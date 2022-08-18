Cobalt Investing News

Fortune Minerals Limited (TSX: FT) (OTCQB: FTMDF) (" Fortune " or the " Company ") ( www.fortuneminerals.com ) is pleased to announce that, further to the company's news release dated August 16, 2022, it has executed definitive documentation with the holders of its debentures issued in 2015 (the " 2015 Debentures ") to extend their maturity date from August 12, 2022 to November 30, 2022.

The amended and restated debentures (the " Amended Debentures ") have an aggregate principal amount of $12,363,518, being the total principal amount and all accrued interest on the 2015 Debentures as at August 12, 2022, bear interest at a rate of 10% per annum for the extension period and are secured by all of the assets of the Company (including the NICO cobalt-gold-bismuth-copper project (" NICO Project ")). As additional consideration for the extension of the maturity date, the Company has issued to the holders of the Amended Debentures an aggregate of 3,500,000 common shares of the Company. The shares are subject to a hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance.

About Fortune Minerals:

Fortune is a Canadian mining company focused on developing the NICO Project in the Northwest Territories and Alberta. Fortune also owns the satellite Sue-Dianne copper-silver-gold deposit located 25 km north of the NICO Deposit and is a potential future source of incremental mill feed to extend the life of the NICO mill and concentrator.

This press release contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. This forward-looking information includes statements with respect to, among other things, the issuance of the Amended Debentures and the Company's plants to develop the NICO Project. Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management as well as certain assumptions at the date the information is given (including, in respect of the forward-looking information contained in this press release, assumptions regarding: the Company's ability to secure the necessary financing to repay the Amended Debentures; the Company's ability to complete construction of a NICO Project refinery; the Company's ability to arrange the necessary financing to continue operations and develop the NICO Project; the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals for the extension shares and the construction and operation of the NICO Project, including the planned NICO cobalt-gold-bismuth-copper mine and concentrator and the timing thereof; growth in the demand for cobalt; the time required to construct the NICO Project; and the economic environment in which the Company will operate in the future, including the price of gold, cobalt and other by-product metals, anticipated costs and the volumes of metals to be produced at the NICO Project). However, such forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. These factors include the risks that the COVID-19 pandemic or global geopolitical situations may interfere with the Company's ability to continue development of the NICO Project; the Company may not be able to secure financing to repay the Amended Debentures; the Company may not be able to finance and develop NICO on favourable terms or at all, uncertainties with respect to the receipt or timing of required permits, approvals and agreements for the development of the NICO Project, including the related hydrometallurgical refinery, the construction of the NICO Project may take longer than anticipated, the Company may not be able to secure offtake agreements for the metals to be produced at the NICO Project, the Sue-Dianne Property may not be developed to the point where it can provide mill feed to the NICO Project, the inherent risks involved in the exploration and development of mineral properties and in the mining industry in general, the market for products that use cobalt or bismuth may not grow to the extent anticipated, the future supply of cobalt and bismuth may not be as limited as anticipated, the risk of decreases in the market prices of cobalt, bismuth and other metals to be produced by the NICO Project, discrepancies between actual and estimated Mineral Resources or between actual and estimated metallurgical recoveries, uncertainties associated with estimating Mineral Resources and Reserves and the risk that even if such Mineral Resources prove accurate the risk that such Mineral Resources may not be converted into Mineral Reserves once economic conditions are applied, the Company's production of cobalt, bismuth and other metals may be less than anticipated and other operational and development risks, market risks and regulatory risks. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on forward-looking information because it is possible that predictions, forecasts, projections and other forms of forward-looking information will not be achieved by the Company. The forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date hereof and the Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise it to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

Fortune Minerals Limited
Troy Nazarewicz
Investor Relations Manager
info@fortuneminerals.com
Tel: (519) 858-8188
www.fortuneminerals.com

Fortune MineralsTSX:FTBattery Metals Investing
FT:CA
TSX:FT

Fortune Minerals


Fortune Minerals Negotiates Agreement in Principle to Extend the Term of Its 2015 Debentures

New United States Inflation Reduction Act includes measures to positively impact North American critical minerals supply chains

Fortune Minerals Limited (TSX: FT) (OTCQB: FTMDF) (" Fortune " or the " Company ") ( www.fortuneminerals.com ) is pleased to announce that it has reached an agreement in principle with the holders of its debentures issued in 2015 (the " 2015 Debentures ") to extend their maturity from August 12, 2022 to November 30, 2022. The extension of the maturity date of the 2015 Debentures remains subject to finalizing and executing definitive documentation between the Company and the holders of the 2015 Debentures (the " Extension Documents ").

Fortune Minerals Extends Purchase Option for NICO Refinery Site in Alberta Until the End of September

Due-diligence for the brownfield facility in Alberta's Industrial Heartland essentially complete

Fortune Minerals Limited (TSX: FT) (OTCQB: FTMDF) (" Fortune " or the " Company ") ( www.fortuneminerals.com ) is pleased to announce that it has secured a two-month extension to the option period to purchase the JFSL Field Services ULC (" JFSL ") brownfield site in Lamont County, Alberta where it plans to construct the NICO hydrometallurgical refinery. Fortune can acquire the JFSL site and facilities for C$5.5 million before the end of September 2022 by paying C$15,000 per month to extend the option. The JFSL site is comprised of 76.78 acres of lands in Alberta's Industrial Heartland northeast of Edmonton, a consortium of five municipalities with the planning approvals already in place to attract heavy industry. The JFSL facility is a former steel fabrication plant with 42,000 square feet of serviced shops and buildings adjacent to the Canadian National Railway. It is also situated close to sources of reagents and a commutable pool of engineers and skilled chemical plant workers to materially reduce capital and operating costs for the planned NICO development.

Fortune Minerals Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Fortune Minerals Limited (TSX: FT) (OTCQB: FTMDF) ("Fortune" or the "Company") (www.fortuneminerals.com) reports that the nominees listed in the management information circular for the 2022 Annual General Meeting of shareholders held on June 28, 2022 (the "Meeting") were elected as directors of Fortune. Detailed results of the vote based on proxies received are set out below:

Nominee

Shareholders also approved the appointment of Fortune's auditors.

Fortune Minerals Updates NICO Refinery Site Due-Diligence

Consultants engaged and work nearing completion on site purchase option validation

Fortune Minerals Limited (TSX: FT) (OTCQB: FTMDF) (" Fortune " or the " Company ") ( www.fortuneminerals.com ) is pleased to report that due-diligence activities are advancing on the Company's proposed new refinery site location in Lamont County in Alberta's Industrial Heartland northeast of Edmonton (see Fortune news release dated January 24, 2022). Fortune entered into an option agreement with JFSL Field Services ULC (" JFSL ") in January to allow it to purchase the site and existing facilities of this former steel fabrication plant in order to construct the hydrometallurgical refinery for the planned NICO cobalt-gold-bismuth-copper mine in the Northwest Territories. The refinery would process metal concentrates from the mine to produce Critical Mineral products including cobalt sulphate, bismuth ingots and oxide, and a copper precipitate needed for the transition to new technologies. The NICO Mineral Reserves also contain more than 1.1 million ounces of in-situ gold providing a highly liquid and countercyclical co-product to mitigate Critical Mineral price volatility. The vertically integrated NICO cobalt-gold-bismuth-copper project (" NICO Project ") is one of the few advanced cobalt development assets in the world outside of the Democratic Republic of the Congo to support the near-term demand growth in lithium-ion rechargeable batteries used in electric vehicles (" EV's '), portable electronics and stationary storage cells.

Fortune Minerals Provides Summary of Key Highlights of the Recent Cobalt Institute Cobalt Market Report 2021

Transition to Electric Vehicles driving year on year and projected cobalt demand growth

Fortune Minerals Limited (TSX: FT) (OTCQB: FTMDF) (" Fortune " or the " Company ") ( www.fortuneminerals.com ) is pleased to provide a summary of the key highlights from the Cobalt Institute's (" CI ") Cobalt Market Report 2021 (access report here ) released this week. The CI is a trade organization promoting the sustainable and responsible production and use of cobalt with member companies comprised of producers, developers, users, traders, and recyclers of cobalt metals and chemicals. The Cobalt Market Report 2021 confirms cobalt's essential role in diverse industrial applications, and particularly as an enabler of the green economy transition and innovation of rechargeable battery technologies supporting accelerating global electric vehicle (" EV ") sales. Fortune's NICO Cobalt-Gold-Bismuth-Copper Project (" NICO Project ") is a Canadian, vertically integrated, Critical Minerals development and one of the few cobalt assets in the world that can be developed in the timeframe needed to meet today's cathode chemistries in rechargeable batteries used in EV's, portable electronics and stationary storage cells.

ACME Lithium Inc. to Webcast Live at Virtual Battery Metals Investor Conference August 23rd

ACME Lithium Inc. (CSE: ACME) (OTCQX: ACLHF) based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada focused on lithium exploration today announced that Stephen Hanson, CEO will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on August 23rd, 2022. This battery metals focused event is co-sponsored by Virtual Investor Conferences and Independent Investment Research LLC.

DATE: August 23rd, 2022
TIME: 11:30 AM ET
LINK: https://bit.ly/3JSF8GE

Available for 1x1 meetings: August 24 th , 25 th , 26 th

Battery Metals Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for August 23rd

Company Executives Share Vision and Answer Questions Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the agenda for the upcoming Battery Metals Virtual Investor Conference to be held on August 23 rd .

AVALON ADVANCED MATERIALS INC. to Webcast Live at Virtual Battery Metals Investor Conference August 23rd

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (AVL:TSX, AVLNF:OTCQB), based in Toronto focused on Lithium Battery Materials Supply Chains today announced that Don Bubar, President & CEO, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on August 23rd, 2022. This battery metals focused event is co-sponsored by Virtual Investor Conferences and Independent Investment Research LLC.

DATE: August 23rd, 2022
TIME: 10:00 am ET
LINK: https://bit.ly/3JSF8GE

TINONE ANNOUNCES U.S. TRADING ON THE OTCQB VENTURE MARKET UNDER SYMBOL TORCF

(TSX-V: TORC) (OTCQB: TORCF)

TinOne Resources. Inc. (TSXV: TORC) (OTCQB: TORCF) (FRA: 57Z0) (" TinOne " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has qualified to trade on the OTCQB® Venture Market in the United States and its common shares are now trading on the OTCQB under the ticker symbol "TORCF". TinOne will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange in Canada under the symbol "TORC" and on the Frankfurt Exchange under the symbol "57Z0".

ACME Lithium Announces New Lithium Discovery at Clayton Valley, Nevada

ACME Lithium Inc. (CSE: ACME) (OTCQB: ACLHF) (the "Company", or "ACME") is pleased to report positive sample results from the recently drilled DH-1 hole at its Clayton Valley lithium brine project located in Esmeralda County, Nevada. The Company's significant new lithium discovery has initiated Phase 2 planning and procurement of an expanded drilling and pump test program.

DH-1 was drilled to a total depth of 1400 feet (427) meters below ground surface and intersected multiple productive horizons including the targeted basal gravel aquifer at an approximate depth of 1,250 feet (381 meters) below ground surface (bgs).

Avalon Provides Update on Separation Rapids Lithium Project

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (TSX: AVL) (OTCQB: AVLNF) ("Avalon" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on its preparations for the installation and commissioning of its demonstration Dense Media Separation ("DMS") plant for the Separation Rapids Lithium Project north of Kenora, Ontario.

Roadwork and site preparation work for the installation and commissioning of the DMS plant have commenced at the Avalon Quarry site along the Avalon Road to the Separation Rapids project site. The Avalon Quarry site is a permitted Aggregate Quarry located approximately 2 km north of the Sand Lake Road and approximately 7 km south of the project site. Aggregate for the road work will be produced at this Quarry as part of an initiative to prepare the road for heavy equipment transport and to prepare the site for the DMS plant installation.

