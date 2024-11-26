Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Cleantech Lithium

Result of AGM, Share Consolidation and TVR

CleanTech Lithium PLC (AIM:CTL), an exploration and development company advancing next-generation sustainable lithium projects in Chile for the EV transition, is pleased to announce that at the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") held earlier today all resolutions were duly passed.

Share Consolidation

As a result of Resolution 9 having been passed at the AGM, shareholders have approved the share consolidation and every two existing ordinary shares of £0.01 each ("Existing Ordinary Shares") will be consolidated into one new ordinary share of £0.02 (the "New Ordinary Shares") (the "Share Consolidation"). As at the Record Date, being 6.00 p.m. on 26 November 2024, the 167,889,592 Existing Ordinary Shares will be consolidated into 83,944,796 New Ordinary Shares.

Application has been made to the London Stock Exchange for 83,944,796 New Ordinary Shares to be admitted to trading on AIM. It is expected that trading in the New Ordinary Shares will commence at 8:00 am tomorrow that is on Wednesday 27 November 2024 under new ISIN JE00BTJ01443 and SEDOL BTJ0144. CREST accounts will be updated on 27 November 2024.

Total Voting Rights

Following the Share Consolidation, the Company's total issued share capital will comprise 83,944,796 New Ordinary Shares of £0.02 each with voting rights. The Company does not hold any shares in treasury. As such, the total number of voting rights in the Company following the Share Consolidation will be 83,944,796.

Capitalised terms used in this announcement and not separately defined shall have the meaning given to them in the circular which contains the AGM Noticehttps://ctlithium.com/investors/circulars-documents/

For further information please visit https://ctlithium.com/

For further information contact:


CleanTech Lithium PLC


Steve Kesler/Gordon Stein/Nick Baxter

Jersey office: +44 (0) 1534 668 321

Chile office: +562-32239222


Or via Celicourt

Celicourt Communications

Felicity Winkles/Philip Dennis/Ali AlQahtani

+44 (0) 20 7770 6424

cleantech@celicourt.uk

Beaumont Cornish Limited (Nominated Adviser)

Roland Cornish/Asia Szusciak

+44 (0) 20 7628 3396

Fox-Davies Capital Limited (Joint Broker)

Daniel Fox-Davies

+44 (0) 20 3884 8450

daniel@fox-davies.com

Canaccord Genuity (Joint Broker)

James Asensio

+44 (0) 20 7523 4680

Beaumont Cornish Limited ("Beaumont Cornish") is the Company's Nominated Adviser and is authorised and regulated by the FCA. Beaumont Cornish's responsibilities as the Company's Nominated Adviser, including a responsibility to advise and guide the Company on its responsibilities under the AIM Rules for Companies and AIM Rules for Nominated Advisers, are owed solely to the London Stock Exchange. Beaumont Cornish is not acting for and will not be responsible to any other persons for providing protections afforded to customers of Beaumont Cornish nor for advising them in relation to the proposed arrangements described in this announcement or any matter referred to in it.

Notes

CleanTech Lithium (AIM:CTL) is an exploration and development company advancing lithium projects in Chile for the clean energy transition. Committed to net-zero, CleanTech Lithium's mission is to become a new supplier of battery grade lithium using Direct Lithium Extraction technology powered by renewable energy.

CleanTech Lithium has two key lithium projects in Chile, Laguna Verde and Viento Andino, and exploration stage projects in Llamara and Arenas Blancas (Salar de Atacama), located in the lithium triangle, a leading centre for battery grade lithium production. The two most advanced projects: Laguna Verde and Viento Andino are situated within basins controlled by the Company, which affords significant potential development and operational advantages. All four projects have good access to existing infrastructure.

CleanTech Lithium is committed to utilising Direct Lithium Extraction with reinjection of spent brine resulting in no aquifer depletion. Direct Lithium Extraction is a transformative technology which removes lithium from brine with higher recoveries, short development lead times and no extensive evaporation pond construction.www.ctlithium.com


Source

Click here to connect with CleanTech Lithium PLC (AIM:CTL, OTCQX:CTLHF, Frankfurt:T2N), to receive an Investor Presentation

CleanTech Lithium

CleanTech Lithium


CleanTech Lithium PLC Announces Notice of AGM

CleanTech Lithium PLC Announces Notice of AGM

CleanTech Lithium PLC Notice of Annual General Meeting

CleanTech Lithium PLC (AIM:CTL)(Frankfurt:T2N)(OTCQX:CTLHF) ("CleanTech Lithium" or the "Company"), an exploration and development company advancing sustainable lithium projects in Chile, will hold its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") at the offices of the Company at de Carteret House, 7 Castle Street, St Helier JE2 3BT on 26 November 2024 at 11:00AM GMT

CleanTech Lithium PLC Announces Interim Results

CleanTech Lithium PLC Announces Interim Results

Interim Results for six-month period ending 30 June 2024

CleanTech Lithium PLC (AIM:CTL)(Frankfurt:T2N)(OTCQX:CTLHF), an exploration and development companyadvancing sustainable lithium projects in Chile for the clean energy transition, is pleased to announce its unaudited Interim Results for the six-month period ended 30 June 2024 ("1H 2024" or "the Period").

CleanTech Lithium PLC Announces CEOL Update

CleanTech Lithium PLC Announces CEOL Update

Chilean Government prioritises Laguna Verde for CEOL

CleanTech Lithium PLC (AIM:CTL)(Frankfurt:T2N)(OTCQX:CTLHF), an exploration and development company advancing lithium projects in Chile for the clean energy transition, reports an announcement by the Chilean Government on the Expressions of Interest ("RFIs") process under which the Company made submissions in June 2024. This is part of the process for the awarding of a Special Lithium Operating Contract ("CEOL") to enter production

CleanTech Lithium PLC Announces Community Support for Laguna Verde Project

CleanTech Lithium PLC Announces Community Support for Laguna Verde Project

Indigenous community leader publicly endorses Laguna Verde project at key mining seminar in Santiago, Chile

CleanTech Lithium PLC (AIM:CTL)(Frankfurt:T2N)(OTCQX:CTLHF), an exploration and development company advancing sustainable lithium projects in Chile, participated in the Centre for Copper and Mining Studies ("CESCO") seminar in Santiago, a prominent annual seminar for the mining sector in Chile, and received public support from the local indigenous community for its Laguna Verde project. Executive Chairman and Interim CEO, Steve Kesler, presented and reinforced the Company is ready to begin project construction by 2026 upon the granting of a Special Lithium Operating Contract ("CEOL") by the Chilean Government

CleanTech Lithium PLC Announces Transfer of Loan Notes at Regal Funds

CleanTech Lithium PLC Announces Transfer of Loan Notes at Regal Funds

CleanTech Lithium PLC (AIM:CTL)(Frankfurt:T2N)(OTCQX:CTLHF), an exploration and development company advancing sustainable lithium projects in Chile, announces the transfer of AUD Loan Notes (Loan Notes) from one Regal Funds1 associate to another Regal Funds associate

On 1 July 2024, the Company announced that Regal Tactical Credit Fund (RTCF), of which Regal Funds Management Pty Ltd (RFM) is a trustee, subscribed for A$3,000,000 of the Loan Notes. The Company has recently received a request by RFM to transfer the beneficial ownership of the Loan Notes and Warrants held by RTCF to Regal Emerging Companies Opportunities Fund Pty Ltd (RECOF), of which RFM is also a trustee, to which it has consented

