploring for high-grade copper and gold deposits in Virginia, USA, and Nunavut, Canada. The Company is led by CEO Thomas Ullrich with exploration in Virginia directed by the Company's advisor, Don Taylor, the 2018 Thayer Lindsley Award winner for his discovery of the Taylor Pb-Zn-Ag Deposit in Arizona. The Company is currently exploring the high-grade Buckingham Gold Vein in central Virginia and is in advanced stages of negotiation on other lands with high-grade copper potential in the area.

The Company and its joint venture partners, American West Metals Limited and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Tornado Metals Ltd. (collectively, " American West ") have agreed to form a 20/80 unincorporated joint venture and enter into a joint venture agreement in respect of the Storm Project property, which hosts the Storm Copper Project and the Seal Zinc Deposit. Under such agreement, Aston Bay shall have a free carried interest until American West has made a decision to mine upon completion of a bankable feasibility study, meaning American West will be solely responsible for funding the joint venture until such decision is made. After such decision is made, Aston Bay will be diluted in the event it does not elect to contribute its proportionate share and its interest in the Storm Project property will be converted into a 2% net smelter returns royalty if its interest is diluted to below 10%.

About American West Metals Limited

AMERICAN WEST METALS LIMITED (ASX: AW1) is an Australian clean energy mining company focused on growth through the discovery and development of major base metal mineral deposits in Tier 1 jurisdictions of North America. Our strategy is focused on developing mines that have a low-footprint and support the global energy transformation. Our portfolio of copper and zinc projects in Utah and Canada include significant existing resource inventories and high-grade mineralization that can generate robust mining proposals. Core to our approach is our commitment to the ethical extraction and processing of minerals and making a meaningful contribution to the communities where our projects are located.

Led by a highly experienced leadership team, our strategic initiatives lay the foundation for a sustainable business which aims to deliver high-multiplier returns on shareholder investment and economic benefits to all stakeholders.

For further information on American West, visit: www.americanwestmetals.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements made in this news release, including those regarding entering into the joint venture and each party's interest in the Project pursuant to the agreement in respect of the joint venture, management objectives, forecasts, estimates, expectations, or predictions of the future may constitute "forward-looking statement", which can be identified by the use of conditional or future tenses or by the use of such verbs as "believe", "expect", "may", "will", "should", "estimate", "anticipate", "project", "plan", and words of similar import, including variations thereof and negative forms. This press release contains forward-looking statements that reflect, as of the date of this press release, Aston Bay's expectations, estimates and projections about its operations, the mining industry and the economic environment in which it operates. Statements in this press release that are not supported by historical fact are forward-looking statements, meaning they involve risk, uncertainty and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although Aston Bay believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these statements, which apply only at the time of writing of this press release. Aston Bay disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by securities legislation.

For more information contact:

Thomas Ullrich, Chief Executive Officer
thomas.ullrich@astonbayholdings.com
(416) 456-3516

SOURCE:Aston Bay Holdings Ltd



View the original press release on accesswire.com

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Aston Bay HoldingsBAY:CCTSXV:BAYBase Metals Investing
BAY:CC
The Conversation (0)
Aston Bay Signs LOI to Option Epworth Sediment Hosted Copper-Silver-Zinc-Cobalt Project, Nunavut, Canada

Aston Bay Signs LOI to Option Epworth Sediment Hosted Copper-Silver-Zinc-Cobalt Project, Nunavut, Canada

Leveraging exploration experience on a new project with similarities
to Storm Copper and deposits of the Central African Copper Belt

Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. (TSX-V:BAY)(OTCQB:ATBHF) (the "Company" or "Aston Bay") is pleased to announce that on February 29, 2024, it entered into a binding letter agreement (the "Agreement") with Emerald Geological Services ("EGS") pursuant to which it has been granted an option (the "Option") to acquire an undivided 80% beneficial interest in a property owned by EGS in Nunavut, Canada (the "Property

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Aston Bay and American West Metals Announce Exploration Program at the Storm Copper Project, Canada

Aston Bay and American West Metals Announce Exploration Program at the Storm Copper Project, Canada

Drilling to focus on immediate resource growth and testing of large-scale copper exploration targets

Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. (TSXV:BAY)(OTCQB:ATBHF) ("Aston Bay" or the "Company") is pleased to report the details of an aggressive exploration program set to commence at the Storm Copper Project ("Storm" or the "Project") on Somerset Island, Nunavut. The program will be conducted by American West Metals Limited ("American West"), who is the operator of the Project. American West will be solely responsible for funding the program

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Aston Bay Announces Board Changes

Aston Bay Announces Board Changes

Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. (TSXV:BAY)(OTCQB:ATBHF) ("Aston Bay" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Jeff Wilson, Gary O'Connor and Mark Pryor to the Board of Directors with immediate effect

Mike Dufresne has resigned from the Board of the Company effective January 25th but will remain as Qualified Person for the Storm Project for Aston Bay. Ian MacPherson, a director since the Company's inception in 2012, has also resigned from the Board and will transition to an advisory role for the Company.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE IA via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Aston Bay and American West Metals Confirm High Grade Copper and Zinc Mineralization at the Tempest Prospect, Storm Copper Project, Canada

Aston Bay and American West Metals Confirm High Grade Copper and Zinc Mineralization at the Tempest Prospect, Storm Copper Project, Canada

  • Up to 38.2% Cu and 30.8% Zn in assays for select grab sampling of surface gossan rocks at the underexplored Tempest Prospect
  • Prospective gossans have been mapped for more than 4km at Tempest, which is located 40km south of the Storm Copper targets drilled in 2023
  • A ground electromagnetic (EM) survey at Tempest has defined a series of EM anomalies that coincide with the high-grade copper and zinc gossans, providing high-priority drill targets for the 2024 field program
  • Magnetic data indicates that Tempest may be located on a major structural unconformity - a geological setting that is highly prospective for base metals
  • The impressive results at Tempest further highlight the large-scale regional potential within the Project area

Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. (TSXV:BAY)(OTCQB:ATBHF) ("Aston Bay" or the "Company") reports the assay results from reconnaissance sampling and new geophysical surveys from the Tempest Prospect ("Tempest"), located within the Storm Copper Project ("Storm" or the "Project") on Somerset Island, Nunavut. The program was conducted by American West Metals Limited ("American West"), who is the operator of the Project

"It is encouraging to confirm copper and zinc mineralization from surface samples at Tempest, as this opens a new area for further exploration at Storm," stated Thomas Ullrich, CEO of Aston Bay.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Aston Bay and American West Metals Expand the Extensive Near-Surface Copper Mineralization at the Storm Copper Project, Canada

Aston Bay and American West Metals Expand the Extensive Near-Surface Copper Mineralization at the Storm Copper Project, Canada

Further assay results from the summer Reverse Circulation (RC) drilling program have returned thick intervals of near-surface, high-grade copper mineralization, including:

  • Drill hole SR23-38 (4100N Zone) has intersected:
    • 24.4m @ 1.1% Cu from 48.8m, including,
      • 6.1m @ 2.8% Cu from 54.9m, including,
        • 1.5m @ 8.3% Cu from 54.9m, and,
        • 4.5m @ 1.5% Cu from 67.1m
  • Drill hole SR23-41 (4100N Zone) has intersected:
    • 12.2m @ 1.1% Cu from 118.9m, including,
      • 3m @ 4% Cu from 126.5m
  • Drill hole SR23-43 (4100N Zone) has intersected:
    • 1.5m @ 1% Cu from 51.8m, and,
    • 1.5m @ 1.6% Cu from 64m, and,
    • 3.1m @ 2.7% Cu from 76.2m, and,
    • 1.5m @ 1% Cu from 80.8m
  • High-grade, near-surface copper has now been defined at the 4100N Zone over a strike of more than 1,300m and a width of 400m, with drilling and geophysics supporting the potential to extend mineralization at least 600m farther to the north-east.
  • Drilling results continue to demonstrate the strong correlation between geophysical targets and copper mineralisation, with an extensive suite of geophysical targets remaining to be tested.
  • The latest assays are part of the 63 drill holes completed at Storm in 2023 that will support the maiden mineral resource estimation at Storm.
  • All the known high-grade, near-surface copper zones remain open providing outstanding potential for further drilling to expand the resource.

Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. (TSXV:BAY)(OTCQB:ATBHF) ("Aston Bay" or the "Company") reports the latest assay results from the Storm Copper Project ("Storm" or the "Project") on Somerset Island, Nunavut. The program was conducted by American West Metals Limited ("American West"), who is the operator of the Project

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD ANNOUNCES RIO TINTO EXERCISE OF THEIR ANTI DILUTION RIGHT

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD ANNOUNCES RIO TINTO EXERCISE OF THEIR ANTI DILUTION RIGHT

western copper and gold corporation ("Western" or the "Company") (TSX: WRN) (NYSE American: WRN) announces it has completed a private placement with Rio Tinto Canada Inc. ("Rio Tinto") pursuant to Rio Tinto's subscription rights as a result of the Company's recent private placement with the incoming CEO.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation logo (CNW Group/Western Copper and Gold Corporation)

Rio Tinto acquired 239,528 common shares of the Company at a price of C$1.35 per share for proceeds of C$323,363 , allowing Rio Tinto to maintain its interest of approximately 9.7%.

western copper and gold corporation is developing the Casino Project, Canada's premier copper-gold mine in the Yukon Territory and one of the most economic greenfield copper-gold mining projects in the world.

The Company is committed to working collaboratively with our First Nations and local communities to progress the Casino project using internationally recognized responsible mining technologies and practices.

For more information, visit www.westerncopperandgold.com .

On behalf of the board,

"Sandeep Singh"

Sandeep Singh
Chief Executive Officer
western copper and gold corporation

SOURCE western copper and gold corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2024/25/c5284.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Awalé Hits 45.7 g/t Gold over 32m at the Odienné Project

Awalé Hits 45.7 g/t Gold over 32m at the Odienné Project

HIGHLIGHTS

  • 26 g/t gold over 57m, 1487 gram meters gold from 164m downhole in OEDD-83

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canadian North Resources Inc. Announces Amendments to Consultants' Options

Canadian North Resources Inc. Announces Amendments to Consultants' Options

Canadian North Resources Inc. ("the Company," TSXV: CNRI; OTCQX: CNRSF; FSE: EO0 (E-O-zero)) announces that, subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange, it proposes to amend the exercise price of options to purchase a total of 1,600,000 Common Shares from $2.45 to $1.70 per share, for options previously granted to consultants to the Corporation.

About Canadian North Resources

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
SKRR Exploration Inc. Announces Clarification on Prior Agreement with Red Cloud

SKRR Exploration Inc. Announces Clarification on Prior Agreement with Red Cloud

SKRR Exploration Inc. (TSXV: SKRR) (FSE: B04Q) (" SKRR " or the " Company ") announces a previous engagement of Red Cloud Financial Services Inc. (" Red Cloud ") for certain capital market advisory services pursuant to an advisory agreement dated December 8, 2021 (the " Agreement ") was not accepted by the TSX Venture Exchange (the " Exchange ") as it did not fully comply with Exchange policies.

SKRR Exploration Logo (CNW Group/SKRR EXPLORATION INC.)

Red Cloud assisted in overall marketing of the Company. Certain of the services enumerated in the Agreement constituted promotional activity within the scope of Policy 3.4 of the Exchange. The Agreement was for an initial term of twelve months and automatically renewed on a month-to-month basis until terminated by either party on thirty days' prior written notice. The Agreement was formally terminated in June 2023 . Under the engagement, Red Cloud was paid an initial fee of $150,000 for the initial twelve-month period and $10,000 per month thereafter. Red Cloud is arm's length to the Company.

SKRR is a Canadian-based precious and base metal explorer with properties in Saskatchewan – one of the world's highest ranked mining jurisdictions. The primary exploration focus is on the Trans-Hudson Corridor in Saskatchewan in search of world class uranium, precious and base metal deposits. The Trans-Hudson Orogen – although extremely well known in geological terms has been significantly under-explored in Saskatchewan . SKRR is committed to all stakeholders including shareholders, all its partners and the environment in which it operates.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Sherman Dahl
President & CEO
Tel: 250-558-8340

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward–looking information or statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which may include, without limitation, statements relating to the Agreement, and other statements relating to the technical, financial and business prospects of the Company, its projects and other matters. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, including the price of metals, the ability to achieve its goals, the ability to secure equipment and personnel to carry out work programs, that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms. Such forward-looking information reflects the Company's views with respect to future events and is subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including the risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of exploration results, risks related to the inherent uncertainty of exploration and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses and those other risks filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca . There is a possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include, but are not limited to, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions, failure to secure personnel and equipment for work programs, adverse weather and climate conditions, failure to maintain all necessary government permits, approvals and authorizations, the impact of Covid-19 or other viruses and diseases on the Company's ability to operate, decrease in the price of gold, copper, nickel, uranium and other metals, failure to maintain community acceptance (including First Nations), increase in costs, litigation, and failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations. The Company does not undertake to update forward–looking statements or forward–looking information, except as required by law.

SOURCE SKRR Exploration Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2024/21/c5246.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
StrategX Expands Nagvaak Critical Metals and Graphite Discovery with 45.6m Drill Core Interval

StrategX Expands Nagvaak Critical Metals and Graphite Discovery with 45.6m Drill Core Interval

StrategX Elements Corp. (CSE: STGX) ("StrategX" or the "Company") reports a 45.6-metre drill core interval within the identified 6-kilometre mineralized corridor rich in critical metals, which shows great potential in all directions. This interval is located 4 kilometres from the initial discovery drill hole which returned 58 metres of 2.63% copper equivalent as detailed in our previous press release (click here to view). Furthermore, preliminary results have returned significant high-grade graphite >20% Cg, much higher than typically observed in other graphite deposits in North America.

EXPLORATION HIGHLIGHTS

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Interra Copper Issues Letter to Shareholders

Interra Copper Issues Letter to Shareholders

Interra Copper Corp. (CSE: IMCX) (OTCQB: IMIMF) (FSE: 3MX) ("Interra" or the "Company") is pleased to issue the following letter from its Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer, Rick Gittleman, updating shareholders on the Company's plans for unlocking value from its assets while executing on a prudent yet strategic work plan in 2024.

To our fellow shareholders of Interra Copper Corp.,

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Bitcoin Well Schedules Live Shareholder Address and Q&A for Thursday, March 28

Charbone Hydrogen Announces Site Selection for First US Based Green Hydrogen Production Facility Entering Final Stages

Charbone Hydrogene Annonce Qu'elle Entre dans les Etapes Finales de la Selection du Site pour sa Premiere Installation de Production d'Hydrogene Verte Basee aux Etats-Unis

Related News

Tech Investing

Charbone Hydrogen Announces Site Selection for First US Based Green Hydrogen Production Facility Entering Final Stages

Tech Investing

Charbone Hydrogene Annonce Qu'elle Entre dans les Etapes Finales de la Selection du Site pour sa Premiere Installation de Production d'Hydrogene Verte Basee aux Etats-Unis

Battery Metals Investing

Brunswick Exploration Expands Its Exceptional Grassroot Portfolio Across Quebec, Canada and Greenland

Gold Investing

Advancing Multiple Gold Discoveries in Proven Jurisdictions

Gold Investing

Significant Mineralisation Intersected at Auld Creek

Gold Investing

Polymetallic Strike and Depth Potential Identified at Firetower Project

×