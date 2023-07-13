Hertz Lithium Announces U.S. Trading on OTCQB and Comments on Rio Tinto Entry into Grass Roots Lithium Exploration Projects

Alpha Lithium Files Preliminary Economic Assessment for Tolillar Salar, Argentina

Hertz Lithium (CSE: HZ) (OTCQB: HZLIF) (FSE: QE2) ("Hertz" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that its shares will commence trading under the symbol "HZLIF" on the OTCQB Venture Market (the "OTCQB") effective July,11, 2023. The Company has also received The Depository Trust Company (the "DTC") full-service eligibility in the United States, making the Company's stock more accessible to U.S. retail and institutional investors.

Robert Barker, Director, comments: "Trading on the OTCQB, along with our Frankfurt, Germany listing, enables our U.S. and European shareholders to more effectively participate in trading Hertz shares and will increase liquidity in multiple jurisdictions. With our Lucky Mica Lithium project and Penn State Lithium Extraction patent licence development technology, we expect to attract many U.S.-based retail and institutional investors who are interested in exposure to lithium exploration and extraction technologies development and exploration within North America.. We are aggressively pushing forward with our active exploration programs at Lucky Mica (which have provided exciting early results) and we are advancing our Penn State lithium extraction technology. We look forward to growing our global investor base through our listings in Canada, U.S., and Germany as we proceed into a highly active period for the company."

The DTC is the largest securities depository in the world and facilitates electronic settlement of stock certificate transfers in the United States. The shares of the Company, trading under the symbol "HZLIF" in the United States, are now eligible to be electronically cleared and settled through the DTC and are therefore considered "DTC eligible." This electronic method of clearing securities offers a more efficient, lower-cost settlement process for investors and brokers.

The OTCQB is the premier market for entrepreneurial and development stage U.S. and international companies that are committed to providing a high-quality trading and information experience for their US investors. To be eligible, companies must be current in their financial reporting, pass a minimum bid price test, and undergo an annual company verification and management certification process.

RIO TINTO ENTRY INTO GRASS ROOTS LITHIUM PROJECTS IN JAMES BAY, QUEBEC-HERTZ CONDUCTING DUE DILLIGENCE ON ADJACENT PROJECTS

The Company is pleased to learn that Rio Tinto has recently entered the grass roots lithium exploration field.

As reported in Mining Weekly on July 11, 2023: https://www.miningweekly.com/article/rio-tinto-to-search-for-lithium-in-canadas-eeyou-istchee-james-bay-region-2023-07-11.

"In a development that underscores the growing global demand for critical minerals, mining giant Rio Tinto has set its sights on Quebec's Eeyou Istchee James Bay region.

Through its subsidiary Rio Tinto Exploration Canada (RTEC), the mining major will be searching for lithium on the Corvet and Kaanaaya properties, owned by TSX-V-listed Azimut Exploration.

Azimut has signed two option and joint venture (JV) agreements with RTEC, contemplating an aggregate value of up to C$115.7-million in expenditures and cash payments.

The exploration programmes under the agreements will focus on identifying lithium/cesium/tantalum pegmatites, but both properties also have strong potential for intrusion-related gold/copper and magmatic nickel/copper/cobalt mineralisation.

The Corvett property comprises 877 claims over 424 km2 and the Kaanaaya property comprises 421 claims over 216 km2.

Rio Tinto has previously said that it was actively searching for lithium assets, as it expected demand for the metal used in the batteries that power electric vehicles to remain high for a long period of time.

Last month, RTEC entered into an option agreement with Midlands Exploration to acquire ten properties with lithium potential in the James Bay region. The properties include a total of 2 009 claims, covering a surface area of more than 1 000 km2."

Hertz Lithium CONDUCTING DUE DILLIGENCE ON JAMES BAY, QUEBEC AND BRAZIL PROJECTS

Hertz Lithium is currently conducting due diligence on projects that may be near or adjoining Rio Tinto projects in James Bay Quebec and also in certain lithium potential areas of Brazil, where Rio Tinto has also acquired projects. Due diligence is in very early stages and no transaction is currently at an advanced stage and there is no guarantee a transaction in these area will materialize.

Recent Interview with Hertz CEO Kal Malhi and PR Media can be viewed here:

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Ws-Ev-5cOkNsMXU9992iSrbHm_OQVkH2/view

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Signed"

Kal Malhi, CEO

About Hertz Lithium Inc.

The Company is a British Columbia based mineral exploration company primarily engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The Company's lithium exploration project, the Lucky Mica Project, is located along the Arizona Pegmatite Belt in the Maricopa County of Arizona, USA. The Company is also working with Penn State University's College of Earth and Mineral Science department to develop a novel lithium extraction technology.

Hertz Lithium (OTCQB: HZLIF) now trades on the OTCQB Venture Market (as well as (CSE: HZ) (FSE: QE2), for early stage and developing U.S. and international companies. Companies are current in their reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. Investors can find Real-Time quotes and market information for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

For further information, please contact Hertz Lithium or view the Company's filings at www.sedar.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Kal Malhi
Chief Executive Officer and Director
Phone: 604-805-4602
Email: kal@bullruncapital.ca

https://hertzlithium.com

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not in any way passed upon the merits of the matters referenced herein and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding "Forward-Looking" Information

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements." All statements in this new release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

