GameOn Launches World's First 'Playable Digital Fighters'

GameOn Entertainment Technologies Inc. (CSE: GET) (OTCQB: GMETF), a leading game technology company partnered with the world's biggest IPs to launch, operate, and monetize web3 games, today announces the launch of Karateka - the world's first playable digital fighters for fantasy games. The digital fighters are in partnership with Karate Combat and set to presale in February. Learn more and sign up for early access at karateka.io .

(PRNewsfoto/GameOn Entertainment Technologies Inc.)

Karateka leverages GameOn's proprietary PLAYN3XT platform . Fans will buy playable digital fighters, craft a lineup they have true ownership in, and win exclusive prizes driven by real world Karate Combat events. Prizes include VIP tickets to shows, joining the broadcast booth with commentators, fighter meet-and-greets, signed merchandise, and $KARATE tokens. The platform bridges to web3 without the need for wallets or cryptocurrency , making it easy and seamless for all sports fans to engage.

Karate Combat recently announced that it will become the first professional sports league to launch a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) and transition governance to its fans and athletes. Since debuting in 2018, the league has become one of the world's fastest growing sports franchises, with global distribution in 100+ countries and partnering with CBS, Globo, Eurosport, BeIN, & ESPN. KC37 saw a league-record 10M total viewers.

"Karateka and GameOn's PLAYN3XT platform ushers in the next generation of fantasy sports," said Matt Bailey , CEO of GameOn. "Our technology will launch, manage, and monetize the full stack of this product, from the digital fighter sales to fantasy gameplay. We can't wait to share our most ambitious product yet in Q1."

On Behalf of the Board of Directors:
Matt Bailey , Director & Chief Executive Officer
GameOn Entertainment Technologies Inc.
matt@gameon.app

ABOUT GAMEON ENTERTAINMENT TECHNOLOGIES INC.
GameOn (CSE: GET) (OTCQB: GMETF) partners with the world's biggest sports, media, and entertainment IPs to launch brand-building, money-making web3 games. We turn fans into superfans - engaging, retaining, and monetizing audiences, and getting upside in the entire economic cycle of web3 games. With a diverse team of web3, gaming, sports, and media veterans with experience at Take-Two Interactive, Twitch, EA, Dapper Labs, and the Brooklyn Nets, GameOn works with broadcasters, TV networks, streaming platforms, leagues, tournaments, and web3 companies to launch best-in-class web3 games. Customers include NBCUniversal, Bravo, MX Player, Karate Combat, and Gaming Society.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION
This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is generally identifiable by use of the words "believes," "may," "plans," "will," "anticipates," "intends," "could," "estimates," "expects," "forecasts," "projects" and similar expressions, and the negative of such expressions. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this news release are forward looking statements. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, without limitation, statements regarding the future plans and objectives of the Company, execution of business strategy, future performance and future growth, business prospects, synergies and opportunities of the Company and its related subsidiaries, and other factors beyond the Company's control.

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is based on the reasonable assumptions, estimates, analysis and opinions of management made in light of its experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, and other factors that management believes are relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date such statements are made, including, but not limited to the Company being able to capitalize on the acquired assets, the ability of acquired assets to maintain its value as presently contemplated, the synergies of the acquired assets with the Company's operations, and such other assumptions presented in the Company's disclosure record. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. All forward-looking information herein is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement, and GameOn disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking information or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments, except as required by law.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

QYOU Media Completes Acquisition of Mobile Gaming Enterprise Maxamtech Digital Ventures

Q India and Maxamtech to Launch Branded Gaming Portal in 2023 Promoted Across All Q India Channels

 QYOU Media Inc. (TSXV: QYOU) (OTCQB: QYOUF) announced today that it has successfully completed its acquisition of a majority ownership stake in Maxamtech Digital Ventures, a six year old India based venture creating technology and games for the mobile gaming industry. QYOU Media has initially purchased a 51% stake of the issued and outstanding shares in the Maxamtech business giving it majority control over the enterprise.The purchase price has not been disclosed but the parties have agreed on terms for purchase of the remaining 49% based upon a multiple of EBITDA over the calendar years 2023, 2024 and 2025.  The acquisition continues the recent push by QYOU Media and The Q India to leverage its large and growing audience reach to over 125 million young Indians weekly by ramping up its portfolio of direct-to-consumer products in 2023.

DAZN BECOMES EUROPE'S BIGGEST DIGITAL SPORTS BROADCASTER AND HIGHEST GROSSING SPORTS APP IN 2022

  • DAZN Group 2022 Annual Review reveals that the sports platform streamed 1.2 billion hours globally across 130 million connected devices in 2022, a rise from 1 billion hours and over 100 million devices in 2021.
  • DAZN is now the largest digital sports broadcaster in Europe , having added over 75 rights to the platform over the past 12 months.
  • DAZN now has 15 million premium paying subscribers.

DAZN Group, the ultimate sports destination platform, today publishes its 2022 Annual Review providing an update on its strategic priorities and critical milestones this year.

The highest grossing sports app of 2022, DAZN is live in 225 countries and territories. The global home of boxing, it is also a market-leader in Italy , Japan , DACH ( Germany , Austria , Switzerland ) and Spain where it holds top-tier domestic football rights including Bundesliga, LaLiga and Serie A. As part of the company's growth ambitions and diversification strategy, DAZN is moving beyond its position as the first truly global sports streaming platform to become the daily sports destination for fans everywhere. In the future, DAZN will provide fans with everything they want and need – from the largest library of live and on-demand content to news, analysis, merchandise, ticketing, gaming and betting. This will not only deliver for DAZN customers but create value for rights holders, commercial partners, and the business.

BLOCKSMITH&Co. and Thirdverse New Blockchain Game "CAPTAIN TSUBASA -RIVALS-" launches today

BLOCKSMITH&Co.,a subsidiary that controls the Web3 related business of KLab Inc. and Thirdverse group today announced that "Captain Tsubasa - RIVALS-," a new blockchain game utilizing the IP of the iconic Japanese soccer manga "Captain Tsubasa'' has been launched.

"Captain Tsubasa" is a soccer manga by Yoichi Takahashi that began in 1981 and has had a tremendous impact mainly on Japanese soccer fans.Subsequently, a sequel series depicting the growth of the main character, Tsubasa Ozora, and his friends was published.The total number of copies of the book and paperback in Japan has exceeded 70 million. It is a very popular work that has been translated into 20 languages and published in many foreign countries as well as in Japan.

Trailer: https://youtu.be/exxu8B13FBQ

▼ How to Start the Game

"CAPTAIN TSUBASA -RIVALS-" is a browser game you can play from your PC or smartphone browser. To start, you will need an invitation code to create an account and at least one player NFT to play the game.

Service URL： https://tsubasa-rivals.com/

System requirements (recommended)
Smartphone：Devices released in 2019 or later
PC: Latest version of Microsoft Edge/Google Chrome/Safari

Invitation Codes

This game is an invitation-only game. You are able to get your invitation code by either of the following ways:

  • Ask a friend that has already started the game to share their invitation code
  • Go to the dedicated channel for invitation code sharing (#code-share) in the Discord server ( https://discord.com/invite/tsubasarivals ). Verification is required to join the server.

NFT Purchases

NFTs are available in the in-game marketplace.

Please also check out our social media channels for various campaigns in the future.

Official Links

Copyright

©Yoichi Takahashi/Shueisha

©Thirdverse, Co., Ltd.

©BLOCKSMITH&Co.

Ongoing Campaigns

  • Rival Scout Race
  • Minting Item Giveaway Event
  • #KickoffTsubasaRivals

There are several campaigns ongoing celebrating the launch of "CAPTAIN TSUBASA -RIVALS-".
Join these event/campaigns to get additional rewards!

1. Rival Scout Race

a.  Period: Jan 12 - Feb 12, 2023
b.  For: All users
c.  Overview: Top 100 users who invited the most friends using invitation codes will be rewarded by $TSUBASAGT, depending on the rank. The total prize pool is 59,600 $TSUBASAGT.

This campaign is separated into three terms and users that ranked top 5 for each team will receive bonus rewards of 300 $TSUBASAGT.

2. Minting Item Giveaway Event

a.  Period: Jan 12 - Jan 26, 2023
b.  For: All users
c.  Overview: "Minting item" - an item  that could be used for NFT mint will appear in all users' wallets for a limited period. By using this, users will be able to mint NFTs with only 1 NFT whereas usually 2 is needed.
*NFT minting: Creating a new NFT by multiplying two NFTs you have.

３．#KickoffTsubasaRivals

a.  Period: January 12 - January 16, 2023
b.  For: All users
c.  Overview: 10 winners for NFTs and 5 winners for 200 $TSUBASAGT will be selected out everyone that tweeted with the #KickoffTsubasaRivals hashtag during the period. Increase your odds by attaching the screenshot of your Player NFT together!

Check out this article for more information about each campaign.

https://medium.com/@CAPTAIN-TSUBASA-RIVALS-/hello-there-finally-the-launch-is-tomorrow-2e07365f5d59

Click here for more detail: https://www.blocksmithand.co.jp/en/news/ 82

About BLOCKSMITH&Co.

Website: www.blocksmithand.co.jp/en/
Linkedin: www.linkedin.com/company/blocksmithandco-en/
Twitter: twitter.com/BLOCKSMITH_EN

About Thirdverse

Website: www.thirdverse.io/en/
Twitter: twitter.com/Thirdverse_US/
Linkedin: www.linkedin.com/company/thirdverse/

For inquiries regarding this matter, please contact

BLOCKSMITH&Co.

Contact: https://www.blocksmithand.co.jp/en/contact/

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blocksmithco-and-thirdverse-new-blockchain-game-captain-tsubasa--rivals--launches-today-301719825.html

SOURCE BLOCKSMITH&Co.

G FUEL and Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc. Pick Up Bonus Points and Introduce PAC-MAN Energy Drink

G FUEL POWER PELLET Will be Available as a Collector's Box at GFUEL.com

G FUEL, in partnership with Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc., celebrates one of the most popular video game characters of all time at with G FUEL POWER PELLET inspired by PAC-MAN! This exciting new flavor is now available for pre-order as a Collector's Box at GFUEL.com while supplies last.

Cantos Gaming, a New Developer of Real-time Strategy Games, Is Excited to Announce the Development of Its Newest Title, Coloniser

Cantos Gaming is based in Charlotte, North Carolina building on the experienced videogame talent in the Queen City, Triad Area, and greater Carolinas. At Cantos Gaming, our goal is to create games that are not only entertaining, but also feature new and innovative gameplay mechanics. With Coloniser, we believe we have achieved this balance and are looking forward to bringing this game to strategy game players around the world Summer of 2023.

In Coloniser, players take on the role of colonists seeking to start their own kingdoms and conquer new lands. The game features massive, open-world maps that offer a fresh spin on traditional RTS gameplay. Players will need to use all of their cunning and strategy to succeed in the world of Coloniser, where every decision has consequences and no two games are the same.

JioGames partners with leading cloud gaming service provider Ubitus to introduce the 'Future of Gaming'

JioGames has collaborated with Ubitus K.K. (hereinafter Ubitus) to showcase cloud gaming service in India . JioGamesCloud, India's own cloud gaming platform, stands to make console-quality like gaming easily accessible across devices. JioGamesCloud is currently available on Jio Set Top Box, smartphones (Android) and web browsers. Harnessing the power of Jio's massive digital network, JioGamesCloud is set to revolutionize the standards for gaming.

(PRNewsfoto/Ubitus K.K.)

Ubitus has been providing technology to top-tier gaming companies, and licensing famous and popular titles from game companies. Ubitus cloud gaming solution supports the partners to provide high-quality gameplay to gamers by eliminating the capacity and computing power limitations of the end devices. With Jio True 5G network, all previous generation's network limitations like high-latency and lags have also been removed. Gamers will be excited to play their favorite games by navigating through JioGamesCloud's intuitive user interface and its comprehensive game library on devices of their choice.

Wesley Kuo , Ubitus CEO, said: 'Ubitus is thrilled to showcase the power of Jio's advanced 5G network with latency and bandwidth demanding AAA cloud games. Jio's 5G and Cloud Game service should benefit the majority of Indian gamers to enjoy popular titles without upgrading their playing devices'.

" This gaming-led partnership between Ubitus and JioGames cloud gaming is set to provide Indian users access to a wonderful selection of games from Ubitus' diverse library and help them gain a truly immersive cloud gaming experience ", said Mr Kiran Thomas , Chief Executive Officer, Jio Platforms Limited . ( Extract from JioGamesCloud PR)

About JioGames
JioGames, being a part of Jio Platforms Limited, is on this ambitious journey to bring the world of gaming to all Indians. It's a one-stop hub that brings multiple stakeholders from the world of gaming together – the gamers, game publishers, spectators, and gaming communities. JioGames is present across multiple devices like smartphones, feature phones, home gaming via set-top box and it offers cloud gaming, livestreaming, esports opportunities and solutions and enables gaming powered by cloud technology. To start playing, download JioGames on android play store https://jiogames.page.link/pqcZ

About Jio Platforms Limited

Jio Platforms Limited ("Jio"), a subsidiary of Reliance Industries Limited, has built a world-class all-IP data strong future proof network with latest 4G LTE technology (through its wholly owned subsidiary, Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited). The network is 5G ready with no legacy infrastructure and indigenous 5G stack. It is the only network conceived as a Mobile Video Network from the ground up. It is future ready and can be easily upgraded to support even more data, as technologies advance on to 6G and beyond. Jio has brought transformational changes in the Indian digital services space to enable the vision of Digital India for 1.3 billion Indians and propel India into global leadership in the digital economy. It has created an eco-system comprising network, devices, applications and content, service experience and affordable tariffs for everyone to live the Jio Digital Life.

About JioGamesCloud
JioGamesCloud is Jio's own home-grown cloud gaming technology that will be an absolute game-changer for the gaming industry. Intensive graphic-heavy games earlier required expensive hardware requirements in the form of consoles and accessories but now they can be played directly on the JioGames app without any hardware strings attached. All powered by the cloud technology on Android smartphones, Jio Set-Top box and popular web browsers.

About Ubitus
Ubitus operates the world's best GPU virtualization technology and cloud streaming platform, and is dedicated to providing a superior user experience via its advanced technology. As long as users are connected to a broadband network, they can enjoy AAA gaming experience across various devices, such as smartphones, tablets, game consoles, smart TVs, and personal computers. With its comprehensive GDK (game development kit), Ubitus provides a fast-to-market onboarding solution to support game companies in Japan and overseas, who are interested in cloud gaming. Ubitus partners with telecom carriers, online service providers and game publishers around the world.

Contact Us
TEL: +81-3-6435-3295 ( Tokyo )
+886-2-2717-6123 ( Taipei )
Media contact: pr@ubitus.net
Business inquiry: contact@ubitus.net

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jiogames-partners-with-leading-cloud-gaming-service-provider-ubitus-to-introduce-the-future-of-gaming-301717390.html

