Cleantech Lithium (AIM:CTL)

CTL Awarded Green Achievement Grand Prix Award

CleanTech Lithium PLC (AIM:CTL, Frankfurt:T2N, OTCQX:CTLHF), an exploration and development company advancing sustainable lithium projects in Chile for the clean energy transition, has been awarded the 'Green Achievement Grand Prix Award' at Huawei's - 'Green & Smart Mining: the Future is Here!' Green Achievement Awards 2023, Chile. The awards, held on 12 December in Santiago, celebrated achievements advancing a greener and more sustainable future for the Chilean mining industry.

The Green Achievement Grand Prix award recognises CTL's integrated and comprehensive approach to Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) practices, prioritising environmental stewardship, community engagement, and the responsible use of resources.

A couple of women standing in front of a sign Description automatically generated

Image 1: Sabine Macaya, Operations Manager at CTL and Marcela Sepúlveda, Community Relations Manager at CTL accept the Green Achievement Grand Prix Award

Marcela Sepúlveda, Community Relations Manager of CleanTech Lithium, said, "We are honoured to win this award which recognises CTL's commitment to producing battery-grade lithium in Chile with a uniquely sustainable ESG approach embedded throughout our business. We believe lithium production should be as green as the electromobility solution it is intended to enable.

"Our approach is aligned with Chile's National Lithium Strategy, from sustainable extraction utilising Direct Lithium Extraction technology to putting the rights of communities at the heart of our decision-making. We recently announced our alliance with the Colla territorial communities for the first co-created mining model for lithium extraction in Chile and we look forward to maintaining this momentum into 2024."

Attendees of the awards ceremony included representatives from Chile's government agencies and industry peers including Enami, Sernageomin, and Wealth Minerals. Winners of other categories included Anglo American and Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (SQM).


Click here for the full Press Release

This article includes content from CleanTech Lithium, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

