Hertz Energy Inc. Announces Resignation Of Director

Hertz Energy Inc. Announces Resignation Of Director

(TheNewswire)

Hertz Energy Inc.


Vancouver, British Columbia The Newswire October 11, 2024 Hertz Energy Inc. (CSE: HZ; OTCQB: HZLIF; FSE: QE2) (the " Company ") announced today the resignation of independent director Bala Pratap Reddy Udumala from the Company's Board of Directors (the " Board ").

Bala Pratap Reddy Udumala joined the Company in August of 2019 and has been a valuable member of the Board of Director.  "On behalf of the Board and management, we would like to thank Pratap for his valuable contribution as a director of the Company and throughout his subsequent tenure.  We wish him the best with his future endeavours," expressed Kal Malhi, CEO of the Company.

The Board will begin a search for a new Independent Director and will notify the market when a replacement has been interviewed and selected.

About the Company

The Company is a British Columbia-based mineral exploration company primarily engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The Company's lithium exploration projects include the Lucky Mica Project, which is located along the Arizona Pegmatite Belt in the Maricopa County of Arizona, USA and the Patriota Lithium Project, located along the Eastern Brazilian Pegmatite Province, in Brazil and the district scale AC/DC Lithium Project and Snake Lithium Project, both located in James Bay, Quebec.

For further information, please contact Mr. Kal Malhi or view the Company's filings at www.sedar.com.

On Behalf Of the Board of Directors

Kal Malhi

Chief Executive Officer and Director
Phone: 604-805-4602

Email: kal@bullruncapital.ca

The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to sell any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the " U.S. Securities Act ") or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold within the United States, or to or for the account or benefit of any U.S. person or any person in the United States, unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available. " United States " and " U.S. Person " are as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act.

Cautionary Statement Regarding "Forward-Looking" Information

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this new release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

Copyright (c) 2024 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Hertz EnergyHZ:CCCSE:HZEnergy Investing
HZ:CC
Hertz Energy
Hertz Lithium

Hertz Energy


Hertz Energy Clarifies IR Agreement

Hertz Energy Clarifies IR Agreement

Hertz Energy Inc. (CSE: HZ) (OTCQB: HZLIF) (FSE: QX1)  ("Hertz" or the "Company") at the request of the Canadian Securities Exchange, provides the following clarifying news release with respect to the investor relations agreement entered into with Outside The Box Capital Inc.

Outside the Box

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Hertz Energy Acquires Lake George Antimony Property in New Brunswick

Hertz Energy Acquires Lake George Antimony Property in New Brunswick

Hertz Energy Inc. (CSE: HZ) (OTCQB: HZLIF) (FSE: QX1) ("Hertz" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the acquisition of the Lake George Antimony Property ("Lake George" or the "Property") located in the Province of New Brunswick. The Property is located in the southwestern part of the province, approximately 30 km southwest of the city of Fredericton.

The Property is comprised of 93 mineral claims within two claim blocks recently staked by the Company for a total area of approximately 2,104.5 hectares. The Property surrounds the past-producing Lake George Antimony Mine ("Lake George Mine") and is considered an exploration-stage Antimony-Gold (Sb-Au) prospect located immediately along strike to the southwest and northeast, as well as downdip to the north of the historical Lake George Mine. The Property benefits from excellent road access, hydroelectric power, and nearby available personnel for field and exploration activities.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Hertz Energy Begins Exploration at Harriman Antimony Property in Québec

Hertz Energy Begins Exploration at Harriman Antimony Property in Québec

Hertz Energy Inc. (CSE: HZ) (OTCQB: HZLIF) (FSE: QE2) ("Hertz" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the start of exploration programs at the Harriman Antimony Property ("Harriman Property" or the "Property") comprised of 49 mineral claims (approximately 2,500 hectares) located in the Province of Québec beginning the week on September 16, 2024.

The Harriman Property is an exploration stage antimony project located approximately 17 km northeast of the town of New Richmond in the Gaspé Region of Québec (Figures 1, 2). The Gaspé Region is known for a variety of significant mineral deposits, most notably the Mine Gaspé Copper Mine, currently being developed by Osisko Metals. The Harriman Property benefits from good road access, hydroelectric power, port access, and nearby available manpower.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Hertz Energy Announces Loan Agreement

Hertz Energy Announces Loan Agreement

Hertz Energy Inc. (CSE: HZ) (OTCQB: HZLIF) (FSE: QX1) (the "Company" or "Hertz") announces entering into a loan agreement with Flowing Lithium Exploration Inc.

The Company has entered into a loan agreement dated June 17, 2024 (the "FLE Loan Agreement") with Flowing Lithium Exploration Inc. ("FLE"), pursuant to which the Company agreed to borrow from FLE CDN$150,000.00 (the "FLE Loan"). The FLE Loan bears interest at a rate of 10.0% per annum and is due in full on June 17, 2025. The FLE Loan is considered an arm's length transaction.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Hertz Lithium: Discovery Of Multiple Outcropping Pegmatite Dykes Identified at AC/DC Lithium Project - James Bay, Canada

Hertz Lithium: Discovery Of Multiple Outcropping Pegmatite Dykes Identified at AC/DC Lithium Project - James Bay, Canada

Highlights

  • Discovery of at least 7 pegmatite occurrences during maiden field program at AC/DC project.
  • Field work followed up on twelve priority targets generates from a recent hyperspectral survey.
  • Field work pin-pointed an approximately 100m long, 5-10m wide, and 5m thick pegmatite.
  • Pegmatite compositions include white-pink feldspar, grey quartz, trace biotite +/- garnet, +/-tourmaline.
  • Project encompassing 516 contiguous mineral claims spanning 265 square kilometers, shares geology and is located contiguous to Rio Tinto's Kaanaayaa Lithium Project.
  • Located 26 km southeast of the Corvette Lithium Project owned by Patriot Battery Metals with an inferred mineral resource of 109.2 Mt at 1.4% Li2O¹.
  • Assays from maiden site visit expected in coming weeks.

Hertz Lithium CEO & Director, Kal Malhi stated, "Hertz Lithium just closed the transaction to acquire Canuck Lithium and the AC/DC Lithium project in James Bay on October 25, 2023. With the help of Dahrouge Geological and Mercator Geological, we were able to assemble an exploration crew to rush onto the property during the final workdays of the exploration season. With only 3.5 workdays on the ground before the weather in James Bay turned adverse, we were able to target some very high-priority targets on the property and complete initial prospecting. The identification of multiple advanced pegmatites with lithium-associated minerals on the property is encouraging and provides our exploration teams strong confidence on the merits of the AC/DC project as well the adjoining Rio Tinto Kaanaayaa Lithium project which hosts similar geology as the AC/DC Lithium Project. "

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Forum Energy Metals to Present at Red Cloud's Fall Mining Showcase and Top Shelf Partners Commodities Global Expo

Forum Energy Metals to Present at Red Cloud's Fall Mining Showcase and Top Shelf Partners Commodities Global Expo

Join Forum Energy Metals (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) at Red Cloud's Fall Mining Showcase being held at the Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel in Toronto on Wednesday October 16th and Thursday October 17th. Forum President & CEO, Richard Mazur and Dr. Rebecca Hunter, Vice President of Exploration will be available both days of the conference for 1 X 1 meetings to update investors on Forum's uranium discovery in the Thelon Basin, Nunavut. Dr. Rebecca Hunter will also be presenting on Thursday October 17th at 10:20 am in the Dominion Ballroom North.

Qualified buy side parties can register at: https://redcloudfs.com/fallminingshowcase2024/

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Skyharbour's Partner North Shore Continues Drill Target Generation at Falcon Uranium Project

Skyharbour's Partner North Shore Continues Drill Target Generation at Falcon Uranium Project

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SYH ) (OTCQX: SYHBF ) (Frankfurt: SC1P ) ("Skyharbour" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that its partner company, North Shore Uranium ("North Shore"), has provided an update update on its Falcon property ("Falcon") target generation efforts. Falcon is located at the eastern margin of the Athabasca Basin in northern Saskatchewan. In its September 17, 2024, news release, North Shore summarized work being done at its Falcon and West Bear properties, with Falcon being divided into three uranium exploration zones. This news release summarizes targeting efforts being undertaken in Zone 2 at Falcon. North Shore may acquire an initial 80% interest in Falcon by issuing common shares having an aggregate value of CAD $1,225,000, making aggregate cash payments of $525,000 to Skyharbour, and incurring an aggregate of $3,550,000 in exploration expenditures on the property over a three-year period.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Brahm Spilfogel Joins Nuclear Fuels Board of Directors

Brahm Spilfogel Joins Nuclear Fuels Board of Directors

CSE:NF 
OTCQX:NFUNF

Nuclear Fuels Inc. (CSE: NF) (OTCQX: NFUNF) ("Nuclear Fuels" or the "Company") announced today the appointment, effective immediately, of Mr. Brahm Spilfogel to the Board of Directors. Mr. Spilfogel also will serve as a member of the Audit Committee and the Compensation Committee. In association with this appointment, the Company announces a $98,750 CDN private placement with Mr. Spilfogel participating for a total of 250,000 shares at a price of $0.395 per common share.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Skyharbour Partner Medaro Mining Announces Exploration Plan for the Yurchison Uranium Project Located in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Skyharbour Partner Medaro Mining Announces Exploration Plan for the Yurchison Uranium Project Located in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SYH ) (OTCQX: SYHBF ) (Frankfurt: SC1P ) ("Skyharbour" or the "Company"), partner company Medaro Mining ("Medaro") is pleased to announce its exploration plans for a winter program at its Yurchison Uranium property located in Saskatchewan. The program is anticipated to commence within the next 45 days.

Location Map of Yurchison Project:
https://www.skyharbourltd.com/_resources/maps/Sky_Yurchison_20211209.jpg

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

enCore Energy Hosts Grand Opening of the Alta Mesa Uranium Plant with George W. Bush, the 43rd President of the United States

enCore Energy Hosts Grand Opening of the Alta Mesa Uranium Plant with George W. Bush, the 43rd President of the United States

NASDAQ:EU
  TSXV:EU
www.encoreuranium.com

EnCore Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: EU) (TSXV: EU) (the " Company " or " enCore" ), a uranium producer and America's Clean Energy Company™, announced today that the Company held a grand opening celebration at its Alta Mesa In-Situ Recovery ("ISR") Uranium Central Processing Plant ("CPP") and Wellfield on Thursday, October 3 rd in South Texas . The private event, attended by 300 guests, featured a special conversation between George W. Bush, the 43 rd President of the United States and William M. Sheriff Executive Chairman of enCore Energy. Guests had the opportunity to hear about President George W. Bush's time in the White House, the challenges facing our nation in the 21st century, as well as his current work at the George W. Bush Presidential Center.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Nuclear Fuels Releases Technical Report for the Kaycee Uranium Project

Nuclear Fuels Releases Technical Report for the Kaycee Uranium Project

Exploration Target Identified of 11.5 to 30 Million Pounds

Nuclear Fuels Inc. (CSE: NF) (OTCQX: NFUNF) ("Nuclear Fuels" or the "Company") today released a NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Kaycee In-Situ Recovery ("ISR") Uranium Project located in Wyoming's Powder River Basin.  The Technical Report, prepared by WWC Engineering, has identified an exploration target of 11.5 to 30 million pounds of uranium ("U 3 O 8 ") supported by available historical data from previous operators and recent exploration recently conducted by Nuclear Fuels.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Hertz Energy
×