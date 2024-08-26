Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Poseidon Nickel Limited

Further Validation of Gold Potential at Black Swan and Lake Johnston

Poseidon Nickel (ASX: POS, the Company) is pleased to provide an update on gold exploration programs at Black Swan and Lake Johnston.

  • Gold bearing bedrock confirmed at Black Swan
    • Multiple anomalous gold rock chip samples (grading up to 1.25g/t Au) returned from highly weathered quartz bearing shears exposed at surface
    • Soil sampling program completed as well as additional rock chip samples collected across the tenement portfolio
    • Assay results expected early next quarter with any defined anomalies to be followed up with high priority drilling programs
    • Geological setting shown to be very similar to nearby gold mines including Kanowna Belle and Gordon Sirdar
  • Lake Johnston copper-gold anomaly extended
    • Initial soil results have successfully extended the Billy Ray Cu-Au soil anomaly into the largely untested Mantis tenement and the anomaly remains open to the North-East
    • High priority soil sampling program to continue with completion expected this quarter
    • Billy Ray Cu-Au soil anomaly and likely link to the mineralised Cu-Au drill intersection nearby supports the prospectivity of a larger Cu-Au system
    • Planning for Flora and Heritage Surveys for drill testing at Billy Ray has commenced

CEO, Brendan Shalders, commented, “Ongoing exploration works focused on gold prospectivity at Black Swan and Lake Johnston continue to generate positive results.

Rock chip samples collected on a recent site visit to Black Swan have returned anomalous gold from quartz bearing shear zones that are located in the same area as the recovered gold nuggets.

Today’s rock chip assay results are an important step forward given the potential source of the recovered gold nuggets has now been identified and these auriferous shear zones are located well within our tenement package.

To progress the gold targeting along these prospective shear corridors, the Company completed a wide spaced reconnaissance soil sampling program last week across the entire landholding at Black Swan which will be assayed for the full suite of elements. We look forward to receiving the assay results early next quarter and will commence planning drilling programs for any defined gold anomalies.

Recently received soil sample assay results testing the extension of the Billy Ray Prospect at Lake Johnston have confirmed the continuation of the large Cu-Au anomaly. The anomaly remains open to the North-East, with geological structures suggesting the potential for further Cu-Au anomalism over the newly acquired Mantis tenement.

The Company intends to extend soil sampling across the Mantis tenement and will use the assay results and any Cu-Au anomalies identified to plan drilling programs to test the Billy Ray Prospect.

The Company is pleased with the recent series of exploration results as they continue to enhance the prospectivity for gold at both Black Swan and Lake Johnston. The low-cost exploration programs that are underway are important to defining drill targets to efficiently test the gold potential in these areas.”

Black Swan - Located in Geological Setting Prospective for Gold

The Black Swan project is situated within the Boorara Geological Domain which hosts a number of gold mines including the nearby Kanowna Belle, Mungarra and Gordon Sirdar projects, refer Figure 1, as recently announced in ASX announcement “Gold Prospectivity Enhanced at Black Swan and Lake Johnston” re-released 16 August 2024.

Figure 1: Black Swan Regional Geology Map & Tenement Locations

Bedrock Gold Confirmed

Results from 17 rock chip samples recently collected from Black Swan have confirmed gold mineralisation in bedrock units located close to some of the recently announced gold nugget discoveries. The best rock chip returned 1.25g/t Au from a gossanous quartz vein hosted within felsic volcanic, see Figure 2. Additional rock chips with anomalous gold (>0.5g/t Au) were returned from ferrous quartz veining and within felsic volcanics (refer Table 1).


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Poseidon Nickel Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

Warriedar Resources

Further Step-Out Gold Success and High-Grade Antimony Discovery

Warriedar Resources Limited (ASX: WA8) (Warriedar or the Company) provides further assay results from its Golden Range Project, located in the Murchison region of Western Australia. The results reported in this release are for a further 6 of the 27 diamond holes drilled in the current program at Ricciardo (6 holes for 1,102m), as well as 2 diamond tails drilled at M1 and Austin (2 holes for 259m). Results for the first 14 diamond holes of the current program were previously reported (refer WA8 ASX releases dated 3 July 2024, 19 July 2024 and 2 August 2024).

Keep reading...Show less
Gold letters spelling "Fed," gold coins and US flag.

Top Stories This Week: Gold Above US$2,500 as Powell Signals Rate Cuts, Kazatomprom Lowers Guidance

Gold reached yet another record high at the end of last week, crossing US$2,500 per ounce for the first time.

The yellow metal stayed above that key level until experiencing a pullback on Thursday (August 22), but breached US$2,500 again on Friday (August 23) morning. Gold is seeing support from quickly increasing confidence that the US Federal Reserve will cut interest rates at its next gathering, which is scheduled for September.

The central bank's July meeting minutes, released on Wednesday (August 21), show the "vast majority" of participants believe it will be appropriate to do so if economic data continues to show inflation is declining.

Keep reading...Show less
Gold bars with upward trend line.

Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: GFG Resources Pops With 73 Percent Gain

Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly look at the best-performing Canadian mining stocks on the TSX and TSX Venture Exchange, starting with a round-up of Canadian and US data impacting the resource sector.

The S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index (INDEXTSI:JX) gained 11.62 points this week to close at 578.03. Meanwhile, the S&P/TSX Composite Index (INDEXTSI:OSPTX) was up by 231.47 points to finish at 23,286.08.

Statistics Canada released its consumer price index (CPI) data for July on Tuesday (August 20). The agency reported that consumer inflation rose 2.5 percent on a yearly basis and 0.4 percent after falling 0.1 percent in June.

Keep reading...Show less
Three gold bars on price chart showing new gold all-time high with magnifying glass.

What Was the Highest Price for Gold? (Updated 2024)

Gold has long been considered a store of wealth, and the gold price often makes its biggest gains during turbulent times as investors look for cover in this safe-haven asset.

The 21st century has so far been heavily marked by episodes of economic and sociopolitical upheaval. Uncertainty has pushed the precious metal to record highs as market participants seek its perceived security. And each time the gold price rises, there are calls for even higher record-breaking levels.

Gold market gurus from Lynette Zang to Chris Blasi to Jordan Roy-Byrne have shared eye-popping predictions on the gold price that would intrigue any investor — gold bug or not.

Keep reading...Show less
RUA GOLD Announces New and Amended Marketing Contracts

RUA GOLD Announces New and Amended Marketing Contracts

Rua Gold Inc. (TSXV: RUA) (OTC: NZAUF) (WKN: A4010V) (" Rua Gold " or the " Company ") announces that it has amended marketing contracts with two service providers and entered into one new marketing contract. In accordance with TSX Venture Exchange Policy 3.4 Investor Relations, Promotional and Market-Making Activities details of each new engagement or amendment are discussed below. The new marketing agreement and the amended marketing agreements remain subject to approval from the TSX Venture Exchange.

RUA GOLD logo (CNW Group/Rua Gold Inc.)

Amendment to Marketing Contract with MMG Market Medium GmbH & Co. KG

Further to the Company's news release of February 27, 2024 , in which the Company announced its 12-month marketing engagement of MMG Market Medium GmbH & Co. KG ("MMG"), the Company has entered into an amending agreement with MMG dated August 22, 2024 (the "MMG Amending Agreement") to amend the marketing services agreement with MMG dated February 1, 2024 (the "Original MMG Agreement"). Pursuant to the MMG Amending Agreement, the Company and MMG have agreed to reduce the marketing budget allocated from the Company to MMG from C$700,000 to €400,000 (approximately C$600,000 ). Additionally, the Company and MMG have agreed to revise MMG's service fee from C$115,500 to €66,000 (approximately C$100,000 ), representing 16.5% of the budget allocated by the Company for such services. The difference between the initially contemplated service fee of C$115,500 and the revised service fee of €66,000 shall be credited by MMG to the marketing budget. All other terms of the Original MMG Agreement remain unamended. In connection with the MMG Amending Agreement and in addition to the service fee previously paid, the Company has provided a cash advance of €100,000 to MMG, which shall be applied towards the revised marketing budget.

MMG is a service provider who specializes in online marketing and investor relations services specializing in the European market and is based in Germany . MMG is headed by CEO, Christina Hammer . As of the date hereof, to the Company's knowledge, MMG (including its directors and officers) does not own any securities of the Company and has an arm's-length relationship with the Company. The Company will not issue any securities to MMG as compensation for its marketing service. For more information regarding the Company's engagement of MMG, please refer to its news release dated February 27, 2024 .

Amendment to Marketing Contract with Direct to Investor Media, LLC

Further to the Company's news release of February 27, 2024 , in which the Company announced its 12-month marketing engagement of Direct to Investor Media, LLC ("D2I"), the Company has entered into an amending agreement with D2I dated August 22, 2024 (the "D2I Amending Agreement") to amend the marketing services agreement with D2I dated February 1, 2024 (the "Original D2I Agreement"). Pursuant to the D2I Amending Agreement, the Company and D2I have agreed to increase D2I's marketing budget from C$300,000 to C$450,000 (the "D2I Budget"). As compensation for its marketing services, D2I shall be entitled to retain a marketing services fee equal to 20% of the D2I Budget. All other terms of the Original D2I Agreement remain unamended.

D2I is a California based company who specializes in consulting, advertising, media, email, and creative services for the purpose of advertising and promoting its clients and their brands. D2I is headed by its CEO, David Bogart . As of the date hereof, to the Company's knowledge, D2I (including its directors and officers) does not own any securities of the Company and has an arm's-length relationship with the Company. The Company will not issue any securities to D2I as compensation for its marketing service. For more information regarding the Company's engagement of D2I, please refer to its news release dated February 27, 2024 .

New Marketing Agreement with 2686362 Ontario Corporation dba CanaCom Group

The Company has entered into a Services Agreement dated August 12, 2024 (the "CanaCom Agreement") with 2686362 Ontario Corporation dba CanaCom Group ("CanaCom Group") pursuant to which CanaCom Group has agreed to provide digital content, marketing and media distribution services to the Company. Pursuant to the terms of the CanaCom Agreement, such marketing services are to be provided over a 12-month period, for a fee of C$80,000 plus applicable taxes. CanaCom Group is a full-service marketing agency based in Oakville, Ontario and is headed by Jordan Lutz . CanaCom Group provides digital marketing awareness via advertising through its fully owned platform theDeepDive.ca, which includes both video and written content coverage of Canadian small-cap stories. As of the date hereof, to the Company's knowledge, CanaCom Group (including its directors and officers) does not own any securities of the Company and has an arm's-length relationship with the Company. The Company will not issue any securities to CanaCom as compensation for its marketing service.

About Rua Gold

Rua Gold (TSXV: RUA) (OTCQB: NZAUF) (WKN: A4010V) is a new entrant to the gold mining space, specializing in gold exploration and discovery in New Zealand . Upon closing of the transaction with Siren Gold Limited announced in July 2024 , the Company will have permits enveloping 90% of the Reefton Goldfield in New Zealand's South Island. This district has a rich history dating back to the gold rush in the late 1800s. The Company also has a highly prospective tenement package in the North Island, located within 3 kms of OceanaGold's biggest pipeline project, Wharekirauponga. Rua Gold combines traditional prospecting practices with modern technologies to uncover and capitalize on valuable gold deposits.

The Company is committed to responsible and sustainable exploration, which is evident in its professional planning and execution. The Company aims to minimize its environmental impact and to execute on its projects with key stakeholders in mind. Rua Gold has a highly skilled team of New Zealand professionals who possess extensive knowledge and experience in geology, geochemistry, and geophysical exploration technology.

For further information, please refer to the Company's disclosure record on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca .

Website: www.RUAGOLD.com

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this new release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur and specifically include the TSX Venture Exchange's approval of the CanaCom Agreement, the MMG Amending Agreement, and the D2I Amending Agreement and the provision of the marketing services contemplated therein. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements.

Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. A variety of inherent risks, uncertainties and factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control, affect the operations, performance and results of the Company and its business, and could cause actual events or results to differ materially from estimated or anticipated events or results expressed or implied by forward looking statements. Some of these risks, uncertainties and factors include: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; risks related to the effects of the Russia - Ukraine war; risks related to climate change; operational risks in exploration, delays or changes in plans with respect to exploration projects or capital expenditures; the actual results of current exploration activities; conclusions of economic evaluations; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; changes in labour costs and other costs and expenses or equipment or processes to operate as anticipated, accidents, labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry, including but not limited to environmental hazards, flooding or unfavourable operating conditions and losses, insurrection or war, delays in obtaining governmental approvals or financing, and commodity prices. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of the Company's forward-looking statements and reference should also be made to the Company's annual information form dated April 19, 2024 , filed under its SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca for a description of additional risk factors.

Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

SOURCE Rua Gold Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2024/23/c5048.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
US Federal Reserve logo on phone screen and an American flag.

Gold Price Rises as Powell Signals "Time Has Come" for Rate Cuts

In a Friday (August 23) speech at the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium, US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell indicated that adjustments to the central bank's benchmark rate are on the way.

“The time has come for policy to adjust. The direction of travel is clear, and the timing and pace of rate cuts will depend on incoming data, the evolving outlook and the balance of risks,” he said.

Powell noted that the 2.5 percent rise in inflation over the past 12 months has provided greater confidence that inflation is on a sustainable path toward the Fed's target level of 2 percent.

Keep reading...Show less

