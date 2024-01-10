Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

11 Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar?

Top 5 Copper Stocks on the TSX in 2023

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce?

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia

Gold Price Forecast: Top Trends That Will Affect Gold in 2024

Silver Price Forecast: Top Trends That Will Affect Silver in 2024

Copper Price Forecast: Top Trends That Will Impact Copper in 2024

Trending Press Releases

Lancaster Resources Announces Spin-Off Agreement with Subsidiary and Record Date

European Lithium Limited (ASX: EUR) – Trading Halt

Nevada Organic Phosphate Adds Significantly to Murdock Property Size

Fireweed Drills Best Intersection to Date at Boundary Zone Comprising 143.95 m at 14.45% Zinc, 1.15% Lead, and 60.0 g/t Silver for a True Width of 50 m

Report Outlines Auric Mining's ‘Compelling’ Investment Potential

Galena Mining Limited (ASX: G1A) – Trading Halt

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Frontier Energy

FHE:AU

Purpose Bitcoin ETF

BTCC:CA

Beyond Lithium

BY:CC

Albemarle Corporation

ALB
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Copper Outlook Report

2024 AI Market Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Gold
Battery Metals
Uranium
Graphite
Blockchain & Crypto
Eclipse Metals

Eclipse Advances Environmental and Social Impact Studies for Ivigtût Prospect, Step Closer to Mining License

Eclipse Metals Ltd (‘Eclipse’ or the ‘Company’) (ASX: EPM | FSE: 9EU) is pleased to provide an update on the scoping phase, progress toward a mining license, and completion of the Social and Environmental Impact Assessment (SIA and EIA).

HIGHLIGHTS:
  • Positive progress made toward securing mining license.
  • Dewatering of the pit to commence during 2024 field season
  • Positive response and guidance from the Danish Centre for Environment and Energy (DCE) and Greenland Institute of Natural Resources (GINR)
  • Step closer to mining licence application for Ivigtût and Grønnedal prospects

The Company has now received a positive response and guidance from the Danish Centre for Environment and Energy (DCE) and Greenland Institute of Natural Resources (GINR) following review of Eclipse Metals initial Scoping and Terms of Reference report for its mining license 2007/45 at Ivigtût (Ivittuut) (refer to ASX announcement 6th April 2023). Eclipse has subsequently submitted the reports to Greenland’s Mineral Licence and Safety Authority (MLSA) to progress the Ivigtût project.

Several recommendations have been made to the Company, including water sampling prior to dewatering the pit. The Company is confident of being able to meet all requirements and expects progress to be made toward a mining license during 2024. The Company has completed water and seaweed sampling for assessment from around the historic sampling stations (mentioned in the 1995 environmental report) within the Ivigtût mine coastal marine precinct for comparison with historical results.

Eclipse is looking forward to receiving consent to commence pit dewatering process during the 2024 field season and to gaining access to mineralisation within the pit environment, which contains zinc, lead, silver, quartz and cryolite (refer to ASX announcements 10th March and 29th March 2021).

Eclipse Metals Executive Chairman Carl Popal commentedWe are excited to receive such positive feedback from DCE and GINR, which brings the Company one step closer to complying with protocols for a mining licence for the Ivigtût and Grønnedal prospects. The Company is focused on environmental, social and governance (ESG) aspects of its project portfolio and is committed to complying with internal ESG policies and protocols. The Company will remain focused on these environmental and social aspects as it progresses project development.

The Company is developing its project portfolio consisting of abandoned mines with the potential to not only minimise the mining footprint but further restore the dynamic use of former mining land with potential for REE and critical minerals such as at Ivigtût. Rejuvenating the Ivigtût mine project will provide valuable industrial and critical minerals for the high-tech EV revolution and green energy requirements with additional potential for REE, previously commercially neglected within the project site.”


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Eclipse Metals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx stocksasx:epmrare earth explorationrare earth miningrare earth stocksrare earth investingRare Earth Investing
EPM:AU
Eclipse Metals
Sign up to get your FREE

Eclipse Metals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Eclipse Metals

Eclipse Metals


Keep reading...Show less

Defense Metals to Ship Wicheeda Mixed Rare Earth Carbonate Sample to Ucore

Ucore Rare Metals Inc. and Defense Metals Corp. announce:

  • The planned shipment of a mixed rare earth carbonate sample generated from Defense Metals' Wicheeda Project in British Columbia to Ucore's RapidSX™ Commercialization and Demonstration Facility ("CDF") in Kingston, Ontario

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
rare earth magnets

Top 3 Canadian Rare Earths Stocks

Rare earths are important for many of today's technologies and tomorrow's carbon-free economy.

Investors may not be very familiar with the metals individually, but the group of elements is found in technology all around us, commonly in the form of rare earth magnets, which are used in everything from electric vehicles to smartphones to wind turbines. As technology continues to advance, they are expected to remain in high demand.

"Rare earth-based magnets offer the simplest approach to powerful and compact electric motors, so continued sales of electric vehicles should bring growing demand for these materials,” Jon Hykawy, president and director of Stormcrow Capital, told the Investing News Network in an interview.

Keep reading...Show less

Ucore Acquires Alexandria, Louisiana, Facility for Rare Earth Element Processing Plant

Ucore announces:

  • The execution of a multi-decade lease for an 80,800 square foot brownfield facility on a 10.7+ acre industrial parcel for its developing rare earth element processing facility in Alexandria, Louisiana

Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (TSXV: UCU) (OTCQX: UURAF) ("Ucore" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the January 1, 2024, acquisition of an 80,800 square foot brownfield facility on a 10.7+ acre industrial parcel for the development of its first commercial rare earth element ("REE") processing facility in Alexandria, Louisiana. This selected site for the Louisiana Strategic Metals Complex ("LA-SMC") is secured through a multi-decade lease with the England Economic and Industrial Development District ("EEIDD") at their England Airpark complex. The England Airpark is a former 3,600-acre Air Force base dedicated to generating economic development in Central Louisiana.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1119/193179_ucore_figure1_550.jpg

Figure 1 - Aerial View of the Future Louisiana SMC Location

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1119/193179_ucore_figure1.png

"Ucore is very pleased to announce the completion of this acquisition process and is extremely grateful to the City of Alexandria, England Airpark, GAEDA, the Governor of Louisiana, Louisiana Central, Louisiana Economic Development, Rapides Parish, Louisiana's federal delegation and numerous other entities that helped us secure this long-term arrangement in Alexandria," stated Mike Schrider, P.E., Ucore Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. "This lease structure allows us time to get to a revenue position and to simultaneously cultivate developing opportunities for planned expansion and prospective joint ventures for the adjacent 50 acres of industrial property[i] as we truly seek to establish a comprehensive and integrated rare earth supply chain in North America."

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1119/193179_ucore_figure2_550.jpg

Figure 2 - The 404' x 200' x 36' Brownfield Facility

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1119/193179_ucore_figure2.png

Ucore is developing the LA-SMC to process 2,000 tonnes per annum ("tpa") of total rare earth oxides[ii] ("TREO") by H1-2025, expanding to 5,000 tpa TREO by 2026, and 7,500 tpa TREO by 2027. The lease arrangement is designed to ensure the facility's long-term viability and employment opportunities for the residents[iii] of Rapides and the surrounding Parishes. Additionally, the Greater Alexandria Economic Development Authority ("GAEDA") has approved a US$360,000 grant to England Airpark to support the project's development by providing lease assistance over the first two years.

The Company expects to achieve numerous related milestones in Q1-2024 and looks forward to providing updates regarding enhanced RapidSX™ results and performance metrics from its US DoD and Government of Canada demonstration programs and to further detail the funding and technical development pathway from its Kingston, Ontario, Commercialization and Demonstration Facility ("CDF") to the LA-SMC in Alexandria, Louisiana.

# # #

About Ucore Rare Metals Inc.

Ucore is focused on rare- and critical-metal resources, extraction, beneficiation, and separation technologies with the potential for production, growth, and scalability. Ucore's vision and plan is to become a leading advanced technology company, providing best-in-class metal separation products and services to the mining and mineral extraction industry.

Through strategic partnerships, this plan includes disrupting the People's Republic of China's control of the North American REE supply chain through the near-term establishment of a heavy and light rare-earth processing facility in the U.S. State of Louisiana, subsequent Strategic Metal Complexes in Canada and Alaska and the longer-term development of Ucore's 100% controlled Bokan-Dotson Ridge Rare Heavy REE Project on Prince of Wales Island in Southeast Alaska, USA.

Ucore is listed on the TSXV under the trading symbol "UCU" and in the United States on the OTC Markets' OTCQX® Best Market under the ticker symbol "UURAF."

For further information, please visit www.ucore.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements." All statements in this release (other than statements of historical facts) that address future business development, technological development and/or acquisition activities (including any related required financings), timelines, events, or developments that the Company is pursuing are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance or results, and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements.

Regarding any disclosure in the press release above about the US Department of Defense or the Government of Canada Programs and the expected successful progress and resulting milestone payments from these Programs, the Company has assumed that the Programs (including each of their milestones) will be completed satisfactorily. For additional risks and uncertainties regarding the Company, the CDF, the Demo Plant and ongoing Programs (generally), see the risk disclosure in the Company's MD&A for Q3-2023 (filed on SEDAR on November 20, 2023) (www.SEDAR.com) as well as the risks described below.

Regarding the disclosure above in the "About Ucore Rare Metals Inc." section, the Company has assumed that it will be able to procure or retain additional partners and/or suppliers, in addition to Innovation Metals Corp. ("IMC"), as suppliers for Ucore's expected future Strategic Metals Complexes ("SMCs"). Ucore has also assumed that sufficient external funding will be found to complete the Demo Plant demonstration schedule and also later prepare a new National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") technical report that demonstrates that the Bokan Mountain Rare Earth Element project ("Bokan") is feasible and economically viable for the production of both REE and co-product metals and the then prevailing market prices based upon assumed customer offtake agreements. Ucore has also assumed that sufficient external funding will be secured to continue the development of the specific engineering plans for the SMCs and their construction. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include, without limitation: IMC failing to protect its intellectual property rights in RapidSX™; RapidSX™ failing to demonstrate commercial viability in large commercial-scale applications; Ucore not being able to procure additional key partners or suppliers for the SMCs; Ucore not being able to raise sufficient funds to fund the specific design and construction of the SMCs and/or the continued development of RapidSX™; adverse capital-market conditions; unexpected due-diligence findings; the emergence of alternative superior metallurgy and metal-separation technologies; the inability of Ucore and/or IMC to retain its key staff members; a change in the legislation in Louisiana or Alaska and/or in the support expressed by the Alaska Industrial Development and Export Authority ("AIDEA") regarding the development of Bokan; the availability and procurement of any required interim and/or long-term financing that may be required; and general economic, market or business conditions.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined by the TSXV) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CONTACTS

Mr. Michael Schrider, P.E., Ucore Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, is responsible for the content of this news release and may be contacted at 1.902.482.5214.

For additional information, please contact:

Mark MacDonald
Vice President, Investor Relations
Ucore Rare Metals Inc.
1.902.482.5214
mark@ucore.com

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
DY6 Metals

Option to Acquire 80% of Karonga Lithium Project

DY6 Metals Ltd (ASX: DY6, “DY6” or “Company”), a strategic metals explorer targeting Heavy Rare Earths (HREE) and Niobium (Nb) in southern Malawi, is pleased to announce that it has entered into an exclusive option to acquire an 80% interest in the Karonga Lithium Project (granted licence EPL0659) (the Project) located in northern Malawi.

Keep reading...Show less
Ionic Rare Earths

Mining License Provisionally Granted at Makuutu Heavy Rare Earths Project by Ugandan DGSM

The Board of Ionic Rare Earths Limited (“IonicRE” or “the Company”) (ASX: IXR) is pleased to announce that on the 28th of December 2023, the Ugandan Directorate of Geological Survey and Mines (DGSM), have provisionally granted the Stage 1 Large scale Mining Licence (LML00334) over Retention Licence (RL) 1693 for the Makuutu Heavy Rare Earths Project.

Keep reading...Show less
DY6 Metals

High Grade HREE & Nb Results from Diamond Drilling at Machinga

DY6 Metals Ltd (ASX: DY6, “DY6” or “Company”), a strategic metals explorer targeting Heavy Rare Earths (HREE) and critical metals in southern Malawi, is pleased to announce the assay results from the 8-diamond drill (DD) holes (totalling 900m) at its flagship Machinga Project in southern Malawi.

Keep reading...Show less
Eclipse Metals
Sign up to get your FREE

Eclipse Metals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

White Cliff Minerals Limited (ASX: WCN) – Trading Halt

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - NBM

XReality Group: Focused on XR Products for Entertainment and Enterprise Markets

ARway.ai Seeing Apple Vision Pro Launch Stoking Demand As It Signs Multiple New Contracts For its Augmented Reality Navigation Platform

Related News

Lithium Investing

White Cliff Minerals Limited (ASX: WCN) – Trading Halt

Energy Investing

Skyharbour to Carry Out Winter Diamond Drilling Program Totalling Combined 8,000 Metres at its Russell Lake and Moore Uranium Projects, Saskatchewan

Battery Metals Investing

Beyond Lithium Enters Property Sale Agreement with Patriot Lithium for Borland Claims

Base Metals Investing

Grid Battery Metals Announces the Fourth Phase of the Nickel Exploration Program in British Columbia

Battery Metals Investing

Argentina Lithium Announces Commencement of Trading on OTCQX Market and New Symbol

Energy Investing

FORTUNE BAY ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF THE SPRUCE URANIUM PROJECT IN NORTHERN SASKATCHEWAN

Battery Metals Investing

OTC Markets Group Welcomes Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp to OTCQX

×