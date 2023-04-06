Steppe Gold Ltd. Announces Private Placement

Franco-Nevada To Release First Quarter 2023 Results

Franco-Nevada today announced it will report its first quarter 2023 results as follows:

First Quarter 2023 Results Release:

May 2 nd after market close



Conference Call and Webcast:

May 3 rd 10:00 am ET



Dial–in Numbers:

Toll–Free: 1–888–390–0546

International: 416–764–8688



Conference Call URL (This allows participants to join

the conference call by phone without operator assistance.

Participants will receive an automated call back after

entering their name and phone number):

https://bit.ly/3XZq6FB



Webcast:

www.franco–nevada.com



Replay (available until May 10 th ):

Toll–Free: 1–888–390–0541

International: 416–764–8677

Passcode: 471262 #

SOURCE Franco-Nevada Corporation

SOURCE Franco-Nevada Corporation

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2023/06/c6087.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

