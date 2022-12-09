Bravada Reports 38% IRR and US$46.1 Million After-Tax NPV@5% for Phase I PEA at Wind Mountain Au/Ag Project, Nevada; Additional Leach-Pad Site Being Evaluated for Phase II

Pharmaceutical Investing News

Erasca Announces Exclusive Worldwide License for Pan-RAF Inhibitor Naporafenib

Concurrent $100 million equity offering

Naporafenib has a potential first-in-class and best-in-class profile in multiple RAS/MAPK pathway-driven tumors

Pivotal-ready asset has been dosed in over 500 patients to date and expands Erasca's addressable population

Erasca to host conference call and webcast today at 8:30 am ET

Erasca, Inc. (Nasdaq: ERAS), a clinical-stage precision oncology company singularly focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RASMAPK pathway-driven cancers, today announced it has entered into an exclusive worldwide license agreement with Novartis (NYSE: NVS) for naporafenib, a Phase 2 pivotal-ready pan-RAF inhibitor with a potential first-in-class and best-in-class profile in NRAS mutant (NRASm) melanoma and other RASMAPK pathway-driven tumors. To date, naporafenib has been dosed in over 500 patients across multiple trials and has demonstrated preliminary clinical proof-of-concept as well as favorable safety and tolerability data both as a single agent and in combination with other molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology therapies.

As separately announced, Erasca has priced a $100 million equity offering with select healthcare investors.

"Naporafenib aligns with our mission by expanding our addressable patient population and is a perfect strategic fit for Erasca based on its strong synergy with our pipeline," said Jonathan E. Lim, M.D., Erasca's chairman, CEO, and co-founder. "This Phase 2 pivotal-ready molecule with favorable clinical safety, tolerability, and proof-of-concept data significantly accelerates our transition into a late-stage development company, bringing us closer to realizing our aspiration of delivering novel cancer therapies to patients in need. This license, coupled with our simultaneous financing from leading healthcare investors, solidifies our leadership in advancing treatments for RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers."

Naporafenib (LXH254) is a potent and selective inhibitor of BRAF and CRAF, with a potential first-in-class and best-in-class profile. Safety, tolerability, and preliminary proof of concept of naporafenib alone or in combination have been shown in over 500 patients treated to date in NRASm melanoma and other RAS/MAPK pathway-driven tumors. Erasca plans to initially focus on advancing and securing potential regulatory approval for naporafenib plus trametinib (MEKINIST ® ) in RAS Q61X tissue agnostic solid tumors as part of the planned Phase 2 SEACRAFT-1 trial and NRASm melanoma as part of the planned Phase 3 SEACRAFT-2 trial.

Under the terms of the license agreement, in exchange for an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize naporafenib, Erasca will pay to Novartis a one-time upfront cash payment of $20 million and $80 million of shares in Erasca common stock at a price of $6.50 per share. Novartis is eligible to receive up to $80 million in cash upon the achievement of regulatory milestones covering two indications in the United States, Europe, and Japan, as well as up to $200 million in cash upon the achievement of sales milestones. Novartis is also eligible to receive a low single-digit percentage royalty on net sales of naporafenib.

Conference Call and Webcast Information
Erasca will hold a conference call and webcast today at 8:30 am ET. The webcast link for the conference call is https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere . The dial-in number is 1-877-407-0792 (U.S./Canada) or 1-201-689-8263 (international). The conference ID for all callers is 13734524. The live webcast and replay may be accessed by visiting Erasca's website at Erasca.com/events .

About Erasca
At Erasca, our name is our mission: To eras e ca ncer. We are a clinical-stage precision oncology company singularly focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. Our company was co-founded by leading pioneers in precision oncology and RAS targeting to create novel therapies and combination regimens designed to comprehensively shut down the RAS/MAPK pathway for the treatment of cancer. We have assembled what we believe to be the deepest RAS/MAPK pathway-focused pipeline in the industry. We believe our team's capabilities and experience, further guided by our scientific advisory board which includes the world's leading experts in the RAS/MAPK pathway, uniquely position us to achieve our bold mission of erasing cancer.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Erasca cautions you that statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are based on our current beliefs and expectations and include, but are not limited to: our expectations regarding the potential therapeutic benefits of our product candidates, including naporafenib; our expectations regarding the naporafenib data described in this press release being indicative of future clinical results; our ability to realize the benefits of the license agreement; the planned advancement of our development pipeline, including the planned SEACRAFT-1 and SEACRAFT-2 clinical trials and our expectations for such trials serving as potentially pivotal trials, and other upcoming development milestones. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risks and uncertainties inherent in our business, including, without limitation: our approach to the discovery and development of product candidates based on our singular focus on shutting down the RAS/MAPK pathway, a novel and unproven approach; delays in our preclinical and clinical development programs; our dependence on third parties in connection with manufacturing, research, and preclinical and clinical testing; unexpected adverse side effects or inadequate efficacy of our product candidates that may limit their development, regulatory approval, and/or commercialization, or may result in recalls or product liability claims; unfavorable results from preclinical studies or clinical trials; results from preclinical studies or early clinical trials not necessarily being predictive of future results; we have not conducted any clinical trials of naporafenib and are reliant on data generated from Novartis in prior clinical trials conducted by it; our planned SEACRAFT trials may not support the registration of naporafenib; the inability to realize any benefits from our current licenses, acquisitions, and collaborations and any future licenses, acquisitions, or collaborations, and our ability to fulfill our obligations under such arrangements; regulatory developments in the United States and foreign countries; our ability to obtain and maintain intellectual property protection for our product candidates and maintain our rights under intellectual property licenses; our ability to fund our operating plans with our current cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities; our ability to maintain undisrupted business operations due to the COVID-19 pandemic and global geopolitical events, such as the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine; unstable market and economic conditions having serious adverse consequences on our business, financial condition and stock price; we may use our capital resources sooner than we expect; and other risks described in our prior filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including under the heading "Risk Factors" in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and any subsequent filings with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

MEKINIST ® is a registered trademark owned by or licensed to Novartis AG, its subsidiaries, or affiliates.

Contact:
Joyce Allaire
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
jallaire@lifesciadvisors.com

Source: Erasca, Inc.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

NovartisNVSPharmaceutical Investing
NVS
Nevada Sunrise Receives Initial Lithium Analyses from Borehole GEM22-03

Nevada Sunrise Receives Initial Lithium Analyses from Borehole GEM22-03

TSXV: NEV

Nevada Sunrise Metals Corp. ("Nevada Sunrise", or the "Company", formerly Nevada Sunrise Gold Corp.) (TSXV: NEV) (OTC: NVSGF) is pleased to announce that preliminary geochemical analyses have been received for borehole GEM22-03 at its 100%-owned Gemini Lithium Project ("Gemini") located in the Lida Valley basin in Esmeralda County, Nevada . In the upper part of the hole, the Company has intersected lithium-bearing sediments in the characteristic lithium-bearing green clay that was encountered in the first two holes (GEM22-01 and GEM22-02) drilled in the spring of 2022. Drilling of GEM22-03 is still in progress with the hole depth currently at approximately 1,380 feet (420.73 metres).

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
REPEAT -- Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. Announces Significant Milestone Achievement, Launch Event for Alkaline Fuel Cell System Prototype on January 11, 2023 and Management Update

REPEAT -- Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. Announces Significant Milestone Achievement, Launch Event for Alkaline Fuel Cell System Prototype on January 11, 2023 and Management Update

Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. (NEO: PWWR) (OTCQB:ALKFF) (Frankfurt: 77R, WKN: A3CTYF) (" PWWR " or the " Company "), a diversified investment platform developing affordable, renewable, and reliable energy assets and cleantech, is pleased to announce that its Belgium subsidiary, Fuel Cell Power NV (" FCP NV "), has achieved a significant milestone in the development of its alkaline fuel cell system, will be hosting a launch event on 11th January, 2023 in Geel, Belgium, and has transitioned the Company's Chief Operating Officer to Managing Director of FCP NV to complete the development and commercialization of its fuel cells.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. Announces Significant Milestone Achievement, Launch Event for Alkaline Fuel Cell System Prototype on January 11, 2023 and Management Update

Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. Announces Significant Milestone Achievement, Launch Event for Alkaline Fuel Cell System Prototype on January 11, 2023 and Management Update

Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. (NEO: PWWR) (OTCQB:ALKFF) (Frankfurt: 77R, WKN: A3CTYF) (" PWWR " or the " Company "), a diversified investment platform developing affordable, renewable, and reliable energy assets and cleantech, is pleased to announce that its Belgium subsidiary, Fuel Cell Power NV (" FCP NV "), has achieved a significant milestone in the development of its alkaline fuel cell system, will be hosting a launch event on 11th January, 2023 in Geel, Belgium, and has transitioned the Company's Chief Operating Officer to Managing Director of FCP NV to complete the development and commercialization of its fuel cells.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nevada Sunrise Disclosure on Investor Relations Agreements

Nevada Sunrise Disclosure on Investor Relations Agreements

Nevada Sunrise Metals Corp. ("Nevada Sunrise", or the "Company", formerly Nevada Sunrise Gold Corp.) (TSXV: NEV) (OTC: NVSGF) is pleased to disclose details of its investor relations agreements entered into in 2022 by the Company to create awareness of its exploration activities in Nevada as follows:

Nevada Sunrise Metals Corp. logo (CNW Group/Nevada Sunrise Metals Corporation)

  • Resource Stock Digest ("RSD"): The services provided by RSD to the Company relate to banner advertising. The Company is an RSD Website Sponsor at a cost of USD$10,000 per quarter, and had a Featured Company Banner on the RSD website in August 2022 and in September/ October 2022 , at a cost of USD$25,000 per instance. RSD conducts interviews with the Company and produces its own content that is distributed to RSD's subscriber base.

  • Investing News Network ("INN"): INN provides marketing services and an ongoing lead generation campaign, at an annual cost of CAD$20,000 until May 2023 . INN provides commodity-specific information and profiles issuers. The Company is featured on the INN website, and approximately once per quarter INN distributes one company-issued news release to its subscriber base. Under the current agreement, INN also conducts and publishes interviews with the Company.

  • CEO.ca: The Company subscribes to an Executive Advertising Package, which commenced in August 2022 for a 6-month term at a cost of CAD$95,000 . CEO.ca posts banner advertisements for Nevada Sunrise on the CEO.ca website, and the Company will be featured once during the term of the agreement as a sponsor of CEO.ca's Chairman's Briefing weekly newsletter. CEO.ca also distributes the Company's news releases and provides monthly updates regarding viewership on the CEO.ca website that is specific to Nevada Sunrise.

  • 51 Media Ltd.: The Company engaged 51 Media Ltd. and its principal Jason Powell in March 2022 to undertake corporate development, communications services and administrative duties at a cost of CAD$5,000 per month, for an unspecified term that can be terminated by either party at any time. 51 Media Ltd. communicates with analysts, brokers, investors and other investment professionals and assists in the ongoing maintenance of the Company's marketing materials, including its website.
About Nevada Sunrise

Nevada Sunrise is a junior mineral exploration company with a strong technical team based in Vancouver, BC , Canada , that holds interests in lithium, gold, copper and cobalt exploration projects located in the State of Nevada, USA .

Nevada Sunrise owns 100% interests in the Gemini and Jackson Wash lithium projects, both of which are located in Esmeralda County, NV. The Company owns Nevada water right Permit 86863, located in the Lida Valley basin, near Lida, NV.

The Company's key gold asset is a 20.01% interest at the Kinsley Mountain Gold Project ("Kinsley Mountain") near Wendover, NV. Kinsley Mountain is a joint venture with Copaur Minerals Inc. ("Copaur"), following the completion of a plan of arrangement between Copaur and the Company's former joint venture partner, New Placer Dome Gold Corp.  Kinsley Mountain is a Carlin-style gold project hosting a National Instrument 43-101 compliant gold resource consisting of 418,000 indicated ounces of gold grading 2.63 g/t Au (4.95 million tonnes), and 117,000 inferred ounces of gold averaging 1.51 g/t Au (2.44 million tonnes), at cut-off grades ranging from 0.2 to 2.0 g/t Au 1 .

1 Technical Report on the Kinsley Project, Elko County, Nevada, U.S.A., dated June 21, 2021 with an effective date of May 5, 2021 and prepared by Michael M. Gustin, Ph.D., and Gary L. Simmons, MMSA and filed under New Placer Dome Gold Corp.'s Issuer Profile on SEDAR ( www.sedar.com ).


Nevada Sunrise has the right to earn a 100% interest in the Coronado VMS Project, located approximately 48 kilometers (30 miles) southeast of Winnemucca, NV. The Company owns a 15% interest in the historic Lovelock Cobalt Mine and the Treasure Box copper properties, each located approximately 150 kilometers (100 miles) east of Reno, NV , with Global Energy Metals Corp. holding an 85% participating interest.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Nevada Sunrise Metals Corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2022/25/c6324.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. Announces CEO Frank Carnevale will Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com December 1st

Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. Announces CEO Frank Carnevale will Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com December 1st

Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. (NEO: PWWR) (OTCQB:ALKFF) (Frankfurt: 77R, WKN: A3CTYF) (" PWWR " or the " Company "), a diversified investment platform developing affordable, renewable, and reliable energy assets and cleantech, is pleased to announce that PWWR's CEO, Frank Carnevale, will be giving a Company presentation live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on December 1st, 2022.

DATE: December 1st, 2022
TIME: 12:30 – 1:00 pm EST
LINK: https://bit.ly/3WBnUTQ

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Pfizer and BioNTech Receive U.S. FDA Emergency Use Authorization for Omicron BA.4/BA.5-Adapted Bivalent COVID-19 Vaccine in Children Under 5 Years

  • Bivalent vaccine authorized as third 3-µg dose in the three-dose primary series
  • Consistent COVID-19 hospitalization rates in this age group coupled with an overall surge in respiratory illnesses among children under 5 in the United States creates urgent need to make updated COVID-19 vaccines available
  • Doses to ship immediately upon recommendation by CDC

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech SE (Nasdaq: BNTX) today announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) of their Omicron BA.4/BA.5-adapted bivalent COVID-19 vaccine as the third 3-µg dose in the three-dose primary series for children 6 months through 4 years of age. Children in this age group can receive a primary series consisting of two 3-µg doses of the original Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine followed by a third 3-µg dose of the bivalent vaccine to complete the primary series. Vaccine doses can be delivered immediately upon receipt of a recommendation from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ("CDC").

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

BetterLife Announces Closing of Private Placement

BetterLife Pharma Inc. ("BetterLife" or the "Company") (CSE: BETR  OTCQB : BETRF FRA: NPAU ) is pleased to announce that it has closed a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") by issuing 3,160,000 common shares at a price of USD$0.15 per common share for gross proceeds of USD$474,000. The common shares issued pursuant to the Offering are subject to a hold period under applicable securities laws, which hold period expires four months and a day following the date of issuance. BetterLife will use the proceeds for working capital purposes and for advancement of pre-clinical and clinical programs. Negev Capital and certain European-based investors participated in the Offering.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

U.S. FDA Accepts for Priority Review the Biologics License Application for Pfizer's Respiratory Syncytial Virus Vaccine Candidate for the Prevention of RSV Disease in Older Adults

If approved, RSVpreF would help address the substantial burden of RSV disease in individuals 60 years of age or older

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) accepted for priority review a Biologics License Application (BLA) for its respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccine candidate, PF-06928316 or RSVpreF, as submitted for the prevention of lower respiratory tract disease caused by RSV in individuals 60 years of age and older.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
teal and white pills over pink background

Top 10 Pharma Companies by Revenue (Updated 2022)

The pharmaceutical industry is the cornerstone of drug development, commercialization and marketing.

According to Statista, pharma sector revenue topped US$1 trillion for the first time in 2014, and has steadily increased since then to reach US$1.42 trillion in 2021. North America is the largest growth segment thanks to the behemoth US pharmaceutical industry. In terms of prescription drugs alone, Evaluate Pharma estimates that sales will reach US$1 trillion by 2026.

So which companies are responsible for the most growth and innovation in the pharma space?

Keep reading...Show less
Pfizer and Clear Creek Bio to Collaborate on a Research Program Targeting SARS-CoV-2 Papain-Like Protease

Pfizer and Clear Creek Bio to Collaborate on a Research Program Targeting SARS-CoV-2 Papain-Like Protease

  • Agreement aims to advance discovery and development of novel papain-like protease (PLpro) inhibitors and potentially introduce a new class of oral antivirals in the fight against COVID-19
  • Expands Pfizer's innovative anti-infective pipeline, complementing the company's existing portfolio of COVID-19 products

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) and Clear Creek Bio, Inc. today announced a research collaboration and exclusive license agreement to advance the discovery and development of potential inhibitors of the SARS-CoV-2 papain-like protease (PLpro) for the oral treatment of COVID-19. PLpro is an essential enzyme, which, along with the main protease (Mpro), plays an important role in viral replication. This program will expand Pfizer's innovative anti-infective pipeline and, if successful, will complement Pfizer's existing portfolio of COVID-19 products with direct-acting antiviral agents against different SARS-CoV-2 targets.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221206005107/en/

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

BRODSKY & SMITH SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: Notifying Investors of the Following Investigations:) Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. , Imago BioSciences, Inc. , Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. , Benefitfocus, Inc.

Brodsky & Smith reminds investors of the following investigations. If you own shares and wish to discuss the investigation, contact Jason Brodsky ( jbrodsky@brodskysmith.com ) or Marc Ackerman ( mackerman@brodskysmith.com ) at 855-576-4847. There is no cost or financial obligation to you.

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (Nasdaq - APEN)

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Ambrx Announces Encouraging Preliminary Safety and Efficacy Data Evaluating ARX788 in HER2 Positive Metastatic Breast Cancer Patients Who Progressed Following T-DM1 Treatment

Argentina Lithium Grants Stock Options

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. Closes Its Private Placement

Change Of Share Registry Details

Related News

Silver Investing

Silver Price 2022 Year-End Review

Nickel Investing

Nickel Price 2022 Year-End Review

Gold Investing

Top 5 Junior Gold Stocks on the TSXV (Updated December 2022)

Graphite Investing

Natural and Synthetic Graphite to Face Significant Deficit by End of Decade

Zinc Investing

Beyond Diamonds: Mining in the Northwest Territories

Precious Metals Investing

Endeavour Silver Announces Initial Mineral Resource Estimate and Filing of NI43-101 Technical Report on the Pitarrilla Project in Durango State, Mexico

×