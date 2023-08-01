Forum Advances Still Nickel Project, Saskatchewan

Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) ("Forum" or the "Company") announces that it has commenced a ground electromagnetic and magnetic survey on its Still Nickel Project, located 35km northwest of La Ronge, Saskatchewan. Forum's 11,411 hectare property covers the favourable geological trend for large nickel deposits to the northeast of the historical 245,000 ton Clam (Howard) Lake nickel deposit grading 1% nickel, 0.4% copper and 0.04% cobalt* (Figure1).
Figure 1 The Still Nickel Project located at the margin of the Rottenstone and La Ronge Domains.
The Clam (Howard) Lake Nickel Deposit was drilled from 1969 to 1971. Nickel-copper-cobalt mineralization is hosted in a sill-like, wedge-shaped ultramafic body, grading outwards from pyroxenite to gabbro and hornblendite. In 2008, a Geotech Airborne VTEM and magnetic survey was completed by a previous operator that identified over 20 conductors extending 10 km northeast of the Howard Lake Deposit. Forum staked the property in 2021 and collected 63 soil samples and 41 rock samples in 2022 for nickel, copper and cobalt analysis over selected target areas based on electromagnetic conductivity and magnetic response.
The central area of the property identified anomalous soil geochemistry which is to be surveyed by a ground geophysical survey. A total of 24 line kilometres of Max-Min (HLEM) survey and 14.8 line kilometres of GPS walking magnetometer survey are planned to cover the area of interest. Results are expected in September and are intended to identify drill targets.
The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Forum's President & CEO, Richard J. Mazur, P. Geo., who is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. The information provides an indication of the exploration potential of the Property but may not be representative of expected results.
*A historical resource estimate which was not prepared in accordance with the requirements of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). While the Company believes the historical estimate to be relevant and reliable, a qualified person has not completed sufficient work to verify and classify the historical estimate as a current mineral resource and the Company is not treating the historical estimate as a current mineral resource. As such, the historical estimate should not be relied upon.
Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) is a diversified energy metal company with uranium, copper, nickel, and cobalt projects in Saskatchewan, Canada's Number One Rated mining province for exploration and development, a strategic uranium land position in Nunavut and a strategic cobalt land position in the Idaho Cobalt Belt.
Forum Energy Metals (TSXV: FMC, OTCQB: FDCFF) is an established uranium explorer searching for high-grade deposits in Saskatchewan’s Athabasca Basin, home to the most valuable uranium real estate in the world. The company is also pursuing exploration in Nunavut’s Thelon Basin, which may be the most prospective region for discovering new, high-grade uranium deposits outside Saskatchewan. With a strong local and regional presence, Forum took advantage of weak markets to broaden its commodity exposure by adding a diverse portfolio of energy metals exploration projects in the copper, cobalt and nickel space.
Company Highlights
Saskatchewan (Athabasca Basin) and Nunavut (Thelon Basin) Uranium Projects
Nunavut Uranium Project: Forum 100 percent – Nunavut’s Thelon Basin may be the most prospective region in the world for discovering new, high-grade uranium deposits outside Saskatchewan’s Athabasca Basin.
Wollaston Uranium: Forum 100 percent – Located in eastern Athabasca Basin. Drilling commenced covering the planned 2,000 meters in 2023, testing priority targets developed by the recent airborne electromagnetic survey.
Highrock Uranium: Forum 100 percent - On trend with Cameco’s past-producing Key Lake Mine (Sassy Resources earn-in option).
Fir Island: Northeastern edge of the Athabasca Basin (Orano Canada Option to earn 70 percent). Winter 2023 drilling planned after completion of an extensive resistivity survey.
Northwest Athabasca Joint Venture: Forum 39.5 percent, NexGen 28 percent, Cameco 20 percent, Orano 12.5 percent – 5,000-meter winter 2023 drill program planned. The project hosts the historical 1.5-million-lb Maurice Bay deposit grading 0.6 percent uranium oxide to a depth of 50 meters (Not NI 43-101 compliant. Sufficient exploration work has not been completed to verify and classify as a current mineral resource, but the estimate is considered relevant and reliable due to extensive exploration work completed by previous operators and sourced from Saskatchewan Industry & Resources Miscellaneous Reports 2003-07).
Maurice Point: Forum 100 percent.
Grease River: Forum 100 percent. Forum Energy Metals and Traction Uranium Corp. (CSE:TRAC,OTC:TRCTF,FSE: Z1K) have engaged Axiom Exploration Group Ltd. to conduct airborne magnetic, electromagnetic (EM) and radiometric surveys.
Henday: Rio Tinto 60 percent / Forum 40 percent.
Costigan: Forum 100 percent – On trend with Cameco’s past-producing Key Lake mine.
Clearwater: Forum 75 percent / Vanadian 25 percent – Patterson Lake Corridor, Western Athabasca Basin.
Key Projects
Nunavut Uranium Project (Thelon Basin)
Previously explored by Cameco between 2008 and 2012, this prospective ground hosts two uranium discoveries made by geologist Rebecca Hunter, who recently joined Forum’s exploration team. Cameco later abandoned the claims due to the decade-long period of low uranium prices during the post-Fukushima period. Forum’s claims surround Orano Canada’s 133-million-lb Kiggavik uranium deposit. Orano, formerly known as AREVA, completed six years of pre-development engineering, environmental and community engagement studies from 2008 to 2014, prior to placing the project on care and maintenance.
Cameco completed 36,000 meters of drilling in 135 drill holes. After reviewing Cameco’s data, Forum’s technical team determined the Tatiggaq deposit to be the primary exploration target. Tatiggaq is found within a large gravity anomaly that remains open along strike for 1.5 kilometers and at depth. Previous drilling by Cameco identified results as high as 2.69 percent uranium oxide over 7.9 meters, including 24.8 percent uranium oxide over 0.4 meters at a depth of approximately 200 meters.
Forum recently completed a baseline archaeological study, ground gravity surveys, a location study to determine the most suitable location for an exploration camp, and has begun a community engagement dialogue with the Hamlet of Baker Lake. Forum is evaluating options to commence exploration drilling in 2023.
Nunavut Uranium: Forum’s claims in green on ground formerly held by Cameco with discoveries made at Tatiggaq, Qavvik and Ayra. Orano’s mining lease hosting the Kiggavik uranium deposit shown in orange.
Wollaston Uranium Project
The property is located within 10 kilometers of Cameco’s Rabbit Lake uranium mill and within 30 kilometers of Orano/Denison’s McClean Lake uranium mill. Following the completion of its successful winter 2022 drilling program, which discovered anomalous uranium in all four holes at the Gizmo target. Forum recently received results of an airborne electromagnetic (EM) and magnetic survey to augment structural interpretations and precisely locate the EM conductors. The company is evaluating these results to identify new target areas for follow-up gravity surveys and diamond drilling.
Wollaston Lake: Gizmo target discovered in the 2022 drilling area. Evaluation of follow-up geophysical survey data underway.
Energy Metals Projects
Janice Lake Copper (Forum 100 percent): Rio Tinto has a C$30-million option to earn up to 80 percent. Rio Tinto has spent $14 million in exploration expenditures to date. Rio Tinto has until May 2023 to exercise their right to earn a 51 percent interest. Copper mineralization has been significantly expanded at the Janice and Jansem targets, which remain open along a northeast-southwest trend, and at depth. Approximately twenty copper occurrences remain untested.
Love Lake Nickel-Copper-PGM Project (Forum 100 percent): Strategically positioned near Forum’s Janice Lake copper project.
Still Nickel-Cobalt Project (Forum 100 percent): Forum has completed a prospecting and geochemical sampling program over this property on trend with the nearby Howard Lake nickel-copper-cobalt deposit.
Quartz Gulch Cobalt, Idaho, USA (Forum 100 percent): On trend with Jervois Mining’s Idaho Cobalt Project, the only permitted cobalt mine in North America set to begin production in Q1 2023.
Fisher Copper Claims (Forum 100 percent): The Fisher property is located 40 kilometers west of Pelican Narrows, Saskatchewan, in a volcanic arc assemblage and associated sedimentary rocks of the Glennie Domain. The property hosts a stratabound, volcanogenic massive sulphide deposit with a historical estimate of 650,000 imperial tons grading 0.5 percent copper and 3 percent zinc (Not NI 43-101 compliant. Sufficient exploration work has not been completed to verify and classify as a current mineral resource, but the estimate is considered relevant and reliable due to extensive exploration work completed by previous operators). Forum’s geological team has identified further targets and has completed a prospecting and sampling program.
Management & Advisory Team Members
Richard J. Mazur - President, CEO and Director
Richard Mazur is an executive and geoscientist with over 45 years of Canadian and international experience in the exploration and mining industry as a project geologist, financial analyst and senior executive on uranium, gold, diamonds, base metals and industrial minerals projects. Rick founded Forum in 2004. He is also a director of Big Ridge Gold Corp., Impact Silver Corp. and Midnight Sun Mining Corp.
Mazur graduated with a B.Sc. in geology from the University of Toronto in 1975 and obtained an MBA from Queen’s University in 1985.
Dr. Rebecca Hunter - Vice-President Exploration
Dr. Rebecca Hunter has over 15 years of experience as a uranium exploration geologist in Saskatchewan and Nunavut. As a project geologist for Cameco from 2005 to 2016, Hunter led the Turaqvik-Aberdeen exploration project, where the high-grade Tatiggaq and Qavvik uranium deposits were discovered adjacent to Orano’s (formerly AREVA) Kiggavik uranium project in Nunavut. Hunter completed her PhD at Laurentian University, which focused on the litho-geochemistry, structural geology and uranium mineralization systems of the Tatiggaq-Qavvik uranium trend in the Thelon Basin. She was recently appointed senior geologist and will continue her lead work on this project as a member of Forum’s exploration team.
Ken Wheatley - Chief Geologist
Ken Wheatley is a professional geoscientist with the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists in Saskatchewan. He has 42 continuous years of uranium exploration experience in Canada, including AREVA Resources Canada (now Orano), one of the world’s largest uranium exploration and production companies, and Uranerz Exploration and Mining Limited. His established track record of mineral discoveries includes eight uranium deposits, four of which became producing mines in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan. Wheatley graduated with a BSc. from Laurentian University in 1980 and an MSc. from the University of Saskatchewan in 1985.
Dan O’brien - Chief Financial Officer
Dan O’Brien is a member of the Institute of Chartered Professional Accountants of British Columbia and has over 15 years experience working with public companies in the resource industry. O’Brien is the chief financial officer for a number of publicly listed exploration companies trading on the TSX and TSX-V exchanges and was previously a senior manager at a leading Canadian accounting firm where he specialized in the audit of public companies in the mining and resource sector.
Anthony Balme - Director
Anthony Balme is an active participant in several public and private overseas resource ventures. He is the managing director of Carter Capital Ltd. and Lymington Underwriting, two private UK investment funds. Balme identifies early-stage opportunities in the resource sector and arranges financings to advance projects to the public market. Balme is also a director of AIS Resources, a TSX.V exploration company.
Paul Dennison - Director
Paul Dennison worked for 27 years in the front end of three leading investment banks: Credit Suisse, Merrill Lynch & Deutsche Bank. His focus was capital markets origination, underwriting, sales and trading in all regions outside the Americas. Thereafter, Dennison managed his own asset management company for 12 years, which was licensed in Singapore, Switzerland and the United States. He is currently based in Zurich and Singapore with his own firm, specializing as an introducing broker, souring international investment capital for clients.
Janet Meiklejohn - Director
Janet Meiklejohn is the principal of Emerald Capital, a consulting company providing CFO, strategic, valuation, corporate governance and marketing services to high-growth companies. She was formerly VP of institutional equity sales focused on the mining sector with several Canadian investment banks including Desjardins Securities, National Bank, Salman Partners and Macquarie Capital from 1997 to 2015. Meiklejohn grew up in Saskatchewan and has a close personal interest in the development of the uranium industry in the province. She is currently chief financial officer of Empress Royalty Corp and serves as VP of finance and investor relations with the Very Good Food Company, a leading plant-based food technology company based in British Columbia.
David Cowan - Director
David Cowan practiced corporate and securities law for over 35 years, most recently as a Partner in the law firm McMillan LLP, before entering semi-retirement. He continues to serve as Forum’s in-house counsel and advises a select group of companies on securities and corporate law matters. He also serves as an independent director for several TSXV-listed companies, primarily in the mining sector.
Larry Okada - Director
Larry Okada is a member of the Canadian Institute of Chartered Accountants and the Washington CPA. He practiced with his own firm of Staley, Okada and Partners until PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP acquired his firm. Okada serves as a board member with some resource companies and is Forum’s audit chairman.
Michael A. Steeves - Director
Michael A. Steeves has been involved in the mining industry for over 45 years. He is president and chief operating officer of Zazu Metals and has previously held executive positions with Glamis Gold, Coeur D’Alene Mines, Homestake Mining and Pegasus Gold. Steeves also worked for several years as a mining analyst. He holds a master of science degree in earth sciences from the University of Manitoba and is also a chartered financial analyst.
Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) ("Forum" or the "Company") announces that it has commenced a 2,000 metre drill program on its Thelon Basin uranium project located 100 km west of the Hamlet of Baker Lake, Nunavut. Forum holds a 100% interest in 95,000 hectares of ground that Cameco Corporation formerly held and extensively drilled from 2008 to 2012 adjacent to Orano's 133 million pound Kiggavik uranium deposit (Figure1).
Figure 1 The Thelon Basin is a geologic analogue to the Athabasca Basin in Saskatchewan.
Dr. Rebecca Hunter, Forum's VP, Exploration, stated, "Forum's Nunavut Uranium Project in the Thelon Basin is a geologic analogue to the prolific Athabasca Basin for large, high grade, unconformity-related uranium deposits. Forum's initial drill program will focus on further delineation of the Tatiggaq deposit and if time permits, Forum will test one or two of over twenty other high-priority targets on the property."
The Tatiggaq deposit occurs five kilometres west of the nearby Andrew Lake deposit on Orano's mining lease (Figure 2). Mineralization occurs in two zones - the Main and West Zones that average 30 metres in thickness between 80 and 180 metres in depth with strike lengths of 80 and 60 metres respectively. The deposit remains open for extension along strike and to depth within a large gravity anomaly that is 0.7 km wide by 1.5 km long.
Figure 2 Forum hold 95,000 hectares of mineral claims over highly prospective ground for large, high grade, unconformity-related uranium deposits.
Forum Energy Metals Corp.(TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) is a diversified energy metal company with uranium, copper, nickel, and cobalt projects in Saskatchewan, Canada's Number One Rated mining province for exploration and development, a strategic uranium land position in Nunavut and a strategic cobalt land position in the Idaho Cobalt Belt.
This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Forum's actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include but are not limited to: uncertainties related to the historical data, the work expenditure commitments; the ability to raise sufficient capital to fund future exploration or development programs; changes in economic conditions or financial markets; changes commodity prices, litigation, legislative, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments; technological or operational difficulties or an inability to obtain permits required in connection with maintaining or advancing its exploration projects.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Richard J. Mazur, P.Geo. President & CEO
Airborne geophysical survey to aid in structural mapping and to define prospective drill targets for the Grease River Project in Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin.
Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) (the "Company" or "Forum") and Traction Uranium Corp. (CSE: TRAC) (OTCQB: TRCTF) (FSE: Z1K) ("Traction") are pleased to announce they have completed an airborne magnetic, electromagnetic (EM) and radiometric survey on Forum's 100%-owned Grease River Project, located along the north rim of the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan. A total of 1,353 line-km were surveyed at a 100 metre line spacing using a New Resolution Geophysics specially designed Xcite™ Time Domain Electromagnetic System. The survey was conducted over the entire Grease River claims totaling 10,528 hectares along the Grease River Shear Zone (Figure 1). Data delivery is expected within six weeks from Axiom Exploration Group and will be interpreted for follow-up exploration.
Traction entered into an option agreement with Forum whereby Traction is entitled to acquire a 51% interest in the Property by paying an aggregate of $250,000, issuing an aggregate of 1,625,000 common shares and funding an aggregate of $3 million in exploration expenditures on the Property by December 31, 2025. Forum is the Operator during this First Option Period. Traction has the further option to earn up to 100% interest in the project by making $1.7 million in cash payments, 5.5 million share payments and $6 million in exploration up until December 31, 2028. Forum would retain a 2% Net Smelter Return Royalty and $8 million in milestone payments (see News Release dated February 7, 2023).
The Grease River Project
The Grease River Project is located within the north-central margin of the Athabasca Basin near the community of Fond du Lac. The Grease River Project consists of two separate claim blocks situated along the NE-trending Grease River Shear zone, a major intracontinental shear zone greater than 400 km long. The nearby Fond du Lac uranium deposit was previously discovered within the shear zone by Amok Ltd. ("Amok") and Eldorado Nuclear Ltd. ("Eldorado") in the 1970s and a historical resource estimate was included which was not prepared in accordance with the requirements of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"), of one million pounds uranium at an average grade of 0.25% U3O8*. While the Company believes the historical estimate to be relevant and reliable, given the extensive exploration work completed by Amok / Eldorado, experienced mineral resource companies, and the quality of the historical work completed, a qualified person has not completed sufficient work to verify and classify the historical estimate as a current mineral resource and the Company is not treating the historical estimate as a current mineral. As such, the historical estimate should not be relied upon. The Company further notes that the Grease River Project claims are located along trend of the deposit to the southwest and northeast. Limited exploration has been conducted in the Grease River Project area.
*Homeniuk, L A, Clark, R. J., and Bonnar, R., Eldorado Nuclear Limited, CIM Bulletin May,1982. "Fond-du-Lac uranium deposit"
Qualified Person
The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Rebecca Hunter, Ph.D, P. Geo., who is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. The information provides an indication of the exploration potential of the Property but may not be representative of expected results.
Forum Energy Metals Corp.(TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) is a diversified energy metal company with uranium, copper, nickel, and cobalt projects in Saskatchewan, Canada's Number One Rated mining province for exploration and development, a strategic uranium land position in Nunavut and a strategic cobalt land position in the Idaho Cobalt Belt.
Traction Uranium Corp. (CSE: TRAC) (OTCQB: TRCTF) (FSE: Z1K) is in the business of mineral exploration and the development of discovery prospects in Canada, including its three uranium projects in the world-renowned Athabasca Region.
We invite you to find out more about our exploration-stage activities across Canada's Western region at www.tractionuranium.com.
Figure 1. Location of the Grease River Project in northern Saskatchewan nearby the community of Fond-du-Lac. The southern claim block is in Athabasca Basin sandstone cover (yellow) and the northern block is in basement rocks (shown with background magnetics). Dashed line is the Grease River Shear Zone.
Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) ("Forum" or the "Company") announces that it has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement for proceeds of $2,999,923 through the issuance of 22,221,649 flow through shares (the "FT Shares") at a price of $0.135 per FT Share (see news release dated May 24, 2023). Forum holds a 100% interest in 95,000 hectares of ground that Cameco Corporation extensively drilled from 2008 to 2012 adjacent to Orano's 133 million pound Kiggavik uranium deposit in the Thelon Basin. A 2,000 metre drill program will commence in July, 2023 (Figure1).
Dr. Rebecca Hunter, Forum's VP, Exploration stated, "Forum's Nunavut Uranium Project in the Thelon Basin is a geologic analogue to the prolific Athabasca Basin for high grade, unconformity style uranium deposits. Our ground includes two uranium deposits, in addition to over 20 highly prospective targets. I am excited for the opportunity to continue delineating these deposits and explore for new discoveries on our 100% owned property."
Proceeds raised from the issuance of the FT Shares will be used by Forum to incur Canadian Exploration Expenses on its Canadian uranium and critical mineral properties in Nunavut and Saskatchewan and will be used for qualifying expenses for the critical mineral tax credit (CMETC). In addition, to the extent any expenditures are incurred in the Province of Saskatchewan, they will also qualify for the Saskatchewan mineral exploration tax credit. The FT Shares are subject to a four month hold period expiring October 22, 2023.
Figure 1 The Thelon Basin is geologically comparable to the Athabasca Basin in Saskatchewan, a major producer of uranium.
Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC)(OTCQB: FDCFF) is a diversified energy metal company with uranium, copper, nickel, and cobalt projects in Saskatchewan, Canada's Number One Rated mining province for exploration and development, a strategic uranium land position in Nunavut and a strategic cobalt land position in the Idaho Cobalt Belt.
This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Forum's actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include but are not limited to: uncertainties related to the historical data, the work expenditure commitments; the ability to raise sufficient capital to fund future exploration or development programs; changes in economic conditions or financial markets; changes commodity prices, litigation, legislative, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments; technological or operational difficulties or an inability to obtain permits required in connection with maintaining or advancing its exploration projects.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Richard J. Mazur, P.Geo. President & CEO
Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) ("Forum" or "the Company") announces a non-brokered private placement of up to $3,000,000 through the issuance of up to 22,222,222 flow through shares (the "FT Shares") at a price of $0.135 per FT Share. Proceeds raised from the issuance of the FT Shares will be used by Forum to conduct a 2,000 metre drill program on its Nunavut Uranium Project in July, 2023 and mobilization of equipment and supplies in preparation for a 2024 drill program. Forum holds a 100% interest in 95,000 hectares of highly prospective ground for high grade, unconformity-style uranium deposits in the Thelon Basin, a geological analogue to the Athabasca Basin in Saskatchewan.
The private placement is subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange and all FT Shares are subject to a four-month hold period. Proceeds raised from the issuance of the FT Shares will be used by Forum to incur Canadian Exploration Expenses on its Canadian uranium and critical mineral properties in Nunavut and Saskatchewan and will be used for qualifying expenses for the critical mineral tax credit (CMETC). In addition, to the extent any expenditures are incurred in the Province of Saskatchewan, they will also qualify for the Saskatchewan mineral exploration tax credit.
Forum Energy Metals Corp.(TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) is a diversified energy metal company with uranium, copper, nickel, and cobalt projects in Saskatchewan, Canada's Number One Rated mining province for exploration and development, a strategic uranium land position in Nunavut and a strategic cobalt land position in the Idaho Cobalt Belt.
This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Forum's actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include but are not limited to: uncertainties related to the historical data, the work expenditure commitments; the ability to raise sufficient capital to fund future exploration or development programs; changes in economic conditions or financial markets; changes commodity prices, litigation, legislative, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments; technological or operational difficulties or an inability to obtain permits required in connection with maintaining or advancing its exploration projects.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Richard J. Mazur, P.Geo. President & CEO
Airborne geophysical survey to aid in structural mapping and to define prospective drill targets for the Grease River Project in Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin.
Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) (the "Company" or "Forum") and Traction Uranium Corp. (CSE: TRAC) (OTCQB: TRCTF) (FSE: Z1K) ("Traction") are pleased to announce they have commenced an airborne magnetic, electromagnetic (EM) and radiometric survey on Forum's 100%-owned Grease River Project, located along the north rim of the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan. The helicopter-borne survey will be conducted using a New Resolution Geophysics specially designed Xcite™ Time Domain Electromagnetic System. The 1,290 line-km survey will be conducted at a 100 metre line spacing over the entire Grease River claims totaling 10,528 hectares along the Grease River Shear Zone (Figure 1).
Traction entered into an option agreement with Forum whereby Traction is entitled to acquire a 51% interest in the Property by paying an aggregate of $250,000, issuing an aggregate of 1,625,000 common shares and funding an aggregate of $3 million in exploration expenditures on the Property by December 31, 2025. Forum is the Operator during this First Option Period. Traction has the further option to earn up to 100% interest in the project by making $1.7 million in cash payments, 5.5 million share payments and $6 million in exploration up until December 31, 2028. Forum would retain a 2% Net Smelter Return Royalty and $8 million in milestone payments (see News Release dated February 7, 2023).
The Grease River Project
The Grease River Project is located within the north-central margin of the Athabasca Basin near the community of Fond du Lac. The Grease River Project consists of two separate claim blocks situated along the NE-trending Grease River Shear zone, a major intracontinental shear zone greater than 400 km long. The nearby Fond du Lac uranium deposit was previously discovered within the shear zone by Amok Ltd. ("Amok") and Eldorado Nuclear Ltd. ("Eldorado") in the 1970s and a historical resource estimate was included which was not prepared in accordance with the requirements of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"), of one million pounds uranium at an average grade of 0.25% U3O8*. While the Company believes the historical estimate to be relevant and reliable, given the extensive exploration work completed by Amok / Eldorado, experienced mineral resource companies, and the quality of the historical work completed, a qualified person has not completed sufficient work to verify and classify the historical estimate as a current mineral resource and the Company is not treating the historical estimate as a current mineral. As such, the historical estimate should not be relied upon. The Company further notes that the Grease River Project claims are located along trend of the deposit to the southwest and northeast. Limited exploration has been conducted in the Grease River Project area.
*Homeniuk, L A, Clark, R. J., and Bonnar, R., Eldorado Nuclear Limited, CIM Bulletin May,1982. "Fond-du-Lac uranium deposit"
Qualified Person
The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Rebecca Hunter, Ph.D, P. Geo., who is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. The information provides an indication of the exploration potential of the Property but may not be representative of expected results.
Forum Energy Metals Corp.(TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) is a diversified energy metal company with uranium, copper, nickel, and cobalt projects in Saskatchewan, Canada's Number One Rated mining province for exploration and development, a strategic uranium land position in Nunavut and a strategic cobalt land position in the Idaho Cobalt Belt.
Traction Uranium Corp. (CSE: TRAC) (OTCQB: TRCTF) (FSE: Z1K) is in the business of mineral exploration and the development of discovery prospects in Canada, including its three uranium projects in the world-renowned Athabasca Region.
We invite you to find out more about our exploration-stage activities across Canada's Western region at www.tractionuranium.com.
Figure 1. Location of the Grease River Project in northern Saskatchewan nearby the community of Fond-du-Lac. The southern claim block is in Athabasca Basin sandstone cover (yellow) and the northern block is in basement rocks (shown with background magnetics). Dashed line is the Grease River Shear Zone.
Energy Investing Outlook 2023 and Energy Stocks to Watch
Demand for energy alternatives is gaining momentum, and the uranium industry continues to build a solid base.
Investors have been promised major upside in the
uranium sector as the need for energy security increases, but market watchers are cautioning that those looking for blue skies are going to have to be patient.
Here the Investing News Network (INN) presents a recap of key uranium events in Q1 with commentary from experts.
Uranium sentiment continues to improve
Russia's invasion of Ukraine has highlighted the importance of oil and gas alternatives in Europe, Greg Taylor, chief investment officer at Purpose Investments, told INN. That’s where uranium comes in.
“There's been a massive change in the perception of how people look at it,” he said.
The expert emphasized that a few years back, ESG mandates only included solar and wind energy as worthwhile sources of green power. But now that mentality is changing.
“Uranium is now starting to shift from anti-ESG to becoming included in ESG mandates, and people are looking at it as one of the cleanest sources of fuel that's available,” he said.
Despite this shift in appreciation for nuclear energy, investors looking for a quick payday are in for a rude awakening.
"I think that we need to come to the understanding that just because there is an improving fundamental story, it doesn't mean it's reflected in the price immediately," Fabi Lara, creator of the Next Big Rush, told INN.
How did uranium prices perform in Q1?
In an interview with INN, Justin Huhn, founder and publisher of Uranium Insider, said despite the upswing in momentum for nuclear energy, it’s been a difficult start to 2023 when it comes to uranium stocks.
“The equities are very cheap relative to the metal,” he said.
Looking at the performance of uranium companies compared to the price of the commodity itself, Huhn said there’s been a return to the levels seen when the bull market kicked off back in December 2020.
He said he sees an “incredible contrarian opportunity” in uranium stocks at the current levels.
“The miners are very cheap, and it's turned into almost like we've got a reset,” the uranium expert told INN.
Huhn said he’s noticed relative stability for some of the biggest names in the space — Cameco (TSX:CCO,NYSE:CCJ) and Kazatomprom (OTC Pink:NATKY,FWB:0ZQ) — compared to smaller companies.
He traced this stability in the bigger names back to positions from institutional money.
Overall, the expert believes that uranium is positioned well, with prices up about 10 percent year-to-date. He also highlighted the performance of the Sprott Physical Uranium Trust (TSX:U.UN).
“Despite its large discount to its net asset value here, it's still holding up pretty well,” Huhn said.
Scarcity will play a role in the growth and long-term prospects of the uranium market, according to experts, as new production plans will take hefty investments and time to get going.
“I think this is a big awakening, and it's happening in a time when there's not a lot of supply out there,” Taylor told INN.
Speaking to INN, Theo Yameogo, mining and metals leader for EY Americas and Canada, said he has recognized a renaissance for the industry as investment in small modular reactors (SMRs) blossoms.
Huhn is also intrigued by the future of the SMR business and how it could balance with large reactor projects.
When asked about the role SMRs could play in changing the minds of nuclear energy skeptics, the Uranium Insider expert said this trend is still in its early stages and will be one for investors to monitor over the long term.
“It's overall positive; it's difficult to say how much of a role (SMRs will) play generally, because we're still seeing pretty significant growth coming from large reactors,” Huhn said.
Similarly, Taylor said there’s still a long runway ahead for SMRs and their impact on the overall market.
“It'll be interesting to see when it does and what use cases we get,” he said.
The finance expert theorized that there could be “game-changing” applications for SMRs in industries looking for clean energy options, such as mining. “I think we're still really in the early days of figuring out how that technology is going to work,” he said.
Investor takeaway
It’s easy to get excited about what’s ahead for the uranium industry, but it's also clear that experts are preaching patience and long-term strategies for investors. “This is a market for patient capital,” Huhn said.
Looking ahead, the expert pointed to a unique new fund out of Switzerland that could cause some noise in the overall uranium market by helping bigger players find positions in the uranium industry.
Supply and demand fundamentals for uranium continued to improve in the second quarter. Here's a look at key sector developments during the period.
Uranium prices moved steadily higher in 2023's second quarter as positive catalysts continued to build.
Acceptance of nuclear power is growing at a global level as the world's energy needs continue to evolve, and with that revitalization on the horizon both longstanding and new investors are looking for exposure to the sector.
Here the Investing News Network (INN) presents a recap of key Q2 events in the uranium space.
How did uranium prices perform in Q2?
Even in a difficult economic environment characterized by recession concerns and high interest rates, uranium has distinguished itself from some of its commodity peers by continuing to maintain momentum.
Prices for the energy fuel traded solidly above the US$50 per pound level in Q2.
Uranium price chart, January 1, 2023, to June 30, 2023.
Speaking to INN in late June, Justin Huhn, founder and publisher of Uranium Insider, said he thinks there's a solid price floor for uranium at US$50 and noted that he would be surprised if it went back to that level at all.
"The market is thin enough and the demand is sufficient enough that we should see a pretty stable and rising spot price for the remainder of the year," he commented, pointing to increased contracting from utilities.
"Years of undercontracting ultimately and inevitably leads to years of overcontracting, and we're just starting that now," he said. Huhn expects utilities to contract at greater than their replacement rates for a multi-year period, and with uranium prices at a high base and with supply looking thin, the stage is set for higher levels in the relatively near future.
"Utilities right now are contracting for the later part of the decade, and it's extremely tight for the coming few years," Huhn said. "That is a backdrop for a potentially rapidly increasing price of uranium that we're literally on the precipice of witnessing."
Watch the full interview with Huhn above.
John Ciampaglia, CEO of Sprott Asset Management, also shed light on activity from utilities in a recent conversation with INN, noting that they seem to be realizing that they will need to pay higher prices to fill their needs.
"I think utilities are finally starting to figure out that the prospects for uranium look much more bullish, and the prospects for nuclear energy remain much more bullish than the situation two years ago," he said, adding, "I think the utilities understand that the producers are partners, and that they have to pay fair prices based on today's realities."
Watch the full interview with Ciampaglia above.
New physical investment vehicle sparks interest
Utilities are major buyers of uranium, but other sources of demand are emerging too.
Huhn also spoke about Switzerland-based Zuri-Invest's recently launched actively managed certificate. Although it has key differences from the Sprott Physical Uranium Trust (TSX:U.U), it too is a physical investment vehicle.
The expert said this fund has been able to quickly get set up, raise money and buy uranium.
“They trade at (net asset value) always, because there is no front running of the vehicle prior to the purchasing, and there aren't any redemptions of the vehicle that don’t correspond to redemptions of uranium,” Huhn said.
The ideal investor for this offering isn’t in immediate need of liquidity, but wants exposure to the commodity at net asset value all the time. While the fund isn’t listed publicly, Huhn said most brokerage firms can secure access for investors.
Notably, he teased to INN that at least three more similar investment vehicles are set to reach the market soon. “There’s probably going to be a half dozen of these things by this time next year,” Huhn said.
Investor takeaway
Uranium is at a fascinating point this year as its price growth continues and acceptance keeps increasing. With new methods of investing on the way, market participants will soon have even more ways to get access to the sector.
Oil and Gas Price Forecast: Top Trends That Will Affect Oil and Gas in 2023
Pull quote was provided by Investing News Network client Enterprise Group. This article is not paid-for content.
2022 was a banner year for the oil and gas sector as prices rallied to decade highs.
A resurgence in demand following pandemic lockdowns converged with supply disruptions caused by sanctions on Russia, driving West Texas Intermediate and Brent crude to US$120 per barrel
during the first half of the year.
Values began to trend lower in H2, leaving both crude types on course to end the year in the same price territory as they started.
Meanwhile, European natural gas supply faced hurdles as Russia's invasion of Ukraine infused global markets and economies with uncertainty. By August, prices for the fuel used to heat homes had reached a 14 year high of US$9.71 MMBtu.
According to
FocusEconomics, the war severely disrupted energy supply out of Russia, which last year accounted for more than 10 percent of world crude supply and 40 percent of Europe’s natural gas imports.
“Most of the volatility seen in oil prices this year was caused by the announcement of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine — with prices spiking around 30 percent by early March — and the later announcement of sanctions by western countries and their allies,” FocusEconomics panelist Matthew Cunningham told the Investing News Network (INN).
However, the economist went on to point out that the ongoing war shouldn’t have such a pronounced effect on energy prices moving forward. “With a major escalation of the war involving NATO unlikely, and most significant sanctions already announced, the war is less likely to cause prices to spike or plummet as sharply as in 2022,” he said.
How did oil and gas prices perform in 2022?
Amid high inflation and rising interest rates, the global economic outlook has worsened and pushed energy prices lower. Prices for crude fell below US$90 in November and have remained at that level since.
“It's basically at a year-to-date low,” Mercenary Geologist Mickey Fulp told INN. “A lot of that has to do with lockdowns in China decreasing demand, and high gas prices have decreased demand in the US.”
These weakened economic conditions are expected to persist into the new year, although some analysts believe a worldwide recession is avoidable. “With the winter set to aggravate China’s COVID problems and Europe’s natural gas crisis, the global growth outlook remains depressed, but we do not see the global economy at imminent risk of sliding into recession in early 2023,” wrote Bruce Kasman, head of economic and policy research at JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM).
“The financial conditions drag is being cushioned by a fading of supply chain and commodity price shocks,” he added.
2022’s high inflation and strict monetary policy have resulted in global GDP growth shrinking by almost half, from 6 percent in 2021 to 3.2 percent. That number is forecast to contract to 2.7 percent in 2023, representing the weakest growth period since 2001.
A muted economic performance is projected to keep energy prices from surging to fresh heights. “Our panelists see energy prices easing throughout 2023 on mild global economic growth,” a FocusEconomics report states. “However, they will remain elevated owing to constrained supply, amid OPEC+’s production cut and sanctions on Russian energy exports.”
Oil and gas supply questions to persist
With sanctions on Russia — the third largest oil-producing nation — impeding output from that country, the world has looked to the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) to ramp up production.
“The other factors we are watching include OPEC+ output, the potential lifting of sanctions on Iran and Venezuela, further oil reserve releases and global economic growth — with a focus on US (Federal Reserve) hikes — as well as China, following the recent relaxation of the country’s zero-COVID policy," Cunningham said.
In November, OPEC production contracted by 310,000 barrels per day. The 11th month of the year also saw the oil cartel fail to meet its projected quota by as much as 1.81 million barrels per day. On the flip side, liquefied natural gas imports into Europe jumped, helping to bring the price of the heating fuel to US$5.28, its lowest point since March.
For oil, supply remains a concern. Not only will countries need to secure steady supply to keep their economies running, but nations like the US will also need to replenish reserves they tapped into earlier this year.
In 2022, the US released 180 million barrels of crude from its Strategic Petroleum Reserve, raking in a total of US$4 billion. Currently, the reserve houses 378.62 million barrels, down from 598.92 million one year ago.
“The US was the swing producer the day that (US President Donald Trump) left office, and had been for three years,” Fulp said. “And now we're back to OPEC being the swing producer. And that's not good. You know, OPEC now controls prices.”
He explained that US production may contract over the next few years as big banks choose not to invest in the space.
“They are not funding any oil and gas ventures, so companies cannot raise money and their production's flat,” he said. “Production has been flat in the US for basically a year and a half now since we recovered from the pandemic, and it's not going higher.”
According to the Mercenary Geologist, the US has an opportunity regarding liquefied natural if it can find more efficient ways to transport it internationally.
Oil and gas companies expected to perform well
Even though institutional investors have moved away from oil and gas, the sector saw significant profits in 2022.
2022’s strong performance has led to Fitch Ratings giving the sector a stable outlook score.
“Sector performance in 2023 will remain broadly in line with that in 2022 and significantly stronger than in the mid-cycle,” it states. “We expect average oil and gas prices to moderate in 2023, not least because of an economic slowdown, but the hydrocarbon markets will remain tight due to lower oil and in particular natural gas supplies from Russia and OPEC+’s cautious stance.”
The industry watchdog expects 75 percent of oil and gas companies to report positive free cash flow after dividends.
“(Oil and gas) companies across the globe will continue to report high earnings despite windfall taxes introduced by some countries. Inflation will bite but most companies have significantly reduced costs during the period of low oil prices, which will contribute to their cash flows,” Senior Director Dmitry Marinchenko said in a report.
Optimistic about the year ahead, the ratings group believes demand growth out of China will be a price catalyst. That said, the reintroduction of COVID-19 protocols could hinder demand out of the Asian nation.
Spare capacity could be impacted if OPEC+ remains cautious, adding tailwinds to values, as per Fitch. But the larger, longer-term energy transition could lead to slowing demand and price weakness.
Expect oil and gas price volatility in 2023
FocusEconomic panelists see production from OPEC largely stagnating in 2023, capped by the recent output quota cut.
“Moreover, Iranian oil output will stay depressed due to a slim path to a nuclear deal. However, Venezuelan oil output should rise thanks to the US government’s recent decision to allow Chevron to resume production in the country," Cunningham said.
He expects Russian production to fall due to tighter sanctions, while output in the US is set to grow, albeit at a limited rate as a result of recent weak drilling activity by shale producers.
As a result, prices are expected to see some volatility. “We expect crude prices on the whole to average around 7 percent lower in 2023 than they did in 2022,” he added. “A bearish demand outlook will drag on prices, with global economic growth set to slow as the Fed and other major central banks continue with monetary tightening.”
Cunningham also noted that uncertainty will keep prices at the highest levels in the past decade, holding in the US$90 level.
“Increasing disruption to Russian exports and OPEC+’s recent cut to output quotas will limit supply, with the market projected to be in a slight deficit next year,” Cunningham said. “Moreover, there are upside risks to prices posed by better-than-expected growth in China or a sharper-than-expected fall in supply.”
What did the first half of 2023 bring for oil and gas? Learn about key highlights and what experts see coming as the year continues.
The oil and gas industry is experiencing a period of difficulty as prices for the commodities hit low levels following a tremendous high period in 2022. Despite these setbacks, experts believe oil and gas stocks present opportunities.
Read on to learn more about what happened in the oil and gas market in the first half of 2023 and what could be next.
Experts see opportunity in oil and gas stocks
There are plenty of options for investors when it comes to oil and gas companies — firms in this space fulfill a variety of purposes, including drilling, extraction, oilfield services, oil refining and transportation.
Craig Golinowski, president and managing partner with Carbon Infrastructure Partners, told the Investing News Network (INN) that oil and gas equities are back at price points seen 20 to 24 months ago
“You're sort of sitting there in an equity getting paid to wait — the balance sheet looks pretty good, and the stock is essentially where it was 24 months ago,” he said. “I mean, it feels to me like it's pretty asymmetric to the upside here.”
Funds have faced struggles as well this year, with only the United States Gasoline Fund (ARCA:UGA) showing a positive return; it was up 5.87 percent year-to-date as of July 11, as per VettaFi.
How did oil and gas prices perform in H1?
Russia's war in Ukraine played a significant role in last year's oil price increase, with levels peaking at US$120 per barrel in June 2022, according to Golinowski. However, since then oil has come back down, ranging between US$67 and US$73.
“It's literally been a contrast of extremes in really the course of the last 12 (months),” he said.
The price downturn has now created a “high level of bearishness” across the oil and gas market.
This price compression has set new expectations for lower production numbers. A column published by Reuters indicates the industry has gone from an average of 780 rigs drilling for oil and gas at the end of 2022 to just 687 in June of this year.
In terms of gas, the fuel reached a 2023 low point of under US$2.50 per million British thermal units in June.
Oil and gas market still facing COVID-19 aftershocks
Golinowski told INN that the oil and gas space is still recovering from the tough times seen during COVID-19.
The expert pointed to the service side of the oil and gas industry in particular, saying disruptions in this segment have caused difficulties. “It’s been a bumpy ride,” he commented to INN.
“The service industry literally was partially disbanded because everybody had to stop bleeding cash — so every job cut and every production cut, everything was just completely shut in,” Golinowski added. This downturn eventually led to a tremendous rush when circumstances began returning to normal, which sparked inflationary pressures.
“Fundamentally, the oil and gas services industry is tight,” Golinowski said. "The equipment is consolidated; there's very few players left in it. And those companies, I think, are going to hang on to a lot of pricing power."
Investor takeaway
It's clear that the oil and gas sector continues to feel the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, even as it's being strongly affected by new issues like Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine.
Price volatility is the name of the game when it comes to oil and gas, and so far in 2023 prices have let down investors.
Rick Rule: Uranium in Stealth Bull Market, Plus Gold, Oil/Gas and Fertilizer Updates
The gold price has pulled back from the highs it saw earlier this year, but it continues to serve its purpose.
That's according to Rick Rule, proprietor at Rule Investment Media. Speaking to the Investing News Network, he said the yellow metal has performed as he expected so far in 2023, preserving his purchasing power and providing stability.
"What gold is for me is liquidity, a store of value and insurance. So I'm very comfortable with the performance of my gold holdings, and I'm adding to them on a fairly regular basis," he said, referring specifically to gold bullion.
Rule also shared his thoughts on uranium, saying that although sentiment is "lousy," the setup remains positive.
"I think we're in a stealth uranium bull market again. I think in 2023 what you're seeing is a small increase in the spot market, but you're seeing a big increase in volumes … taking place in the term market, in the contract market," he said.
Sector major Cameco (TSX:CCO,NYSE:CCJ) has performed well this year and is currently up more than 35 percent year-to-date, but smaller companies haven't fared as well. When asked when they'll start to move, Rule shared a catalyst he's watching.
"What I think you're going to begin to see is not just the Camecos of the world, but rather the second-tier uranium companies beginning to sign five to seven year term market contracts at prices that are high enough to allow them to establish new production or put mothballed production into place," he explained during the conversation.
"I think that is when the industry really, truly beings to rebound. That is where the equity prices rebound."
Aside from gold and uranium, Rule touched on the oil and gas sector and the fertilizer industry. Although he encouraged caution when it comes to the Canadian natural gas market, saying that the country's Justin Trudeau-led government is stymieing its prosperity, he said Canadian oil and gas stocks continue to offer "absolutely superb value."
When it comes to fertilizer stocks, he agreed that they are out of favor, but quipped that the Earth has 8 billion people who need to eat. "Without the inputs, as an example, of Nutrien (TSX:NTR,NYSE:NTR) … we can't feed 8 billion people," he said.
Watch the interview for more from Rule on those and other topics. You can also click here to learn more about the Rule Symposium — it will take place in Boca Raton, Florida, from July 23 to 27, but a livestream option is also available.
Blue Sky Uranium Corp. (TSXV: BSK) (FSE: MAL2) (OTC: BKUCF), ("Blue Sky" or the "Company") announces a correction to the finder's fees from the private placement. In the news release dated July 12, 2023 the Company announced cash finder's fees of $84,636.82 were paid and 1,128,490 finder's warrants were issued, however, the correct cash finder's fee paid was $88,136.81 and 1,175,157 finder's warrants were issued.
Blue Sky Uranium Corp. is a leader in uranium discovery in Argentina . The Company's objective is to deliver exceptional returns to shareholders by rapidly advancing a portfolio of surficial uranium deposits into low-cost producers, while respecting the environment, the communities, and the cultures in all the areas in which we work. Blue Sky has the exclusive right to properties in two provinces in Argentina . The Company's flagship Amarillo Grande Project was an in-house discovery of a new district that has the potential to be both a leading domestic supplier of uranium to the growing Argentine market and a new international market supplier. The Company is a member of the Grosso Group, a resource management group that has pioneered exploration in Argentina since 1993.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
"Nikolaos Cacos"
______________________________________ Nikolaos Cacos , President, CEO and Director
This news release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, that address activities, events or developments the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including, without limitation, statements about the closing of the Offering, the Company's plans for its mineral properties; the Company's business strategy, plans and outlooks; the future financial or operating performance of the Company; and future exploration and operating plans are forward-looking statements.
Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements and, even if such actual results are realized or substantially realized, there can be no assurance that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, the Company. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things: the impact of COVID-19; risks and uncertainties related to the ability to obtain necessary approvals, including Exchange approval for the closing of the Offering, the ability to obtain, amend, or maintain licenses, permits, or surface rights; risks associated with technical difficulties in connection with mining activities; and the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. Readers are encouraged to refer to the Company's public disclosure documents for a more detailed discussion of factors that may impact expected future results. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, unless required pursuant to applicable laws.
CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: CVV) (OTCQX: CVVUF) (FSE: DH7N) ("CanAlaska" or the "Company") announces that it has extended the term of its corporate communications and marketing services agreement with Rayleigh Capital Ltd. ("Rayleigh Capital") from June 30, 2023 to December 31, 2024, subject to approval from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV")(refer to the Company's news release of January 4, 2023). Either party is permitted to terminate the extended agreement upon providing the other party with 60 days' prior written notice of termination. Rayleigh Capital focuses on global investor relations for junior and small cap companies specializing at exposing companies to a wide audience of investment professionals.
Under the extended agreement, commencing July 1, 2023, the Company will pay $7,500 per month (plus GST) to Rayleigh Capital to provide liaison, coordination, corporate growth strategy, communications and other services to CanAlaska. The fee to be paid by the Company to Rayleigh Capital under the agreement is for services only. The Company and Rayleigh Capital act at arm's length. Rayleigh Capital has no present interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company or its securities, except that it has today been granted stock options to purchase up to 100,000 common shares of the Company pursuant to CanAlaska's omnibus equity incentive plan. These options are exercisable for a period of three years at a price of $0.30 per share. Pursuant to TSXV policies, these options will vest as to 25% on each of 3, 6, 9 and 12 months from their date of grant.
The Company also announces that it has granted incentive stock options to certain directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company to purchase up to an aggregate of 2,405,000 common shares of the Company pursuant to CanAlaska's omnibus equity incentive plan, all of which options are fully vested. These options are exercisable for a period of three years at a price of $0.30 per share.
This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States of America. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 (the "1933 Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons (as defined in the 1933 Act) unless registered under the 1933 Act and applicable state securities laws, or an exemption from such registration is available.
CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: CVV) (OTCQX: CVVUF) (FSE: DH7N) holds interests in approximately 350,000 hectares (865,000 acres), in Canada's Athabasca Basin - the "Saudi Arabia of Uranium." CanAlaska's strategic holdings have attracted major international mining companies. CanAlaska is currently working with Cameco and Denison at two of the Company's properties in the Eastern Athabasca Basin. CanAlaska is a project generator positioned for discovery success in the world's richest uranium district. The Company also holds properties prospective for nickel, copper, gold and diamonds. For further information visit www.canalaska.com.
On behalf of the Board of Directors "Cory Belyk" Cory Belyk, P.Geo., FGC CEO, President and Director CanAlaska Uranium Ltd.
Forward-looking information
All statements included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions made by the Company based on its experience, perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. In addition, these statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will prove inaccurate, certain of which are beyond the Company's control. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend to revise or update these forward-looking statements after the date hereof or revise them to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated events.
Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States.
In light of the recent coup d'état in Niger, GoviEx Uranium Inc. (TSXV: GXU) (OTCQB: GVXXF) wishes to assure its stakeholders, partners, and the people of Niger of the following:
GoviEx's operations in Niger remain unaffected by the current situation. We are committed to ensuring that our activities continue as normal, both at our Project site and our office in Niamey.
GoviEx has always worked for the benefit of all stakeholders, including the people of Niger. We believe in the potential of the country and its people, and we remain dedicated to contributing positively to its socio-economic development.
Niger has been a pro-mining country and despite changes in regime, has never experienced an interruption in its uranium mining activities over the last 50 years. This long-standing stability in the mining sector is a testament to the country's resilience and its commitment to development.
GoviEx remains hopeful for a peaceful resolution to the current situation and reiterates its commitment to working in Niger for the mutual benefit of all parties involved. While the Company is deeply committed to its Niger operations, it is important to highlight that GoviEx Uranium Inc. is a global company with a diverse portfolio and a significant presence in Zambia.
The safety and well-being of our employees and the communities in which we operate are of paramount importance to us. We are closely monitoring the evolving situation and will continue to engage with our stakeholders, both locally and internationally, to keep them informed of any developments related to our Niger operations.
GoviEx is a mineral resource company focused on the exploration and development of uranium properties in Africa. GoviEx's principal objective is to become a significant uranium producer through the continued exploration and development of its flagship mine-permitted Madaouela Project in Niger, its mine-permitted Mutanga Project in Zambia, and its multi-element Falea Project in Mali.
Assay Results Return 2.46% U3O8 Over 8.0 Metres; Including 3.71% U3O8 Over 4.5 Metres
Supplemental 2023 Exploration Budget Approved - Drilling In September
CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: CVV) (OTCQX: CVVUF) (FSE: DH7N) ("CanAlaska" or the "Company") is pleased to report that assay results have been received from the 2023 winter drill program completed by the Moon Lake South Joint Venture ("MLSJV"). Geochemical assay results returned a high-grade intersection grading 2.46% U3O8 over 8.0 metres, including 3.71% U3O8 over 4.5 metres in drill hole MS-23-10A. Additionally, the Company is pleased to report that the MLSJV has doubled the 2023 exploration budget with the approval of a newly planned supplemental drill program that will test for extensions of the high-grade uranium mineralization intersected this winter. The MLSJV is 75%-owned and operated by Denison Mines Corp. ("Denison"), and CanAlaska holds a 25% ownership (Figure 1). CanAlaska is funding the Company's share of the 2023 exploration programs.
2023 Moon Lake South Winter Exploration Program Highlights
Drill hole MS-23-10A intersected 2.46% U3O8 over 8.0 metres, including 3.71% U3O8 over 4.5 metres, approximately 30 metres above the unconformity (Table 1). The mineralization in MS-23-10A represents the highest-grade mineralized intersection drilled to date along the CR-3 conductor on the Moon Lake South project. Given the limited number of drill holes completed during the winter program, the mineralization discovered in MS-23-10A remains open in multiple directions. The winter exploration program results, combined with previous drill programs, have confirmed uranium mineralization in multiple zones over a strike length of four kilometres along the CR-3 target corridor. At the conclusion of the winter drill program, the mineralization intersected on the southern portion of the CR-3 corridor remains open along strike for at least 1.2 kilometres to the northeast (Figure 2).
Figure 2 – Target Corridor and MS-23-10A Assay Results
2023 Moon Lake South Supplemental Drilling Program
As a result of the winter drill program results, the MLSJV has approved an increase to double the planned exploration spending for 2023 by including a summer drill program. The approved supplemental program is expected to consist of between 4 and 8 drillholes for a total of up to 4,400 metres. The drilling is expected to focus on testing the northeast strike extension of the high-grade mineralization in MS-23-10A. The supplemental drill program is anticipated to start in mid-September.
MS-23-10A was drilled at an azimuth of 311˚ with an inclination of -81.5˚, collared at 466620.0 mE / 6366779.4 mN, 518.5 m A.S.L. (UTM NAD83 Z13N).
Intersection interval is composited above a cut-off grade of 0.05% U3O8 with a maximum of 1.0 m of internal dilution.
Intersection interval is composited above a cut-off grade of 2.0% U3O8 with a maximum of 1.0 m of internal dilution.
All reported depths and intervals are drill hole depths and intervals, unless otherwise noted, and do not represent true thicknesses, which have yet to be determined.
CanAlaska CEO, Cory Belyk, comments, "An increase in the high-grade mineralization by 78% over the expected grade based on down-hole radiometric equivalents is an exciting outcome for the Moon Lake South JV and CanAlaska shareholders. These results clearly indicate this could be a very significant high-grade uranium discovery in the heart of the eastern Athabasca Basin near all the critical infrastructure of currently producing uranium mines and mills. Accordingly, the Moon Lake South JV is moving the project ahead aggressively through approval of this supplemental budget for summer of 2023. I am very encouraged by these early drill results, and I look forward to how this discovery continues to develop for CanAlaska shareholders."
Sampling, Analysis and Data Verification
Assay sample intervals are generally 50 centimetres long, except where higher or lower-grade mineralization boundaries fall within the interval. In that case, two 25 centimetre samples are collected. Flank samples of 1.0 metre are always collected where mineralization is located. Systematic geochemistry samples are collected every 10 metres down the hole.
All assayed core is split in half, with one half retained and the other sent to the Saskatchewan Research Council Geoanalytical Laboratory in Saskatoon for analysis. Control samples are routinely assayed with each batch of core samples analyzed.
For results from Moon Lake South, Denison, as operator, has performed detailed QAQC and data verification, where possible, of all datasets. CanAlaska has performed additional QAQC and data verification of the drilling database.
CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: CVV) (OTCQX: CVVUF) (FSE: DH7N) holds interests in approximately 350,000 hectares (865,000 acres), in Canada's Athabasca Basin - the "Saudi Arabia of Uranium." CanAlaska's strategic holdings have attracted major international mining companies. CanAlaska is currently working with Cameco and Denison at two of the Company's properties in the Eastern Athabasca Basin. CanAlaska is a project generator positioned for discovery success in the world's richest uranium district. The Company also holds properties prospective for nickel, copper, gold and diamonds. For further information visit www.canalaska.com.
On behalf of the Board of Directors "Cory Belyk" Cory Belyk, P.Geo., FGC CEO, President and Director CanAlaska Uranium Ltd.
Forward-looking information
All statements included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions made by the Company based on its experience, perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. In addition, these statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will prove inaccurate, certain of which are beyond the Company's control. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend to revise or update these forward-looking statements after the date hereof or revise them to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated events.
Laramide Resources Ltd. (" Laramide " or the " Company ") (TSX: LAM) (ASX: LAM) (OTCQX: LMRXF) is pleased to announce that exploration drilling has commenced at Amphitheatre uranium prospect, Westmoreland in Queensland . Resource drilling will then proceed at the nearby Long Pocket and Huarabagoo deposits. Concurrently, fieldwork on strategic, historically known targets at the Murphy Project in Northern Territory are also underway. Laramide is embarking on an aggressive program this year with an experienced field team to expand Laramide's global uranium resources as well as to investigate the potential for historically reported and strategic critical metals.
Highlights
Westmoreland Update
Exploration drilling at Amphitheatre prospect is underway;
The program includes 10 holes and is planned to validate historical drilling and extend zones of mineralisation identified in 2021;
Resource Definition Drilling at Long Pocket to follow which will build toward a Maiden Mineral Resource Estimation; and
Resource Extension drilling at Huarabagoo ahead of a planned global resource update;
Drilling at Huarabagoo will also target gold mineralisation observed in 2012.
Murphy Update
Ground radiometric surveys underway;
First systematic exploration of some uranium and base metal prospects in over 40 years, following up on targets identified by BHP in the 1970's;
Laramide plans to investigate this large mineral system which has returned notable results from historic sampling and includes significant tin, tungsten, REE, vanadium as well as copper and gold.
Corporate
Mineral Development License (MDL) application over the Westmoreland deposits is progressing;
Two new exploration lease applications with strategic opportunities for uranium and critical minerals have been submitted in Queensland , contiguous to the Westmoreland Project;
Engagement of Mr. Rhys Davies (MGeol, MSc, MAIG, RPGeo, FGS).
Laramide has kicked off the 2023 field season with exploration drilling commencing at Amphitheatre with the company planning to complete up to 4,000m of diamond drilling across the Westmoreland project focused on resource definition and exploration at Long Pocket, and resource extension at Huarabagoo.
Concurrently, ground based radiometric surveys are underway at multiple uranium prospects on the Murphy Project, Northern Territory.
Commenting on the proposed exploration, Laramide's President and CEO, Marc Henderson says,
" After a late and significant wet season, it is great to see the field teams start work on what we think will be a large and consequential exploration effort across our large land package in Northern Australia .
A successful hiring process brings experienced staff and contractors with the long-term view to build institutional knowledge of the project. We are pleased to have Rhys Davies back on board and leading this aggressive campaign. Rhys has previously worked for Laramide during the 2006-2009 Resource drilling campaign.
Resource definition drilling at Long Pocket will expand on the encouraging 2022 drilling results and support resource extension drilling at Huarabagoo as we seek to grow our global resource base at Westmoreland .
We look forward to following up on the 2022 drilling ore grade intercepts at Amphitheatre, building an understanding of mineralisation controls and assessing the potential deposit scale.
Meanwhile a systematic sampling and geophysical program of work at the Murphy Project will refine uranium and critical metals targets for future exploration drilling."
Amphitheatre
The Amphitheatre uranium prospect is located 16km northeast of the Junnagunna uranium deposit and expresses as a strong 400m x 300m airborne radiometric anomaly. Visible secondary uranium minerals such as carnotite and torbernite are present at surface, hosted within the PTW4 unit of the Westmoreland Conglomerate. Mineralisation identified in 2022 drilling appears to have a relationship with the mafic intrusive, sharing similarities with other nearby uranium deposits, namely Redtree, Huarabagaoo and Junnagunna which host a combined 51.9Mlb U 3 O 8 resource 1 .
The area was subject to historical exploration in the late 1960s and early 1970s which included percussion drilling and diamond holes with narrow intercepts of up to 0.838% U 3 O 8 2 displaying visible uraninite and torbernite.
Significant results (>200ppm U 3 O 8 ) from 2022 drilling included 3 :
AMDD001 – 3m @ 507ppm U 3 O 8 from 59m , including 1m @ 1072ppm (0.107%) U 3 O 8
Up to 10 holes for a total 1,000m drilling have been designed to validate historical drilling and establish the architecture of the mafic intrusive unit to understand geological controls on mineralisation.
2 Tahan 1971 (BHP) – Historical Company report (CR5206)
3 LAM TSX Release 24 April 2023 https://bit.ly/46WXyAU
Long Pocket and Black Hills
Long Pocket is located 7km to the east of the Junnagunna Uranium deposit and 12km northeast of Redtree (Fig.1).
Encouraged by the 2022 exploration drilling results, Laramide will follow up in the 2023 field season with a more substantial resource definition drilling program at Long Pocket. First pass exploration drilling is also planned for the nearby Black Hills uranium prospect.
Black Hills, located 1km to the northeast of Long Pocket, presents as a broad airborne radiometric anomaly. Historical (QML, 1970) drilling results include 3.13 @ 0.44% U 3 O 8 (DDL018) and 7.77m @ 0.14% U 3 O 8 (DDL013) 4 which have not been followed up during Laramide's tenure.
Significant drilling results (>200ppm U 3 O 8 ) from 2022 included 5 :
LP22DD001 – 2m @ 403ppm U 3 O 8 from surface, and 2.7m @ 718ppm U 3 O 8 from 39.3m
Importantly, the results extend the envelope of known sandstone-hosted uranium mineralisation to the northeast. Furthermore, it confirms the shallow and flat-lying nature of mineralisation.
Huarabagoo
Laramide has identified zones for potential extension to mineralisation at the Huarabagoo deposit which will be tested with up to 1,000m of resource extension drilling. Huarabagoo is located in the structural corridor between Redtree and Junnagunna (Fig.1) and is currently included in the Westmoreland resource. The Huarabagoo deposit and Huarabagoo-Junnagunna structural corridor is the least explored of the three main deposits at Westmoreland and was most recently drill tested in 2012 with new zones of mineralisation being identified, showing scope for growth 6 as well as interesting gold results ( 2m at 6.1 g/t Au and 4m at 30.9 g/t Au)
The 2023 drilling campaign is being conducted entirely as a single-shift diamond program providing a combination of NQ and HQ core. The program is expected to be fully complete by October 2023 .
Murphy Project
The Murphy Project was acquired to strategically control the known geological host of the Westmoreland uranium deposits and is therefore prospective for uranium. However, the Murphy Inlier also hosts numerous other mineral occurrences and deposits including tin, tungsten, copper, REEs, vanadium as well as gold.
Concurrent with Westmoreland drilling, the Laramide team have commenced fieldwork at the Murphy Project. The project area hosts numerous uranium and base metal targets some of which have not been subject to on-ground investigation for decades. Initial work is focused on ground radiometric surveys to refine airborne radiometric anomalies, and surface rock and soil sampling.
_____________________________
4 QML – CR0003649 (1970)
5 LAM TSX Release 24 April 2023 https://bit.ly/46WXyAU
6 LAM TSX Release 9 January 2013 https://bit.ly/3Y3c1r5
Corporate
Mineral Development License Application
A Mineral Development License (MDL) application was submitted to the Queensland government in March 2023 7 which secures the Westmoreland Project assets and signals Laramide's intent to develop the project when Policy conditions allow.
In addition to the MDL application, Laramide has applied for two mineral exploration leases (Fig. 1) to the east and south of the Westmoreland Project. The eastern tenure is considered prospective for Westmoreland-style uranium under cover and the southern tenement represents a continuation of the Murphy Inlier geological belt which is host to a number of uranium, copper, tin, tungsten, vanadium and gold prospects.
Appointment of Mr. Rhys Davies
As part of Laramide's strategy to build its global and Australian project portfolio the company has appointed Mr. Rhys Davies to lead the programs. Mr. Davies holds an MGeol ( Hons) Degree in Geology and MSc in Nuclear Decommissioning and Waste Management. He is a Member of Australian Institute of Geoscientists (MAIG); Registered Professional Geoscientist (RPGeo) in the field of Mineral Exploration; Fellow of the Geological Society of London (FGS); and Associate Member of the Nuclear Institute.
With over 17 years' experience in Mineral Exploration and Project Management in the mineral resources industry, Mr. Davies' career spans Australasia, Europe , Middle East and North Africa commodities including uranium, copper, cobalt, gold, tin, REEs and diamonds. In the field of exploration for uranium, copper, and gold exploration, he is qualified to act as Qualified Person (QP) as defined by CIM and Competent Person (CP) as defined by the JORC Code. As a previous employee, Mr. Davies returns to Laramide bringing institutional knowledge of the Westmoreland and Murphy Projects.
The information in this announcement relating to Exploration Results is based on information compiled or reviewed by Mr. Rhys Davies , a contractor to the Company. Mr. Davies is a Member of The Australasian Institute of Geoscientists and has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the JORC 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves', and is a Qualified Person under the guidelines of the National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Davies consents to the inclusion in this announcement of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.
Laramide is focused on exploring and developing high-quality uranium assets in Australia and the United States . The company's portfolio comprises five advanced uranium projects. Each asset has been carefully chosen for their size, production potential, and are considered late-stage, low-technical risk projects.
The Westmoreland project in Queensland, Australia , is one of the largest uranium development assets held by a junior mining company. This project has a PEA which describes an economically robust, open-pit mining project with a mine-life of 13 years. Additionally, the adjacent Murphy Project in the Northern Territory of Australia is a greenfield asset which Laramide strategically acquired to control the majority of the mineralized system along the Westmoreland trend.
In the United States , Laramide's assets include the NRC licensed Crownpoint-Churchrock Uranium Project, which is proposed to be developed using in-situ recovery ("ISR") production methodology. The company also owns the La Jara Mesa project in the historic Grants mining district of New Mexico and the fully permitted underground project, called La Sal , in Lisbon Valley, Utah .
This press release contains forward-looking statements. The actual results could differ materially from a conclusion, forecast or projection in the forward-looking information. Certain material factors or assumptions were applied in drawing a conclusion or making a forecast or projection as reflected in the forward-looking information.
