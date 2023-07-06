PAN GLOBAL REPORTS NEAR-SURFACE COPPER-TIN MINERALIZATION AT ROMANA WEST IN THE ESCACENA PROJECT, SPAIN

Cronos Group Inc. confirms receipt of unsolicited indications of interest

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) (TSX: CRON) ("Cronos" or the "Company") today confirmed that it has received a number of unsolicited indications of interest from third parties, each regarding a potential transaction involving Cronos and the third party. Cronos is in the initial stages of reviewing these indications of interest, and there can be no assurance that any agreement or transaction will result therefrom. Cronos does not intend to make any further announcements regarding this matter unless and until required to do so by applicable law.

About Cronos
Cronos is an innovative global cannabinoid company committed to building disruptive intellectual property by advancing cannabis research, technology and product development. With a passion to responsibly elevate the consumer experience, Cronos is building an iconic brand portfolio. Cronos' diverse international brand portfolio includes Spinach ® , PEACE NATURALS ® and Lord Jones ® . For more information about Cronos and its brands, please visit: thecronosgroup.com.

Forward-looking Statements
This press release may contain information that may constitute "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws and court decisions (collectively, "Forward-looking Statements"). All information contained herein that is not clearly historical in nature may constitute Forward-looking Statements. In some cases, Forward-looking Statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "intend", "potential", "estimate", "believe" or the negative of these terms, or other similar expressions intended to identify Forward-looking Statements. Some of the Forward-looking Statements contained in this press release include statements about Cronos' intention to build an international iconic brand portfolio and develop disruptive intellectual property. Forward-looking Statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive risks, financial results, results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by those Forward-looking Statements and the Forward-looking Statements are not guarantees of future performance. A discussion of some of the material risks applicable to the Company can be found in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, which have been filed on SEDAR and EDGAR and can be accessed at www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov/edgar, respectively. Any Forward-looking Statement included in this press release is made as of the date of this press release and, except as required by law, Cronos disclaims any obligation to update or revise any Forward-looking Statement. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on any Forward-looking Statement.

Cronos Contact
Shayne Laidlaw
Tel: (416) 504-0004
investor.relations@thecronosgroup.com


Cannabis Investing

Ongoing Growth in North America’s Cannabis Space

An article curated by Bazinga highlighted the cannabis market trends from last week. Even though last week was short, the cannabis sector was a busy. The article went on to highlight a number of the cannabis companies looking preparing for their IPOs, among other cannabis related news.

The article went on to highlight the Flowr Corporation as one of numerous companies looking to go public by the end of the year. Flowr’s management team is responsible for the creation and success of MedReleaf, an R&D focused company in the medical cannabis space. In preparation for its RTO in Canada, the company has raised $36 million in financing.

Keep reading...Show less

Trulieve Commemorates Maryland Recreational Launch with First Online Order

Celebration planned at Rockville dispensary

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States today announced it commemorated Maryland's recreational cannabis launch by registering its first online order that will be picked up at the Rockville location which opens at 8AM today.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
cannabis leaves with cresco labs and columbia care logos

Cannabis Weekly Round-Up: Cresco Labs/Columbia Care Deal in Doubt

A major cannabis deal involving two leading multi-state operators may be in peril.

Meanwhile, an American cannabis operator will break new ground next week when it begins trading on Canada's biggest exchange. Keep reading to find out more cannabis highlights from the past five days.

Keep reading...Show less

Trulieve Sparks Maryland Recreational Sales on July 1

Customer specials with local flair, swag, demonstrations, and clone sales planned in Rockville , Halethorpe and Lutherville

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States today announced customer specials planned in Halethorpe Lutherville and Rockville, MD with the company's signature quality cannabis clones available for limited sale at each location.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
cannabis leaves

Cannabis Market Update: Q2 2023 in Review

Cannabis companies continue to struggle with today's difficult market conditions, and for investors the long-term outlook for the industry is increasingly becoming a tough pill to swallow.

There’s no question that the cannabis industry is here to stay in one form or another, with a wide variety of products available and laws changing across the world. But so far 2023 has been grim for those involved in the space — particularly in Canada.

Here the Investing News Network provides a recap of key highlights for the cannabis sector in the second quarter.

Keep reading...Show less

Trulieve Announces Opening of Medical Cannabis Dispensary in Newnan, GA

New dispensary expands patient access to medical cannabis in the state

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States today announced the grand opening of Trulieve's third medical cannabis dispensary in the state.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ECS Botanics Holdings Limited

ECS Botanics Secures Two Binding Offtake Agreements Worth At Least $11.9M To Supply Medicinal Cannabis Dried Flower

ECS Botanics Holdings Ltd (ASX: ECS) (“ECS” or the “Company”) is pleased to advise that it has entered into two binding offtake agreements worth at least $11.9m to supply medicinal cannabis dried flower over the next three years.

Keep reading...Show less

