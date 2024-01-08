Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Graphite Market Forecast: Top Trends That Will Affect Graphite in 2024

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar?

Top 5 Copper Stocks on the TSX in 2023

11 Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs

Silver Price Forecast: Top Trends That Will Affect Silver in 2024

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce?

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia

Chris Temple: Gold Takeoff Brewing, but Uranium's Setup Still the Best

Trending Press Releases

Oceana Opts Out of Monaro Lithium Project, James Bay

Lancaster Resources Announces Spin-Off Agreement with Subsidiary and Record Date

Nevada Organic Phosphate Adds Significantly to Murdock Property Size

PAM Signs Formal Documentation to Acquire 100% interest in ~1,200km2 Tama Atacama Lithium Brine Project

Amendments to Ukraine Transaction

MTM Critical Metals Limited (ASX: MTM) – Trading Halt

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Purpose Bitcoin ETF

BTCC:CA

Frontier Energy

FHE:AU

Albemarle Corporation

ALB

Getchell Gold

GTCH:CNX
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Graphite Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

2024 Crypto Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Gold
Battery Metals
Uranium
Graphite
Blockchain & Crypto
Drilling Programme Commences at Laguna Verde

Drilling Programme Commences at Laguna Verde

CleanTech Lithium PLC ("CleanTech Lithium" or "CTL" or the "Company") New Resource Drilling Programme Commences at Laguna Verde

CleanTech Lithium PLC (AIM:CTL, Frankfurt:T2N, OTCQX:CTLHF) commences new drilling programme at the Laguna Verde project and outlines planned activity.

Highlights:

  • Drill rig mobilisation and establishment of drillers camp and support services now completed with the drilling of the first of five planned wells, LV07 (see figure 1), having started on 4 January 2024
  • Drill programme to target upgrade of existing JORC resource and to convert resources into reserves
  • Generation of a reserve estimate of lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) is to be included in the Project's pre-feasibility study and ultimately the project´s production plan
  • CTL has engaged leading hydrogeology and resource estimation consultant Montgomery & Associates for the resource drill programme and JORC reserve report
  • The programme will include reinjection testing to further define the brine extraction and reinjection model, as the Company continues to be a leader in advancing a direct lithium extraction (DLE) based sustainable lithium production model in Chile.

Aldo Boitano, Chief Executive Officer, CleanTech Lithium said:"We are excited to start off the new year with another active drilling programme at our flagship project, Laguna Verde. The aim of this drilling programme is to upgrade the current JORC resource, converting resources into reserves. This provides a key input into the pre-feasibility study and will inform the environmental impact assessment, all of which will support CTL's conversations with potential strategic partners.

We are working with a leading international consultant, Montgomery & Associates, to deliver the resource drill programme which will include reinjection testing. The reinjection of spent brine is key to minimizing aquifer depletion. Furthermore, we are expecting results from our DLE test work and first eluate production from our pilot plant in the coming weeks. We are looking forward to a busy and highly productive 2024."

Figure 1: LV07 drill rig in place with work tent - early January 2024

Resource Drill Programme

At Laguna Verde a resource drill programme is planned to convert existing Measured and Indicated resources of 1.1 million tonnes LCE into Reserves. The existing JORC compliant total resource estimate of 1.8 million tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) is based on six wells completed in 2022 and 2023. A further five wells are planned to be completed in the first half of 2024, as shown in figure 2, which will contribute to a new JORC compliant reserve report targeted for completion in July 2024. The Company has engaged Montgomery & Associates, a leading hydrogeological consultant, for the 2024 programme.

Figure 2: Drill Plan Map Showing Previous and Planned Well Locations

The drill programme will comprise four diamond drill holes and one wide diameter reverse circulation well (LV09) which will be used for planned extraction and reinjection tests. The data generated from this testing will be used in the key hydrogeological models for the project, being the water balance model for the basin and the groundwater flow model, that are used in reserve estimation, feasibility studies, the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA), and ultimately the project's plan for production.

The drilling contractor has mobilised equipment, installed the drillers camp and completed access roads for the planned new wells.

Figure 3: Mobilisation of Equipment and Drillers Camp - late December 2023

Drilling of the first planned well, LV07, started on 4 January. LV07 will be targeting a depth of up to 700m based on the results of the gravity survey in 2023, which is the deepest target depth drilled at the project to date. Two drill rigs will be used to accelerate the programme. Results from the drilling and hydrogeological evaluations will be reported to the market on an ongoing basis during 1H 2024.

Direct Lithium Extraction Process Test-work Update

The Company is nearing completion of important DLE test work which will be reported to the market. Trials using the brine from the Company's projects have been ongoing, utilising CTL's lab-scale DLE carousel unit in Copiapó as well as at the facilities of the Company´s DLE process partners. These trials provide information on key operating parameters that will be applied as the Company ramps up the production of DLE eluate from its pilot plant, with first eluate production expected in the coming weeks.


Click here for the full Press Release

This article includes content from CleanTech Lithium, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

aim stockslithium stockslithium explorationaim:ctlLithium Investing
CTLHF
CleanTech Lithium
Sign up to get your FREE

CleanTech Lithium Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
CleanTech Lithium (OTCQB:CTLHF)

CleanTech Lithium


Keep reading...Show less
Harbor Access Global SMID Cap Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Harbor Access Global SMID Cap Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the presentations from the Harbor Access Global SMID Virtual Investor Conference, held November 16 th are now available for online viewing.

REGISTER NOW AT : https://bit.ly/47FNXON

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Harbor Access Global SMID Investor Conference Agenda Announced for November 16th, 2023

Harbor Access Global SMID Investor Conference Agenda Announced for November 16th, 2023

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the agenda for the Harbor Access Global SMID Virtual Investor Conference to be held on November 16 th 2023. Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend.

REGISTER NOW AT: https://bit.ly/47ksL0o

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CleanTech Lithium (OTCQB:CTLHF)

DTC Eligibility for OTCQX Trading in the U.S.

CleanTech Lithium PLC (AIM:CTL, Frankfurt:T2N, OTCQX:CTLHF), an exploration and development company advancing next-generation sustainable lithium projects in Chile for the EV transition, is pleased to announce the Company's ordinary shares in the United States are now eligible to be exchanged and settled through the Depository Trust Company ("DTC").
Keep reading...Show less
OTC Markets Group Welcomes CleanTech Lithium Plc. to OTCQX

OTC Markets Group Welcomes CleanTech Lithium Plc. to OTCQX

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced CleanTech Lithium Plc. (AIM: CTL; OTCQX: CTLHF), an exploration and development company, advancing the next-generation of sustainable lithium projects for the EV transition, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. CleanTech Lithium Plc. upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market.

CleanTech Lithium Plc. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "CTLHF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com .

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Battery & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Battery & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the presentations from Battery & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference held May 2 nd -4 th are now available for online viewing.

REGISTER NOW AT : https://bit.ly/3B1N9Fj

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Portofino and Lithium Chile Partner on Winning Bid for 8,445 Hectare Arizaro Lithium Project in Salta, Argentina

Portofino and Lithium Chile Partner on Winning Bid for 8,445 Hectare Arizaro Lithium Project in Salta, Argentina

Portofino Resources INC. (TSXV: POR) (OTCQB: PFFOF) (FSE: POTA) ("Portofino" or the "Company") and LITHIUM CHILE INC. (TSXV: LITH) (OTCQB: LTMCF) ("Lithium Chile") (where Portofino and Lithium Chile are jointly referred to as the "Companies" hereinafter) are pleased to announce a 50:50 net equity Partnership Agreement following a successful tender for an 8,445 hectare concession within the lithium-bearing Arizaro Salar in Argentina ("Arizaro Area IV").

The Companies had previously submitted separate offers in a public tender for five concession areas (Figure 1) in the province of Salta with Arizaro IV being the largest of the five concession areas.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
European Lithium Limited

European Lithium Limited (ASX: EUR) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of European Lithium Limited (‘EUR’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of EUR, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Wednesday, 10 January 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Keep reading...Show less
Chariot Logo

Black Mountain Drilling Update

Chariot Corporation Limited (“Chariot”, “CC9” or the “Company”) advises that drilling activities at the Black Mountain Project (“Black Mountain”) have been halted for the year-end holiday period. Chariot has completed six (6) diamond drill holes totalling 652 meters of HQ diamonddrill core. Drilling rates have been slower than planned due to harsh early winter conditions.
Keep reading...Show less
North Arrow Minerals (TSXV:NAR)

North Arrow Minerals


Keep reading...Show less
Oceana Lithium

New Lithium Target Zones Identified at Solonópole

Oceana Lithium Limited (ASX: OCN, “Oceana” or “the Company”) is pleased to report the final results from the phase one scout RC drilling campaign at its Solonópole Lithium Project in Ceará State, Brazil, which was successful in intercepting multiple thick pegmatites containing some anomalous Lithium and Tantalum grades at shallow depth.

Keep reading...Show less
Beyond Lithium (CSE:BY)

Beyond Lithium


Keep reading...Show less
CleanTech Lithium
Sign up to get your FREE

CleanTech Lithium Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Real Matters to Hold Virtual Annual General Meeting on February 8, 2024

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Update on Syracuse Helium/Natural Gas Project

Tech Investing

Klimat X Announces Receipt of Third Disbursement of Financing for Sierra Leone Rewilding Project

Potash Investing

Sage Potash Secures Permit Approvals for Exploration Program at Sage Plain Potash Project

Gold Investing

5 Top Weekly TSXV Stocks: Goldbank Mining Registers 77 Percent Gain

Gold Investing

Sale of Labyrinth Gold Project, Canada

Resource Investing

Altiplano Closes Private Placement

×