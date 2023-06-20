Heritage Mining Announces Closing of the Second Tranche of its Non-Brokered Private Placement of Units and Flow-Through Units

Lithium Investing News

Critical Elements Lithium Intercepts 1.04% LiO Over 33.85 Meters in Drilling at Lemare

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation (TSXV:CRE)(OTCQX:CRECF)(FSE:F12) ("Critical Elements" or the "Corporation") is pleased to report results from the winter drill program completed on the Lemare Project in the James Bay region, Eeyou Istchee, Québec. During winter 2023, the Corporation completed a 5,554-meter drill program, encompassing thirty-one drillholes to test the known lithium bearing zone on the East-West extension, as well at depth. The best intercepts are presented in Table 1 and Figure 2

Selected drill intersection highlights include:

  • LE-23-32: 1.04% Li2O and 67.91 ppm Ta2O5 over 33.85 m, including
    • 1.42% Li2O and 74.24 ppm Ta2O5 over 18.8 m
  • LE-23-33: 0.88% Li2O and 113.92 ppm Ta2O5 over 12.90 m
  • LE-23-35: 1.63% Li2O and 104.30 ppm Ta2O5 over 5.25 m
  • LE-23-44: 1.51% Li2O and 54.15 ppm Ta2O5 over 4.95 m
  • LE-23-48: 0.89% Li2O and 48.89 ppm Ta2O5 over 7.10 m
  • LE-23-49: 0.97% Li2O and 64.43 ppm Ta2O5 over 8.85 m, including
    • 1.59% Li2O and 61.34 ppm Ta2O5 over 2.40 m.

Critical Elements controls one of the largest hard rock lithium exploration land positions in North America, totalling 1,050 square kilometres specifically assembled for their geological setting and proximity to roads and Québec's 100% renewable energy grid. For example, its land position includes the Corporation's advanced Rose lithium-tantalum project ("Rose") and covers the extrapolated northeast and southwest structural extensions of the Nemaska Belt, which hosts the Whabouchi mine being developed by Nemaska Lithium.

Critical Elements has outlined its exploration plans in several news releases, most recently on February 1, May 16, and May 31. In addition to demonstrating the value inherent in the Corporation's exploration land package, there are three goals:

  1. Extend the life of the primary Rose project;
  2. Advance the Lemare project toward an initial resource estimate and technical studies if warranted; and
  3. Demonstrate the potential of new targets highlighted via machine learning, or artificial intelligence.

Table 1: Lemare project - Summary of the significant lithium results from the winter drilling program

Hole #

UTM NAD 83 ZN18

Length

Azimuth

Dip

Number

From

To

Interval*

Li2O

T a2O5

Easting

Northing

(m)

(°)

(°)

of samples

(m)

(m)

(m)

(%)

(ppm)

LE-23-32

471182

5734263

150.00

155

-70

32

25.10

58.95

33.85

1.04

67.91

including

30.30

58.15

27.85

1.23

70.99

including

30.30

49.10

18.80

1.42

74.24

LE-23-33

471143

5734249

150.00

160

-70

56

41.40

54.30

12.90

0.88

113.92

including

50.60

53.80

3.20

1.65

186.93

56.10

60.15

4.05

0.18

135.91

75.70

77.20

1.50

0.56

71.43

89.95

90.45

0.50

0.43

48.60

91.95

93.20

1.25

0.21

192.32

102.05

102.55

0.50

0.14

100.86

106.00

106.70

0.70

0.14

129.44

139.10

139.60

0.50

0.11

131.88

LE-23-34

471103

5734237

150

155

-60

64

46.00

60.15

14.15

1.12

78.80

including

48.25

52.25

4.00

1.99

63.53

68.00

69.50

1.50

0.39

727.78

69.80

70.35

0.55

1.97

4249.43

77.50

79.00

1.50

0.85

159.96

83.00

83.40

0.40

0.71

74.61

116.20

118.30

2.10

0.23

74.58

LE-23-35

471063

5734209

150

155

-70

54

70.10

71.85

1.75

1.09

38.70

91.00

92.20

1.20

0.46

192.32

93.65

98.90

5.25

1.63

104.30

LE-23-36

470993

5734175

253

155

-50

122

63.40

67.95

4.55

0.44

138.38

85.50

86.05

0.55

0.27

111.85

103.85

104.70

0.85

0.12

120.89

214.15

219.80

5.65

0.16

66.00

LE-23-37

470972

5734101

222

155

-50

88

2.10

2.65

0.55

0.10

337.02

35.30

35.85

0.55

0.12

307.72

53.10

56.40

3.30

0.83

141.66

144.9

149.50

4.60

0.11

83.60

LE-23-38

470923

5734095

286

155

-60

139

89.00

90.40

1.40

0.18

250.33

102.75

103.05

0.30

0.14

145.31

LE-23-39

470937

5733931

186

155

-50

68

No significant value

LE-23-40

470942

5733934

147

335

-50

33

81.45

81.90

0.45

0.11

119.42

LE-23-41

471062

5734018

150

155

-50

60

No significant value

LE-23-42

471490

5734606

300

155

-50

64

No significant value

LE-23-43

471412

5734532

276

155

-50

110

173.95

175.20

1.25

0.13

42.13

LE-23-44A

471344

5734464

18

155

-50

0

Abandoned hole

LE-23-44

471344

5734464

282

155

-50

72

113.50

136.25

22.75

0.44

87.41

including

130.50

135.45

4.95

1.51

54.15

LE-23-45

471344

5734464

234

155

-65

57

No significant value

LE-23-46

471339

5734460

207

200

-50

51

No significant value

LE-23-47

471263

5734428

201

155

-50

16

No significant value

LE-23-48

471177

5734368

225

155

-50

47

144.80

147.00

2.20

0.23

133.66

161.00

165.50

4.50

0.47

68.02

172.10

179.20

7.10

0.89

48.89

186.90

188.00

1.10

0.11

172.79

LE-23-49

471129

5734342

203.2

155

-50

51

181.75

190.60

8.85

0.97

64.43

including

181.75

184.15

2.40

1.59

61.34

including

187.50

190.60

3.10

1.13

79.87

LE-23-50A

471085

5734320

30

155

-55

0

Abandoned hole

LE-23-50

471085

5734320

213

155

-55

28

185.60

188.10

2.50

1.08

51.01

LE-23-51

470558

5733806

207

155

-50

45

No significant value

LE-23-52

470377

5733697

204

155

-50

124

No significant value

LE-23-53

471905

5734613

168

150

-50

41

37.20

45.00

7.80

0.13

35.24

77.20

88.35

11.15

0.12

37.47

LE-23-54

471947

5734638

165

155

-50

34

38.15

42.80

4.65

0.10

51.95

49.10

57.40

8.30

0.11

28.51

LE-23-55

472144

5734688

171

150

-50

9

No significant value

LE-23-56

472144

5734688

84

330

-45

47

No significant value

LE-23-57

472200

5734777

105

155

-50

28

No significant value

LE-23-58

472200

5734777

102

330

-45

78

No significant value

LE-23-59

472305

5734821

135

330

-50

75

No significant value

LE-23-60

472305

5734821

180

330

-63

123

No significant value

*Length along drill core. The Corporation does not have enough information at this stage to estimate the true width.

Figure 1: Location of the Lemare spodumene project in the James Bay region in Québec

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation, Tuesday, June 20, 2023, Press release picture

Figure 2: Drill results from the Lemare Property

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation, Tuesday, June 20, 2023, Press release picture

The winter 2023 drilling program on the Lemare spodumene project confirmed the 400-metre extension to the southwest and the 500-metre extension to the northeast of the main known spodumene-bearing pegmatite with variable width and spodumene content. At least two different types of sub-parallel pegmatites were intersected by the drilling. The main spodumene-bearing pegmatite features coarse quartz-feldspar-muscovite, while the second pegmatite is aphanitic quartzo-feldspathic, is generally lower grade, and is only sporadically mineralized. The main spodumene-bearing pegmatite is controlled by a northeast-southwest structure that is recut by at least two north-south oriented faults. The information collected during the winter drilling program will be useful to better define the 3D model and better understand the pinch-and-swell character of the pegmatites at Lemare. The confirmed spodumene-prospective pegmatite strike length at Lemare now exceeds 2.2 kilometres. However, based on Goldspot Discoveries' machine learning methodology and surface sampling results, the LCT pegmatite trend on the Lemare property has been estimated to extend for over 5 kilometres.

Critical Elements intends to pursue further work on Lemare over the summer with surface mapping and a sampling program followed by incremental drilling. Lemare is well-situated within 3 kilometres of road access and is an excellent candidate for initial technical studies. At the moment, the Corporation has temporarily suspended exploration activities on the Nemaska Belt projects in the Eeyou Istchee-James Bay region of Québec in accordance with a directive from the Ministère des Ressources Naturelles et des Forêts, which has banned forest access on Crown land and closed roads to help combat forest fires across the province.

Quality assurance/quality control

Quality assurance and quality control procedures have been implemented to ensure best practices in sampling and analysis of the core samples. The drill core was logged and then split, with one-half sent for assay and the other retained in the core box as a witness sample. Duplicates, standards and blanks were regularly inserted into the sample stream. The core samples were delivered, in secure tagged bags, directly to the ALS Minerals laboratory facility in Val-d'Or, Quebec. The samples are weighed and identified prior to sample preparation. The samples are crushed to 70% minus 2 mm, then separated and pulverized to 85% passing 75 μm. All samples are analyzed using sodium peroxide fusion ME-MS-89L, with full analysis for 52 elements. Value over 25,000 ppm Li were re-assays using Li-ICP-82b and value over 2,500 ppm Ta2O5 were re-assays using Ta-XRF10.

Qualified persons

Paul Bonneville, Eng, is the qualified persons that have reviewed and approved the technical contents of this news release on behalf of the Corporation.

About Critical Elements Lithium Corporation

Critical Elements aspires to become a large, responsible supplier of lithium to the flourishing electric vehicle and energy storage system industries. To this end, Critical Elements is advancing the wholly owned, high purity Rose lithium project in Québec, the Corporation's first lithium project to be advanced within a land portfolio of over 1,050 square kilometers. On June 13th, 2022, the Corporation announced results of a feasibility study on Rose for the production of spodumene concentrate. The after-tax internal rate of return for the Project is estimated at 82.4%, with an estimated after-tax net present value of US$1.9 B at an 8% discount rate. In the Corporation's view, Québec is strategically well-positioned for US and EU markets and boasts good infrastructure including a low-cost, low-carbon power grid featuring 94% hydroelectricity. The project has received approval from the Federal Minister of Environment and Climate Change on the recommendation of the Joint Assessment Committee, comprised of representatives from the Impact Assessment Agency of Canada and the Cree Nation Government and also received the Certificate of Authorization pursuant to section 164 of Québec's Environment Quality Act from the Québec Minister of the Environment, the Fight against Climate Change, Wildlife and Parks.

For further information, please contact:

Patrick Laperrière
Director of Investor Relations and Corporate Development
514-817-1119
plaperriere@cecorp.ca
www.cecorp.ca

Jean-Sébastien Lavallée, P. Géo.
Chief Executive Officer
819-354-5146
jslavallee@cecorp.ca
www.cecorp.ca

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is described in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary statement concerning forward-looking statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian Securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "scheduled", "anticipates", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "scheduled", "targeted", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking information contained herein include, without limitation, statements relating to the results and completion of the 2023 exploration program, the permitting process, the results and outcome of the Front-End Engineering Design Study, eligibility of equipment required for the Rose Project to the 30% investment tax credit (ITC) announced by the Federal government in its last budget, as well as the outcome of the formal process launched by the Corporation in connection with the Project financing. Forward-looking information is based on assumptions management believes to be reasonable at the time such statements are made. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Although Critical Elements has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from expected results described in forward-looking information include, but are not limited to: final and complete results of the Corporation's 2023 exploration program, the final outcome of the permitting process and the Corporation's ability to meet all conditions imposed thereunder, the final results of the Front-End Engineering Design Study and its effects on the development of the Rose Project, the formal process launched in connection with the Project financing not producing the anticipated and expected results, the criteria for eligibility to the 30% investment tax credit (ITC) announced in the last federal budget not being those expected, as well as those risk factors set out in the Corporation's Management Discussion and Analysis for its most recent quarter ended February 28, 2023 and other disclosure documents available under the Corporation's SEDAR profile. Forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this news release and Critical Elements disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE:Critical Elements Lithium Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/762280/Critical-Elements-Lithium-Intercepts-104-Li2O-Over-3385-Meters-in-Drilling-at-Lemare

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation (TSXV:CRE)

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation


Critical Elements Lithium Corporation (TSXV:CRE)(OTCQX:CRECF)(FSE: F12) ("Critical Elements" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce it has ranked in the top 10 performing mining stocks in the 2023 TSX Venture 50™, which is comprised of the top 50 from over 1,713 companies on the TSX Venture Exchange

"it's a great honor to be included in the Venture 50 ranking. It's a great testament to the progress being made over the year on the Rose Lithium-Tantalum project as it accelerates toward a Final Investment Decision" says CEO, Jean-Sebastien Lavallée. "2023 should be an exciting year as we advance detailed engineering toward construction and continue an active drilling campaign on the Corporation's prospective 1,050 square kilometer exploration portfolio," he concluded.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation (TSXV:CRE)(OTCQX:CRECF)(FSE:F12) ("Critical Elements" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Michel Clément, P. Eng., PMP as Senior Project Control Director

Mr. Michel Clément, P.Eng., PMP brings to the Corporation a vast experience in project control and risk analysis acquired in Québec and internationally. Mr. Clément has more than 25 years of experience in engineering, construction, project management and control, as well as project risk analysis in the industrial and mining sectors. He has been involved in numerous projects, notably with Stornoway Diamonds, Rio Tinto Alcan, the Iron Ore Company of Canada, and Mason Graphite (Lac Guéret, Québec). He also held different engineering positions, including Project Leader, with Rolls-Royce. Mr. Clément holds a bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering from the Université de Sherbrooke and also holds the Project Management Professional certification from the Project Management Institute.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation (TSXV:CRE)(OTCQX:CRECF)(FSE:F12) ("Critical Elements" or the "Corporation")is announcing the grant of stock options and restricted share units ("RSUs") to management as part of a short and long-term incentive program as determined by the Board, and deferred share units ("DSUs") to the independent directors in accordance with the Corporation's Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan adopted at the last annual and special meeting of shareholders

The Board has approved the grant of an aggregate of 279,475 RSUs, 78,603 DSUs, and 504,332 stock options to the independent directors and management of the Corporation. The Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan's objective is to create an incentive compensation program that is aligned with the Corporation's long-term objectives.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation (TSXV:CRE)(OTCQX:CRECF)(FSE:F12) ("Critical Elements" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Hughes Périgny as Senior Project Manager

Mr. Hughes Périgny, P.Eng. brings to the Corporation a vast experience in engineering and construction acquired in Quebec and internationally. Mr. Périgny has over 29 years of experience in engineering, construction and project management in the industrial and mining sectors. He has participated in several industrial and mining projects with IAMGOLD (Boto project, Senegal), Mason Graphite (Lac Guéret, Quebec) as well as several projects with the Rio Tinto group (QMM Madagascar, QMP Metal Powders Suzhou, China and QMP, Sorel-Tracy). He also participated in the construction of the Renard mine with Stornoway from 2014 to 2019. He held the position of France & Asia Project Director for Loop Industries from 2021 to present. Mr. Périgny holds a Bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering from École Polytechnique de Montréal.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation (TSXV:CRE)(OTCQX:CRECF)(FSE:F12) ("Critical Elements" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce the appointments of Ms. Maysa Habelrih and Ms. Vanessa Laplante to its Board of Directors

Ms. Maysa Habelrih is a result-oriented executive and board director leveraging global experience and a track record of delivering operational excellence and transforming business objectives into bottom line growth within complex environments. She has expertise in international joint ventures management and board oversight with solid knowledge of environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) business practices. Over the past year, Maysa has been the CEO of Mouvement Québécois de la Qualité, a non-profit focused on increasing the competitiveness and productivity of Quebec organizations. From 1989 to 2019, she worked for Alcan, which company became Rio Tinto Aluminium in 2007. Maysa ending as General Manager / Vice-President Joint Ventures with full governance and fiscal accountability for nine joint venture operations globally, featuring $2 billion in revenues, $400 million in EBITDA and 1,900 direct and indirect employees. This included the oversight of the successful design and implementation of an $850 million mine expansion project in Guinea. Maysa holds Bachelor and Master degrees in Chemical Engineering from McGill University in Montréal, as well as an International Masters Program in Practicing Management (IMPM) which is offered in partnership by INSEAD, McGill University, and 3 others universities.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Alpha Lithium Corporation (NEO: ALLI) (OTC: APHLF) (German WKN: A3CUW1) (" Alpha " or the " Company ") announces that it will imminently file an independent technical report (the " Report ") prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 with respect to the Company's properties in the Salar del Hombre Muerto, located in Argentina. Hombre Muerto neighbors Alpha Lithium's Tolillar Salar, located less than 15 kilometres to the northwest. The Report was prepared by Dr. Mark King of Groundwater Insight Inc., an expert in lithium brine salars and, specifically, in the Salar del Hombre Muerto.

The Report follows the near-completion of the Company's detailed Vertical Electrical Sounding ("VES") survey on the properties, which has identified several extremely conductive sedimentary and halite facies compatible with brine-saturated horizons, at depths up to 500 meters. Alpha's extensive experience in Hombre Muerto, combined with the VES results and the exploration histories of the neighboring properties, make the Hombre Muerto project highly prospective.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Hertz Lithium Inc. (CSE: HZ) (OTC Pink: HZLIF) (FSE: QE2) (the "Company") a Company focused on lithium exploration and novel extraction technologies, is pleased to announce that it's submission of Form 211 to FINRA has cleared allowing United States investors to trade the common shares of the Company under the symbol "HZLIF" on the OTC PINK.

The Company further advises that it has submitted its application to up-list its common shares for trading on the OTCQB exchange operated by OTC Markets Group Inc. Designed for developing and entrepreneurial companies in the United States and abroad, companies must be current in their financial reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process, including meeting a minimum bid price and other financial conditions. With more compliance and quality standards, the OTCQB provides investors improved visibility to enhance trading decisions. The OTCQB is recognized by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission as an established public market providing public information for analysis and value of securities.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

ACME Lithium Inc. (CSE: ACME) (OTCQX: ACLHF) (the "Company", or "ACME") announced today that it has filed on SEDAR a National Instrument 43-101 technical report titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report Update on the Fish Lake Valley Lithium Claystone Property, Esmerelda County, Nevada USA" with an effective date of June 16, 2023 (the "Technical Report").

The FLV claim group encompass 207 lode mining claims totalling approximately 4139 acres, in Esmeralda County, Nevada and is directly west and contiguous to Ioneer Ltd.'s world class Rhyolite Ridge Lithium-Boron project area.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Avalon Advanced Materials Inc.)

As part of its strategic transformation to become a vertically integrated lithium producer, Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (TSX: AVL) and (OTCQB: AVLNF) ("Avalon" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the successful acquisition of an industrial site in Thunder Bay, Ontario (965 Strathcona Avenue) which has existing road, rail, deep-water port, and utilities services for its planned midstream lithium-hydroxide (LiOH) processing facility.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Hertz Lithium Inc. (CSE: HZ) (FSE: QE2) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has filed a preliminary short form base shelf prospectus (the "Shelf Prospectus") with the securities commissions in each of the provinces of Canada (except Quebec).

The filing of the Shelf Prospectus is intended to provide the Company with financing flexibility. Upon a final base shelf prospectus becoming effective, these filings, subject to securities regulatory requirements, will allow the Company to qualify the distribution of up to $15,000,000 of common shares, warrants, subscription receipts, or any combination thereof, from time to time over a 25-month period that the Shelf Prospectus remains effective. The specific terms of any future offering of securities (if any) will be set forth in a shelf prospectus supplement, which will be filed with the applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities in connection with any such offering.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Featuring Critical Metals Day on June 20, 2023

Brunswick Exploration (TSXV: BRW) is pleased to announce that it will be participating in THE Mining Investment Event of the North, June 19-21, 2023, ("THE Event") at the Fairmont Chateau Frontenac and Voltigeurs de Quebec Armoury in Quebec City, Canada.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

