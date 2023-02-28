FireFox Gold Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

Market NewsInvesting News

Cresco Labs Reaches 60 Nationwide Dispensaries with the Opening of Two Florida Stores

Cresco Labs (CSE:CL) (OTCQX:CRLBF) ("Cresco" or "the Company), a vertically integrated multistate cannabis operator and the No. 1 U.S. wholesaler of branded products, today announced its nationwide retail footprint hit 60 operating Sunnyside dispensaries through the opening of its newest stores in West Palm Beach and Winter Park, Florida. These new stores expand Cresco's Florida retail footprint to 25 dispensaries.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230228005645/en/

Cresco Labs grows its nationwide retail footprint to 60 dispensaries with recent West Palm Beach and Winter Park, Florida store openings. Pictured: Sunnyside Winter Park. (Photo: Business Wire)

Cresco Labs grows its nationwide retail footprint to 60 dispensaries with recent West Palm Beach and Winter Park, Florida store openings. Pictured: Sunnyside Winter Park. (Photo: Business Wire)

"Having achieved 60 nationwide dispensaries, we're proud of the progress we've made to date investing in our strategic retail footprint to normalize shopping for cannabis and broaden accessibility to high quality products in our brand portfolio," said Charles Bachtell, Cresco Labs' CEO & Co-Founder. "Since entering Florida in 2021, we've rapidly expanded Sunnyside's footprint by adding 17 stores in prime locations. With more than 22 million state residents and the number of active patients increasing 71 percent over the past two years, Florida is undoubtedly one of the hottest medical cannabis markets in the country that we'll continue to go deep in."

Located at 2710 Okeechobee Blvd., Sunnyside West Palm Beach sits along a primary thoroughfare near Interstate 95 and the downtown area. Sunnyside Winter Park's address is 591 Semoran Blvd. The store is near the corner of an intersection off State Road 408, a busy expressway that sees 50,000 vehicles per day.

These new locations will offer a wide assortment of cannabis products from the company's branded portfolio that includes Cresco, One Plant, Supply (High Supply), Good News, Remedi and Sunnyside. Stores also have a curated selection of accessories. Patients can place orders today, both in store and online, through the Sunnyside.shop website. Store hours for both stores are Monday through Saturday, 9 AM to 8 PM, and Sunday, 9 AM to 6 PM.

For more information, visit www.Sunnyside.shop .

About Cresco Labs

Cresco Labs is one of the largest vertically integrated multistate cannabis operators in the United States, with a mission to normalize and professionalize the cannabis industry. Employing a consumer-packaged goods ("CPG") approach, Cresco Labs is the largest wholesaler of branded cannabis products in the U.S. Its brands are designed to meet the needs of all consumer segments and comprised of some of the most recognized and trusted national brands including Cresco, High Supply, Mindy's Edibles, Good News, Remedi, Wonder Wellness Co. and FloraCal Farms. Sunnyside, Cresco Labs' national dispensary brand, is a wellness-focused retailer created to build trust, education and convenience for both existing and new cannabis consumers. Recognizing that the cannabis industry is poised to become one of the leading job creators in the country, Cresco Labs operates the industry's largest Social Equity and Educational Development initiative, SEED, which was established to ensure that all members of society have the skills, knowledge and opportunity to work and own businesses in the cannabis industry. Learn more about Cresco Labs at www.crescolabs.com

Facebook: Cresco Labs

Twitter: Cresco Labs

LinkedIn: Cresco Labs

Media:
Jason Erkes, Cresco Labs
Chief Communications Officer
press@crescolabs.com

Investors:
Megan Kulick, Cresco Labs
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations
investors@crescolabs.com

For general Cresco Labs inquiries:
312-929-0993
info@crescolabs.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Cresco LabsCL:CNXCRLBFCannabis Investing
CL:CNX,CRLBF
The Conversation (0)

TerrAscend To Host Fourth Quarter and full year 2022 Earnings Conference Call

TerrAscend Corp. ("TerrAscend" or the "Company") (CSE: TER) (OTCQX: TRSSF), a leading North American cannabis operator, today announced that it will host a scheduled conference call to discuss the results for its fourth quarter and full year periods ended December 31, 2022 on Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time . The Company will report its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2022 the same day after market close.

TerrAscend Logo (CNW Group/TerrAscend)

CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS



Date:

Thursday, March 16, 2023

Time:

5:00 p.m. Eastern Time

RapidConnect URL:

https://bit.ly/3iS4NpX

Webcast:

Click Here

Dial-in Number:

1-888-664-6392

Conference ID:

95181103

Replay:

416-764-8677 or 1-888-390-0541




Available until 12:00 midnight Eastern Time Thursday, March 30, 2023

Replay Entry Code: 181103#

The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

About TerrAscend

TerrAscend is a leading North American cannabis operator with vertically integrated operations in Pennsylvania , New Jersey , Michigan and California , licensed cultivation and processing operations in Maryland and licensed production in Canada . TerrAscend operates The Apothecarium and Gage dispensary retail locations as well as scaled cultivation, processing, and manufacturing facilities in its core markets. TerrAscend's cultivation and manufacturing practices yield consistent, high-quality cannabis, providing industry-leading product selection to both the medical and legal adult-use markets. The Company owns several synergistic businesses and brands, including Gage Cannabis, The Apothecarium, Ilera Healthcare, Kind Tree, Prism, State Flower, Valhalla Confections, and Arise Bioscience Inc. For more information, visit www.terrascend.com .

SOURCE TerrAscend

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2023/28/c3007.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Cronos Group Reports 2022 Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Results

Consolidated net revenue increased 23% in Full Year 2022 compared to Full Year 2021 ; on a constant currency basis consolidated net revenue increased 28% in Full Year 2022 compared to Full Year 2021

Net revenue in Israel increased 128% in Full Year 2022 compared to Full Year 2021 ; on a constant currency basis net revenue in Israel increased 137% in Full Year 2022 compared to Full Year 2021

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

TerrAscend and The Hoffman Centers Partner to Offer Free Expungement Services in New Jersey

The Hoffman Centers' THCSponge Program has lead to the expungement of 44 marijuana-related convictions to date

 TerrAscend Corp. ("TerrAscend'' or the "Company") (CSE: TER) (OTCQX: TRSSF), a leading North American cannabis operator, today announced that it has entered into an agreement with The Hoffman Centers, P.C. ("Hoffman"), a New Jersey law firm, to offer free cannabis-related expungement services, which will be sponsored by The Apothecarium.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Cresco Labs and Columbia Care Mutually Extend Acquisition Closing Timeline

Cresco Labs to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results on March 16, 2023

Cresco Labs (CSE:CL) (OTCQX:CRLBF) (" Cresco Labs " or the " Company "), a vertically integrated multistate operator and the number one U.S. wholesaler of branded cannabis products, today announced it has mutually agreed with Columbia Care Inc. (NEO:CCHW) (CSE:CCHW) (OTCQX:CCHWF) (" Columbia Care " and together with Cresco Labs, the " Companies ") to extend the outside date to complete the proposed acquisition by Cresco of Columbia Care from March 31, 2023 to June 30, 2023. The extension will allow the Companies additional time to finalize divestiture agreements and obtain the regulatory approvals required to close. The agreement amending the outside date in the definitive arrangement agreement between the Companies announced in March of 2022 will be filed under Cresco's profile on www.sedar.com .

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. to Reschedule Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results Conference Call to March 8, 2023

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL ) (OTCQX: TCNNF ) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the U.S., today announced that it will reschedule the release of financial results and earnings call for the fourth quarter and full year 2022. The Company will file a Form 12b-25 with the Securities and Exchange Commission and expects to file its Form 10-K within the 15-day extension period from the original due date of March 1 2023.

Trulieve logo (PRNewsfoto/Trulieve Cannabis Corp.)

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (the "Company") ceased to qualify as an emerging growth company and became a large accelerated filer effective as of December 31, 2022 . As a result, the Company for the first time is (i) subject to a shortened filing deadline of 60 days, rather than 90 days, to file the Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 , and (ii) subject to the requirements of Section 404b of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002. In connection with this shorter filing timeline and the enhanced compliance obligations, the Company and its auditors need additional time to complete its audit of financial statements and internal control over financial reporting. As such, the Company is unable to file its Annual Report on Form 10-K within the prescribed time period as its completion of its financial statements included in the Annual Report on Form 10-K is ongoing, which delay could not be eliminated by the Company without unreasonable effort and expense.

The conference call has been rescheduled to Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at 8:30 AM Eastern Time following the release of fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results.

Chairman, Founder, and Chief Executive Officer Kim Rivers , Chief Financial Officer Alex D'Amico, and President Steve White will participate on the call to review Trulieve's financial and operating results.

Interested parties can join the conference call by dialing in as directed below. Please dial in 15 minutes prior to the call.

North American toll free: 1-888-317-6003

Passcode: 0344386

International: 1-412-317-6061

Passcode: 0344386

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available at:
https://app.webinar.net/ablVoLE61N3

An archived replay of the webcast will be available at:
https://investors.trulieve.com/events

About Trulieve
Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S., with established hubs in the Northeast, Southeast, and Southwest, anchored by leading market positions in Arizona, Florida, and Pennsylvania. Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF. For more information, please visit Trulieve.com .

Facebook: @Trulieve
Instagram: @Trulieve_
Twitter: @Trulieve

Investor Contact
Christine Hersey , Vice President of Investor Relations
+1 (424) 202-0210
Christine.Hersey@Trulieve.com

Media Contact
Rob Kremer , Executive Director of Corporate Communications
+1 (404) 218-3077
Robert.Kremer@Trulieve.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trulieve-cannabis-corp-to-reschedule-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2022-results-conference-call-to-march-8-2023-301755413.html

SOURCE Trulieve Cannabis Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2023/24/c4759.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Hygrovest Limited

Hgv Announces Tender For Investment Manager

Hygrovest Limited (ASX: HGV) ("HGV" or the “Company”) is an Australian-listed specialist investment company, which concentrates on producing capital growth for shareholders over the medium term from investments in listed and unlisted equities and other financial assets.
Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Azincourt Energy Provides Update on Drilling at the East Preston Uranium Project

Fireweed Announces Signing of Definitive Agreement on Mactung Project

Leocor Gold Provides Exploration Update

VIZSLA COPPER GENERATES DRILL TARGETS AT WOODJAM COPPER PROJECT

Related News

Battery Metals Investing

TINONE REPORTS HISTORICAL SAMPLES WITH LITHIUM UP TO 0.26% Li2O AT ITS RATTLER RANGE TIN PROJECT, TASMANIA, AUSTRALIA

Precious Metals Investing

Puma Exploration Receives Approval for a 4,000 T Bulk Sample at Lynx Zone and Welcomes Dr. Simon Dominy to its Advisory Committee

Battery Metals Investing

Nevada Sunrise Intersects 1,321 ppm Lithium in Sediments over 990 feet and 116.43 mg/L Lithium in Groundwater over 140 feet at the Gemini Lithium Project, Nevada

Battery Metals Investing

Ultra Lithium Assays Up to 417 ppm Lithium in Drill Hole at the Laguna Verde Brine Lithium Project in Argentina

Base Metals Investing

NiCAN Invites Investors to Visit Booth #2217A at the PDAC on March 5-6 - High Grade Nickel-Copper Drill Core from Wine Property on Display

Lithium Investing

Venus Metals Reports More High-grade Gold Intercepts at Youanmi Gold Project

×