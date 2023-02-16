Komo Plant Based Foods Reports Impressive Revenue Growth with a 160% Increase in Q2

Element79: High-Grade Gold Project with Near-Term Cash Flow Potential


Element79 Gold (CSE:ELEM, OTC PINK:ELMGF) is exploring and developing high-grade gold projects with near-term cash flow potential through its Lucero project in Peru. The Lucero mine is one of the highest-grade underground mines in Peru’s history and is on the fast track for production. Element79's Maverick Springs project in Nevada also creates a further opportunity for future revenue. A highly experienced management team with a proven track record of success leads the company toward fully realizing the potential of its assets.

Lucero is a past-producing high-grade gold mine that operated between 1989 to 2005. Historic reports between 1998 and 2004 indicate that the mine produced approximately 18,800 ounces of gold and 435,000 ounces of silver per year at 19.0 g/t gold equivalent. A recent NI 43-101 report prepared by a third party indicates grades up to 116.8 g/t gold equivalent. The Lucero project also has high upside potential for further greenfield exploration in addition to producing near-term cash flow.

Lucero Gold Project

The Lucero Gold project has a promising resource estimate. A third-party NI 43-101 report indicates grades up to 116.8 g/t gold equivalent, or 78.7 g/t gold and 2,856 g/t silver. Element79 Gold is moving towards production to capitalize on these resources.

Company Highlights

  • Element79 Gold is an exploration and development mining company with high-grade gold projects with near-term cash flow potential.
  • The company’s Lucero project in Peru has historically high-grade results and provides opportunities for both near-term revenue and future greenfield exploration.
  • Lucero has historically produced 18,800 ounces of gold and 435,000 ounces of silver per year at 19.0 g/t gold equivalent.
  • Peru is considered a safe jurisdiction for mining operations due to a pro-mining government that recognizes the industry’s economic contributions.
  • Element79 Gold’s Maverick Springs gold project in Nevada creates additional blue-sky potential as exploration continues.
  • A powerhouse management team leads the company toward fully developing its asset portfolio.

Element79 Gold


Element 79 Gold Corp Reports Assay Results up to 7.7 g/t Gold and 916 g/t Silver from High Grade Lucero Project, Peru

Element79 Gold Corp.

Element79 Gold Corp (CSE:ELEM) (OTC:ELMGF) (FSE:7YS) ("Element79 Gold", the "Company") is pleased to report that samples collected during the 2022 site visit have returned high grade silver-gold-lead-zinc mineralization

Element79 Announces Revocation of MCTO

Element79 Gold Corp.

Vancouver, BC - TheNewswire - February 1 3 , 2022 - Element79 Gold Corp (CSE:ELEM) (OTC:ELMGF) (FSE:7YS) ("Element79 Gold", the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company's principal regulator, the British Columbia Securities Commission (" BCSC ") has lifted the Management Cease Trade Order (" MCTO ") it had previously granted the Company on January 4, 2023 under National Policy 12-203 Management Cease Trade Orders (" NP 12-203 "), as the Company has now successfully completed all requisite filings for its Annual and Interim Financials. Revoking the MCTO means members of management are no longer prevented from trading the Company's common shares.

