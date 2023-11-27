Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Endeavour Silver Continues to Intersect High-Grade Silver-Gold Mineralization at the Bolañitos Operation

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSX: EDR, NYSE: EXK) is pleased to report positive drill results from its exploration program at the Bolañitos Mine in Guanajuato State, Mexico. The 2023 program mainly focused on two areas, drilling the El Puertecito and Fortuna veins. At both areas, surface drilling intersected high-grade gold and silver mineralization near historic workings and provide opportunities to increase resources, replace reserves and extend mine life.

Dan Dickson, CEO, commented, "Our track record of exploration success has sustained operations at Bolañitos for over 16 years. Ongoing exploration results demonstrate our commitment to targeted and cost-effective brownfields exploration, which has been successfully extending mine life in this historically rich district. We continue to make progress year over year in understanding the regional mineralization system and remaining prospectivity at Bolañitos."

Highlight Drill Results from El Puertecito Vein Structure

  • 8.78 gpt Au and 86 gpt Ag for 788 gpt AgEq over a 2.09 m ETW , including 25.7 gpt Au and 59 gpt Ag for 2,115 gpt AgEq over 0.57 m in hole GOL-11

  • 4.44 gpt gold and 94 gpt silver for 449 gpt AgEq over a 2.07 m ETW , including 11.35 gpt Au and 258 gpt Ag for 1,166 gpt AgEq over 0.56 m in hole GOL-09

Highlight Drill Results from Fortuna Vein Structure

  • 4.01 gpt Au and 135 gpt Ag for 456 gpt AgEq over a 1.18 m ETW , including 8.04 gpt Au and 280 gpt Ag for 923 gpt AgEq over 0.56 m in hole GOL-42

Abbreviations include: gpt: grams per tonne; Au: gold; Ag: silver; ETW: estimated true width; m: metre; HW: hanging wall. Silver equivalents are calculated at a ratio of 80:1 silver:gold.

Drilling Context

At El Puertecito, since the beginning of the year, 32 new holes were completed totalling 5,833 metres. El Puertecito is a new area south of Bolañitos, situated 300 metres northeast from Endeavour Silver's historic Golondrinas Mine. Due its proximity to existing infrastructure, minimal development would be required to incorporate El Puertecito into a mine plan. New high-grade vein mineralization has now been delineated over 400 metres in length to a depth of 120 metres.   The structure remains open at depth and to the southeast.

At Fortuna, 13 holes were completed totalling 2,922 metres. Fortuna is located south of Bolañitos situated 200 metres from current accesses to the Lana vein of Endeavour Silver's Lucero mine. Two structures have been delineated to define a mineralized zone of 250 metres in length and 100 metres to depth, open to the southeast.

Latest Drill Results

The Bolañitos drill results are summarized in the following tables:

El Puertecito Vein:

Hole
Structure
From To True Width Au Ag AgEq
(m) (m) (m) (gpt) (gpt) (gpt)
GOL-08
Hw El Puertecito 60.40 62.30 1.46 6.86 342 891
Including 60.40 61.20 0.61 10.60 521 1369
El Puertecito 77.25 80.15 2.12 1.62 8 138
Including 77.25 77.85 0.44 3.22 6 264
GOL-09
El Puertecito 88.75 92.60 2.07 4.44 94 449
Including 91.55 92.60 0.56 11.35 258 1166
GOL-10
El Puertecito 113.85 115.45 0.97 5.36 35 464
Including 115.00 115.45 0.27 14.40 50 1202
GOL-11
El Puertecito 113.65 117.30 2.09 8.78 86 788
Including 114.75 115.75 0.57 25.70 59 2115
GOL-15
El Puertecito 153.20 154.95 1.22 19.96 91 1688
Including 153.80 154.35 0.38 51.60 249 4377
GOL-17 El Puertecito 139.55 140.90 1.24 2.18 18 192
GOL-20
El Puertecito 160.15 161.40 1.09 102.42 1149 9342
Including 160.45 161.15 0.61 181.00 2020 16500
GOL-23
El Puertecito 160.60 162.05 1.10 2.81 355 580
Including 161.15 161.65 0.38 7.78 1015 1637
GOL-25 El Puertecito 188.05 189.60 1.17 2.09 7 174
GOL-27
El Puertecito 122.00 123.20 1.08 0.88 92 162
Including 122.00 122.60 0.54 0.79 172 235
GOL-28
El Puertecito 139.70 140.85 0.91 3.20 102 359
Including 139.70 140.40 0.56 5.18 165 579
GOL-30
El Puertecito 162.95 164.90 1.46 5.86 174 643
Including 162.95 163.40 0.34 12.50 572 1572
GOL-31
El Puertecito 105.85 106.70 0.82 0.85 320 388
Fw El Puertecito 114.15 115.60 1.40 1.66 203 336
Including 115.05 115.60 0.53 3.83 480 786
GOL-34 El Puertecito 171.55 173.95 1.18 0.49 91 130
GOL-35
El Puertecito 95.30 96.70 1.38 1.06 232 317
Including 96.30 96.70 0.39 3.21 774 1031
GOL-36 El Puertecito 87.45 91.60 3.92 2.17 101 275
GOL-37
El Puertecito 108.15 109.45 1.17 3.22 120 378
Including 108.65 109.15 0.45 4.83 118 504

Note: Drill holes GOL-04, GOL-05, GOL-12, GOL-13, GOL-14, GOL-16, GOL-18, GOL-19, GOL-21, GOL-22, GOL-24, GOL-26, GOL-29, GOL-32, GOL-33, GOL-43 and GOL-44 returned no significant results

Fortuna Vein:

Hole
Structure
From To True Width Au Ag AgEq
(m) (m) (m) (gpt) (gpt) (gpt)
GOL-39
Fortuna 168.80 170.10 0.98 3.11 73 322
Including 168.80 169.60 0.60 4.99 118 517
Fw Fortuna 198.55 199.90 1.21 1.23 108 206
Including 198.55 199.10 0.49 2.41 255 448
GOL-40
Hw Fortuna 158.30 159.40 0.96 1.13 43 133
Including 158.30 158.70 0.35 1.95 49 205
GOL-41
Hw Fortuna 149.95 151.25 1.18 1.11 78 167
Including 150.30 150.75 0.41 1.78 207 349
GOL-42
Fortuna 179.90 181.60 1.18 4.01 135 456
Including 180.40 181.20 0.56 8.04 280 923
GOL-45
Hw Fortuna Norte 74.00 75.50 1.00 7.02 31 592
Including 74.50 75.00 0.33 20.60 92 1740
GOL-46
Hw Fortuna Norte 91.70 93.80 1.16 7.63 57 667
Including 92.20 92.80 0.33 26.40 197 2309
Hw Fortuna 165.65 167.50 1.36 0.54 60 103
Including 166.15 166.70 0.41 1.54 115 238
GOL-47
Fortuna 142.90 144.25 1.00 0.69 67 121
Including 142.90 143.30 0.29 1.41 68 181
GOL-48
Fortuna 94.85 96.15 0.92 4.32 125 470
Including 94.85 95.40 0.39 6.33 161 667
GOL-49 Hw Fortuna 99.45 100.45 0.86 3.08 26 272
Including 99.45 99.95 0.43 5.91 45 518
Fortuna 146.50 148.30 1.16 1.45 96 212
Including 147.45 147.80 0.22 4.59 92 459
Fw Fortuna 191.80 193.15 0.94 8.56 70 755
Including 192.65 193.15 0.35 13.90 42 1154
GOL-50
Hw Fortuna 94.45 95.45 0.94 1.15 48 140
Including 94.95 95.45 0.47 2.28 94 276
GOL-52
Hw Fortuna 111.25 112.85 1.36 2.78 135 357
Including 111.70 112.40 0.59 4.57 232 598
GOL-53
Hw Fortuna Norte 73.45 75.55 1.35 2.68 10 225
Including 73.45 73.70 0.16 21.80 81 1825
Hw Fortuna 140.90 142.60 1.19 4.22 165 502
Including 141.50 142.10 0.42 6.90 362 914

Note: Drill hole GOL-51 returned no significant results

Silver equivalents are calculated at a ratio of 80:1 silver:gold. All widths are estimated true widths.

Qualified Person and QA/QC - Dale Mah, P.Geo., Vice President Corporate Development of Endeavour Silver, is the Qualified Person who reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release. A quality control sampling program of reference standards, blanks and duplicates has been instituted to monitor the integrity of all assay results. All samples are split at the local field office and shipped to SGS Labs, where they are dried, crushed, split and 250 gram pulp samples are prepared for analysis. Gold is determined by fire assay with an atomic absorption finish and silver by aqua regia digestion with ICP finish, over-limits by fire assay and gravimetric finish.

About Endeavour Silver – Endeavour is a mid-tier precious metals mining company that operates two high-grade underground silver-gold mines in Mexico. Endeavour is advancing construction of the Terronera Project and exploring its portfolio of exploration projects in Mexico, Chile and the United States to achieve its goal of becoming a premier senior silver producer.  Our philosophy of corporate social integrity creates value for all stakeholders.

Contact Information
Galina Meleger, Vice President, Investor Relations
Toll free: (877) 685-9775
Tel: (604) 640-4804
Email: gmeleger@edrsilver.com
Website: www.edrsilver.com

Follow Endeavour Silver on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram and LinkedIn

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States private securities litigation reform act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Such forward-looking statements and information herein include but are not limited to statements regarding Endeavour's anticipated performance in 2023, estimates of mineral assay results, contributions to resource growth and future production, changes in mining operations and forecasts of production levels, anticipated production costs and all-in sustaining costs and the timing and results of various activities. The Company does not intend to and does not assume any obligation to update such forward-looking statements or information, other than as required by applicable law.

Forward-looking statements or information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, production levels, performance or achievements of Endeavour and its operations to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements. Such factors include but are not limited to the reliability of mineral assay estimates, changes in production and costs guidance; the ongoing effects of inflation and supply chain issues on mine economics; national and local governments, legislation, taxation, controls, regulations and political or economic developments in Canada and Mexico; financial risks due to precious metals prices; operating or technical difficulties in mineral exploration, development and mining activities; risks and hazards of mineral exploration, development and mining; the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development; risks in obtaining necessary licenses and permits; and challenges to the Company's title to properties; as well as those factors described in the section "risk factors" contained in the Company's most recent form 40F/Annual Information Form filed with the S.E.C. and Canadian securities regulatory authorities.

Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions management believes to be reasonable, including but not limited to: the continued operation of the Company's mining operations, no material adverse change in the market price of commodities, forecasted mine economics as of 2023, mining operations will operate and the mining products will be completed in accordance with management's expectations and achieve their stated production outcomes, and such other assumptions and factors as set out herein. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or information, there may be other factors that cause results to be materially different from those anticipated, described, estimated, assessed or intended. There can be no assurance that any forward-looking statements or information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements or information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.


Silvercorp and OreCorp Enter into Amending Agreement

Trading Symbol: TSX: SVM
NYSE AMERICAN: SVM

Silvercorp Metals Inc. ("Silvercorp" or the "Company") (TSX: SVM) (NYSE American: SVM) announces that it has entered into an amendment (the "Amending Deed") to the binding scheme implementation deed dated August 5, 2023 (the "Agreement") entered into previously with OreCorp Limited (ASX: ORR) ("OreCorp"), whereby Silvercorp agreed to acquire all fully-paid ordinary shares of OreCorp (the "Transaction") not held by Silvercorp or its associates (the "OreCorp Shares"), pursuant to an Australian scheme of arrangement (the "Scheme").

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Fortuna to attend Scotiabank Mining Conference

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) (TSX: FVI) is pleased to announce that it will be attending the Scotiabank Mining Conference, which is being held at the Shangri-La Hotel in Toronto, Canada, from November 28 to 29, 2023.

Jorge A. Ganoza, President, Chief Executive Officer, and co-founder of Fortuna, will be presenting at the conference and participating in 1-on-1 investor meetings.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
silver bars

5 Top Weekly TSXV Stocks: Bayhorse Silver Runs with 100 Percent Gain

The S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index (INDEXTSI:JX) rose 20.22 points last week, closing at 530.5.

Markets got a boost on Tuesday (November 14) when data from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics showed that inflation stayed flat month-on-month in October. The consumer price index (CPI) was up 3.2 percent from the year-ago period.

The CPI reading may be a key factor when the US Federal Reserve makes its December decision on interest rates.

Keep reading...Show less

Silver Valley Metals Announces Change to Board of Directors and Provides Corporate Update

Silver Valley Metals Corp. (TSXV: SILV) (OTCQB: SVMFF) ("Silver Valley" or the "Company"), a brownfield exploration Company with two projects comprising silver-zinc-lead located in north Idaho, USA and lithium - potassium (sulphate of potash) located in Zacatecas and San Luis Potosi, Mexico respectively, is pleased to announce the appointment to the Board of Directors, Mr. Miroslav Reba. The Company also announces the resignation of Mr. Clive Massey from the Board of Directors. Silver Valley would like to thank Mr. Massey for his service and contribution to the Company and wishes him well.

Mr. Miroslav (Miro) Reba is a partner and co-founder of Tectonic Advisory Partners, which was established in 2012 in New York City, USA. Mr. Reba is a mining finance specialist and has spent over 20 years developing a clientele base through numerous volatile market cycles of the metals market while delivering successful strategic and corporate financing objectives. Mr. Reba has built a network of global relationships spanning major mining investor markets, including Australia, the U.S.A, and Canada. Mr. Reba has been involved in and/or responsible for raising more than half a billion dollars to date.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Silvercorp Provides Update on OreCorp Transaction Progress

Trading Symbol:

TSX: SVM

  • OreCorp's Scheme Booklet, including a fair and reasonable conclusion from the Independent Expert's Report, sent to OreCorp shareholders last week
  • Scheme Meeting of OreCorp shareholders to take place at 10:00 am (AWST) on December 8, 2023
  • A pproval from the Tanzanian Fair Competition Commission for the proposed acquisition has been issued to Silvercorp
  • Silvercorp generated $28.8 million in operating cash flow during Q2 Fiscal 2024 and held $189.1 million in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments, plus a further equity investment portfolio with a total market value of $124.0 million as at September 30, 2023 , after it invested $18.5 million into the equity of OreCorp to finance its Resettlement Action Plan ("RAP") for the Nyanzaga Gold Project

Silvercorp Metals Inc. ("Silvercorp" or the "Company") (TSX: SVM) (NYSE American: SVM) is pleased to provide an update on the proposed transaction (the "Transaction") with OreCorp Limited (ASX: ORR) ("OreCorp") as first announced on August 6, 2023 .

Silvercorp Metals Inc. logo (CNW Group/Silvercorp Metals Inc)

Transaction Progress
  • The extensive documentation necessary to seek OreCorp shareholder approval of the Australian scheme of arrangement under Part 5.1 of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (the "Scheme") has been sent to OreCorp shareholders
  • On November 2, 2023 the Federal Court of Australia approved: the convening of the OreCorp shareholders meeting to consider and vote on the Scheme (the "Scheme Meeting"), currently scheduled to take place at 10am (AWST), December 8, 2023 , and the delivery on November 8, 2023 of the explanatory statement and notice of Scheme meeting (together, the "Scheme Booklet") to OreCorp shareholders for their consideration
  • The Scheme Booklet sets out the key terms of the Transaction, the reasons for OreCorp's directors' recommendation, and includes an Independent Expert's Report that concluded the Scheme, in the absence of a superior proposal, is fair and reasonable and in the best interests of OreCorp shareholders
  • In late October, representatives of both companies attended the Tanzanian Mining & Investment Forum and held constructive meetings with several representatives of the Tanzanian government who continue to express enthusiasm and support for the Transaction and development of the Nyanzaga mine
Tanzanian FCC Approval

After the Silvercorp team held meetings with the Government of Tanzanian, on November 6, 2023 , Silvercorp received a Merger Clearance Certificate (dated November 3, 2023 ) from the Tanzanian Fair Competition Commission (the "FCC") approving the Transaction without conditions. The FCC approval represents the sole Tanzanian regulatory requirement needed to complete the Transaction.

Silvercorp Chairman and CEO, Dr. Rui Feng commented: " We would like to express our gratitude to the FCC for their support throughout the approval process. We also thank everyone involved for their collective efforts over the past few months, resulting in successfully achieving numerous milestones for the transaction—paving the way for the creation of a new globally diversified precious metals producer. We eagerly anticipate continuing Nyanzaga's project execution in close partnership with the Government of Tanzania to ensure a successful development that benefits all stakeholders. "

Silvercorp has the financial strength to close the Transaction and advance the development of the Nyanzaga Gold Project

Silvercorp reported strong Q2 Fiscal 2024 financial results on November 9, 2023 . During the quarter, cash flow from operating activities totaled $28.8 million , and with $189.1 million in cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments at the end of Q2, Silvercorp has the financial strength to close the Transaction and advance the development of the Nyanzaga Gold Project.

Silvercorp's equity investment portfolio, valued at $124.0 million as of September 30, 2023 , includes a $18.5 million private placement in OreCorp, completed in August 2023 . Proceeds from this investment have been applied towards resettlement activities outlined in the RAP. This important step will assist in facilitating the prompt development of the Nyanzaga Gold Project. As of OreCorp's report for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 , issued October 19th , compensation payments in relation to the implementation of the RAP are well advanced, with approximately 84% of the agreements fully executed and approximately US$6 million paid to date. The tender process for constructing resettlement housing is well underway.

Transaction Details Recap

Silvercorp intends to acquire all fully-paid ordinary shares of OreCorp not held by Silvercorp (the "OreCorp Shares") by way of the Scheme, with each holder of OreCorp Shares (other than ineligible shareholders and Silvercorp) receiving, for each OreCorp Share held on the record date for the Scheme, A$0.15 in cash and 0.0967 of a Silvercorp common share, or at the OreCorp shareholder's election, 0.0967 of a new Silvercorp CDI (subject to ASX admitting Silvercorp to the official list of ASX and approving Silvercorp CDIs for official quotation). The Transaction is subject to the satisfaction and/or waiver of various remaining conditions, including OreCorp shareholders approving the Scheme at the Scheme Meeting, final approval of the Federal Court of Australia , and acceptance from the TSX and NYSE American, including in respect of the issuance and listing of new Silvercorp common shares issuable pursuant to the Scheme.

The OreCorp Board has unanimously approved the Transaction and has recommended that all OreCorp shareholders vote in favour of the Scheme at the Scheme Meeting, in the absence of a superior proposal and subject to the independent expert appointed by OreCorp (the "Independent Expert") continuing to conclude that the Scheme is in the best interests of OreCorp shareholders.

About Silvercorp

Silvercorp is a Canadian mining company producing silver, gold, lead, and zinc with a long history of profitability and growth potential. The Company's strategy is to create shareholder value by 1) focusing on generating free cashflow from long life mines; 2) organic growth through extensive drilling for discovery; 3) ongoing merger and acquisition efforts to unlock value; and 4) long term commitment to responsible mining and ESG. For more information, please visit our website at www.silvercorp.ca .

For further information

Silvercorp Metals Inc.
Lon Shaver
President
Phone: (604) 669-9397
Toll Free 1(888) 224-1881
Email: investor@silvercorp.ca
Website: www.silvercorp.ca

ALTERNATIVE PERFORMANCE (NON-IFRS) MEASURES

This news release should be read in conjunction with the Company's Management Discussion & Analysis ("MD&A"), the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements and related notes contains therein for the three and six months ended September 30, 2023 , which have been posted on SEDAR+ under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov , and are also available on the Company's website at www.silvercorp.ca under the Investor section. This news release refers to various alternative performance (non-IFRS) measures, such as adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per share, cash costs and all-in sustaining costs per ounce of silver, net of by-product credits, production costs and all-in sustaining production costs per tonne of ore processed, silver equivalent, and working capital. These measures are widely used in the mining industry as a benchmark for performance, but do not have standardized meanings under IFRS as an indicator of performance and may differ from methods used by other companies with similar description.  The detailed description and reconciliation of these alternative performance (non-IFRS) measures have been incorporated by reference and can be found on page 31, section 11 – Alternative Performance (Non-IFRS) Measures in the MD&A for the three and six months ended September 30, 2023 filled on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and EDGAR at www.sec.gov and which is incorporated by reference here in.

CAUTIONARY DISCLAIMER - FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain of the statements and information in this news release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian and US securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Any statements or information that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "expects", "is expected", "anticipates", "believes", "plans", "projects", "estimates", "assumes", "intends", "strategies", "targets", "goals", "forecasts", "objectives", "budgets", "schedules", "potential" or variations thereof or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative of any of these terms and similar expressions) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements.  Forward-looking statements relate to, among other things: the price of silver and other metals; the accuracy of mineral resource and mineral reserve estimates at the Company's material properties; the sufficiency of the Company's capital to finance the Company's operations; and advance the development of the Nyanzaga Gold Project; the scheduling of the Scheme Meeting of OreCorp shareholders; estimates of the Company's revenues and capital expenditures; estimated production from the Company's mines in the Ying Mining District and the GC Mine; timing of receipt of permits and regulatory approvals; government relations; availability of funds from production to finance the Company's operations; and access to and availability of funding for future construction, the progress of the tender process for constructing resettlement housing; use of proceeds from any financing and development of the Company's properties.

Actual results may vary from forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, risks relating to: global economic and social impact of COVID-19; fluctuating commodity prices; calculation of resources, reserves and mineralization and precious and base metal recovery; interpretations and assumptions of mineral resource and mineral reserve estimates; exploration and development programs; feasibility and engineering reports; permits and licences; title to properties; property interests; joint venture partners; acquisition of commercially mineable mineral rights; financing; recent market events and conditions; economic factors affecting the Company; timing, estimated amount, capital and operating expenditures and economic returns of future production; integration of future acquisitions into the Company's existing operations; competition; operations and political conditions; regulatory environment in China and Canada ; environmental risks; foreign exchange rate fluctuations; insurance; risks and hazards of mining operations; key personnel; conflicts of interest; dependence on management; internal control over financial reporting; and bringing actions and enforcing judgments under U.S. securities laws.

This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of the Company's forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements about the future and are inherently uncertain, and actual achievements of the Company or other future events or conditions may differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors, including, without limitation, those referred to in the Company's Annual Information Form under the heading "Risk Factors" and in the Company's Annual Report on Form 40-F, and in the Company's other filings with Canadian and U.S. securities regulators.  Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, described or intended.  Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

The Company's forward-looking statements are based on the assumptions, beliefs, expectations and opinions of management as of the date of this news release, and other than as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's assumptions, beliefs, expectations or opinions should change, or changes in any other events affecting such statements. Assumptions may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Consequently, guidance cannot be guaranteed. For the reasons set forth above, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/silvercorp-provides-update-on-orecorp-transaction-progress-301990320.html

SOURCE Silvercorp Metals Inc

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2023/16/c6436.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

MAG Silver Reports Third Quarter Financial Results

MAG Silver Corp. (TSX NYSE American: MAG) ("MAG", or the "Company") announces the Company's unaudited financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2023. For details of the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, please see the Company's filings on SEDAR+ ( www.sedarplus.ca ) or on EDGAR ( www.sec.gov ).

All amounts herein are reported in $000s of United States dollars ("US$") unless otherwise specified (C$ refers to Canadian dollars).

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

