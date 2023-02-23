Osisko Metals Signs C$100 Million Investment Agreement With Appian Natural Resources Fund for a Joint Venture on Pine Point

GamingInvesting News

Gaming Innovation Group expands strategic commercial partnership with News UK

Gaming Innovation Group Inc. (GiG) has expanded its commercial partnership with News Corp UK & Ireland Limited to enter the Irish market with exclusive offers and casino and sports betting content. The Irish Sun's website now features a dedicated hub for all betting-related content, allowing readers to access everything in one place.

The decision to expand the commercial partnership follows the successful launch in the UK in December 2022 , already delivering material revenues to GiG Media after only two  months in operation.

GiG and News Corp UK & Ireland Limited are working towards entering further new markets, starting with the lucrative US market by the end of Q1 2023.

About Gaming Innovation Group (GiG):

Gaming Innovation Group is a leading iGaming technology company providing solutions, products and services to iGaming Operators. Founded in 2012, Gaming Innovation Group's vision is 'To be the industry-leading platform, sportsbook and media provider delivering world-class solutions to our iGaming partners and their customers. GiG's mission is to drive sustainable growth and profitability of our partners through product innovation, scalable technology and quality of service. Gaming Innovation Group operates out of Malta and is dual-listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol GIG and on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker symbol GIGSEK. www.gig.com

For more information, please contact:
Jonas Warrer ,
Chief Marketing Officer, GiG
jonas.warrer@gig.com
+45 30788450

Cision View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gaming-innovation-group-expands-strategic-commercial-partnership-with-news-uk-301754403.html

SOURCE Gaming Innovation Group

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

TOPIC: Gaming InvestingGAMING00Gaming Investing
GAMING00
The Conversation (0)
East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

HUYA Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results on Tuesday, March 21, 2023

-Earnings Call Scheduled for 8:00 a.m. ET on March 21 , 2023-

HUYA Inc. ("Huya" or the "Company") (NYSE: HUYA), a leading game live streaming platform in China today announced that it will report its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022 unaudited financial results on Tuesday, March 21, 2023 before the open of U.S. markets.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

NetEase Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Unaudited Financial Results

- NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES and HKEX: 9999, "NetEase" or the "Company"), one of China's leading internet and online game services providers, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 .

Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

XT.COM Lists HYPER in its Main Zone

XT.COM the world's first socially infused trading platform, is thrilled to announce the listing of HYPER on its platform in the main zone, and the HYPER USDT trading pair will be open for trading from 2023-02-23 09:00 (UTC).

  • Users can deposit Hyper for trading at 2023-02-22 09:00(UTC)
  • Withdrawals for Hyper will open at 2023-02-24 09:00 (UTC)

About HYPER

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

GHOST® and FaZe Clan Launch Epic GHOST® ENERGY and GHOST® GAMER Flavor: FAZE POP

As part of their record-breaking partnership, the brands launch a product collab that's sure to take you back

Download hi-res images HERE

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Liftoff's Creative Ad Index Report Finds Longer Video Ads More Effective Than Shorter Ones

In a year of profound macroeconomic change, Liftoff's Mobile Ad Creative Index report analyzed 1 trillion impressions to uncover fresh insights for mobile marketers

Liftoff the leading growth acceleration platform for the mobile industry, today unveiled its fifth annual Mobile Ad Creative Index report . The report analyzes trends across five key app verticals: gaming, e-commerce, finance, entertainment, and dating & social.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Idexo Launches Game-Changing Web3 Player Management System, Providing Next-Level Gaming Experience

Idexo, the web3 loyalty and revenue infrastructure provider for games and businesses, has launched its latest innovation - the Web3 Player Management System. This new system promises to deliver a game-changing experience that takes player engagement, retention, and revenue to the next level.

The Web3 Player Management System offers a range of benefits, including:

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Nevada Silver Announces Major Land Acquisition in Minnesota to Significantly Expand the Emily Manganese Exploration Footprint

BriaCell Reports Positive Survival Data in Advanced Metastatic Breast Cancer

NOVA ROYALTY ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF HASHIM AHMED AS CFO

Related News

Base Metals Investing

African Energy Metals Provides an Update on Mali Acquisition

Precious Metals Investing

White Gold Corp. Intersects Gold Mineralization in Widely Spaced Step Out Holes at Ryan's Surprise and Discovers Additional Gold Mineralization in Maiden RAB Drill Program at Several Other Targets along the 6.5km Mineralized Ryan's Trend, Yukon, Canada

Base Metals Investing

Emerita Intersects 28.3 Meters Grading 5.7% Zinc, 2.4% Lead, 0.3% Copper, 1.4 g/t Gold and 67.6 g/t Silver in Deepest Intercept to Date at La Romanera Deposit

Copper Investing

Hot Chili Confirms Fourth Porphyry at Cortadera

Lithium Investing

Building The Pre-Eminent Vertically Integrated Lithium Business In Ontario, Canada

×