iMetal Resources Recieves Exploration Permits for Next Phase of Exploration at Gowganda West

GamingInvesting News

From Dueling to Cosplay: Our Sabers Are Perfect for Any Star Wars Enthusiast

From the moment Luke Skywalker graced the silver screen, the idea of exploring the greater universe and joining the light or dark side of the Force has captivated audiences of all ages for generations. Star Wars fans have long been known for their dedication to cosplay and lightsaber dueling. Now, thanks to technological advancements, finely crafted sabers are taking these fan organizations to new heights, supported by the team at SabersPro.

From the famous San Diego Comic-Con to private parties across the US and beyond, cosplay, or costume play, has always been a popular pastime among Star Wars fans. With all the shared love of recent Disney+ releases like The Mandalorian and Andor, it has only grown in popularity. Fans are now able to create more accurate and detailed costumes than ever before, thanks to the availability of high-quality materials and advanced fabrication techniques. That is where SabersPro comes into play.

"We couldn't be more excited to support our customers with the opportunity to own a piece of this imaginative universe through our unique saber designs," said Lev, the co-founder of SabersPro. "From the moment we were inspired to craft collectible sabers, we have balanced the look of this fan favorite property with the needs of the vibrant cosplayers out there in the world."

But it doesn't stop with fun costumes and annual meetups. The underground scene of Star Wars dueling clubs has hit the mainstream. These clubs are dedicated to teaching fans the art of lightsaber duels, using techniques from the stage and martial arts to create safe and exciting experiences.

These are like-minded fans coming together to create and study the in-depth world of Star Wars, and they are everywhere. There are dueling clubs in the streets of Paris all the way to the gritty suburbs of NYC.

"Go to any major cosplay event around the world, and you are bound to see a demonstration or booth for a local dueling club," continues [last name]. "Even the French Fencing Federation now recognizes lightsaber dueling as an official sport. Then you have incredible US-based clubs like The Saber Legion or the Light Saber Academy in Wichita, KS. That is why we created a line of durable sabers - to support these dedicated fans."

With so much demand from cosplayers and dueling clubs, it only makes sense a company like SabersPro is experiencing an uptick in popularity. These high-quality sabers are perfect for fans from any background, whether they're looking to engage in epic duels or to complete their cosplay costumes. Customers can choose Baselit or Neopixel cores, and in some cases, the hilt colors, all while experiencing incredible light, sound, and immersive saber effects.

One of the latest sabers built by the team at SabersPro includes the Quantum. This is a unique model with a more minimalistic design that leans into the futuristic features many collectors enjoy. It has a slightly curved grip and inlay accents that elevate any cosplay costume, while using well-known durable materials to ensure dueling enjoyment with every clash of the saber.

The fact is the more the Star Wars universe expands into new properties, stories, and merchandise, the more complex the costumes will become. With Disney now leading the charge for immersive Jedi and Sith experiences, companies like SabersPro should expect to have many fan-fueled years ahead full of innovation and creativity.

SabersPro is a global online retailer of sabers for cosplayers, collectors, and dueling clubs. For more information, please visit https://saberspro.com .

Contact: John Davis, 352607@email4pr.com , 631 988 3961

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/from-dueling-to-cosplay-our-sabers-are-perfect-for-any-star-wars-enthusiast-301730555.html

SOURCE SabersPro

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

TOPIC: Gaming InvestingGAMING00Gaming Investing
GAMING00
East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Independent Developer Creates Fantasy Card Game in Record Time Using AI Technology

-Spell Siege, the new epic fantasy-themed card game that will transport players to a world of magic and adventure, has been created using cutting-edge AI technology in less than 6 hours. Salvatore J. Tringali a self-taught graphic designer and avid gamer, used OpenAI's ChatGPT and DALL-E-2 to generate hundreds of original card ideas, detailed descriptions, and game rule set, resulting in a fully-realized and highly-entertaining game.

"I've always dreamed of creating my own card game, but I was limited by my time and resources," said Salvatore Tringali . "ChatGPT and DALL-E-2 allowed me to quickly and easily generate hundreds of original card ideas, complete with detailed descriptions and artwork. The result is Spell Siege, a game that is unlike anything you've played before." Spell Siege is not only a game but also a warning of what the future holds with artificial intelligence. Although this emerging technology has benefits, it also brings many ethical concerns.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Unity and Google Deepen Collaboration to Accelerate Game Developer Success

Renewed and expanded Google Cloud Partnership brings Unity Gaming Services to Google Cloud Marketplace, giving developers more access to foundational multiplayer tools

Unity LevelPlay partners with Google to give creators better access to quality ads

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Concordium announces partnership with web3 gaming portal Mana Games

Mana Games a multi-chain Web3 game launcher and social eSports application, will now introduce an unique win-to-earn P2P competition model with Identity built on the Concordium Blockchain.

Mana Games lets players create, compete, and earn tokens and NFTs through next generation peer-to-peer eSports challenges and tournaments, with one of its goals being to bring Web3 advantages to Web2 games. The new feature, set to launch by the end of January, will allow players to compete in Web2 AAA games and earn Web3 rewards.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Official Global Release of the New Mobile Puzzle Game 'Pucca Puzzle Adventure' on January 26

On January 26 TAKEONE COMPANY (CEO: Min-Chae Jung ), the developer of the mobile game 'BTS World', announced that 'Pucca Puzzle Adventure' developed and published by the company was officially released globally on Google Play and Apple App Store.

Pucca Puzzle Adventure is a game featuring adorable graphics along with the famous Korean character 'Pucca', and tells the story of the main character Pucca embarking on an adventure to defeat the evil boss 'Dong King'. 'Pucca' is a cartoon character well known for her iconic 'Pucca hair' and it is a globally popular character that was ranked number 1 on the list of 'Globally Popular Korean Characters' for six consecutive years until 2021.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

WEMIX Officially Launches Fan Token

  • WEMIX set to launch Fan Token on WEMIX PLAY
  • Significant move towards building an independent digital economy
  • Airdrop events planned ahead to celebrate the official launch

- The leading blockchain-based ecosystem developer WEMIX has announced the official launch of Fan Token, a service that will transform the traditional creator and fan relationships, on Thursday Jan. 27th at 17:00 (UTC+8) on WEMIX PLAY.

Wemade officially launches Fan Token globally

Fan Token is a new form of donation service in which both creators and fans can engage together and share benefits by building an independent digital economy.

It has unique tokenomics, called high-water mark tokenomics, under which more tokens will only be minted when the average 24-hour token price surpasses the latest peak. In this way, the Fan Tokens' value is determined through active interaction between the creator and the fans.

Myrtle Sarrosa - a popular actress, cosplayer, and blockchain game streamer with almost 6 million social media followers ( https://twitter.com/myrtlegail ) - will be the first creator to issue its own WEMIX Fan Token, MYRTLE.

WEMIX has an array of WEMIX Airdrop Events planned to celebrate the launch of the Fan Token service, and is geared for massive participation globally. Starting with Myrtle Sarrosa , the company plans to actively support various creators as they expand their fan communities. To commemorate this occasion, WEMIX and Myrtle will be giving away 200,000 WEMIX to participants in the WEMIX PLAY Fan Token launching event. More details available here: https://gleam.io/Z20QS/wemix-airdrop-myrtle-token-launching-event .

About WEMIX

WEMIX is a blockchain gaming platform developed by WEMIX Pte. Ltd, providing services that include a cryptocurrency wallet, decentralised exchange, NFT marketplace, WEMIX token staking programme and the game gateway. WEMIX Pte. Ltd. is a subsidiary of Wemade, the developer and owner of "The Legend of Mir" IP, a highly successful game with over 500 million users. For more information, visit www.wemixnetwork.com

(PRNewsfoto/Wemade Co., Ltd)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wemix-officially-launches-fan-token-301731119.html

SOURCE Wemade Co., Ltd

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Grilla Launches its Software Platform for Skill-Based Games

Skill-based gaming is a growing segment of the overall gaming market as digital games grow in popularity, the technology allows anyone to organize and participate in tournaments across multiple game genres easily

Launching with video games, Grilla is expanding into multiple in-person game formats this Spring such as golf and tabletop games

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

EMP METALS TESTS UP TO 148 MG/L LITHIUM AT MANSUR PROJECT, SASKATCHEWAN

Argentina Lithium Drilling Extends Lithium Brine Zone at Rincon West

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Power Nickel Retains Karbon-X to Offset their 2023 Drill Program of up to 40,000 metres, with Voluntary Carbon Offsets

Battery Metals Investing

Noram Lithium Strengthens Technical Team

Gold Investing

Quarterly Activities Report For The Period Ending 31 December 2022

Base Metals Investing

World Copper Agrees to Sell Shares of Electric Royalties Ltd.

Uranium Investing

Is Nuclear Waste Safe? Expert Shares Facts for Investors

×