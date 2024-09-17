Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

5 Best-performing ASX Gold Stocks of 2024

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2024)

What Was the Highest Price for Gold? (Updated 2024)

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

Drilling Confirms New High-Grade Gold Zone at Golden Ridge, NE Tasmania

Drilling Success Expands Mineralised Trends at Lo Herma

The First of Three New Drilling Programs Underway in Major Australian Gold & Critical Minerals Provinces

$5.6M Contract Awarded for US Department of Defense Project

International Lithium Corp. to Receive CAD$2.2m plus a 2% Net Smelter Royalty Following Reduction of Interest in Its Non-Core Avalonia Project

Ewoyaa Lithium Project Granted EPA Permit

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Dynasty Gold

DYG:CC

XReality Group

XRG:AU

Cardiol Therapeutics

CRDL:CA

Soma Gold Corp.

SOMA:CA
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Graphite Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Metal Hawk Limited

Geophysical Survey Completed as Exploration Advances at Siberian Tiger

Metal Hawk Limited (ASX: MHK, “Metal Hawk” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide an exploration update for its 100% owned Leinster South project, located 30km south of Leinster in the Western Australian goldfields.

  • UAV magnetic survey completed at Leinster South over prospective stratigraphy along the eastern limb of the Lawlers Anticline.
  • Detailed geophysical data to assist with drill targeting at the untested Siberian Tiger gold prospect.
  • New rock chip gold results extend the surface footprint and strike potential of Siberian Tiger. Further mapping and geochemical sampling continue to identify new drill targets.
  • Additional 177 rockchip samples from new prospect areas submitted for gold analysis with results expected in 3-4 weeks.
  • Heritage negotiations and drilling approvals progressing.

A high-resolution UAV (drone) magnetic survey has been completed over the majority of Leinster South tenement E36/1068, which includes the Siberian Tiger gold prospect. Recent rock chip sampling at Siberian Tiger identified high grade gold in quartz veining (see ASX announcement 5 August 2024). The detailed magnetic data and imagery (shown in Figure 1) is assisting the Company with geological and structural interpretation leading up to the maiden campaign of RC drilling at Leinster South. These features are now being investigated and field checked by Metal Hawk geologists. Detailed UAV photogrammetry and LIDAR data were also collected to assist in outlining new areas for exploration.

The Siberian Tiger gold discovery is located along the eastern limb of the Lawlers Anticline and only 15km from the Lawlers mining centre (Figure 1). Past production from the Agnew - Lawlers deposits is > 5 million oz @ 5gt Au1.

Figure 1. Leinster South airborne magnetics

Metal Hawk’s Managing Director Will Belbin commented: “The level of detail shown from the geophysical drone survey is excellent. The data clearly maps out the prospective southeastern trending stratigraphy along strike from Siberian Tiger and also highlights a number of key structural features. It is great to see additional high-grade gold rock chip samples in new areas and we will continue to develop more prospects with effective boots-on- ground exploration.”

Following the initial high-grade rock chip results from Siberian Tiger, the second field campaign of mapping and geochemical sampling was carried out in August 2024. Assay results from this second round of rock chip sampling show a number of new gold anomalies at untested locations along the belt, along strike to the southeast from Siberian Tiger (“Tiger Tail”) and also on the other (southwestern) side of the prominent southeast trending mafic and ultramafic belt (“Tiger Stripes”; see Figure 2). There is a subtle magnetic association with the Siberian Tiger as it is currently mapped, suggesting the presence of some pyrrhotite or magnetite below the depth of weathering. Only rarely have sulphides been observed at surface due to surface oxidation. The assay data are also firming the pathfinder elements, with bismuth, tungsten, copper and zinc aligning well with gold-bearing quartz veins in the area.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Metal Hawk Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx:mhkgold investingresource investing
MHK:AU
The Conversation (0)
Antilles Gold Limited (ASX:AAU)

Antilles Gold Raises $1.58 Million for Projects in Cuba

Antilles Gold Limited (“Antilles Gold” or the “Company”) (ASX: AAU, OTCQB: ANTMF) confirms that it has placed 394,315,000 Shortfall Shares from its recent Entitlement Offer at $0.004 per share and raised $1,577,260 before costs, and issued 197,157,493 free attaching AAUO options exercisable at $0.01 each on or before 31 December 2026. No additional Shortfall Shares will be issued.

Keep reading...Show less
Aurum Resources

Aurum Hits 11.46m at 6.67 g/t Gold at Boundiali BM Target 1

Aurum Resources Limited (ASX:AUE) (Aurum) is pleased to report wide high-grade gold intercepts from second round exploration diamond drilling at BM Target 1 on the BM Tenement, part of its 1037km2 Boundiali Gold Project in Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa.

Keep reading...Show less
Zodiac Gold

Zodiac Gold


Keep reading...Show less

Barrick Continues to Unlock Value Embedded in Its Asset Base

All amounts expressed in US dollars

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD) (TSX:ABX) Barrick is projecting a 30% growth in the production of gold-equivalent ounces from its existing assets by the end of this decade 1 while it continues to unlock the value embedded in its portfolio, says president and chief executive Mark Bristow.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Astral Resources

Outstanding Metallurgical Results Significantly De-Risk Mandilla Gold Project

Gold recoveries of up to 99.5% achieved across key gold deposits

Astral Resources NL (ASX: AAR) (Astral or the Company) is pleased to report metallurgical test results for Hestia, Eos and Iris, part of the 100%-owned Mandilla Gold Project (Mandilla), located approximately 70km south of Kalgoorlie in Western Australia (Figure 1).

Keep reading...Show less
Brightstar Resources

High Grade Zones within Broad Intercepts of Mineralisation Returned from Lord Byron Drilling

Brightstar Resources Limited (ASX: BTR) (Brightstar) is pleased to announce further results from the RC infill drilling at the Lord Byron deposit, part of the 293koz Au Jasper Hills Gold Project. The program was completed to infill the existing mineral resource and increase confidence in the geological interpretation, prior to a planned update to the Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE). A concurrent diamond drilling program is almost complete, providing important geotechnical and metallurgical data, as well as crucial structural and geological information to aid the company’s growing understanding of the deposit.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

Entitlement Offer Booklet

Antilles Gold Raises $1.58 Million for Projects in Cuba

Aurum Hits 11.46m at 6.67 g/t Gold at Boundiali BM Target 1

Spectacular Assay Results from New Diamond Drilling at Springdale

Related News

Lithium Investing

Entitlement Offer Booklet

Graphite Investing

Spectacular Assay Results from New Diamond Drilling at Springdale

Cobalt Investing

Top 10 Cobalt Producers by Country

Oil and Gas Investing

Trillion Energy International: Focused on Oil and Natural Gas Exploration, Production, and Distribution in Turkey and Europe

Energy Investing

Skyharbour's Partner Company North Shore Uranium Provides Exploration Update at Falcon Uranium Project

Resource Investing

IBN Announces Latest Episode of The MiningNewsWire Podcast featuring Dr. Arthur Halleran, CEO of Trillion Energy International Inc.

Critical Metals Investing

Aclara's Penco Module included in Chile's strategic Industrial Strengthening Plan for the Biobío region

×