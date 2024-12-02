Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

13 Canadian Crypto ETFs (Updated 2024)

10 Top Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

Rare Earths Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

Can You Invest in Elon Musk's Neuralink? (Updated 2024)

Top 4 Largest Lithium Reserves by Country (Updated 2024)

Radiopharm achieves Nasdaq listing of ADS

First Helium Confirms Plans for Sequential Drilling of Two Oil Targets - Proven Undeveloped Oil Location and Large Leduc Anomaly

HyProMag USA Feasibility Study Demonstrates Robust Economics and the Opportunity to Develop a Major New, Domestic Source of Recycled Rare Earths Magnets for the United States

New Murchison Gold Provides a Mineral Resource Update for the Crown Prince Deposit

Antimony Project Acquired in Australia's Premier Province

CHARBONE Hydrogen Announces a First Closing of its $1M Non-Brokered Private Placement

First Helium

HELI:CA

Purpose Bitcoin ETF

BTCC:CA

Soma Gold Corp.

SOMA:CA

Black Swan Graphene

SWAN:CC
2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Uranium Outlook

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

2024 Graphite Outlook Report

Red Mountain Mining

Strong Momentum Continuing at Flicka Lake Gold and Copper Project

Red Mountain Mining Limited (“RMX” or the “Company”) is pleased to advise that it is making highly encouraging progress via exploration programs at the Flicka Lake Gold and Copper Project, part of the four 100% owned Fry Lake sub-projects, located in Ontario, Canada.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Since acquisition Red Mountain has rapidly advanced the Flicka Lake Project from study phase to delivering highly anomalous gold and copper assay results in a promising new area
  • At the Flicka Lake Gold zone, previous channel samples included 9.96 g/t Au and 12.96 g/t Au while grab samples included 17.88 g/t, 7.38 g/t and 20.07 g/t of Au
  • Due Diligence sampling at the Flicka Zone reported Vein #2 with values of 24.2 g/t Au and 19.4 g/t Au and Vein #3 returned a peak value of 9.35 g/t Au
  • Reconnaissance soil sampling reported exceptionally high gold from two areas:
    • 17.8 g/t Au, 6.32 g/t Au and 1.11 g/t Au returned for three soil samples from the north of the project area
    • 0.816 g/t Au returned for a single sample sample taken from northwest of existing claims
  • Results suggest potential for concealed high grade vein-hosted gold mineralisation similar to that seen at the Flicka Zone
  • Polymetallic copper-rich soil anomalies with values of up to 2,420ppm Cu indicate the potential of Flicka Lake for volcanic-hosted base metal sulphide mineralisation, particularly in the northern part of the tenement
  • RMX continues to investigate these anomalous gold and base metal results at Flicka Lake as well as investigating the mineralisation potential across the other three sub project areas that make up the Fry Lake Project
  • Portfolio has recently expanded in Tier-One Jurisdictions with complementary Gold (WA) and Antimony (NSW) assets secured in a low-cost approach

The Company is now conducting deeper investigations across all four projects into historical exploration, building databases, reinterpreting historical and new results, and designing further work programs to test the multiple, prospective contextualized targets.

The Company’s exploration efforts over the last five months have developed from basic target generation to revealing new areas of mineralization. This has also included efforts to unlock additional areas of mineralisation based on these new and historical results.

In recent months, the Company has achieved a considerable amount, including:

1) In early July RMX identified of key structural targets across the region of underdeveloped Meen- Dempster Greenstone Belt which lies adjacent to the more developed Pickle Lake Greenstone Belt, host to numerous gold deposits. It pegged four clusters of claims covering 37.9km2, namely the Flicka Lake, Relyea Porphyry, Fry Lake Stock and the Fry-McVean Shear. The four projects are based on structural targets, reported alteration, proximity to banded iron, reported gold occurrences and porphyry intrusions, all key elements. (Refer ASX announcement: 2 July 2024)

2) In mid-July, key targets within the Flicka Lake claims were discriminated and a sampling program designed around these key elements. The targeting focused on the mapped faults, shear zones, reported areas of basement alteration and extensions of know zones of interest Identified by past explorers. (Refer ASX announcement: 22 July 2024)

3) In Late July, RMX appointed local geological specialist contractors, Fladgate Exploration Consulting Corporation, to conduct the maiden sampling program which involve a series of 100m spaced traverses along the target areas collecting rock chip and soil samples at regular intervals, with bias to areas of alteration or visible mineralisation. Included in the program was due diligence sampling of the Flick Lake gold bearing quartz veins. (Refer ASX announcement: 31 July 2024)

4) Late August Red Mountain mobilised to site and collected 283 soil and 91 rock samples across the target areas including the due diligence sampling. The samples were analysed by AGAT laboratories in Thunder Bay by Fire assay for gold and Aqua Regia (soils) and four acid digest (rock) base metal suite. (Refer ASX announcement: 28 August 2024)

5) In early November initial results were announced from the 91-rock chip samples. The due diligence rock samples validated the Flicka Zone gold endowed vein system with Vein #2 returning 24.2g/t and 19.4g/t Au while Vein#3 returned a peak value of 9.35g/t Au. These results confirmed the high- grade nature of the gold mineralisation in the area. A rock sample of a pyrite vein 800m WSW of the Flicka Zone and along strike of the main ENE shear produced a 0.514g/t Au highlighted the potential for an extension of the mineralised system. (Refer ASX announcement: 6 November 2024)

6) In Mid-November the soil sample results highlighted two new areas of mineralisation. In the north of the project area three samples with 800m returned 17.8g/t, 6.32g/t and 1.11g/t Au, also locally within the area anomalous copper up to 2,420ppm was identified in the soils. In the northwest of the tenement a soil sample returned 0.816g/t Au, highlighted another area for gold mineralisation. (Refer ASX announcement: 19 November 2024)

Following the considerable success of exploration activities to date, the Company is in the process of designing a follow-up program to target these anomalous soil and rock areas with high density rock and soil samples of sufficient density to define potential drill targets.

Figure 1: Mapped geology of the Meen -Dempster Greenstone Belt and the Fry Lake properties.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Red Mountain Mining, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

S2 Resources Ltd

S2 Acquires Three New Gold Projects in Victoria from Valkea Resources as Part of the Recently Completed Sale of its Finnish Assets

S2 Resources Ltd (“S2” or the “Company”) advises that it has signed an earn-in agreement with Valkea Resources (“Valkea”, formerly Outback Goldfields Corp, TSXV:OZ) as per the terms agreed as part of the recently completed sale of S2’s Finnish assets to Valkea1.

Keep reading...Show less
Aurum Resources

Takeover Offer for Mako Gold Limited - Update

Aurum Resources Limited (ASX: AUE) (Aurum) provides the following update with respect to its off- market takeover offer to acquire all of the ordinary shares (Share Offer) and certain options (Option Offers) in Mako Gold Limited (ASX: MKG) (Mako) pursuant to its bidder’s statement dated 30 October 2024 (as supplemented or replaced from time to time) (Bidder’s Statement).

Keep reading...Show less
Brien Lundin, gold bars.

Brien Lundin: Gold's Key Price Driver Intact, These Stocks Due for Repricing

Brien Lundin, editor of Gold Newsletter and host of the New Orleans Investment Conference, shared his thoughts on the well-known event's past, present and future on its 50th anniversary.

He also discussed gold's post-US election price activity, saying its pullback presents a buying opportunity.

"You don't have to be a genius to see the opportunity here — we know that as long as the metals prices keep progressing, or even just stay at these levels, that the miners are going to have to follow. So it's a great opportunity I think, and everybody needs to look at it very hard and make sure they're positioned well for it," Lundin said.

Keep reading...Show less

Large Gravity Anomalies Align with Bonanza-Grade Gold and Silver and Strong Electromagnetic Anomalies at Star River

Yukon Metals Corp. (CSE: YMC, FSE: E770, OTC: YMMCF the "Company" or "Yukon Metals"), is pleased to provide compelling results from gravimetric geophysical fieldwork on its road-accessible 715-hectare Star River Project located near Ross River, Yukon.

Highlights:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Opawica Receives Drill Permits for the Arrowhead Project.

Opawica Receives Drill Permits for the Arrowhead Project.

(TheNewswire)

Opawica Explorations Inc.

December 3rd, 2024 TheNewswire - Vancouver, B.C. Opawica Explorations Inc. (TSXV: OPW) (FSE: A2PEAD) (OTCQB: OPWEF) (the "Company" or "Opawica") a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on precious and base metal projects. Opawica Explorations Inc. has received a two-year drill permit on its 25 high-priority gold targets at the Arrowhead property of the Abitibi gold camp. The permit allows 25 drill pad locations with short-range spacing, allowing the company to move forward quickly on any one of the targets once permitting is received.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bitcoin, gold and US money.

Gold, Bitcoin and a Debt Spiral: 3 Key Themes from the New Orleans Investment Conference

The intrinsic value of gold, the fate of the US economy and Bitcoin’s potential were some of the most prominent points discussed at the 50th annual New Orleans Investment Conference, held from November 20 to 23.

Over the last five decades, market watchers, analysts, economists and investors have descended on the Big Easy in autumn to attend the popular investment event, and 2024 was no different.

This year’s edition of the New Orleans Investment Conference boasted an all-star lineup of the resource sector's most well-known figures, including Rick Rule, Adrian Day, James Grant, Lobo Tiggre and Peter Schiff.

Keep reading...Show less

