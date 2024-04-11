Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2024)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

When Will Copper Go Up? (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

Galan Increases Total Mineral Resource by 18% to 8.6Mt LCE @ 859mg/L Lithium

Operational and Financial Update

Closing the Lithium Conversion Gap in North America

Deep Drilling Hits Visible Gold Over 1km Deep Below Never Never Gold Deposit

Lancaster Resources Acquires Piney Lake Gold Property

Edison Lithium: Transitioning to Sodium-ion Battery Technology

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Fireweed Metals

FWZ:CA

Lancaster Resources

LCR:CC

Elixir Energy

EXR:AU

Galan Lithium

GLN:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Rare Earths Outlook: Australia Edition

2024 Gold Outlook: Australia Edition

2024 Battery Metals Outlook: Australia Edition

2024 Copper Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold
Copper
Uranium
Oil and Gas
Artificial Intelligence
Biotech

Ero Copper to Release First Quarter 2024 Operating and Financial Results on May 7, 2024

Ero Copper Corp. (TSX: ERO, NYSE: ERO) (the "Company") will publish its first quarter 2024 operating and financial results on Tuesday, May 7, 2024 after market close. The Company will host a conference call to discuss the results on Wednesday, May 8, 2024 at 11:30am Eastern time (8:30am Pacific time).

CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS

Date: Wednesday, May 8, 2024
Time: 11:30am Eastern Time (8:30am Pacific Time)
Dial In: Canada/USA Toll Free: 1-844-763-8274, International: +1-647-484-8814
Please dial in 5-10 minutes prior and ask to join the call
Pre-Register: Registration link
Register using the link above to bypass the live operator queue
Replay: Canada/USA Toll Free: 1-855-669-9658, International: +1-604-674-8052
Replay Passcode: 0848

ABOUT ERO COPPER CORP

Ero is a high-margin, high-growth, low carbon-intensity copper producer with operations in Brazil and corporate headquarters in Vancouver, B.C. The Company's primary asset is a 99.6% interest in the Brazilian copper mining company, Mineração Caraíba S.A. ("MCSA"), 100% owner of the Company's Caraíba Operations (formerly known as the MCSA Mining Complex), which are located in the Curaçá Valley, Bahia State, Brazil and include the Pilar and Vermelhos underground mines and the Surubim open pit mine, and the Tucumã Project (formerly known as Boa Esperança), an IOCG-type copper project located in Pará, Brazil. The Company also owns 97.6% of NX Gold S.A. ("NX Gold") which owns the Xavantina Operations (formerly known as the NX Gold Mine), comprised of an operating gold and silver mine located in Mato Grosso, Brazil. Additional information on the Company and its operations, including technical reports on the Caraíba Operations, Xavantina Operations and Tucumã Project, can be found on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca/landingpage/ and on EDGAR (www.sec.gov). The Company's shares are publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "ERO".

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT

Courtney Lynn, SVP, Corporate Development, Investor Relations & Sustainability
(604) 335-7504
info@erocopper.com



Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Ero CopperERO:CACopper Investing
ERO:CA
The Conversation (0)
Resource Investing

Resource Big News Roundup: Nevada Copper Files Pumpkin Hollow Open Pit Pre-Feasibility Study; Orsu Metals Announces a Maiden Inferred Mineral Resource at Its Sergeevskoe Gold Project in Russia; Blue Sky Uranium Files NI 43-101 Report for the First Preliminary Economic Assessment at Amarillo Grande

This week, the S&P/TSX Composite index (INDEXTSI:OSPTX) rose over the course of the week led by recent gains in the oil and gas industry. Canopy Growth Corp. (NYSE:CGC,TSX:WEED), Ero Copper Corp. (TSX:ERO) and Martinrea International Inc. (TSX:MRE) led the index in gains. On Thursday, the index rose 68.57 points to 16,612.81 at the end of the day. The S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index (INDEXTSI:JX), meanwhile, continued its trend from last week and steadily dropped.

In case you missed it, here is this week’s resource big news roundup:

Keep reading...Show less
Copper bars in a row with arrow above ascending.

Copper Prices Hit 22 Month High Amid Mounting Supply Concerns

Copper’s 2024 trajectory and the neatly two year high set this week are signaling the onset of the metal's second bull market of the century, according to analysts.

Over the past two months, prices have surged by more than 15.75 percent, fueled by disruptions in mining operations that threatened refined copper production in China, a major global supplier.

“The recent disruptions to major mines are starting to ripple through the industry,” said ANZ Bank strategist Daniel Hynes. “A group of 13 major copper smelters in China is preparing for a possible 10 percent production cut due to a collapse in treatment and refining charges.”

Keep reading...Show less
A closeup of the end of many copper cylinders of varying sizes.

Top 5 ASX Copper Stocks of 2024

Copper has hit record highs in recent years, and after setbacks at the start of 2024 its fortune has begun to turn.

Prices rebounded to 14 month highs at the beginning of Q2 on improved global manufacturing data, encouraging economic indicators in China and supply disruptions at key mines. In the longer term, many market watchers see tight supply and higher consumption from sectors like the electric vehicle industry creating a robust outlook for copper.

Against that backdrop, the top ASX copper stocks have put on impressive year-to-date share price performances. The list below outlines the top gainers, and was generated on April 9, 2024, using TradingView’s stock screener; all copper stocks listed had market caps above AU$50 million at that time. Read on to learn more about them.

Keep reading...Show less
Far Northern Resources

Far Northern Resources Limited (ASX: FNR) – Admission and Quotation

Description

Far Northern Resources Limited (‘FNR’) was admitted to the Official List of ASX on Wednesday, 10 April 2024. The securities of FNR will commence quotation at 11:00 AEST on Friday, 12 April 2024.

Keep reading...Show less
Culpeo Minerals

Compelling IP Chargeability Target Defined at Fortuna

Culpeo Minerals Limited (“Culpeo” or the “Company”) (ASX:CPO, OTCQB:CPORF) is pleased to announce, that a possible new third zone of copper sulphide mineralisation has been identified within the El Quillay copper trend at its Fortuna Project in Chile (Figure 1). Considerable exploration potential exists within the 3km long trend which hosts high-grade copper mineralisation in a series of parallel structures.

Keep reading...Show less
Miramar Resources

Gold and Nickel Exploration Update

Miramar Resources Limited (ASX:M2R, “Miramar” or “the Company”) is pleased to provide an update on exploration programmes planned for its Eastern Goldfields and Gascoyne region projects.

Keep reading...Show less
True North Copper (ASX:TNC)

True North’s Cloncurry Copper Project Offers Strong Returns, Upsides, Analyst Says

Description:

True North Copper (ASX:TNC) offers investors strong risk-adjusted returns from current prices and several upside from its Cloncurry copper project, according to a report published by Australian market research firm Morgans.

With its portfolio of complementary copper assets in a world-class mining district in Australia, Morgans’ analyst Tom Sartor believes the value of in-situ copper at TNC’s assets will increase in line with the copper market.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

VIZSLA COPPER CLOSES NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT FOR GROSS PROCEEDS OF $2.5M AND PROVIDES UPDATES

Silver North Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement

Nanalysis Announces Full Year 2023 Conference Call

Related News

Lithium Investing

AM Resources Identifies 26 New Pegmatites for a Total of 187 Pegmatites on its 1,500 km² Land Package in Austria

iron investing

Cyclone Metals Limited (ASX: CLE) – Reinstatement to Quotation

iron investing

Significant Mineral Resource Upgrade for Project Iron Bear

Lithium Investing

Notification of Expiry of Options (EUROA) and Announcement of Options Offer

Uranium Investing

Top 5 Canadian Uranium Stocks of 2024

Oil and Gas Investing

Is Now a Good Time to Invest in Oil Stocks?

Potash Investing

How to Invest in Potash (Updated 2024)

×