Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

Trump vs. Harris: How Could the US Election Affect the Gold Price?

What Was the Highest Price for Gold? (Updated 2024)

5 Best-performing Canadian Uranium Stocks of 2024

Brixton Metals Drills 8.00m of 11.37 g/t Gold including 2.00m of 44.43 g/t Gold all within 82.00m of 1.27 g/t Gold at its Trapper Target on the Thorn Project

Black Mountain: Strategy & Drilling Plans

Red Metal Resources Signs LOI to Acquire Mineral Claim Package in Ville Marie, Quebec, Contiguous to Recent Hydrogen Discovery

Doré Copper and Cygnus Metals Enter Into Arrangement Agreement to Create Strategic Critical Minerals Company

Black Mountain Drilling Results: First Significant Lithium Intersections in Wyoming; and Base Metals (Cu, Zn and Pb) Potential Identified

LME Week 2024: Copper Highlighted as 'Top Prospect'

Chariot Corporation

CC9:AU

Saga Metals

SAGA:CA

Red Metal Resources

RMES:CC

Black Swan Graphene

SWAN:CC
2024 Lithium Market Outlook

2024 Uranium Outlook

2024 Life Science Outlook Report

2024 Copper Outlook Report

Golden Mile Resources

Golden Mile Resources Limited (ASX: G88) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Golden Mile Resources Limited (‘G88’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of G88, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Tuesday, 22 October 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Issued by

ASX Compliance


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Golden Mile Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

G88:AU
Golden Mile Resources
Golden Mile Resources
Placement Fully Subscribed

Alvopetro Announces Upcoming Investor Conference

Silver Crown Royalties Appoints Salman Partners as Strategic Advisor

Brunswick Exploration Outlines Significant New Lithium Potential in Tills at Anatacau West

