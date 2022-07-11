Copper Investing News

Ero Copper Corp. (TSX: ERO, NYSE: ERO) (the "Company") will publish its second quarter 2022 financial and operating results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 after market close. The Company will host a conference call to discuss the results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 11:30am Eastern time (8:30am Pacific time).

CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS

Date: Wednesday, August 3, 2022
Time: 11:30am Eastern Time (8:30am Pacific Time)
Dial in: North America: 1-800-319-4610, International: +1-604-638-5340
please dial in 5-10 minutes prior and ask to join the call
Replay: North America: 1-800-319-6413, International: +1-604-638-9010
Replay Passcode: 9222

ABOUT ERO COPPER CORP

Ero Copper Corp is a high-margin, high-growth, clean copper producer with operations in Brazil and corporate headquarters in Vancouver, B.C. The Company's primary asset is a 99.6% interest in the Brazilian copper mining company, Mineração Caraíba S.A., 100% owner of the Company's Caraíba Operations (formerly known as the MCSA Mining Complex), which are located in the Curaçá Valley, Bahia State, Brazil and include the Pilar and Vermelhos underground mines and the Surubim open pit mine, and the Tucumã Project (formerly known as Boa Esperança), an IOCG-type copper project located in Pará, Brazil. The Company also owns 97.6% of NX Gold S.A. which owns the Xavantina Operations (formerly known as the NX Gold Mine), namely comprised of an operating gold and silver mine located in Mato Grosso, Brazil.

ERO COPPER CORP.

/s/ David Strang
David Strang, CEO

For further information contact:
Courtney Lynn, VP, Corporate Development & Investor Relations
(604) 335-7504
info@erocopper.com



Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Ero CopperERO:CACopper Investing
ERO:CA
X1 Esports & Entertainment

X1 Esports and Entertainment


Keep reading...Show less
Resource Investing

Resource Big News Roundup: Nevada Copper Files Pumpkin Hollow Open Pit Pre-Feasibility Study; Orsu Metals Announces a Maiden Inferred Mineral Resource at Its Sergeevskoe Gold Project in Russia; Blue Sky Uranium Files NI 43-101 Report for the First Preliminary Economic Assessment at Amarillo Grande

This week, the S&P/TSX Composite index (INDEXTSI:OSPTX) rose over the course of the week led by recent gains in the oil and gas industry. Canopy Growth Corp. (NYSE:CGC,TSX:WEED), Ero Copper Corp. (TSX:ERO) and Martinrea International Inc. (TSX:MRE) led the index in gains. On Thursday, the index rose 68.57 points to 16,612.81 at the end of the day. The S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index (INDEXTSI:JX), meanwhile, continued its trend from last week and steadily dropped.

In case you missed it, here is this week’s resource big news roundup:

Keep reading...Show less
Alvo Minerals

Multiple Discovery and Extensional Targets Highlighted by EM Surveys

Alvo Minerals Limited (ASX: ALV) (Alvo or the Company), high-grade copper-zinc explorer, is pleased to announce the results of several FLEM surveys that have highlighted multiple discovery and extensional targets at the Palma VMS Project in Brazil.

Keep reading...Show less

Teck Announces Senior Vice President Appointments

Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) ("Teck") today announced the following senior vice president appointments.

Jeff Hanman has been appointed Senior Vice President, Sustainability and External Affairs, effective July 1, 2022. Mr. Hanman succeeds Marcia Smith, who will transition to retirement at the end of September 2022.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Hudbay to Host Conference Call for Second Quarter 2022 Results

Hudbay Minerals Inc. ("Hudbay" or the "company") ( TSX, NYSE: HBM) senior management will host a conference call on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the company's second quarter 2022 results.

Second Quarter 2022 Results Conference Call and Webcast
Date: Tuesday, August 9, 2022
Time: 8:30 a.m. ET
Webcast: www.hudbay.com
Dial in: 1-416-915-3239 or 1-800-319-4610

Hudbay plans to issue a news release containing the second quarter 2022 results on Monday, August 8, 2022 and post it on the company's website. An archived audio webcast of the call also will be available on Hudbay's website.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

UN Women and Teck Extend Partnership to Empower More Indigenous Women in Chile

UN Women and Teck Resources Limited ("Teck") (TSX:TECK.A and TECK.B) (NYSE:TECK) today announced a US$5 million investment from Teck to empower more Indigenous women in northern Chile through the UN Women Originarias programme (‘the programme').

This investment will provide a greater number of Indigenous women in northern Chile with access to tools and training to develop skills, build networks and improve their economic well-being through initiatives implemented by the Originarias Programme . This investment will also expand training and learning opportunities for Indigenous youth, including skill-building in science, technology, engineering, the arts and mathematics (STEAM) to support the long-term sustainability of local communities. Funding will also support new partnerships and develop new sources of income for the Originarias Training Centre.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Trilogy Metals Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results

Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSX: TMQ) (NYSE American: TMQ) ("Trilogy", "Trilogy Metals" or "the Company") announces its financial results for the second quarter ended May 31, 2022 . Details of the Company's financial results are contained in the interim unaudited consolidated financial statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis which will be available on the Company's website at www.trilogymetals.com on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov . All amounts are in United States dollars unless otherwise stated.

Highlights

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Advanced Exploration Drilling Commenced – Kalahari Copper Belt, Botswana

Advanced Exploration Drilling Commenced – Kalahari Copper Belt, Botswana

Cobre Limited (ASX: CBE, Cobre or Company) is pleased to announce the commencement of the next stage of drilling at Kalahari Metals Limited’s (KML) Ngami Copper Project. This initial phase of drilling is designed to test the first of several prospective areas identified on KML’s extensive license holding on the northern margin of the Kalahari Copper Belt (KCB). The programme comprises four diamond holes, planned to test for extensions to encouraging Copper (Cu)-Silver (Ag) mineralisation previously intersected at two separate historical drill targets. Establishing that anomalous Cu-Ag mineralisation is laterally extensive in this initial programme will provide significant motivation for the district-scale potential of this relatively unexplored portion of the KCB.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×