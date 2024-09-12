Hertz Energy Begins Exploration at Harriman Antimony Property in Québec

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

5 Best-performing ASX Gold Stocks of 2024

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

Gareth Soloway: Gold's Next Price Target, Plus Silver and Bitcoin Outlook

Trending Press Releases

The First of Three New Drilling Programs Underway in Major Australian Gold & Critical Minerals Provinces

Galan Lithium Limited (ASX: GLN) – Trading Halt

Argentina Lithium Reports it has Exercised Option Agreements on Nearly 25,400 Hectares of Highly Prospective Lithium Properties at its Rincon West, Pocitos and Antofalla North Projects

Awalé Hits Multiple High-Grade Intercepts, including 3.3 g/t Gold Eq. over 35 Metres at the BBM Zone, Odienné Project

Rimfire Pacific Mining Limited (ASX: RIM) – Trading Halt

Nightflower Exploration Target Upgrade Following Antimony Price Increase

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Dynasty Gold

DYG:CC

Grande Portage Resources

GPG:CC

XReality Group

XRG:AU

Wide Open Agriculture

WOA:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 AI Market Outlook Report

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Copper Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Hertz Energy Begins Exploration at Harriman Antimony Property in Québec

Hertz Energy Begins Exploration at Harriman Antimony Property in Québec

Hertz Energy Inc. (CSE: HZ) (OTCQB: HZLIF) (FSE: QE2) ("Hertz" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the start of exploration programs at the Harriman Antimony Property ("Harriman Property" or the "Property") comprised of 49 mineral claims (approximately 2,500 hectares) located in the Province of Québec beginning the week on September 16, 2024.

The Harriman Property is an exploration stage antimony project located approximately 17 km northeast of the town of New Richmond in the Gaspé Region of Québec (Figures 1, 2). The Gaspé Region is known for a variety of significant mineral deposits, most notably the Mine Gaspé Copper Mine, currently being developed by Osisko Metals. The Harriman Property benefits from good road access, hydroelectric power, port access, and nearby available manpower.

The Harriman Property is strategically located at the intersection of the major ENE trending Restigouche Fault and Grand Pabos Fault with a second order northeast-trending fault hosting numerous antimony and gold showings (Figure 3).

The Property was developed by compiling and reviewing historical antimony (Sb) and gold (Au) showings from the Québec government geoscientific database known as SIGÉOM. The Property area was defined by a series of four antimony showings, all hosted along a northeast-trending fault structure (Figure 4). Historical results from the nearby showings along the northeast-trending fault include 2.32% Sb, 3.36 g/t Au (Harriman-2), 43.75 Sb, 3.4 g/t Au (New Richmond), 4.8% Sb, 7.89 g/t Au and 15.35% Sb (Harriman-4 Sud) (source: SIGÉOM).

The Harriman Property of Hertz includes the Harriman-4Sud showing returning 15.35% Sb and 0.07 g/t Au from a historical grab sample of a massive stibnite vein in altered sediments. The nearby Harriman Gold occurrence, located 300 m to the northwest, returned an assay of 22.4 g/t Au from a grab sample. These showings and much of the property have had limited previous exploration and has not had any historical drilling.

Hertz Energy will be mobilizing a team of geologist and technicians this month to the Harriman Project to undertake geological mapping and prospecting. The crew will focus in the area of favourable geology, particularly surrounding the historical showings as well as prospect for new antimony and gold showings.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9656/223063_914a1942145a1a2d_002.jpg

Figure 1: Harriman Project Geology Map

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9656/223063_914a1942145a1a2d_002full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9656/223063_914a1942145a1a2d_003.jpg

Figure 2: Harriman Project Airborne Magnetics Map

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9656/223063_914a1942145a1a2d_003full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9656/223063_914a1942145a1a2d_004.jpg

Figure 3: Harriman Project - Structural context and mineral showings

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9656/223063_914a1942145a1a2d_004full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9656/223063_914a1942145a1a2d_005.jpg

Figure 4 Harriman Project - Claim Map

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9656/223063_914a1942145a1a2d_005full.jpg

About Antimony-In Short Supply

In August, China announced antimony export restrictions which take effect on September 15, 2024 (source: Reuters, August 28, 2024) and are expected to have significant implications for the global antimony supply chain. China's announcement of antimony export restrictions has added fuel to a red-hot market and opens another potential flash-point with the West for control of critical minerals. Antimony is a little-known metal with multiple applications. Antimony's largest end-use is as a flame retardant, but it is also found in solar panels and batteries. The U.S. Department of the Interior has designated it a critical mineral because it is also essential for armour-piercing ammunition, infrared sensors, and precision optics.

Antimony prices have nearly doubled since the start of the year to a record $22,750 per tonne in part because of shrinking exports from major producers and a global deficit of the metal. China's exports are in medium-term decline due to higher demand from its solar energy sector, while Russian supply has been crimped by falling output and Western sanctions. The flow from other big producing nations such as Vietnam, Tajikistan, and Myanmar has been disrupted by the re-routing of shipments from the Red Sea due to Houthi attacks on shipping.

Analysts estimate the market was already looking at a 10,000-ton shortfall before China's export restrictions. These new controls are not targeted at any specific country but Chinese authorities can refuse licences to export to individual end-user companies or countries as they see fit.

Other Information on Antimony:

Ukraine War Is Depleting U.S. Ammunition Stockpiles, Sparking Pentagon Concern https://www.wsj.com/articles/ukraine-war-depleting-u-s-ammunition-stockpiles-sparking-pentagon-concern-11661792188

WASHINGTON-The war in Ukraine has depleted American stocks of some types of ammunition and the Pentagon has been slow to replenish its arsenal, sparking concerns among U.S. officials that American military readiness could be jeopardized by the shortage. https://www.wsj.com/articles/ukraine-war-depleting-u-s-ammunition-stockpiles-sparking-pentagon-concern-11661792188

China's Antimony Export Restrictions: The Impact on U.S. National Security
https://www.csis.org/analysis/chinas-antimony-export-restrictions-impact-us-national-security

i2a China Export Restriction Press Release - 20 August 2024
https://www.antimony.com/wpfd_file/i2a-china-export-restriction-press-release-20-august-2024/

How China's Antimony Ban Will Cripple the US Military
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZbDOEg_Wy_0

Kal Malhi, CEO of Hertz Energy commented, "With the current conflicts around the world and the need for countries to stockpile their antimony reserves, there is a rush to develop antimony resources in North America. Hertz Energy's Harriman project is well located and high grade and Hertz is laser focused on deploying our capital and talented geological team to quickly develop the antimony potential at our Harriman Antimony project. Hertz Energy is well funded and currently has approximately $750,000 in flow thru capital to deploy on our mineral exploration projects and our team will be on the Harriman Project over the next weeks and we aim to identify drill targets and drill the property in the coming months in hopes to define an economic antimony deposit."

QUALIFIED PERSON STATEMENT

All scientific and technical information contained in this news release was reviewed and approved by Paul Teniere, P.Geo., Technical Advisor of Hertz Energy, who is a "Qualified Person" as defined in NI 43-101.

About the Company

The Company is a British Columbia based junior exploration company primarily engaged in the acquisition and exploration of energy metals mineral properties. The Company's lithium exploration projects include the AC/DC Lithium Project, and Snake Lithium Project in Jame Bay Québec. The AC/DC Project is 26,500 hectares located in the renowned James Bay Lithium District in Québec, Canada, just 26kms southeast of the Corvette Lithium Project owned by Patriot Battery Metals and is contiguous to Rio Tinto's Kaanaayaa project claims. The Company's Snake Lithium Project is also district scale and located amongst highly prospective projects held by other exploration companies. Hertz Energy's Harriman Antimony Project is its first Antimony property acquisition located in the Gaspe region of Quebec,Canada.

For further information, please contact Mr. Kal Malhi or view the Company's filings at www.sedarplus.ca.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Kal Malhi
Chief Executive Officer and Director
Phone: 604-805-4602
Email: kal@bullruncapital.ca

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding "Forward-Looking" Information

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this new release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/223063

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Hertz EnergyHZ:CCCSE:HZEnergy Investing
HZ:CC
Hertz Energy
Sign up to get your FREE

Hertz Energy Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Hertz Lithium

Hertz Energy


Keep reading...Show less
Hertz Energy Announces Loan Agreement

Hertz Energy Announces Loan Agreement

Hertz Energy Inc. (CSE: HZ) (OTCQB: HZLIF) (FSE: QX1) (the "Company" or "Hertz") announces entering into a loan agreement with Flowing Lithium Exploration Inc.

The Company has entered into a loan agreement dated June 17, 2024 (the "FLE Loan Agreement") with Flowing Lithium Exploration Inc. ("FLE"), pursuant to which the Company agreed to borrow from FLE CDN$150,000.00 (the "FLE Loan"). The FLE Loan bears interest at a rate of 10.0% per annum and is due in full on June 17, 2025. The FLE Loan is considered an arm's length transaction.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Hertz Lithium: Discovery Of Multiple Outcropping Pegmatite Dykes Identified at AC/DC Lithium Project - James Bay, Canada

Hertz Lithium: Discovery Of Multiple Outcropping Pegmatite Dykes Identified at AC/DC Lithium Project - James Bay, Canada

Highlights

  • Discovery of at least 7 pegmatite occurrences during maiden field program at AC/DC project.
  • Field work followed up on twelve priority targets generates from a recent hyperspectral survey.
  • Field work pin-pointed an approximately 100m long, 5-10m wide, and 5m thick pegmatite.
  • Pegmatite compositions include white-pink feldspar, grey quartz, trace biotite +/- garnet, +/-tourmaline.
  • Project encompassing 516 contiguous mineral claims spanning 265 square kilometers, shares geology and is located contiguous to Rio Tinto's Kaanaayaa Lithium Project.
  • Located 26 km southeast of the Corvette Lithium Project owned by Patriot Battery Metals with an inferred mineral resource of 109.2 Mt at 1.4% Li2O¹.
  • Assays from maiden site visit expected in coming weeks.

Hertz Lithium CEO & Director, Kal Malhi stated, "Hertz Lithium just closed the transaction to acquire Canuck Lithium and the AC/DC Lithium project in James Bay on October 25, 2023. With the help of Dahrouge Geological and Mercator Geological, we were able to assemble an exploration crew to rush onto the property during the final workdays of the exploration season. With only 3.5 workdays on the ground before the weather in James Bay turned adverse, we were able to target some very high-priority targets on the property and complete initial prospecting. The identification of multiple advanced pegmatites with lithium-associated minerals on the property is encouraging and provides our exploration teams strong confidence on the merits of the AC/DC project as well the adjoining Rio Tinto Kaanaayaa Lithium project which hosts similar geology as the AC/DC Lithium Project. "

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Hertz Lithium Inc. Announces Acquisition of Canuck Lithium Corp.

Hertz Lithium Inc. Announces Acquisition of Canuck Lithium Corp.

Hertz Lithium Inc. (CSE: HZ) (OTCQB: HZLIF) (FSE: QE2) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its news release on October 3, 2023, the Company has completed the acquisition (the "Acquisition") of 100% of the issued and outstanding common shares in the capital of Canuck Lithium Corp. ("Canuck"). The Acquisition was completed pursuant to the terms and conditions of a share exchange agreement (the "Definitive Agreement") entered into among the Company, Canuck, and the shareholders of Canuck (the "Canuck Shareholders").

Hertz now owns 100% of the ACDC Project, located in the emerging hard rock lithium district in James Bay, Quebec, Canada. There are approximately 135 historical references to pegmatite outcrops that have never been evaluated or sampled for their lithium potential on the Property according to the Quebec Government's SIGEOM Database (Figure 3).

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Hertz Lithium Inc. Announces Agreement to Acquire Canuck Lithium Corp.

Hertz Lithium Inc. Announces Agreement to Acquire Canuck Lithium Corp.

Hertz Lithium Inc. (CSE: HZ) (FSE: QE2) (the "Company" or "Hertz") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a share exchange agreement (the "Definitive Agreement") among the Company, Canuck Lithium Corp. ("Canuck"), and the shareholders of Canuck (the "Canuck Shareholders"), pursuant to which the Company will acquire 100% of the issued and outstanding common shares in the capital of Canuck (the "Proposed Transaction").

About Canuck

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Hertz Lithium Inc. Announces Engagement of IR Provider

Hertz Lithium Inc. Announces Engagement of IR Provider

Hertz Lithium Inc. (CSE: HZ) (OTCQB: HZLIF) (FSE: QE2) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a service agreement dated September 19, 2023 (the "PRmediaNow Service Agreement") with PRmediaNow Inc. ("PRmediaNow"). Pursuant to the terms and conditions of the Service Agreement, PRmediaNow has agreed to provide the Company with media outreach services. PRmediaNow will provide its services for a period of 3 months, which began on or around September 19, 2023 and ends on December 19, 2023. In accordance with the terms and conditions of the PRmediaNow Service Agreement and as consideration for the services provided by PRmediaNow, the Company has agreed to pay PRmediaNow a cash fee of CDN$6,000 + GST for the first month followed by two months at $3,000 + GST per month. PRmediaNow and its principals are arm's length from the Company and do not have any interest, direct or indirect, in the Company or its securities nor do they have any right or intent to acquire such an interest. PRmediaNow's business is located at 1080 St. Germain, Ottawa, ON K1C 2L8. Its email contact is scott@PRmediaNow.com and its phone number is Tel: 613-806-7135.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Skyharbour Appoints Athabasca Basin Veteran, Serdar Donmez, as Vice President of Exploration

Skyharbour Appoints Athabasca Basin Veteran, Serdar Donmez, as Vice President of Exploration

Skyharbour Resources Ltd.'s (TSX-V: SYH ) (OTCQX: SYHBF ) (Frankfurt: SC1P ) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Serdar Donmez, a recognized geoscientist with decades of experience in uranium exploration and development, as Vice President of Exploration. Mr. Donmez will be working with the rest of Skyharbour's geological team based in Saskatoon.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Hertz Energy

Hertz Energy Enters Option to Acquire Harriman Antimony Property in Quebec


Keep reading...Show less
Blue Sky Uranium Closes Fully-Subscribed Non-Brokered Private Placement

Blue Sky Uranium Closes Fully-Subscribed Non-Brokered Private Placement

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO THE UNITED STATES OR THROUGH U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES/

TSX Venture Exchange: BSK
Frankfurt Stock Exchange: MAL2
OTCQB Venture Market (OTC): BKUCF

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Skyharbour Commences Summer Diamond Drilling Program at its Moore Uranium Project, Saskatchewan

Skyharbour Commences Summer Diamond Drilling Program at its Moore Uranium Project, Saskatchewan

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SYH ) (OTCQX: SYHBF ) (Frankfurt: SC1P ) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has commenced a 2,500 metre summer drill program at its 100% owned, 35,705 hectare high-grade Moore Uranium Project. The project is located approximately 15 kilometres east of Denison Mine's Wheeler River project and proximal to regional infrastructure for Cameco's Key Lake and McArthur River operations in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan. The drill program has been designed to expand and further characterize the high-grade Main Maverick and Maverick East Zones, utilizing the existing Moore Lake camp, with Skyharbour's McGowan Lake camp at the Russell Lake Project serving as a secondary base of operations. The Company is fully funded and permitted for this drill program, as well as for future drilling, including 4,000 5,000 metres to be drilled later in the fall of 2024 at the adjacent Russell Lake project.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Hertz Energy

Hertz Energy Provides Corporate Update and Announces Option Grants


Keep reading...Show less
SOURCE ROCK ROYALTIES ANNOUNCES Q2 2024 RESULTS INCLUDING RECORD ROYALTY PRODUCTION & ROYALTY REVENUE

SOURCE ROCK ROYALTIES ANNOUNCES Q2 2024 RESULTS INCLUDING RECORD ROYALTY PRODUCTION & ROYALTY REVENUE

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE U.S./

Source Rock Royalties Ltd. ("Source Rock") (TSXV: SRR), a pure-play oil and gas royalty company with an established portfolio of oil royalties, announces results for the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2024 ("Q2 2024").

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Hertz Energy
Sign up to get your FREE

Hertz Energy Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Fraser Mackenzie Accelerator Corp. Announces Closing of First Tranche of Private Placement

Galloper Gold Retains Bantr Media Inc. and Obtains DTC Eligibility for U.S. Trading

Skyharbour Appoints Athabasca Basin Veteran, Serdar Donmez, as Vice President of Exploration

Grid Battery Metals Begins Drilling the Clayton Valley Lithium Project

Related News

Tech Investing

Fraser Mackenzie Accelerator Corp. Announces Closing of First Tranche of Private Placement

Precious Metals Investing

Galloper Gold Retains Bantr Media Inc. and Obtains DTC Eligibility for U.S. Trading

Base Metals Investing

Grid Battery Metals Begins Drilling the Clayton Valley Lithium Project

Lithium Investing

Ewoyaa Lithium Project Granted EPA Permit

Agriculture Investing

WOA Relocates Headquarters & Enhances German Facility Utilisation

emerging tech investing

EGY Investor Presentation

uranium investing

Updated Production Target Improves Economics at Tiris Uranium Project

×