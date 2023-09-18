Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

COMPASS Pathways appoints Daphne Karydas to its Board of Directors

COMPASS Pathways plc (Nasdaq: CMPS) ("COMPASS"), a biotechnology company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health, today announced the appointment of Daphne Karydas to its Board of Directors, effective September 18, 2023. Ms. Karydas is President and Chief Financial Officer at Flare Therapeutics Inc., a privately held biotechnology company targeting transcription factors to discover precision medicines for cancer and other diseases.

"Daphne is an ideal match for the COMPASS Pathways Board of Directors as we progress our phase 3 COMP360 psilocybin program in treatment-resistant depression and our phase 2 programs in anorexia nervosa and post-traumatic stress disorder," said George Goldsmith, Chairman of the COMPASS Pathways Board of Directors. "Her deep industry experience, her interdisciplinary approach to implementing growth strategies for biopharma, and her understanding of investor priorities will help ensure that the company is on firm financial and strategic ground as we seek to bring much needed innovation to patients suffering with serious mental health conditions. We are delighted to welcome her."

"I am excited to join the COMPASS board as the company advances its pioneering COMP360 psilocybin program," said Ms. Karydas. "Its recent impressive fundraising round was validation of both the potential of psychedelic medicine and the rigorous, evidence-based approach the company is pursuing. I am looking forward to working with the board and the executive team, and doing my part to advance COMPASS's mission."

Ms. Karydas has over two decades of experience serving in financial and operations leadership roles with biopharmaceutical and asset management companies. Prior to joining Flare Therapeutics in October 2021, Ms. Karydas served as Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and in financial and strategy roles at Allergan plc, serving as Senior Vice President, Corporate Financial Planning & Analysis and Strategy at the time of the company's acquisition by AbbVie in May 2020. She also previously held healthcare analyst roles with JPMorgan Asset Management, The Boston Company Asset Management, and Goldman Sachs Asset Management, and was a vice president in the healthcare group of the investment banking division of Goldman, Sachs & Co.

In addition to her experience as an executive, Ms. Karydas also serves as a board member of Mineralys Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing medicines to target hypertension, chronic kidney disease and other diseases driven by abnormally elevated aldosterone. She previously served on the board of LogicBio Therapeutics, a clinical-stage genomic medicine company that was acquired in 2022 by the rare disease business group within AstraZeneca, and Elicio Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company focused on lymph-node targeted immunotherapies to defeat cancer and infectious diseases.

Ms. Karydas earned BS and MS degrees in chemical engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and worked as a chemical engineer at Merck & Co. following her studies. She earned her MBA from Harvard Business School.

About COMPASS Pathways
COMPASS Pathways plc (Nasdaq: CMPS) is a biotechnology company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health. Our focus is on improving the lives of those who are suffering with mental health challenges and who are not helped by current treatments. We are pioneering the development of a new model of psilocybin therapy, in which our proprietary formulation of synthetic psilocybin, COMP360, is administered in conjunction with psychological support. COMP360 has been designated a Breakthrough Therapy by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and has received Innovative Licensing and Access Pathway (ILAP) designation in the UK for treatment-resistant depression (TRD). We have commenced a phase 3 clinical program of COMP360 psilocybin therapy in TRD, the largest randomized, controlled, double-blind psilocybin therapy clinical program ever conducted. Previously, we completed a phase 2b study with top line data showing a statistically significant (p www.compasspathways.com .

Forward-looking statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will", "may", "might", "could", "would", "should", "expect", "intend", "plan", "objective", "anticipate", "believe", "contemplate", "estimate", "predict", "potential", "continue" and "ongoing," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements include express or implied statements relating to, among other things, our expectations regarding our financial position and funding requirements; COMPASS's expectations regarding its ongoing preclinical work and clinical trials and development efforts, the potential for COMPASS's pivotal phase 3 program or other trials to support regulatory filings and approvals; and our expectations regarding the potential benefits of our COMP360 psilocybin treatment. The forward-looking statements in this press release are neither promises nor guarantees, and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond COMPASS's control and which could cause actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

These risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, among others: market risks and other market conditions; clinical development is lengthy and expensive process with uncertain outcomes, and therefore our clinical trials may be delayed or terminated and may be more costly than expected; we will require substantial additional funding to achieve our business goals and if we are unable to obtain this funding when needed and on acceptable terms, we could be forced to delay, limit or terminate our product development efforts; our efforts to obtain marketing approval from the applicable regulatory authorities in any jurisdiction for COMP360 or any of future product candidates may be unsuccessful; establishing, maintaining, defending and enforcing our patents and other intellectual property rights covering our investigational COMP360 psilocybin therapy may be challenging and costly and our efforts to protect our patents and other intellectual property rights may be unsuccessful; our efforts to commercialize and to obtain coverage and reimbursement for our investigational COMP360 psilocybin therapy, if approved, may be unsuccessful; and those risks and uncertainties described under the heading "Risk Factors" in COMPASS's most recent annual report on Form 10-K or quarterly report on Form 10-Q and in other reports we have filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov . HYPERLINK "www.sec.gov" Except as required by law, COMPASS disclaims any intention or responsibility for updating or revising any forward-looking statements contained in this press release in the event of new information, future developments or otherwise. These forward-looking statements are based on COMPASS's current expectations and speak only as of the date hereof.

Enquiries

Media: Amy Lawrence, media@compasspathways.com, +44 7813 777 919

Investors: Stephen Schultz, stephen.schultz@compasspathways.com, +1 401 290 7324


Compass Pathways
CMPS:US
Lobe Sciences, Ltd. Announces The Appointment Of Mathew Lee As CFO

Lobe Sciences, Ltd. Announces The Appointment Of Mathew Lee As CFO

lobe sciences ltd. (CSE: LOBE) (OTCQB: LOBEF) ("Lobe" or the "Company"), a North American Biopharmaceutical Company committed to discovering and developing patient-focused medicines for Orphan and Rare diseases announced today that Mathew Lee will join the organization as Chief Financial Officer, effective September 18, 2023.

"Appointing Mathew is part of our overall long-term strategy of enlisting top talent to lead our senior executive team while supporting our ongoing R&D and commercialization initiatives," said Phil Young, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Lobe. "Mathew's proven financial experience in the capital markets will play a direct role in allowing us to achieve our business goals. I also want to thank Brian Zasitko for his work as CFO over these last three years. We are very pleased to have him continuing on as advisor during the transition."

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Lobe Sciences, Ltd. Announces Amendment to the Acquisition of Altemia & Company

Lobe Sciences, Ltd. Announces Amendment to the Acquisition of Altemia & Company

lobe sciences ltd. (CSE: LOBE) (OTCQB: LOBEF) ("Lobe" or the "Company"), a North American Biopharmaceutical Company committed to discovering and developing patient-focused medicines for Orphan and Rare diseases announced that on August 30, 2023 it signed an amendment to the share purchase agreement to acquire a 100% interest in Altemia™ & Company, LLC (" Seller ") which includes all assets, know-how, intellectual property and commercial inventory of the Seller to manage patients suffering from Sickle Cell Disease (the " Amendment ") as originally announced on April 18, 2023.

Terms of the Amendment

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

COMPASS Pathways announces publication of first study evaluating potential of AI model to predict outcomes of COMP360 psilocybin treatment in treatment-resistant depression

COMPASS Pathways plc (Nasdaq: CMPS) ("COMPASS"), a biotechnology company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health, today announced the publication of a new paper in Pyschopharmacology, which showed the results of a retrospective study that evaluates the potential of its AI technologies to support investigational COMP360 psilocybin treatment in treatment-resistant depression (TRD). The paper was published on August 22, 2023.

The peer-reviewed paper shows the AI model has the potential to predict outcomes of the investigational COMP360 psilocybin treatment in people with TRD up to 12 weeks after treatment using recordings taken during the integration session 24 hours post administration. Further research and studies are required to validate this model and to evaluate its capabilities to predict responder status pre-treatment.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

hand holding dried psychedelic mushrooms

How to Invest in Psychedelics (Updated 2023)

Market participants are wondering how to invest in psychedelics as the opportunity attached to these drugs grows.

Promising research associated with psychedelic medicine shows the potential for these products to treat mental health issues and even addiction to opioids. “(Psychedelic)-assisted therapy engages the mind’s innate power to heal itself — the participants' 'inner healing intelligence,'" Michael Mithoefer, MD, senior medical director for medical affairs, training and supervision at the Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies (MAPS), told Forbes earlier this year.

Societal attitudes and government regulations have impeded clinical research into just how psychedelic substances work on the mind and mental health for decades. But those attitudes are changing and regulations are easing, although slowly.

COMPASS Pathways Announces Up to $285 Million Private Placement Financing Joined by Leading Healthcare Investors

  • Transaction led by healthcare specialist investors, TCGX and Aisling Capital
  • $125 million financing upfront with up to an additional $160 million tied to exercise of warrants
  • Net proceeds from financing expected to extend cash runway into late 2025

COMPASS Pathways plc (Nasdaq: CMPS), a biotechnology company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health, today announced that it has entered into a securities purchase agreement with a select group of healthcare specialist investors for the private placement of (i) 16,076,750 American Depositary Shares ("ADSs") representing 16,076,750 ordinary shares, and (ii) warrants to purchase up to 16,076,750 ADSs (representing 16,076,750 ordinary shares) (the "Warrants") at a purchase price of approximately $7.78 per ADS and accompanying Warrant to purchase one ADS. Each Warrant will have an exercise price of $9.93 per ADS, representing a 30% premium to the last sale price. The financing is expected to close on August 18, 2023, subject to customary closing conditions.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Seelos Therapeutics Provides Second Quarter 2023 Clinical Update

- Seelos expects to release top-line data in its registration directed study of SLS-002 (Intranasal Racemic Ketamine) for Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior (ASIB) in adults with Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) in the third quarter of 2023.

- Seelos expects to release top-line data from its registrational Phase II/III trial of SLS-005 in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) as part of the HEALEY ALS Platform in the fourth quarter of 2023.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

×