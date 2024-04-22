Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Augustus Minerals

High Grade Copper Rock Chips to 18% on New Targets at Ti-Tree

Augustus Minerals (ASX: AUG; “Augustus” or the “Company”) is pleased to advise the results of recent reconnaissance mapping and sampling at the Ti-Tree Project, located 200kms east of Carnarvon in Western Australia. The mapping, supported by 26 rock chip samples, identified two areas containing mineralised veins and historic workings (Figure 1). Neither of these prospects are recorded on GSWA maps.

  • Two new prospects, Tiberius and Claudius, have returned high-grade copper and significant silver assays in rock chips from recent field work
  • High grade assays up to 17.8% Cu and 282g/t Ag have been discovered on the Tiberius zone, currently 3m wide and extending for over 200m along strike.
  • Claudius, 11km south of Tiberius, comprised of several parallel zones over a 100m by 300m area, returned grades up to 6.6% Cu and 86g/t Ag.
  • The discovery of these prospects, 30km northwest from Copper Ridge which contain historic workings not marked on GSWA maps, highlights the significant prospectivity of the Gascoyne region.
  • Further field work is being planned to determine the extent of these new discoveries.

Andrew Ford, GM Exploration

“These results highlight the potential of this underexplored area to host as yet undiscovered mineralisation. Less than 5% of the 3,600 sq km area of the Ti-Tree Project has had any previous exploration, and to discover unrecorded historic mining areas is very exciting. These results are a credit the Augustus geological team.”

Figure 1 Location of the Tiberius and Claudius prospects

Tiberius

Reconnaissance field work conducted on the Ti Tree Project’s northwestern tenement has discovered high grade copper and silver mineralisation (Figure 3) in two areas. Tiberius, the northern target comprises a quartz-sulphide vein system up to 3m wide and outcrops for over 200m (Figure 5).

A shallow shaft has been dug on the vein system (Figure 2). Another vein set was identified 600m along strike east-northeast of the main vein increasing the potential size of the target. The high grade veins contain both oxidized copper, high silver grades, lead sulphide and anomalous gold (Table 1).

Claudius

The Claudius prospect is located 10km to the southwest of Tiberius, comprised of quartz veined brecciated and silicified granite with mineralised veins mapped over a 100m x 300m area. The main area of outcropping mineralisation has been trenched by prospectors and rock chip sampling returned strong copper mineralisation in an iron rich siliceous vein. Silver was consistently elevated (up to 86g/t) with associated gold anomalism to 0.68g/t (Table 1, Figures 4 and 6).


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Augustus Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx stocks lithium explorationrare earth explorationcopper explorationlithium stocksrare earth stockscopper stocksasx:augresource investingResource Investing
AUG:AU
Augustus Minerals
