Kestrel Gold Inc. (TSXV: KGC) ("Kestrel" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Brian Abraham to the Corporation's Advisory Board. Mr. Abraham, formerly the global mining lead for an international law firm has acted extensively on both a domestic as well as an international level for a wide variety of clients ranging from individual prospectors to major mining companies as well as both Canadian and foreign governments on matters of legislation. Called to the British Columbia Bar in 1971 and with an active PGeo designation, Brian will bring a well-rounded wealth of mineral industry experience to Kestrel.
Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- Lithium Outlook
- Oil and Gas Outlook
- Gold Outlook Report
- Uranium Outlook
- Rare Earths Outlook
- All Outlook Reports
- Artificial Intelligence Outlook
- EV Outlook
- Cleantech Outlook
- Crypto Outlook
- Tech Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
- Life Science Outlook
- Biotech Outlook
- Cannabis Outlook
- Pharma Outlook
- Psychedelics Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
Heliostar Announces $4.6M in Commitments Under Warrant Incentive Program
Heliostar Metals Ltd. (TSXV: HSTR) (OTCQX: HSTXF) (FSE: RGG1) ("Heliostar" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on its warrant exercise incentive program previously announced on November 14, 2023 (the "Warrant Incentive Program"). The Warrant Incentive Program was designed to encourage the early exercise of up to 46,363,630 common share purchase warrants issued on March 16, 2023 (the "Outstanding Warrants").
To date, holders of 15,368,864 Outstanding Warrants have committed to participate in the Warrant Incentive Program. Early exercise of such Outstanding Warrants would result in gross proceeds to the Company of $4,610,659.
"We continue to move rapidly forward with the Ana Paula project. The near future has a lot of valuation growth catalysts including resource growth, de-risking studies, accelerated path-to-production and continued exploration success. The first of the catalysts, an updated mineral resource estimate, is expected this month," commented Heliostar CEO, Charles Funk. He continued, "To maintain strength in the balance sheet to achieve these milestones the Company has looked within its share structure to minimize dilution. The Warrant Incentive Program has received significant commitments totalling $4.6 million to date. We believe it provides one of the least dilutive financing outcomes for all Heliostar shareholders. The offering Warrant Incentive Program remains open until December 8, 2023."
Webinar Invitation
The Company is hosting a webinar on November 28 at 1pm Pacific/4pm Eastern time to provide an update on the Ana Paula Project. Please use the link here to register for the webinar:
https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_oPjMzlKFQq23gNkh0jE-zA#/registration
About the Warrant Incentive Program
Pursuant to the Warrant Incentive Program, the Company has offered to holders of all 46,363,630 Outstanding Warrants the opportunity to exercise each of their Outstanding Warrants between 12:00 a.m. PST on November 17, 2023 and 12:00 p.m. PST on December 8, 2023. In return for the early exercise, each holder will receive one common share in the capital of the Company (each a "Common Share") pursuant to the original warrant terms, plus as an incentive, one-third of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, an "Incentive Warrant"). Each Incentive Warrant allows the holder to acquire one Common Share at an exercise price of $0.40 for a period of two years following the date of the issuance of the Incentive Warrant. A holder may elect to exercise all, none, or a portion of their Outstanding Warrants.
Each Outstanding Warrant is currently exercisable to purchase one Common Share at $0.30 per Common Share until March 16, 2026. Any Outstanding Warrants remaining un-exercised after 12:00 p.m. PST on December 8, 2023 will remain outstanding and continue to be exercisable pursuant to their existing terms.
Holders of Outstanding Warrants who elect to participate in the Incentive Program are required to deliver the following to the Company on or prior to 12:00 p.m. PST on December 8, 2023:
- a duly completed and executed exercise form, in the form which accompanies the certificate representing the Outstanding Warrants;
- the original certificate representing the Outstanding Warrants being exercised; and
- the applicable aggregate exercise price ($0.30 per Outstanding Warrant) payable to the Company by way of certified cheque, money order, bank draft, or wire transfer in lawful money of Canada.
The proceeds from the early exercise of the Outstanding Warrants will be used to advance the Company's Ana Paula Project and for general working capital.
The Common Shares issued on exercise of the Outstanding Warrants will not be subject to any hold period. The Incentive Warrants and any Common Shares issued upon the exercise of the Incentive Warrants will be subject to a hold period expiring four months after the date of distribution of the Incentive Warrants.
The Incentive Program is subject to certain conditions, including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals, including the final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.
About Heliostar Metals Ltd.
Heliostar is a junior mining company with a portfolio of high-grade gold projects in Mexico and Alaska.
The Company is focused on developing the 100% owned Ana Paula Project in Guerrero, Mexico. In addition, Heliostar is working with the Mexican federal and local government to permit the San Antonio Gold Project in Baja Sur, Mexico. The Company continues to explore the Unga Gold Project in Alaska, United States of America.
The Ana Paula Project deposit contains proven and probable mineral reserves of 1,081,000 ounces of gold (630,000 proven and 451,000 probable ounces) at 2.38 grams per tonne ("g/t") gold and 2,547,000 ounces of silver (1,322,000 proven and 1,226,000 probable ounces) at 5.61 g/t silver. Ana Paula hosts measured and indicated resources of 1,468,800 ounces of gold (703,800 measured and 765,000 indicated ounces) at 2.16 g/t gold and 3,600,000 ounces of silver (1,637,000 measured and 1,963,000 indicated ounces) at 5.3 g/t silver. The asset is permitted for open-pit mining and contains significant existing infrastructure including a portal and a 412-metre-long decline.
For additional information, please contact:
Charles Funk
Chief Executive Officer
Heliostar Metals Limited
Email: charles.funk@heliostarmetals.com
Rob Grey
Investor Relations Manager
Heliostar Metals Limited
Email: rob.grey@heliostarmetals.com
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
This news release includes certain "Forward-Looking Statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities laws. When used in this news release, the words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "target", "plan", "forecast", "may", "would", "could", "schedule" and similar words or expressions, identify forward-looking statements or information. These forward-looking statements or information relate to, among other things: the expected early exercise of 13,100,000 Outstanding Warrants pursuant to the Warrant Incentive Program and the expected gross proceeds of such exercise; the use of net proceeds from the early exercise of the Outstanding Warrants; the exploration, development, and production at the Company's properties; permitting at the San Antonio project; the release of exploration results; and future resource estimates. Forward-looking statements and forward-looking information relating to any future mineral production, liquidity, enhanced value and capital markets profile of the Company, future growth potential for the Company and its business, and future exploration plans are based on management's reasonable assumptions, estimates, expectations, analyses and opinions, which are based on management's experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, and other factors that management believes are relevant and reasonable in the circumstances, but which may prove to be incorrect. Assumptions have been made regarding, among other things, the price of metals; no escalation in the severity of public health crises or ongoing military conflicts; costs of exploration and development; the estimated costs of development of exploration projects; and the Company's ability to operate in a safe and effective manner and its ability to obtain financing on reasonable terms.
These statements reflect the Company's respective current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of other assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political, and social uncertainties, and contingencies. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information and the Company has made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Such factors include, without limitation: precious metals price volatility; risks associated with the conduct of the Company's mining activities in foreign jurisdictions; regulatory, consent or permitting delays; risks relating to reliance on the Company's management team and outside contractors; risks regarding exploration and mining activities; the Company's inability to obtain insurance to cover all risks, on a commercially reasonable basis or at all; currency fluctuations; risks regarding the failure to generate sufficient cash flow from operations; risks relating to project financing and equity issuances; risks and unknowns inherent in all mining projects, including the inaccuracy of reserves and resources, metallurgical recoveries and capital and operating costs of such projects; contests over title to properties, particularly title to undeveloped properties; laws and regulations governing the environment, health and safety; the ability of the communities in which the Company operates to manage and cope with the implications of public health crises; the economic and financial implications of public health crises, ongoing military conflicts and general economic factors to the Company; operating or technical difficulties in connection with mining or development activities; employee relations, labour unrest or unavailability; the Company's interactions with surrounding communities; the Company's ability to successfully integrate acquired assets; the speculative nature of exploration and development, including the risks of diminishing quantities or grades of reserves; stock market volatility; conflicts of interest among certain directors and officers; lack of liquidity for shareholders of the Company; litigation risk; and the factors identified under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Company's public disclosure documents. Readers are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Although the Company has attempted to identify key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements or forward-looking information to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events affecting such statements or information, other than as required by applicable law.
Kestrel Gold - Adds Legal and Technical Experience with Advisory Board Appointment, Grants Incentive Stock Options and Announces Results of KSD Drill Program
Rob Solinger, President and CEO of Kestrel, states: "The addition of Brian strengthens the team and adds significant industry experience in mining law, specifically mergers, acquisitions and joint venture or option agreements. As a PGeo he will also be able to provide advice from a mineral exploration perspective, with this combined industry related skill set a useful fit for Kestrel."
Kestrel also announces that it has granted to directors and an officer of the Corporation stock options to purchase in the aggregate 2,000,000 common shares and to consultants and advisors to the Corporation stock options to purchase in the aggregate 600,000 common shares. All options have an exercise price of $0.07 per share and will expire on November 15, 2028.
Results for the previously announced reverse circulation drill program at KSD have been received, compiled and interpreted. The 3-hole 207.3 metre program was designed to test areas of sheared, quartz veined, pyritic and altered bedrock located at and upstream of an area of the property where the gold recovered by the local placer miner is extremely rough, ragged and either attached to quartz or weathered pyrite cubes. Unfortunately drill results were disappointing with only scattered anomalous gold values returned.
Sample preparation was completed by Bureau Veritas Minerals at their Whitehorse, Yukon facility with analyses completed at their Vancouver, British Columbia facility. Rock sample preparation was by method PRP70-250 (Crush 1 kg to ≥70% passing 2mm - Pulverize 250 g ≥85% 75μm). All samples were analyzed using methods FA430 (30-gram fire assay and AAS finish) for gold. Bureau Veritas (Vancouver) is an independent, international ISO/IEC 17025:2005 accredited laboratory.
Qualified Person
Derek Torgerson P.Geo., a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release.
About Kestrel Gold
Kestrel Gold Inc. is an exploration company headquartered in western Canada and focused on the Canadian Cordillera. We are earning a 100% interest in the QCM Property which is an orogenic gold target located in the Manson-Germanson placer district and the Fireweed Property located in the Babine Lake area, an advanced stage silver rich polymetallic epithermal target. Kestrel also owns a 100% interest in the KSD Property which is an orogenic gold target located in the Yukon portion of the Tintina Gold Belt. Kestrel is listed on the TSX Venture exchange under the symbol KGC. Readers are encouraged to refer to the Corporation's website "www.kestrelgold.com" for further information.
Forward-Looking Statements
The information and statements in this news release contain certain forward-looking information. This forward-looking information relates to future events or the Corporation's future performance including exploration activity that could take place on the Corporation's properties or projects. This forward-looking information is subject to certain risks and uncertainties and may be based on assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking information. The Corporation's forward-looking information is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement. Except as required by law, the Corporation undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information.
NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.
For further information contact:
Rob Solinger, President and CEO
Office: (403) 816-2141
Email: rob@kestrelgold.com
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/188160
News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia
Mark Skousen: This is the Only Way Gold Breaks US$2,000 and Stays There
Mark Skousen of Forecasts & Strategies recommends investors diversify their portfolios, including gold and silver in the mix. However, he said the yellow metal needs a weak US dollar to break US$2,000 per ounce and stay there.
"The only way I think gold will break through and stay above US$2,000 is if the dollar becomes weak," he said. "And the dollar's not going to become weak until interest rates start coming back down — that will cause the dollar to drop."
When asked what could prompt the US Federal Reserve to reverse course and take interest rates back down to lower levels, Skousen pointed to the potential for a debt crisis in emerging markets.
"The dollar is so strong, and most of this emerging market debt for example is all in US dollars, and they're paying these very high interest rates. They're not going to be able to pay that off. So I think there's going to be an emerging market debt crisis. When that happens, the Fed is going to cut interest rates, probably pretty sharply, because of the fear of contagion," he said.
"The US is in no position to have a major recession, because if we do that means the deficit is going to balloon even more — the national debt's going to get out of hand. So the Fed doesn't want that, but they may get it nevertheless."
Looking beyond the US, Skousen mentioned global instability as a major concern. "We now have two major wars going on. We could have a third with China and Taiwan. The spreading of world war could be a serious destabilizing factor in the economy. Again very positive for gold and defense stocks and things like that ... but we need to be alert to that."
Watch the interview above for more of Skousen's thoughts on gold and the US economy. You can also click here for the Investing News Network's full New Orleans Investment Conference playlist on YouTube.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.
Could a BRICS Currency be Backed by Gold?
Gold market participants were watching the BRICS nations closely this past August on the back of rumors that the bloc might announce a new and potentially gold-backed currency at its annual meeting.
Ultimately that didn't happen, but investors remain curious about whether the BRICS will take that step in the future.
At this year's New Orleans Investment Conference, well-known author and commentator Jim Rickards shared his thoughts on how a gold-backed BRICS currency could work. Read on to learn about his thoughts.
What are the BRICS nations?
The notion of a bloc of nations helmed by Brazil, Russia, India and China was first posited in 2001 by Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) Chief Economist Jim O’Neill. He initially identified the countries for holding important investment opportunities and believed they would come to form a dominant economic power by the middle of the 21st century.
In September 2006, his theory became reality when bilateral meetings between the countries occurred on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, leading to a series of high-level talks between the nations in the following years.
The first formal meeting of BRICS leaders was held in Russia in 2009 between Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, president of Brazil; Dmitry Medvedev, former president of Russia; Manmohan Singh, former prime minister of India; and Hu Juntao, formerly both president of China and general secretary of the Communist Party of China. South Africa was a later addition; it was granted full membership at the BRICS' annual meeting in 2011.
Even though China, India and Russia have long been key players in the global economy, the BRICS nations are largely on the outside of many intergovernmental groups made up of developed nations, including the Group of Seven. BRICS countries don’t have the same influence as their western counterparts, which hold positions at the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund, two key organizations for international trade and global economic policy.
The group formed as a way to encourage more economic growth and cooperation among member countries and developing nations, while requiring less input from western powers.
Follow the money
The BRICS established the New Development Bank (NDB) in 2014 and the Contingent Reserve Arrangement in 2015. These moves were seen largely as a response to the US-controlled and -funded World Bank and the UN’s International Monetary Fund, whose voting rights are determined by the size of members’ economies, not populations — a situation seen as inequitable for the BRICS nations, which together represent more than 3 billion people. Ten years on, both the NDB and Contingent Reserve Arrangement haven't seen the success originally envisioned.
Talk of a BRICS currency has been ongoing since the establishment of the NDB. The members of the bloc wanted to distance themselves from the US dollar, but still required a currency regime to help ensure stable trade, reduce the need for currency conversions and lower the associated costs, all while hedging against geopolitical instability.
A stable currency would certainly seem to be a boon for a nation like Russia, which following war-related sanctions has been challenged in finding a common currency to do business. The country has been forced to rely on currencies that aren’t as easy to use both globally and with other members of BRICS nations.
When the BRICS countries held their annual meeting in South Africa this past August, the group admitted six new members. Two of these are the energy-rich nations of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, which has found itself increasingly at odds with the US over human rights issues and isolationist policies toward Russia and China. Along with Iran, they also represent significant oil reserves, posing a challenge to US dominance over the production of oil. The other nations that joined the BRICS in August are Argentina, Egypt and Ethiopia.
Many economists, analysts and investors have debated how a BRICS currency could be introduced and what it might look like. Some believe it would be backed by a traditional fiat currency like the Chinese yuan, while others — like Rickards — think it could be tied to a commodity like gold.
How would a gold-backed BRICS currency work?
In his talk at the New Orleans’ Investment Conference, Rickards explained how that could happen, using the euro to show how a BRICS currency might operate. He noted that using a common currency doesn’t mean countries need to have a common fiscal policy or bond market; however, this is where the commonality with the euro ends for Rickards, as he doesn’t see a BRICS currency being backed by a central bank. Rather, its value would be tied to gold.
Importantly, he doesn't believe this would mean a return to the gold standard. “(With) a real gold standard, you can take the currency and go to any one of the central banks and get some gold,” he said. Instead, he believes a BRICS currency would be tied to a certain weight in gold. For example, 1 BRICS currency unit could be tied to the value of 1 ounce of gold.
In Rickards' view, this won’t mean the end of the US dollar; because gold is traded in the US dollar, a BRICS currency would still have a direct relation to the dollar. “So if gold went up to US$3,000 (per ounce) from US$1,900, what actually happens is a 28 percent gain against the US dollar,” he said on stage at the event.
“With BRICS they don’t have to own any gold, they don’t have to buy any gold, they don’t have to prop up the price. They can just rise on the dollar gold market,” he continued. “What do you think is going to happen to the dollar over time?” Rickards' implication was that, if a BRICS currency were to gain value against the US dollar, the US dollar would lose value against that currency, essentially destabilizing the US dollar.
Ultimately, Rickards expects the US dollar to collapse. He pointed out that the BRICS+ bloc of 11 nations represents 15 percent of global gold reserves, 30 percent of land, 40 percent of the world’s population and 54 percent of its GDP.
“We’re trading closer to a point where the BRICS are in control of overland routes and choke points around the world,” he said. “Don’t look for the dollar to go away anytime soon, but look for a much higher dollar price of gold, and a much weaker dollar and the BRICS coming into their own.”
Is a BRICS currency possible?
Even though Rickards is steadfast in believing a gold-backed BRICS currency is coming, it’s a sentiment that's not shared widely in the investment community. O’Neill, who conceptualized the group in 2001, told the Financial Times in August that he thinks a BRICS currency is a non-starter, citing constant infighting between members of the bloc.
In an interview with the Investing News Network in July, Jeffrey Christian, managing partner at CPM Group, also said he doesn't think a BRICS currency is possible, especially one backed by gold.
While member nations may be searching for ways to facilitate trade and to move away from the US dollar, there's no guarantee that a BRICS currency is in the cards at all, let alone one linked to gold.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Dean Belder, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Brunswick Exploration
Overview
Brunswick Exploration (TSXV:BRW, OTCQB:BRWXF) has a diversified portfolio of highly prospective critical mineral properties in Canada. The company focuses on acquiring underexplored grassroots lithium projects with upside potential.
The company's exploration team is led by Robert Wares, co-founder of the Osisko Group of Companies. Wares is an established and award-winning professional geologist with over 35 years of experience in mineral exploration and development, and a proven track record of world-class discovery, including the Canadian Malartic bulk tonnage gold mine, which later became one of the largest-producing gold mines in Canada.
Company Highlights
- Brunswick Exploration (BRW) is focused on exploring and developing a diversified portfolio of highly prospective critical minerals projects in Canada. The company continually evaluates new acquisitions to expand its portfolio of underdeveloped lithium hard-rock (pegmatites) assets.
- The company has built the largest grassroots lithium portfolio in the Americas and one of the largest in the world. BRW is active in Quebec, Ontario, Manitoba, Saskatchewan and Atlantic Canada.
- BRW has staked over 500 untested prospective pegmatites measuring a minimum strike length of 500 meters and within 40 kilometers of infrastructure.
- The company also acquired several lithium-bearing pegmatites including the Hearst Project in Ontario and the Hanson Lake Project in Saskatchewan.
- BRW's board includes Robert Wares, one of the founders of Osisko Mining.
- BRW commenced its 2023 exploration program with an inaugural drilling campaign at the Anatacau West Project in Quebec.
- The company launched a 5,000-meter drill program at the Mirage Project, located in the Eeyou Istchee-James Bay region of Quebec. The phase 1, 26-hole program, will test continuity and widths of the six widest spodumene-bearing pegmatite dykes that have been discovered to date on the property over a total cumulative strike length of 2,500 meters.
- Brunswick began a major helicopter-supported prospecting initiative in the Eeyou Istchee-James Bay region of Quebec.
- BRW was recognized as one of the Top 50 TSX Venture listed companies in 2023.
Key Projects
Quebec
James Bay
Located in a region known for hard rock lithium deposits, the James Bay land package now includes approximately 250 large pegmatite dykes with strike lengths between 500 and 7,000 meters, as well as dozens of smaller dykes.
The James Bay region has been the top priority for the 2023 exploration program in Quebec. A 3,000-meter drill program was undertaken at the Anatacau West project, located in the Eeyou-Istchee James Bay region targeting the potential eastern extension of Allkem's James Bay lithium deposit in an area that has yet to be drill-tested. Results of the drill campaign, which covered 17 out of 18 holes that intercepted pegmatites, included:
- 25.1 meters at 1 percent lithium oxide in drill hole AW-23-17, including 18.1 meters at 1.37 percent lithium oxide;
- 18.2 meters at 1.31 percent lithium oxide in drill hole AW-23-18;
- 18.2 meters at 1.33 percent lithium oxide, including 9.5 meters at 1.74 percent lithium oxide and 3.5 meters at 2.11 percent lithium oxide in drill hole AW-23-05.
BRW also began a major helicopter-supported prospecting initiative in the Eeyou Istchee-James Bay. A minimum of three helicopters will support the initiative with up to six teams operating at any one time.
BRW plans to shift its focus and exploration efforts in the Eeyou Istchee-James Bay. This efficient and cost-effective strategy remains ongoing and has resulted in several lithium discoveries within the James Bay Region.
The company’s strategic position within the James Bay area is further strengthened by two exploration options. BRW signed an option agreement with Midland Exploration (TSXV:MD) to acquire a maximum 85 percent interest in potential LCT (lithium-cesium-tantalum) mineralization of the Mythril and Elrond properties. The company also entered into an agreement with Osisko Development Corp. (TSXV:ODV) to acquire a 90-percent interest in the PLEX Project located along the same fault structure that hosts Patriot Battery Metals’ Corvette lithium project. In January 2023, BRW staked additional claims in the James Bay-Eeyou Istchee region that is highly prospective for LCT pegmatites and optioned the adjacent Mirage Project claim block from Globex Mining Enterprises (TSX:GMX).
North Shore
The North Shore project is close to road access with 30 pegmatite dykes and sills. BRW deployed prospecting teams in the area in 2022. PXRF field measurement values reported within the sill were similar to those commonly observed in LCT pegmatites. This area was more closely mapped in the last quarter of 2022 and, although certain indicator minerals were identified, no lithium mineralization was uncovered. The sills are generally gently dipping and less than 10 meters in thickness. More regional prospecting is planned in 2023 to better explain the highly anomalous field measurement values identified.
Mirage Project
More than 150 boulders were identified across 3 kilometers of strike length indicating potential for new sources yet to be identified.
The Mirage project is composed of 198 claims with a total surface area of 8,884 hectares located about 40 kilometers south of the Trans-Taiga Highway in Quebec’s James Bay region.
BRW staked these claims after a discussion with a geologist who worked in the area 25 years ago. The geologist was exploring for gold but recorded the presence of several angular pegmatitic glacial boulders hosting well-defined, decimetric spodumene crystals. The largest observed boulder measured 8 meters x 4 meters x 3 meters. Pale grey spodumene crystals were positively identified following lithium flame tests. The large size of the boulders, their quantity and angular nature indicate a proximal source.BRW commenced its 5,000-meter drill program at the Mirage Project. Phase 1, a 26-hole program, aimed to test the continuity and widths of the six widest spodumene-bearing pegmatite dykes that have been discovered to date on the property over a total cumulative strike length of 2,500 meters. The company also reported that further prospecting has identified additional spodumene-bearing outcrops approximately 4.5 kilometers northeast of the center of the previously defined dyke field. The trend of mineralized dykes now extends for about 6 kilometers with the boulder field extending for an additional 2.7 kilometers to the southwest.
Ontario
Hearst
The Hearst project comprises 1,418 cells and 226 claim blocks with a total surface area of 29,805 hectares, located 15 kilometers south of Hearst, Ontario. The property has more than 130 mapped or interpreted pegmatite dykes of which 25 are between 500 to 2,100 meters in strike length. Limited prospecting previously conducted in the area highlighted several evolved pegmatites within a 10-kilometer radius. The company has scheduled a drill program in 2023 that initially focused on decoy pegmatite.
Saskatchewan
Hanson Lake Project
The Hanson Lake project is a new highly prospective claim package located roughly 55 kilometers west of Creighton, Saskatchewan, within 2 kilometers from a major highway. This package contains four spodumene-bearing pegmatites hosted within a much larger pegmatite field, none of which has been drilled. The package contains 57 mapped S-type pegmatites that are between 0.5 and 2.2 kilometers in strike length. The Hanson Lake pegmatite field has been known since the 1960s but exploration was focused on beryllium, tantalum and other rare metals potential. The pegmatite field is located within an 8-kilometer by 3-kilometer corridor that is part of the larger Jan Lake granite-pegmatite suite which is present throughout the entire package. The majority of the project has not been mapped in detail and none of the pegmatites have been systematically sampled or drilled for lithium. Spodumene has been mapped in four different pegmatites with the largest reaching up to 16 meters in width and roughly 550 meters in strike length.
Trans-Hudson Project
The Trans-Hudson Project comprises 36 claims with a total surface area of 79,892 hectares, located roughly around and in between the communities of Creighton, La Ronge, and Southend in central Saskatchewan. The properties contain 124 mapped and interpreted pegmatites that are between 0.5 and 14.5 kilometers in strike length. Pegmatites were staked based on preferred geologic environments, historical geochemistry and historical mapping. Importantly, they have seen little to no exploration for lithium. The Trans-Hudson orogeny is a series of Paleoproterozoic volcanic and metasedimentary belts that join the Superior, Hearne-Rae and Wyoming cratons of the Archean. This package hosts numerous mafic volcanics, felsic volcanics, granitoids, gneisses, metasediments, quartzites, marbles and pegmatites. Many pegmatites are described as white and containing beryl, tourmaline, garnet and/or muscovite, which indicates they are S-type and have potential to host LCT mineralization.
Lake Athabasca Project
This Project comprises 1 claim with a total surface area of 1,386 hectares, located roughly 75 kilometers west of Uranium City, near the border with Alberta. The property contains 2 mapped pegmatites that are roughly 1,500 meters in strike length. Claims were staked based on preferred geologic environments and historical mapping and have seen no prior lithium exploration.
Manitoba
The project contains 9 mapped pegmatites, near Lynn Lake, that are between 500 and 8,500 meters in strike length. Lynn Lake is a well-established mining hub in Northern Manitoba with all necessary infrastructure in place. Claims were staked based on preferred geologic environments and historical mapping that have seen little to no lithium exploration. This project is within the Paleoproterozoic Trans-Hudson belt that extends to BRW claims located in Saskatchewan.
Management Team
Robert Wares - Executive Chairman
Robert Wares is a professional geologist with more than 35 years of experience in mineral exploration and development. He was responsible for discovering the Canadian Malartic bulk tonnage gold mine, which was subsequently developed by Osisko Mining into one of Canada's largest gold producers. Wares was a co-winner of the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada's "Prospector of the Year Award" for 2007. He was also named one of the"Mining Men of the Year" for 2009 by the Northern Miner. Wares will remain at Osisko Metals in an advisory capacity. He has a bachelor of science and an honorary doctorate in Earth sciences from McGill University.
Killian Charles - President and CEO
From 2017 to 2021, Killian Charles worked as VP of corporate development for Osisko Metals. Charles was previously the manager of corporate development at Integra Gold Corp, which was an advanced-stage gold development company until it was acquired by Eldorado Gold in July 2017. He worked as a mining analyst at Industrial Alliance Securities and Laurentian Bank Securities. Charles covered small and mid-cap exploration and production companies as a mining analyst. Charles holds a bachelor of science with a major in Earth and planetary sciences from McGill University.
Anthony Glavac - CFO
Anthony Glavac has more than 17 years of experience in financial reporting, including over 12 years in the mining industry. Since August 2017, Glavac has served as vice-president, and corporate controller for Falco Resources, and previously served as director, financial reporting and internal controls at Dynacor Gold Mines. Glavac spent 10 years at KPMG, working with both public and private companies, providing audit, taxation, strategic advisory and public offering services. Glavac is also involved with other public companies in the mining industry.
François Goulet - Exploration Manager, Quebec
François Goulet holds a master’s degree in structural geology from the Université du Québec à Montréal (UQÀM). In recent years he was president and CEO of Harfang Exploration, a gold project generator in the James Bay region. He has extensive experience working in the James Bay region of Quebec as well as international experience in a variety of exploration projects. Goulet has worked for Virginia Mines, Unigold, Maya Gold and Silver, the Canadian Malartic Partnership, Glencore Canada and several other junior companies. He is a member of the board of directors of l’Association de l’exploration minière du Québec (AEMQ) and a registered geologist with the Ordre des géologues du Québec since January 2011.
Charles Kodors - Exploration Manager, Atlantic Canada
Charles Kodors has been with the company since January 2021. Having more than 14 years of experience in the mining industry, he has also been the exploration manager for Osisko Metals since April 2018 and most recently served as senior exploration geologist with Kirkland Lake Gold. Kodors received his B.Sc. from Brock University and is a registered professional geologist within the provinces of New Brunswick, Newfoundland, Nova Scotia, Ontario, Manitoba and Saskatchewan.
Cobre Panama Additional Operations Update and Revised Franco-Nevada Guidance
(in U.S. dollars unless otherwise noted)
Franco-Nevada Corporation (" Franco- Nevada ") (TSX: FNV) (NYSE: FNV) notes that its partner, First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (" First Quantum "), has issued an update reporting the following in respect of the Cobre Panama mine (" Cobre Panama "):
- First Quantum's subsidiary, Minera Panama S.A. (" MPSA "), has further ramped down operations at Cobre Panama to one remaining ore processing train
- Ongoing illegal blockades of small boats at the Punta Rincon port continue to prevent the delivery of supplies that are necessary to operate the on-site power plant. Without shipments arriving at the Punta Rincon port, MPSA expects to run out of supplies for the power plant during the week commencing November 20, 2023
- If the illegal actions continue to prevent the delivery of supplies necessary to operate the power plant, MPSA will ramp down the remaining processing train this week and temporarily halt production
- With respect to the unconstitutionality challenges of Law 406 that have been admitted by the Supreme Court of Panama , the Secretary General of the Supreme Court of Panama has stated that plenary sessions of the court will sit from November 24, 2023 and remain in session until a ruling is delivered in the shortest possible timeframe
- MPSA, in accordance with its contractual obligations to the Republic of Panama , made a tax and royalty payment on November 16, 2023 of $567 million for the period from December 2021 to October 2023
For more detailed information, please refer to First Quantum's press release dated November 20, 2023 .
Given the recent curtailment of operations at Cobre Panama and the risk of further disruptions at the mine, Franco-Nevada is adjusting its guidance for 2023. Franco- Nevada's original guidance was 490,000 to 530,000 Precious Metal GEOs and 640,000 to 700,000 Total GEOs. Franco- Nevada is revising its guidance to 480,000 to 500,000 Precious Metal GEOs and 620,000 to 640,000 Total GEOs. The revised guidance assumes the following prices for the remainder of the year when reflecting revenue earned from gold, silver, platinum, palladium, iron ore, oil and gas commodities to GEOs: $1,925 /oz Au, $22.50 /oz Ag, $900 /oz Pt, $1,100 /oz Pd, $115 /tonne Fe 62% CFR China, $85 /bbl WTI oil, and $2.75 /mcf Henry Hub natural gas.
For more information, please go to our website at www.franco-nevada.com
This press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws and the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, respectively, which may include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to Franco-Nevada's revised GEO guidance for 2023, MPSA's approach to operations, the effect of continued blockades on Cobre Panama and the constitutionality challenges to Law 406. The outcome of these matters could have a material adverse impact on the revenue Franco-Nevada derives from its streaming arrangements relating to Cobre Panama and on Franco-Nevada's results of operations and financial condition. There can be no assurance that such forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein.
For additional information with respect to risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to Franco-Nevada's business and assets, please refer to Franco-Nevada's most recent Annual Information Form filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities on www.sedarplus.com and Franco-Nevada's most recent Annual Report filed on Form 40-F filed with the SEC on www.sec.gov . The forward-looking statements herein are made as of the date of this press release only and Franco-Nevada does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.
View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cobre-panama-additional-operations-update-and-revised-franco-nevada-guidance-301993409.html
SOURCE Franco-Nevada Corporation
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2023/20/c2724.html
News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia
Brent Cook: 2024 Looks Better for Gold, but Here's What's Working Now
Brent Cook thinks 2024 will be a better year for gold, but what's working in the meantime?
"Drill results still work," he said at the New Orleans Investment Conference. "But what's surprising, and what I think the real opportunity is right now, is there's a lot of companies that have solid deposits that work at these metal prices — they make money. And ... they're cheap. So I'm looking actually higher up the food chain than I normally look."
He's interested in companies with high-quality deposits as they are likely to become takeover targets for majors. That means assets that have high margins, are permittable and are in good jurisdictions with strong infrastructure.
He mentioned Finland-focused Rupert Resources (TSX:RUP,OTCQX:RUPRF) as an example, saying, "They've got an open-pit deposit that's running in the order of 2.5 grams, I think it's about 3 million ounces. That's something a major company is going to want to buy in my opinion. And you can get it for probably a third of what the real NPV is right now."
Cook is an economic geologist as well as the founder of Exploration Insights, which he now runs with Joe Mazumdar. Although he's not usually an optimist, he said he thinks the precious metals sector is "bouncing along the bottom."
"I do think we're at a changing point in the gold price, and hopefully that filters down to the mining companies," he said.
Watch the interview above for more of Cook's thoughts on gold and the resource sector. You can also click here for the Investing News Network's full New Orleans Investment Conference playlist on YouTube.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.
Latest Press Releases
Related News
TOP STOCKS
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.