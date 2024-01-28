Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Many Peaks Minerals

Drilling Extends Gold Mineralisation at Mt Steadman and Yarrol Gold Projects

Many Peaks Minerals Limited (ASX:MPK) (Many Peaks or the Company) has received final assay results from its December quarter drilling campaign across both the Yarrol and Mt Steadman Gold projects located in central Queensland. The drilling campaign totalled 1,415m in 8 drill holes targeting extensions to mineralisation and testing several previously undrilled anomalies.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Drilling at Mt Steadman identifies significant extension to shallow gold mineralisation returning 8m @ 2.63gt gold from 8m depth;
  • Continued mapping and surface sampling on the recently identified N-21 target at Mt Steadman outlines an intrusive breccia target associated with recent extensions to surface gold anomalism;
  • Diamond drilling confirms additional gold targets associated with geophysical anomalies on margins of 4km long mineralised diorite body at Yarrol Gold Project;
  • Mr. Ben Phillips has been appointed as a Non-Executive Director, effective 1 February 2024
Mt Steadman Gold Project (Mt Steadman) RC drilling results include an intercept of 8m @ 2.63g/t gold from 8m drill depth (Refer to Figure 1 and Appendix A). This is a significant extension to the footprint of gold mineralisation, intersecting the targeted gold corridor at the Fitzroy prospect more than 120m south from a 300m zone of outcropping mineralisation confirmed in historical drilling with intercepts including 22m @ 1.21g/t gold from surface, 25m @ 1.02g/t gold from surface, and 19m @ 1.25g/t gold (Refer to ASX Announcement dated 2 May 2023). The recent results highlight higher tenor gold grades at the Fitzroy prospect within a corridor of gold mineralisation that remains open in all directions within a more than 3km long surface gold anomaly expanded in recent work at Mt Steadman (refer to ASX Announcement dated 23 August 2023).

The Yarrol Gold Project (Yarrol) drilling included initial drill tests on two targets generated from reprocessing and inversion modelling of aerial magnetic data and historical IP [induced polarisation] ground geophysics. Drilling has successfully identified new zones of mineralisation and alteration at both targets located approximately 1.6km apart along the eastern margin of the 4km long intrusion related gold system at Yarrol.

The geophysical target referred to as the True Blue prospect at Yarrol is located one kilometre south of the recently reported 40.8m @ 2.80g/t gold from drill hole YA187 (Refer to ASX Announcement dated 29 August 2023). Drill Hole YAD189 successfully intersected gold mineralisation in the same diorite intrusion hosting gold at YA187 and returned 16m @ 0.75g/t gold associated with sheeted quartz veining from 42m drill depth, highlighting a new zone of gold mineralisation for follow-up work at Yarrol.

In addition to the success at True Blue, the Company drilled a similar style of geophysical target located 600m south of the recently reported 11.15m @ 1.15 g/t gold from 32.25m depth in drill hole YA188. Drill hole YAD194 intersected narrow zones of sulphide mineralisation (pyrite and chalcopyrite) associated with visible gold (Refer to Figure 3) hosted in sediments immediately downhole of the sheared diorite contact zone highlighting a structural corridor for follow-up work at Yarrol.

Many Peaks’ Executive Chairman, Travis Schwertfeger commented: “The success in the initial drillholes at the Mt Steadman and Yarrol projects is extremely encouraging. Preliminary work focused on assessing the potential for resource growth at each of these historical mine areas that have seen limited modern exploration activity, clearly outline the potential for increasing volume of mineralisation with further exploration activity.”


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Many Peaks Gold, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here

asx stocksresource stockslithium explorationcopper explorationrare earth explorationasx:mpkResource Investing
MPK:AU
Many Peaks Minerals
Odessa Minerals

Uranium At Odessa’s Lyndon Project - Gascoyne Region, Western Australia

Odessa Minerals Limited (ASX:ODE) (“Odessa” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has recently completed a first pass review for the excellent uranium potential on its Lyndon Project, located approximately 200km south of Onslow and 200km northeast of Carnarvon in Western Australia.

Keep reading...Show less
Augustus Minerals

Copper-Silver-Molybdenum Intersected in Drill Program at Ti-Tree

Augustus Minerals (ASX: AUG; “Augustus” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce promising results from its maiden drill program at its Ti-Tree Project in the Gascoyne Region of Western Australia.

Keep reading...Show less
Firebird Metals

Battery Grade Manganese Sulphate Pilot Plant Operational

Advanced Manganese developer Firebird Metals Limited (ASX: FRB, “Firebird” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce completion of fit-out of the Chinese-based Research and Development Centre (“R&D Centre”) and commencement of Pilot Plant operations, ahead of schedule and under budget.

Keep reading...Show less
Star Minerals

Quarterly Activities Report for the Period Ending 31 December 2023

Star Minerals Limited (ASX: SMS, “the Company” or “Star Minerals”) is pleased to provide its Quarterly Activities Report for the period ended 31 December 2023.

Keep reading...Show less
Warriedar Resources

Quarterly Activities Report for the Period Ended 31 December 2023

Warriedar Resources Limited (ASX: WA8) (Warriedar or the Company) is pleased to report on its activities for the quarter ended 31 December 2023.

Keep reading...Show less
Odessa Minerals

Quarterly Report – Activities for Quarter Ended 31 December 2023

Odessa Minerals Limited (ASX:ODE) (“Odessa” or the “Company”) is pleased to report on its activities for the quarter ending 31 December 2023 (the “Quarter”).

Keep reading...Show less
Many Peaks Minerals
Uranium At Odessa’s Lyndon Project - Gascoyne Region, Western Australia

Copper-Silver-Molybdenum Intersected in Drill Program at Ti-Tree

Battery Grade Manganese Sulphate Pilot Plant Operational

Nextech3D.ai Announces Termination of The Sale of Its 3D Modeling Business

