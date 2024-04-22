Conquest Resources Limited (TSXV: CQR) ("Conquest" or the "Company") has entered into a Royalty Purchase and Sale Agreement with VDI Resources LLC (VDI), a subsidiary of VerAI Discoveries Inc. (VerAI), an artificial intelligence (AI) powered mineral discovery generator, pursuant to which the Company agrees to grant to VDI a 1.5% net smelter return royalty on certain target areas with recommended drilling locations generated by VerAI utilizing its proprietary AI technology. The Company agrees to grant VDI an additional 1.5% NSR in return for funding a drill program for testing of the targets identified by VerAI on the Belfast TeckMag Project, a 350 sq. km. land package located northeast of Sudbury, Ontario.
- WORLD EDITIONAustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- Lithium Outlook
- Oil and Gas Outlook
- Gold Outlook Report
- Uranium Outlook
- Rare Earths Outlook
- All Outlook Reports
- Top Generative AI Stocks
- Top EV Stocks
- Biggest AI Companies
- Biggest Blockchain Stocks
- Biggest Cryptocurrency-mining Stocks
- Biggest Cybersecurity Companies
- Biggest Robotics Companies
- Biggest Social Media Companies
- Biggest Technology ETFs
- Artificial Intellgience ETFs
- Robotics ETFs
- Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs
- Artificial Intelligence Outlook
- EV Outlook
- Cleantech Outlook
- Crypto Outlook
- Tech Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
- Cannabis Weekly Round-Up
- Top Alzheimer's Treatment Stocks
- Top Biotech Stocks
- Top Plant-based Food Stocks
- Biggest Cannabis Stocks
- Biggest Pharma Stocks
- Longevity Stocks to Watch
- Psychedelics Stocks to Watch
- Top Cobalt Stocks
- Small Biotech ETFs to Watch
- Top Life Science ETFs
- Biggest Pharmaceutical ETFs
- Life Science Outlook
- Biotech Outlook
- Cannabis Outlook
- Pharma Outlook
- Psychedelics Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
High Grade Copper Rock Chips to 18% on New Targets at Ti-Tree
Augustus Minerals (ASX: AUG; “Augustus” or the “Company”) is pleased to advise the results of recent reconnaissance mapping and sampling at the Ti-Tree Project, located 200kms east of Carnarvon in Western Australia. The mapping, supported by 26 rock chip samples, identified two areas containing mineralised veins and historic workings (Figure 1). Neither of these prospects are recorded on GSWA maps.
- Two new prospects, Tiberius and Claudius, have returned high-grade copper and significant silver assays in rock chips from recent field work
- High grade assays up to 17.8% Cu and 282g/t Ag have been discovered on the Tiberius zone, currently 3m wide and extending for over 200m along strike.
- Claudius, 11km south of Tiberius, comprised of several parallel zones over a 100m by 300m area, returned grades up to 6.6% Cu and 86g/t Ag.
- The discovery of these prospects, 30km northwest from Copper Ridge which contain historic workings not marked on GSWA maps, highlights the significant prospectivity of the Gascoyne region.
- Further field work is being planned to determine the extent of these new discoveries.
Andrew Ford, GM Exploration
“These results highlight the potential of this underexplored area to host as yet undiscovered mineralisation. Less than 5% of the 3,600 sq km area of the Ti-Tree Project has had any previous exploration, and to discover unrecorded historic mining areas is very exciting. These results are a credit the Augustus geological team.”
Figure 1 Location of the Tiberius and Claudius prospects
Tiberius
Reconnaissance field work conducted on the Ti Tree Project’s northwestern tenement has discovered high grade copper and silver mineralisation (Figure 3) in two areas. Tiberius, the northern target comprises a quartz-sulphide vein system up to 3m wide and outcrops for over 200m (Figure 5).
A shallow shaft has been dug on the vein system (Figure 2). Another vein set was identified 600m along strike east-northeast of the main vein increasing the potential size of the target. The high grade veins contain both oxidized copper, high silver grades, lead sulphide and anomalous gold (Table 1).
Claudius
The Claudius prospect is located 10km to the southwest of Tiberius, comprised of quartz veined brecciated and silicified granite with mineralised veins mapped over a 100m x 300m area. The main area of outcropping mineralisation has been trenched by prospectors and rock chip sampling returned strong copper mineralisation in an iron rich siliceous vein. Silver was consistently elevated (up to 86g/t) with associated gold anomalism to 0.68g/t (Table 1, Figures 4 and 6).
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Augustus Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Augustus Minerals Investor Kit
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
Augustus Minerals
Diversification can be key to a profitable mining and exploration strategy. While there's no shortage of companies that have experienced great success by focusing on a single commodity, there's always an element of risk to that approach. There is always the risk that certain commodities will fall in price whilst others rise. Augustus Minerals, a newly listed exploration company on the ASX (AUG) is cognizant of this fact. An exploration company based in Western Australia, Augustus has acquired a 100-percent interest in a land package covering some 3,600 square kilometers in Western Australia's Upper Gascoyne region. Although traditionally known as a source of base metals, gold and uranium, the Gascoyne is rapidly emerging as a prime target for rare earths and lithium discoveries.
As an early mover to the region, Augustus’s vast landholding is highly prospective for lithium, rare earths, copper and gold. Its Ti-Tree project contains 85 kilometers of the Ti Tree and Mingabar shear zones, with extensive, untested, multi-element mineralization and surface anomalies.
The Gascoyne region is a large emerging critical mineral province with several deposits having been discovered in the last few years. These include multiple Ironstone REE discoveries by Dreadnought Resources (ASX:DRE), Hastings Technology's (ASX:HAS) Yangibana Ironstone REE project and Lanthanein Resources' (ASX:LNR) Lyons Ironstone REE project, as well as a large lithium discovery at Delta Lithium's (ASX:DLT) Yinnetharra location.
Directed by a highly experienced management team with extensive knowledge about mining and exploration in the Gascoyne, Augustus's exploration program will focus on more than 50 priority targets already identified by the company. These include potential lithium bearing pegmatites, REE-rich ironstones and shear/porphyry-hosted copper systems. Thus far, the company has completed multiple geophysical surveys and collected more than 15,000 soil samples.
Company Highlights
- Augustus Minerals is an Australian exploration company focused on the highly-prospective Gascoyne region of Western Australia.
- The company has 100 percent ownership of a land package covering 3,600 square kilometers.
- Augustus has identified multiple high-priority lithium, rare earth and copper targets throughout its project, with strong mineralization intersected at multiple locations across multiple commodities.
- Augustus's leadership team has the benefit of significant local knowledge regarding exploration of the Gascoyne province.
Key Asset
Ti Tree Project
Situated in the Shire of Upper Gascoyne and the Shire of Carnarvon, the Ti Tree project displays significant exploration potential for a number of different mineralised styles as well as possibly, multi-commodity discoveries. Spanning a contiguous 3,600 square kilometers, it also has the distinction of being one of the largest properties in the region. Augustus Minerals maintains 100 percent ownership over Ti-Tree, which intersects along the shear of the same name.
The company has identified several high-priority drilling targets along the Ti-Tree and Mingabar structures ready for reverse circulation, diamond or air core drilling.
Highlights:
- Emerging Geological Province: The Gascoyne region displays highly prospective geology and has been the site of multiple rare earth and lithium discoveries in recent years, but has experienced limited historic exploration — making it a prime opportunity for Augustus Minerals.
- Multiple Commodities: Augustus has identified more than 50 significant lithium, rare earth and copper targets. Many of these high-quality targets are ready for drilling.
- Size and Speed: The Ti Tree Project consists of a single coherent block of tenements covering 3,600 square kilometers with 85 kilometers of strike along the Ti-Tree Shear. As an early mover in the region, Augustus was able to gain a considerable advantage in securing this project, into which it has thus far invested $5 million.
- Fertile Geology: Augustus's investment displays the same geology as multiple highly successful neighboring discoveries.
- Mineralization: Current mineral resource targets include:
- 27 rare earth targets across 65 kilometers of strike. All targets display strong thorium radiometric signatures.
- Multiple mafic intrusions with copper-nickel-PGE (platinum group elements) mineralization. The copper resource is both shear-hosted and porphyry-related.
- Elevated lithium stream samples over 10 kilometers of strike length. The target area displays the same geological host rock as the Yinnetharra lithium discovery.
- A narrow, shear vein-hosted gold occurrence with anomalous mineralization displayed in several surrounding areas. The area, known as the Bassit Bore, outcrops at the surface, where visible gold is readily identifiable in hand specimens. Samples collected over 600 meters returned very high gold values.
Management Team
Andrew Ford – General Manager, Exploration
Andrew’s career spans 35 years of exploration and mine development experience in multiple commodities for both majors, including Homestake and Barrick Gold, and junior ASX-listed companies. He has led technical teams throughout Australia, Africa, USA, Europe and Asia, including leading the geology team at the Bawdwin base metals project in Myanmar through the DFS process.
In his most recent role Andrew has led the geology team at Hastings Technology Metals with a focus on resource growth and exploration at the Yangibana Rare Earths Project, where Mineral Resources have now grown to 29.93Mt of TREO.
Brian Rodan - Executive Chairman
Brian Rodan is a fellow of the Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy with 45 years’ experience. Previously, he was the managing director and owner of Australian Contract Mining (ACM), a mid-tier mining contracting company that successfully completed $1.5 billion worth of work over a 20-year period.
For 15 years, Rodan held various roles with Eltin Limited (including general manager between 1993 and 1996 and executive director between 1996 and 1999), Australia’s largest full service ASX-listed contract mining company with an annual turnover of $850 million. He was a founding director of Dacian Gold (2013) and Desert Metals (2020) and became the largest shareholder upon listing both companies on the ASX.
Rodan is currently executive chairman of Siren Gold and Iceni Gold Limited, and is currently the largest shareholder in both companies as well as Augustus Minerals.
Graeme Smith - Non-Executive Director
Graeme Smith is an experienced resources sector chief financial officer, company secretary and corporate executive who has worked with mining and exploration companies with operations in Australia (Croesus Mining NL, Genesis Minerals Limited, Jabiru Metals Limited, Breaker Resources NL, Pluton Resources Limited) and overseas (Tanga Resources Limited, Ikwezi Mining Limited) for the past 30 years.
He is the principal of Wembley Corporate Services, which provides company secretarial, CFO and corporate governance services to public companies.
Smith is a fellow of the Australian Society of Certified Practising Accountants, the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators, and the Governance Institute of Australia. He is currently the company secretary for Alto Metals, Avenira, Renegade Exploration and Enterprise Metals, and was a director of ASX-listed Anglo Australian Resources.
Darren Holden - Non-Executive Director
Dr. Darren Holden is a geologist with 28 years of industry experience in mineral exploration and exploration technologies. He has worked in North America, the Pacific and Australia, where he has been involved in discovery-stage copper, gold, silver, molybdenum and platinum group elements deposits. He specializes in regional to local scale targeting using the integration of geology, geophysics and geochemistry.
Holden is a past vice-president of Geoinformatics/Fractal Geoscience and a former CEO of a publicly listed gold explorer. He currently runs exploration advisory business GeoSpy, and is a co-founder of successful private project generation businesses Marlee Minerals and Odette Geoscience. He is also currently a director Aurumin (ASX:AUN) and chair of OD6 Metals (ASX:OD6), as well as several private companies.
Holden holds a BSc (hons) first class (geology) from The University of Western Australia and a PhD (history) from The University of Notre Dame Australia. He is a fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and a member of the Geological Society of Australia.
Earth Day: Top 5 Miners Forging Sustainable Paths Amid Growing ESG Scrutiny
As global scrutiny intensifies on corporate environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices, the mining sector is facing increasing pressure to demonstrate that its operations are sustainable.
The resource sector is undergoing a transformation as stakeholders increasingly demand a unified standard for ethical practices. Just last year, four prominent mining associations — the International Council on Mining and Metals, the World Gold Council, the Copper Mark and the Mining Association of Canada — came together to develop a unified mining code.
This collective, which represents 86 companies that operate 700 mines across 60 countries, aims to establish a single minimum global standard encompassing environmental impact, human rights and due diligence, responding to escalating investor demands and reshaping ethical norms within the industry.
In light of Earth Day, the Investing News Network is looking at how the world's biggest mining companies by market cap are integrating ESG practices into their operations. Read on to learn about their efforts.
1. BHP Group (ASX:BHP,NYSE:BHP,LSE:BHP)
Market cap: US$146 billion
BHP is the world's top mining company by market cap, and has long recognized the importance of sustainability in its operations. Central to BHP's sustainability approach is its focus on safety. Acknowledging safety as a core value, the company prioritizes the safety and wellbeing of its workforce and the communities where it operates.
In the wake of three fatal incidents in 2023, BHP remains steadfast in its efforts to improve safety outcomes. For instance, the company has reinforced its implementation of various safety-centric programs and systems, including the Fatality Elimination Program, Integrated Contractor Management Program and Field Leadership Program.
Furthermore, BHP's governance framework mandates minimum performance standards across its operations, with the company's board overseeing sustainability matters. Notably, in March 2023, BHP expanded its Climate Change Steering Committee to a broader Sustainability and ESG Steering Committee. The result is a comprehensive six pillar framework — the Social Value Scorecard — that outlines the company’s sustainability goals moving forward.
By 2030, BHP is aiming for a 32 percent reduction in operational greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from its 2020 levels. Additionally, the company plans to operationalize five low-/zero-GHG emissions vessels by 2024.
Under these targets, BHP also seeks to achieve 1.3 percent of its operational area under nature-positive management practices. The company plans to publish context-based water targets and complete crucial biodiversity and ecosystems baseline mapping exercises for all land and water areas.
2. Rio Tinto (ASX:RIO,NYSE:RIO,LSE:RIO)
Market cap: US$114 billion
Rio Tinto's ESG strategy hinges on six key pillars: environmental stewardship, social inclusion, governance integrity, climate action, resource circularity and community prosperity.
The company conducts an annual materiality assessment to gauge the significance of ESG issues. Climate change, human rights, biodiversity and water management have emerged as high-priority areas.
Rio Tinto is also aiming to decarbonize its operations with a focus on Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions. Its target is to achieve a 20 percent reduction in GHG emissions by 2025 compared to 2018 levels. The company is committed to promoting resource circularity, intending to achieve a 50 percent increase in the use of recycled materials in its operations by 2030.
In 2023, the company showed that it is on its way to achieving these targets. Rio Tinto achieved a 5.5 percent reduction in Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions below its 2018 baseline.
“Many 1.5°C climate change scenarios rely on significant deployment of carbon dioxide removals to get to net zero, which may not be realistic,” said Chief Executive Jakob Stausholm. “No single company or country can halt the course of climate change alone, so partnering to reduce emissions is vital.”
Also last year, the company achieved zero fatalities at its managed operations, and surpassed its target for the all-injury frequency rate, achieving a rate of 0.37 compared to the targeted rate of 0.4. With 1.53 million critical risk management verifications conducted, Rio Tinto's dedication to ensuring the wellbeing of its workforce is evident.
3. BP (LSE:BP)
Market cap: US$107 billion
In 2023, BP made strides toward its ambitious net-zero goals, showcasing progress across key metrics.
With a focus on reducing operational emissions and enhancing renewable energy production, the firm demonstrated a 41 percent reduction in absolute emissions against its 2019 baseline, surpassing the previous year's 15 percent.
Notably, BP's net-zero operations reached 41 percent, while net-zero production saw an improvement, achieving a 13 percent reduction. These accomplishments underscore BP's continuous efforts to sustainability and align with its broader aim to transition to a net-zero company by 2050 or sooner.
One of BP's achievements in 2023 was the reduction of methane intensity by 0.05 percent, a vital step in mitigating GHG emissions. Additionally, BP's focus on renewable energy was evident through initiatives such as the acquisition of Archaea Energy, a leading US producer of renewable natural gas (RNG). Furthermore, BP continued to invest in transition growth, allocating US$3.8 billion to support initiatives aimed at accelerating the energy transition.
The company has also invested significantly in the electric vehicle (EV) industry. In the UK, BP subsidiary BP Pulse, in partnership with the EV Network and NEC Group, opened a Gigahub at the NEC campus in Birmingham. The site is the UK's largest public EV charging hub, capable of charging about 180 EVs simultaneously.
Moreover, BP Pulse announced a global mobility agreement with Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) to accelerate the transition to zero-tailpipe emissions mobility, aiming to support Uber's commitment to zero-tailpipe emissions in the US, Canada and Europe by 2030, and globally by 2040. Also on the EV side, BP has a joint venture with Iberdrola (OTC Pink:IBDSF,BME:IBE) to accelerate EV charging infrastructure deployment in Spain and Portugal. The partnership plans to invest up to 1 billion euros and install 5,000 fast EV charge points by 2025 and approximately 11,700 by 2030.
In the US, BP Pulse has an agreement with Tesla for the future purchase of US$100 million worth of ultra-fast EV charge points, facilitating the expansion of the BP Pulse public network across the US and supporting EV fleet customers.
4. Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO)
Market cap: US$88 billion
Southern Copper, an indirect subsidiary of Grupo México (BMV:GMEXICOB), maintains a rigorous approach to sustainability and risk management, aligning itself with Grupo México's best practices. It emphasizes prevention and responsible operation to minimize risks to employees, communities and the environment.
Southern Copper addresses environmental risks such as ecosystem impact from chemical substance release, acid drainage, air quality degradation and mining waste release.
The company also sets corporate sustainable development goals aligned with the United Nations’ targets, including goals related to: occupational health and safety, diversity and inclusion, community development, climate change, biodiversity, water and effluents, mining waste management and supply chain sustainability.
Moreover, Southern Copper integrates climate change considerations into its risk management and prevention approach, aiming to ensure the resilience of its operations and neighboring communities.
The company also focuses on mitigating risks associated with transitioning to low-carbon economies, positioning itself as a key contributor to the green economy. In 2022, Southern Copper updated its climate change strategy in alignment with Grupo México's overarching strategy. This involved setting new goals for GHG emissions reduction and developing a Climate Change Policy for the entire organization.
While also addressing transition risks through regulatory analysis and carbon pricing assessments, the company identifies opportunities associated with climate change, including revenue growth and cost competitiveness in electricity.
5. Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX)
Market cap: US$72 billion
Freeport-McMoRan emphasizes the importance of thriving environments in its mining operations.
The company integrates environmental awareness into its daily operations, with employees implementing actions that advance environmental protection. Freeport's environmental policy serves as the cornerstone of its environmental protection efforts, guiding its approach to safeguarding natural environments across operational regions.
Beyond regulatory compliance, Freeport seeks to minimize adverse environmental impacts throughout the mining life cycle, focusing on areas such as climate, water, biodiversity and waste management.
In 2022, Freeport continued its implementation of the Global Industry Standard on Tailings Management, prioritizing high-priority tailings storage facilities. Additionally, the company intensified its climate strategy, particularly emphasizing improvements in Scope 3 emissions data and the relationship between water and climate.
Freeport also acknowledges the dual challenge and opportunity presented by climate change. As one of the world’s biggest copper producers, the company recognizes its role in the low-carbon energy transition. Through its climate strategy pillars of reduction, resilience and contribution, Freeport aims to manage and mitigate GHG emissions and other climate-related risks while supporting global decarbonization efforts.
Efforts to reduce emissions also focus on decarbonizing electricity supply, electrification of equipment, energy efficiency, and process innovation. These initiatives are aligned with Freeport's 2030 GHG emissions reduction targets, which cover nearly 100 percent of its Scope 1 and 2 emissions.
Water stewardship is also a critical aspect of Freeport-McMoRan's sustainability strategy. Recognizing water as a fundamental human right, the company emphasizes efficient water management, respecting the rights of local communities and Indigenous groups, and minimizing adverse impacts on water availability and quality.
As of 2022, the company had recorded an 84 percent recycling rate with 89 percent water use efficiency, totaling to 1,526,886 cubic meters of water reused. That year, the company used five times more recycled water than new water in its operations. This strategy is particularly vital in diverse operational environments ranging from arid deserts to humid tropical regions, where water availability and quality vary significantly.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Exceptional Uranium Results at Lyndon - 6,612ppm U3O8
Odessa Minerals Limited (ASX:ODE) (“Odessa” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide an update on its Lyndon Project (“Project”), located approximately 200km northeast of Carnarvon in Western Australia.
Highlights:
- Rock chip assay results up to 6,612ppm U3O8 at the Baltic Bore and Jailor Bore prospects
- 12 rock chips returned assays >1,000ppm U3O8
- 5 rock chips returned assays >1,000ppm V2O5
- Uranium anomalism spans strike lengths of 2.6km at Baltic Bore and 2km at Jailor Bore
- Lyndon Project Immediately adjoins Paladin Energy’s Carley Bore Uranium Project (15.6MLbs U3O8)
Figure 1: Carnotite (uranium) mineralisation within siliceous calcrete at the Jailor Bore prospect in sample XT0938.
David Lenigas, Executive Director of Odessa, said:
“Results of our preliminary field work have returned outstanding uranium and vanadium results, confirming the presence of calcrete-type mineralisation across multiple prospects at the Lyndon Project. The results of this campaign have exceeded expectations through the discovery of the highest-grade uranium and vanadium results at the Project to date. Odessa is now focussed on assessing the extent of high-grade uranium mineralisation through follow-up field campaigns that will involve ground-based radiometric mapping and further sampling to generate drill-ready targets for sub-surface testing during Q3, in conjunction with the palaeochannel roll-front uranium drilling at the Relief Well prospect. With multiple radiometric targets outside of the Jailor Bore and Baltic Bore prospects remaining untested, the Company is excited to undertake further field programs to expand on this round of assay results.”
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Odessa Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Mineral Resource Upgrade Paves Way for Northern Silica Project PFS
Emerging silica sands developer, Diatreme Resources Limited (ASX:DRX) announced today a significant upgrade to the estimated Si2 Mineral Resource at the Company’s Northern Silica Project (NSP) in Far North Queensland, highlighting the critical mineral project’s potential amid an accelerating solar energy boom.
- Significant 17% increase in Indicated Resource and establishment of maiden 49.5 Mt Measured Mineral
- Resource for Diatreme’s flagship Northern Silica Project (NSP) in Far North Queensland
- Results provide strong Resource foundation for upcoming Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS) and maiden Ore Reserve
- Bulk sample testing and further specialist metallurgical testwork currently underway at external laboratories
- NSP on track for development amid increasing demand for critical mineral key to solar energy industry.
The latest data has shown an increase in both the estimated Mineral Resource categories, with the inclusion of a maiden Measured Resource of 49.5 Mt, as well as increasing the size of the Indicated Resource to 120.5 Mt (up 17% from the previous estimate). Diatreme’s total low iron, high purity silica sand resource base exceeds 402 Mt, an extremely strategic and highly valuable resource that is well positioned to supply the fast-growing solar PV market.
Diatreme’s CEO, Neil McIntyre commented: “It is pleasing to report a further enhancement in the quality of the resource estimate for our flagship NSP, with the establishment of its first Measured category Mineral Resource and significant increase in its Indicated category Mineral Resource.
“The enhanced resource allows us to advance our PFS with greater confidence, providing a deeper understanding of the extraordinary potential for commercialisation contained within the Si2 dune complex at the NSP.
“We look forward to delivering the project’s PFS by mid-2024, together with a maiden Ore Reserve, as we ramp up development of this asset vital to the clean energy revolution, both in Australia and internationally.”
The resource upgrade follows moves by the Australian Government to promote the domestic manufacturing of solar panels under its $1 billion “Solar Sunshot” program. Low iron, high purity silica sand is a key ingredient in the solar PV manufacturing process (solar glass), which is currently dominated by China.
The NSP is also located near Cape Flattery, an area identified as a potential critical minerals hub for silica sand by the Queensland Government in its 2023 “Critical Minerals Strategy.”
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Diatreme Resources Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Conquest Resources Enters into Agreement with VerAI Discoveries for AI Targeting on Belfast TeckMag Project
Tom Obradovich, CEO of Conquest stated, "It has been a unique experience working with the VerAI team to integrate their AI technology as another layer of targeting, which enhances our ability to potentially discover subsurface mineral deposits at the Belfast TeckMag Project. This area of Canada is one of the most cost-effective exploration regions and mineral-endowed belts in the world."
Belfast TeckMag Project MIAC Investigation
Over the past several years, Conquest has completed airborne electromagnetic and magnetic geophysical surveys, Mobile MT surveys, ground gravity surveys and regional drill programs. Recent examination of drill core by Dr. JF Montreuil, in particular diamond drill hole BC21-05, has indicated that mineralization and alteration facies are related to hydrothermal systems capable of forming IOCG and affiliated deposits. These systems are referred to as Metasomatic Iron and Alkali-Calcic systems or MIAC. The identified alteration types are similar to the Cloncurry region of Australia which hosts the Earnest Henry Mine in addition to other notable deposits. An exploration program beginning with prospecting and geological mapping of the areas of interest identified by VerAI and compiled with previous data will be conducted this spring under the direction of Joerg Kleinboeck, P.Geo, Vice President Exploration for Conquest. A program of diamond drilling is intended to commence later this year on VerAI targets as well as additional targets established by previous programs.
Yair Frastai, CEO of VerAI, expressed his confidence in the partnership, stating, "It's a privilege to work with Conquest, a well-experienced explorer in the region. Our team is committed to maximizing the chance of discovery by using our AI technology to provide Conquest with higher-probability drilling locations, calibrated from the ongoing drilling inputs."
ABOUT VERAI DISCOVERIES, INC.
VerAI Discoveries ("VerAI") is an AI-powered mineral discovery generator focused on uncovering essential critical minerals for the green energy transition and a sustainable future. Their mission involves working with mining partners to target new mineral discoveries in covered areas in mature mining jurisdictions that remain largely unexplored. By deploying their novel proprietary AI/ML Discovery Platform, VerAI significantly increases the probability of discovering economic mineral deposits of different commodities and in various geological jurisdictions, shortens targeting time, and reduces exploration costs. For more information, visit https://ver-ai.com/.
ABOUT CONQUEST
Conquest Resources Limited, incorporated in 1945, is a mineral exploration company that is exploring for base metals and gold on mineral properties in Ontario.
Conquest holds a 100% interest in the Belfast-TeckMag Project, located in the Temagami Mining Camp at Emerald Lake, Ontario, which is believed to have exceptional exploration upside for magmatic sulphide deposits (Cu-Ni-PGE), VMS, IOCG, Iron formation hosted Au and Paleo-placer Au. The Belfast-TeckMag Project is the Company's flagship property, evolved from the Golden Rose Project, which was initially acquired in December 2017, and significantly augmented through the acquisition of Canadian Continental Exploration Corp. ("CCEC") in 2020 and subsequent additional claim staking and purchases in its adjacent Belfast Copper Project and TeckMag Property.
Conquest now controls over 300 square kilometers of underexplored territory in the Temagami Mining Camp, including the past producing Golden Rose Mine at Emerald Lake.
Conquest also holds a 100% interest in the Alexander Gold Property located immediately east of the Red Lake and Campbell mines in the heart of the Red Lake Gold Camp along the important "Mine Trend" regional structure. Conquest's property is almost entirely surrounded by Evolution Mining landholdings.
In addition, the Company holds interests in the Smith Lake Gold Property, Lake Nipigon Basin Property, and the Marr Lake Property.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT:
general@conquestresources.com
www.ConquestResources.com
Tom Obradovich
President & Chief Executive
416-985-7140
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/205667
News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia
SOURCE ROCK ROYALTIES ANNOUNCES INCREASED MONTHLY DIVIDEND
/Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or dissemination in the U.S./
Source Rock Royalties Ltd. ("Source Rock") (TSXV: SRR), a pure-play oil and gas royalty company with an established portfolio of oil royalties, announces that its board of directors has declared a monthly dividend of $0.0065 per common share, payable in cash on May 15, 2024 to shareholders of record on April 30, 2024 . This represents an increase of 8% to the monthly dividend. Source Rock has now increased its monthly dividend by 30% since March 2023 .
This dividend is designated as an "eligible dividend" for Canadian income tax purposes.
Source Rock is a pure-play oil and gas royalty company with an existing portfolio of oil royalties in southeast Saskatchewan , central Alberta and west-central Saskatchewan . Source Rock targets a balanced growth and yield business model, using funds from operations to pursue accretive royalty acquisitions and to pay dividends. By leveraging its niche industry relationships, Source Rock identifies and acquires both existing royalty interests and newly created royalties through collaboration with industry partners. Source Rock's strategy is premised on maintaining a low-cost corporate structure and achieving a sustainable and scalable business, measured by growing funds from operations per share and maintaining a strong netback on its royalty production.
Contact Information
For more information about Source Rock, visit www.sourcerockroyalties.com .
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of this release.
SOURCE Source Rock Royalties Ltd.
View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2024/15/c4373.html
News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia
Compelling Cobalt Copper and REE Targets Identified at Broken Hill
Rimfire Pacific Mining (ASX: RIM, “Rimfire” or “the Company”) is pleased to advise that multiple cobalt, copper, and Rare Earth Element [REE] targets have been identified at its recently expanded 100% - owned Broken Hill Project which is located 17-30 kilometres west of Broken Hill, NSW (Figures 1 and 2).
Highlights
- Detailed ground magnetics identifies a potential extension to high grade cobalt mineralisation drilled by Rimfire at Bald Hill last year, including;
- 125m @ 0.13% Co from 198 metres in FI2470 including 97m @ 0.15% Co
- Bald Hill Extension magnetic anomaly which has not been drilled present over 450 x 400m to a vertical depth of ~300m
- Additional magnetic anomalies identified 2km northeast of Bald Hill with initial rock chip samples up to 0.72% cobalt and 0.46% copper
- Rimfire will shortly commence reconnaissance mapping & sampling to refine new targets and plan for drilling in 2H CY24
Commenting on the announcement, Rimfire’s Managing Director Mr David Hutton said: “Rimfire is exploring throughout New South Wales for critical minerals that are associated with global decarbonisation strategies, such as scandium, PGEs, copper, and cobalt.
While we remain firmly focussed on the scandium exploration program currently underway at Fifield and Avondale, we are also keen to advance our recently expanded Broken Hill Project.
Broken Hill is shaping up as a compelling exploration opportunity for Rimfire with ground magnetics highlighting a potential extension to high grade cobalt sulphides drilled last year at Bald Hill, as well as the cobalt, copper and REE targets outlined in this announcement.
With executed Access Agreements in place, we will shortly commence a ground inspection of the targets with a view to drill testing during the second half of 2024 and look forward to further market updates as new information comes to hand.”
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Rimfire Pacific Mining Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Latest News
Augustus Minerals Investor Kit
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
Latest Press Releases
Related News
TOP STOCKS
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.