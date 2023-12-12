Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Falcon Gold Corp

Falcon Provides Update on Status of MCTO

Falcon Gold Corp. (the "Issuer" or the "Company") (TSXV: FG), is providing this status update in accordance with National Policy 12-203 Management Cease Trade Orders ("NP 12-203"). As previously announced on October 31, 2023, November 14, 2023, and November 28, 2023, the Company applied for a management cease trade order (the "MCTO") to the British Columbia Securities Commission ("BCSC") due to an expected delay in filing its annual financial statements, management's discussion and analysis and related officer certificates for the financial year ended June 30, 2023 (collectively, the "Required Filings"). The BCSC granted the MCTO on October 31, 2023 and the Company's management continues to work diligently with its auditor to complete the Required Filings. The Company reports that:

  • there are no changes to the information contained in its default announcement on October 31, 2023, that would reasonably be expected to be material to an investor;
  • the Company is satisfying and confirms that it intends to continue to satisfy the provisions of the alternative information guidelines set out under NP 12-203 and issue bi-weekly default status reports for so long as the delay in filing the Required Filings is continuing, which will be issued in the form of a news release;
  • there has not been any other specified default by the Company under NP 12-203 and no such other default is anticipated; and
  • there is no material information concerning the affairs of the Company that has not been generally disclosed. The MCTO will stay in effect until the Required Filings are completed and the Company will continue to issue bi-weekly default status reports as required.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Karim Rayani Chief Executive Officer and Director

For further information please contact:

Email: k@r7.capital Phone: (604) 716-0551

Cautionary Language and Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. This news release may contain forward looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

gold explorationgold stocksnickel investingtsxv stockstsxv:fggold investingGold Investing
FG:CC
Falcon Gold
×