Critical Elements Lithium Obtain Its Mining Lease for The Rose Lithium-Tantalum Project

Critical Elements Lithium Obtain Its Mining Lease for The Rose Lithium-Tantalum Project

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation (TSX-V:CRE)(OTCQX:CRECF)(FSE:F12) ("Critical Elements" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a mining lease with the Québec Minister of Natural Resources and Forests for the Rose Lithium-Tantalum project. The mining lease is granted under the Québec Mining Act and gives the holder the right to mine mineral substances for the Rose Lithium-Tantalum project. The mining lease is granted for a period of 20 years

Jean-Sébastien Lavallée, Corporation's CEO commented: "Today's news represents one of the final steps towards the development of the Rose Lithium-Tantalum project. As of today, we can say that the regulatory process is for the most part behind us."

The mining lease represented one of the very last steps in bringing the Rose Lithium-Tantalum project to reality. Critical Elements' Rose Lithium-Tantalum project is one of the most advanced hard rock lithium projects in North America, having achieved key milestones:

  • The Pikhuutaau Agreement, an impact and benefits agreement for the development and operation of the Rose Lithium-Tantalum project, signed with the Cree Nation of Eastmain, the Grand Council of the Crees (Eeyou Istchee) and the Cree Nation Government in July 2019;
  • A favorable decision statement from the federal Minister of the Environment and Climate Change, issued in August 2021 following the thorough environmental assessment conducted by the Joint Assessment Committee, comprised of representatives from the Impact Assessment Agency of Canada and the Cree Nation Government;
  • The approval by the Québec Minister of Natural Resources and Forests of the rehabilitation and restoration plan concerning the Rose Lithium-Tantalum project, in May 2022;
  • The receipt of the Certificate of Authorization under Section 164 of Quebec's Environment Quality Act, in November 2022, following the environmental and social impact assessment and review procedure under the responsibility of the Environmental and Social Impact Review Committee (COMEX).

About Critical Elements Lithium Corporation

Critical Elements aspires to become a large, responsible supplier of lithium to the flourishing electric vehicle and energy storage system industries. To this end, Critical Elements is advancing the wholly-owned, high-purity Rose lithium project in Québec, the Corporation's first lithium project to be advanced within a land portfolio of over 1,050 km2. On August 29, 2023, the Corporation announced results of a new Feasibility Study on Rose for the production of spodumene concentrate. The after-tax internal rate of return for the Project is estimated at 65.7%, with an estimated after-tax net present value of US$2.2B at an 8% discount rate. In the Corporation's view, Québec is strategically well-positioned for US and EU markets and boasts good infrastructure including a low-cost, low-carbon power grid featuring 94% hydroelectricity. The project has received approval from the Federal Minister of Environment and Climate Change on the recommendation of the Joint Assessment Committee, comprised of representatives from the Impact Assessment Agency of Canada and the Cree Nation Government and also received the Certificate of Authorization pursuant to section 164 of Québec's Environment Quality Act from the Québec Minister of the Environment, the Fight against Climate Change, Wildlife and Parks.

For further information, please contact:

Patrick Laperrière
Director of Investor Relations and Corporate Development
514-817-1119
plaperriere@cecorp.ca
www.cecorp.ca

Jean-Sébastien Lavallée, P. Géo.
Chief Executive Officer
819-354-5146
jslavallee@cecorp.ca
www.cecorp.ca

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is described in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary statement concerning forward-looking statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian Securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "scheduled", "anticipates", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "scheduled", "targeted", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking information contained herein include, without limitation, statements relating to mineral reserve estimates, mineral resource estimates, realization of mineral reserve and resource estimates, capital and operating costs estimates, the timing and amount of future production, costs of production, success of mining operations, the ranking of the project in terms of cash cost and production, permitting, economic return estimates, power and storage facilities, life of mine, social, community and environmental impacts, lithium and tantalum markets and sales prices, off-take agreements and purchasers for the Corporation's products, environmental assessment and permitting, securing sufficient financing on acceptable terms, opportunities for short and long term optimization of the Project, and continued positive discussions and relationships with local communities and stakeholders. Forward-looking information is based on assumptions management believes to be reasonable at the time such statements are made.

Although Critical Elements has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from expected results described in forward-looking information include, but are not limited to: Critical Elements' ability to secure sufficient financing to advance and complete the Project, uncertainties associated with the Corporation's resource and reserve estimates, uncertainties regarding global supply and demand for lithium and tantalum and market and sales prices, inflation and its impact on the Project's capital and operating costs estimates, uncertainties associated with securing off-take agreements and customer contracts, uncertainties with respect to social, community and environmental impacts, uncertainties with respect to optimization opportunities for the Project, as well as those risk factors set out in the Corporation's year-end Management Discussion and Analysis for its most recent quarter ended May 31, 2023 and other disclosure documents available under the Corporation's SEDAR profile.

Forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this news release Although the Corporation has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information or implied by forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or reissue forward-looking information as a result of new information or events except as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE:Critical Elements Lithium Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/785000/critical-elements-lithium-obtain-its-mining-lease-for-the-rose-lithium-tantalum-project

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

