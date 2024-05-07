Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold
Copper
Uranium
Oil and Gas
Artificial Intelligence
Biotech

Cronos Enters United Kingdom Cannabis Market

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) (TSX: CRON) ("Cronos" or the "Company") announced today that it is expanding its medical brand, PEACE NATURALS, into the United Kingdom market with its first shipment of cannabis flower to GROW ® Pharma, a leading distributor of prescribed medicinal cannabis products in the UK.

Cronos will provide high-quality premium cannabis products, which have become synonymous globally with the PEACE NATURALS® brand, to patients in the UK through this partnership. The Company's investments in R&D, tissue culture, and its cannabis genetics breeding program have enabled it to expand to Germany and Australia in the past year.

"Supplying the UK market, which we think has the potential to grow significantly this year, is another milestone for Cronos as we enter and expand within international markets," said Mike Gorenstein, Chairman, President, and CEO, Cronos. "We intend to establish PEACE NATURALS ® as a top brand in the UK, as we have done in Israel and Germany. We will continue to push forward on new market growth opportunities and expand our portfolio of borderless products while growing our European footprint."

Grow Pharma works with UK-based clinics as a wholesaler and pharmacy distributor as well as directly with patients by handling prescriptions and delivering products by mail. Their focus on quality of the supply chain, breadth of their portfolio and delivery of the best service to patients support their strong position as one of the market leaders.

"We're proud and excited to partner with Cronos and to further expand our offering to UK patients with high-quality medical cannabis products," said Pierre van Weperen, CEO, Grow Pharma. "As demand continues to increase and the expectations for high quality medical products are shifting upwards across the UK, we're pleased about this new partnership and to be able to supply PEACE NATURALS ® medical cannabis products to patients."

About Cronos Group Inc.
Cronos is an innovative global cannabinoid company committed to building disruptive intellectual property by advancing cannabis research, technology and product development. With a passion to responsibly elevate the consumer experience, Cronos is building an iconic brand portfolio. Cronos' diverse international brand portfolio includes Spinach ® , PEACE NATURALS ® and Lord Jones ® . For more information about Cronos and its brands, please visit: thecronosgroup.com.

Forward-looking Statements
This press release may contain information that may constitute "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws and court decisions (collectively, "Forward-looking Statements"). All information contained herein that is not clearly historical in nature may constitute Forward-looking Statements. In some cases, Forward-looking Statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "intend", "potential", "estimate", "believe" or the negative of these terms, or other similar expressions intended to identify Forward-looking Statements. Some of the Forward-looking Statements contained in this press release include statements about the Company's plans to supply cannabis for GROW ® Pharma, the Company's plans with respect to international market entrance and expansion, the Company's partnership with GROW ® Pharma and impact of such partnership on GROW ® Pharma products, market share and competitive positioning, anticipated growth in the UK market, growth of demand in the UK market, consumer expectations for medicinal cannabis products in the UK, the Company's intent to establish its PEACE NATURALS ® brand as a top brand for patients in the UK, and Cronos' intention to build an international iconic brand portfolio and develop disruptive intellectual property. Forward-looking Statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive risks, financial results, results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by those Forward-looking Statements and the Forward-looking Statements are not guarantees of future performance. A discussion of some of the material risks applicable to the Company can be found in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 , which has been filed on SEDAR and EDGAR and can be accessed at www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov/edgar , respectively. Any Forward-looking Statement included in this press release is made as of the date of this press release and, except as required by law, Cronos disclaims any obligation to update or revise any Forward-looking Statement. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on any Forward-looking Statement.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations Contact:
Shayne Laidlaw
Investor Relations
Tel: (416) 504-0004
investor.relations@thecronosgroup.com

Media Relations Contact:
Emily Whalen
Communications
Tel: (416) 504-0004
media.relations@thecronosgroup.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Cannabis Investing

Ongoing Growth in North America’s Cannabis Space

An article curated by Bazinga highlighted the cannabis market trends from last week. Even though last week was short, the cannabis sector was a busy. The article went on to highlight a number of the cannabis companies looking preparing for their IPOs, among other cannabis related news.

The article went on to highlight the Flowr Corporation as one of numerous companies looking to go public by the end of the year. Flowr’s management team is responsible for the creation and success of MedReleaf, an R&D focused company in the medical cannabis space. In preparation for its RTO in Canada, the company has raised $36 million in financing.

Keep reading...Show less

Trulieve Announces May 2024 Event Participation

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL ) (OTCQX: TCNNF ) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the U.S., today announced planned event participation in May.

Trulieve logo (PRNewsfoto/Trulieve Cannabis Corp.)

  • 19 th Annual Needham Technology, Media, & Consumer Conference, May 16, 2024 : Christine Hersey , VP of Investor Relations, will participate in virtual meetings on May 16 .

  • Canaccord Genuity 8th Annual Global Cannabis Conference, May 23, 2024 : Founder and CEO Kim Rivers will participate in a fireside chat and investor meetings.

Information about our events, links to events where available, and slide presentations can be found at: https://investors.trulieve.com/events

About Trulieve
Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S., with leading market positions in Arizona , Florida , and Pennsylvania . Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF. For more information, please visit Trulieve.com.

Facebook: @Trulieve
Instagram: @Trulieve _
X: @Trulieve

Investor Contact
Christine Hersey , Vice President of Investor Relations
+1 (424) 202-0210
Christine.Hersey@Trulieve.com

Media Contact
Phil Buck , APR, Corporate Communications Manager
+1 (406) 370-6226
Philip.Buck@Trulieve.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trulieve-announces-may-2024-event-participation-302137377.html

SOURCE Trulieve Cannabis Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2024/07/c6835.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Map of Australia with pins sticking out.

Australia Cannabis Investing: What You Need to Know (Updated 2024)

Since the legalisation of medical cannabis in 2016, Australia has been steadily developing its marijuana industry — and it’s been attracting attention from international players and investors.

With a quickly growing population of over 27 million people and a robust agricultural industry, the country could be positioned to mould itself into a major force in the international cannabis space.

Here the Investing News Network takes a look at how the cannabis industry in Australia has been shaping up since legalisation. Read on to see what you need to know about investing in cannabis down under.

Keep reading...Show less
Cannabis leaf in front of US and Canada flags.

Cannabis Round-Up: DEA Proposes Rescheduling, Canada Ignores Company Tax Concerns

April was a game-changer for the cannabis industry.

After deliberating for almost five months, the Drug Enforcement Administration moved to reschedule cannabis as lawmakers worked to combine the SAFER Banking Act with newly introduced stablecoin legislation.

Meanwhile, controversy struck as legal cannabis was seized in New Mexico, Canada's Federal Budget 2024 was released with no mention of reform to high excise tax rates, and the saga of a once high-end cannabis dispensary finally ended in bankruptcy.

Keep reading...Show less

Goodness Growth Holdings Announces Filing of Application for Summary Determination in Litigation with Verano

Filing reflects Company's belief that Verano's defense against claims of unlawful conduct is without merit –

– Legal filing represents a documentary record and corresponding damages analysis –

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Court gavel in front of national flag of the USA having shadows of cannabis on wooden table.

DEA Submits Proposal to Reschedule Cannabis, Stocks Rally

The Associated Press reported Tuesday (April 30) that the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) was on the cusp of rescheduling cannabis from a Schedule I substance, the same category as heroin and methamphetamines, to Schedule III.

The Department of Health and Human Services suggested cannabis be reclassified on August 29, 2023, and the DEA has been deliberating on the decision for months, urged by lawmakers to heed the recommendation.

According to the report, Attorney General Merrick Garland was scheduled to submit the proposal to the White House Office of Management and Budget on Tuesday afternoon. President Biden has been vocal about his stance on this issue and has urged the Attorney General to expedite the process, suggesting his readiness to move forward once the proposal reaches his desk.

Keep reading...Show less

Goodness Growth Provides CREAM & Fire Updates

Josh Rosen to shed Interim title and become Chief Executive Officer; Company provides other key personnel updates –

– Company receives a short-term extension of the maturity date on its credit facility –

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

×