Life Science News Investing News
Cloud XR's Virtual Clinician Assistant™ offers healthcare teams an immersive and real-time augmented clinical experience, ripe for the evolving Medical Metaverse.News in SummaryIn its commitment to medical innovation, Cloud DX publicly unveils its Cloud XR division, after 6 years of development, to support the Medical Metaverse with its 3D holographic eXtended reality experienceThe next iteration of this ...

Cloud XR's Virtual Clinician Assistant™ offers healthcare teams an immersive and real-time augmented clinical experience, ripe for the evolving Medical Metaverse.

News in Summary

  • In its commitment to medical innovation, Cloud DX publicly unveils its Cloud XR division, after 6 years of development, to support the Medical Metaverse with its 3D holographic eXtended reality experience
  • The next iteration of this ground-breaking innovation combines the patented, award-winning VITALITI™ vital sign monitor with Microsoft's Hololens 2 or Apple's AR application along with additional integration to hospital record systems.

Cloud DX Inc. (the "Company" or "Cloud DX") (TSXV:CDX) (OTC:CDXFF), is pleased to announce the launch of its Cloud XR division as the company pursues opportunities to deliver its Virtual Clinician Assistant in an eXtended Reality platform consisting of Cloud DX's VITALITI™ continuous vital sign monitor and Connected Health software platform to render realistic 3D holographic images. This digital experience runs on Microsoft's Hololens 2 headset or through the Apple AR application. Together, this futuristic system is designed serve as a fully functioning cornerstone of the new Medical Metaverse

In October 2021, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced that his iconic company's name would change to "Meta", an acknowledgment that the concept of the Metaverse had reached critical mass. Applications that provide real and concrete benefits in the Metaverse are gaining attention worldwide - especially those that intersect with health care.

The Cloud XR division will work with current and emerging partners to complete, test, and launch a fully 3D holographic hardware and software solution that had been in development by Cloud DX and Sheridan Center for Mobile Innovation since 2016.

This Metaverse application will allow clinicians to view 3D holographic representations of a patient's body, real-time vital sign readings, diagnostic images, and other data from their Electronic Medical Record (EMR). The Hololens 2 user interface (UI) allows clinicians to either view cutaway 3D representations of patients physically in front of them, or a patient located anywhere in the world with a 3D holographic "body" floating in space. Users can control the application with a combination of voice commands and hand gestures.

Real time data on all main vital signs are gathered by the Company's proprietary VITALITI™ continuous vital sign monitor, a patented and patent-pending system that collects heart rate, pulse rate variability, respiration, core body temperature, 5-lead ECG signals, blood oxygen saturation and most importantly, continuous non-invasive blood pressure.

The Cloud XR application is set to be integrated to a hospital's EMR system, allowing clinicians instant touch-free access to diagnostic images (x-rays, CT scans), medication records, charts, notes and other key data. Likewise, the voice command system allows doctors to dictate notes, order medications, and practice Metaverse medicine completely hands-free.

Cloud DX eXtended Reality is protected by two granted US patents, with additional patents pending in Canada, China, the European Union, and Australia.

VITALITI™ by Cloud DX has received multiple prestigious awards, including the first-ever XPRIZE Bold Epic Innovator Award, Fast Company magazine "World Changing Idea" finalist, MEDy Award for Convergence from Exponential Medicine, a 2021 Edison Award and is co-winner of the National Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada's 2021 Synergy Award along with Sheridan College, specifically for the eXtended Reality system.

An early iteration of the Cloud XR platform was displayed at a Singularity University event in Toronto in 2017 where it was featured in a Discovery Channel TV episode.

Applications for the eXtended Reality platform include touchless, hands-free interaction with patients vulnerable to infection, remote examination and treatment of patients by clinicians in any location, and the ability of multiple clinicians to consult on an examination of a patient from different locations. Cloud DX believes its Virtual Clinician Assistant is the most full-featured innovation currently under development for the Medical Metaverse.

"We began working with Cloud DX on the Clinic of the Future project in 2016, and together we have created a fully functioning platform with many real-life benefits for both patients and clinicians, especially as we emerge from the global pandemic," said Dr. Edward Sykes, Director, Sheridan Center for Mobile Innovation "I'm extremely excited to see Cloud DX commit to the next stage of testing and initial deployment of the VITALITI and Hololens 2 combination".

"After six years of intensive work, we are ready to show the world our cutting-edge eXtended Reality platform - at a moment in time when the delivery of services in a fully virtual Metaverse is becoming the clear direction that many technologies are heading," said Robert Kaul, CEO and Founder of Cloud DX "Once again, Cloud DX has showcased its ability to be on the forefront of innovation, with an integrated system that extends our mission to make health care better for everyone."

ABOUT Cloud DX

Accelerating virtual healthcare, Cloud DX is on a mission to make healthcare better for everyone. Our Connected Health TM remote patient monitoring platform is used by healthcare enterprises and care teams across North America to virtually manage chronic disease, enable aging in place, and deliver hospital-quality post-surgical care in the home. Our partners achieve better healthcare and patient outcomes, reduce the need for hospitalization or re-admission, and reduce healthcare delivery costs through more efficient use of resources. Cloud DX is the co-winner of the Qualcomm Tricorder XPRIZE, a 2021 Edison Award winner, a Fast Company "World Changing Idea" finalist, and one of "Canada's Ten Most Prominent Telehealth Providers". In 2021, Cloud DX became an exclusive partner of Medtronic Canada.

Cloud DX Investor Site https://ir.clouddx.com/overview/default.aspx

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Social Links

Twitter: https://twitter.com/CloudDX
Facebook https://www.facebook.com/clouddxinc/
LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/cloud-dx/
Instagram https://www.instagram.com/cloud.dx/

For media inquiries please contact:
Janine Scott
Marketing Lead
888-543-0944
janine.scott@clouddx.com

For investor inquiries please contact:
Jay Bedard
Cloud DX Investor Relations
647-881-8418
jay.bedard@clouddx.com

SOURCE: Cloud DX Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/687102/Cloud-DX-Reveals-EXtended-Reality-XR-Division-to-Bring-to-Market-Award-Winning-Patented-Metaverse-Application

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Cloud DX TSXV:CDX Emerging Tech Investing
CDX:CA
Cloud DX

Cloud DX

Overview

The COVID-19 global pandemic shook traditional healthcare structures on a global scale in 2020. There has been an urgent need for integrated systems to manage the influx of patients and new social distancing measures, which forced many to delay seeking in-person medical attention. In identifying this gap in the healthcare system, digitally driven telemedicine companies are leading the way to innovate and improve healthcare for all in this increasingly digital age.

By 2022, the global healthcare market is forecasted to grow to US$11.9 trillion, with the digital healthcare sector to grow by a projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 38 percent by 2026. In dealing with the aftermath of this pandemic, investing in healthcare and wellness technology is investing in the healthcare systems we’ve needed for a long time.

Keep reading... Show less
Cloud DX Remote Monitoring Receives High Patient Approval Rating at The Ottawa Hospital

Cloud DX Remote Monitoring Receives High Patient Approval Rating at The Ottawa Hospital

97% of post-surgical patients using Connected Health for at-home monitoring indicated high satisfaction and would recommend program to friends or family members

News in Summary

Keep reading... Show less
Cloud DX Announces Initial Closing of Brokered Private Placement

Cloud DX Announces Initial Closing of Brokered Private Placement

Cloud DX Inc. ("Cloud" or the "Corporation") (TSXV:CDX)(OTCQB:CDXFF), a leading North American provider of virtual care and Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) solutions, is pleased to announce that it has closed the initial tranche of the previously announced brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") led by Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. (the "Agent"), as sole agent. Upon closing of this tranche of the Private Placement, the Corporation issued 1,555 units (the "Units") of the Corporation at a price of $1,000 per Unit, for gross proceeds of $1,555,000 (the "Offering"). Each Unit is comprised of (i) a C$1,000 principal amount unsecured convertible debenture (each, a "Debenture") and (ii) 1,430 common share purchase warrants of the Corporation (each, a "Warrant"). The Debentures will mature on the date that is 36 months from the date of closing of the Private Placement (the "Maturity Date") and shall bear interest at a simple rate of 10% per annum. The principal amount of the Debentures may be converted at the election of the holder thereof into common shares in the capital of the Company ("Common Shares") at a conversion price of C$0.35 per Common Share (the "Conversion Price") at any time prior to the Maturity Date. Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one common share of the Corporation (each, a "Common Share") at a price of C$0.50 per Common Share for a period of 24 months from the date of closing of the Private Placement

As consideration for services rendered in connection with the Offering, the Corporation: (i) paid to the Agent a cash commission in the amount equal to 8% (3.0% from the sale of Units to subscribers identified on the Corporation's president's list) of the gross proceeds of the Offering; and (ii) issued to the Agent such number of non-transferable common share purchase warrants (the "Agent's Warrants") as is equal to 8% of the gross proceeds raised from the Offering (reduced to 3% from the sale of Units to subscribers identified on the Corporation's president's list) divided by the Conversion Price. Each Agent's Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share at an exercise price of $0.35 per Common Share for a period of 24 months from the date of closing of the Private Placement.

Keep reading... Show less
Cloud DX: Digital and Virtual Healthcare, CEO Clip Video

Cloud DX: Digital and Virtual Healthcare, CEO Clip Video

Cloud DX Inc. (TSXV: CDX Robert Kaul, CEO & Founder, speaks about the company's game-changing partnership with Medtronic, a global leader in healthcare technology.

Keep reading... Show less
Cloud DX Announces Voluntary Extension of Lock-up Agreements with Company Insiders

Cloud DX Announces Voluntary Extension of Lock-up Agreements with Company Insiders

News in Summary

  • Cloud DX insiders (as defined by the TSX Venture Exchange) holding approximately 33% of the issued and outstanding shares of Cloud DX Inc. voluntarily extend the release date under lock-up agreements
  • This six-month voluntary extension of their resale restrictions indicates that the board and management are confident about the company's growth prospects

Cloud DX Inc. (the "Company" or "Cloud DX") (TSXV:CDX) (OTCQB:CDXFF), announces today that certain company ‘insiders' (as defined by the TSX Venture Exchange) have voluntarily agreed to extend the release dates under the lock-up agreements they entered into in connection with the Company's ‘Qualifying Transaction' which closed on April 15, 2021. Insiders holding approximately 33% of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company have agreed to extend the lock-up to be effective until October 31, 2022

Keep reading... Show less
Cloud DX Inc. Announces Update to Brokered Private Placement

Cloud DX Inc. Announces Update to Brokered Private Placement

Cloud DX Inc. ("Cloud DX" or the "Company") (TSXV:CDX) announces that it has updated the terms of its private placement previously announced on January 4, 2022 of Convertible Debenture Units (the "Updated Offering") with Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. as lead agent and sole book runner (the "Agent"). The Company expects the initial closing of the Updated Offering will be on or about January 25, 2022

In connection with the Updated Offering the Agent will offer for sale up to 3,000 convertible debenture units of the Company (the "Convertible Debenture Units") at a price of $1,000 per Convertible Debenture Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $3,000,000. The Agent has been granted an option to sell up to 450 additional Convertible Debenture Units for maximum aggregate gross proceeds under the Updated Offering of $3,450,000. Pursuant to the Updated Offering, each Convertible Debenture Unit will be comprised of $1,000 principal amount unsecured convertible debenture (each, a "Debenture") and 1,430 common share purchase warrants of the Company (each, a "Warrant"). The Debentures will mature on the date that is 36 months from the date of issuance (the "Maturity Date") and shall bear interest at a simple rate of 10% per annum. Interest will be payable quarterly on the last business day of each quarter, commencing on March 31, 2022. The principal amount of the Debentures, or any portion thereof, may be converted at the election of the holder thereof into common shares in the capital of the Company ("Common Shares") at a conversion price of $0.35 per Common Share (the "Conversion Price") at any time prior to the Maturity Date. Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share at a price of $0.50 per Common Share for a period of 24 months from the closing date of the Updated Offering.

Keep reading... Show less
JustKitchen Signs Preferred Licensing Agreement with Global Dark Kitchen Operator for up to 20 APAC Locations

JustKitchen Signs Preferred Licensing Agreement with Global Dark Kitchen Operator for up to 20 APAC Locations

TSXV: JK   OTCQB: JKHCF   FRA: 68Z

The Company Expects its First Six Licenses to be Exercised for Locations in Singapore in the Near Future

Keep reading... Show less
Oculus VisionTech Announces Forget-Me-Yes on Salesforce AppExchange, the World's Leading Enterprise Cloud Marketplace

Oculus VisionTech Announces Forget-Me-Yes on Salesforce AppExchange, the World's Leading Enterprise Cloud Marketplace

OVT's customers can now benefit from continuous data privacy compliance

Oculus VisionTech Inc. (TSXV: OVT) (OTCQB: OVTZ) (FSE: USF1), through its' wholly-owned subsidiary ComplyTrust® Inc. (CTI), today announced it has launched Forget-Me-Yes® (FMY) on Salesforce AppExchange, empowering customers with cost-effective insurance for automating DSAR deletion-request compliance for Brazil's LGPD, California's CCPACPRA, China's PIPL, Colorado's CPA, Europe's GDPR and Virginia's CDPA data privacy legislation. OVT is an emerging data compliance software innovator and new Salesforce ISV partner.

Keep reading... Show less
Applied UV Receives Order from Tennessee Department of Corrections for its Scientific Air S-400 Patented 24/7 Large Air Volume, Whole Room UV-C Pathogen Killing Technology

Applied UV Receives Order from Tennessee Department of Corrections for its Scientific Air S-400 Patented 24/7 Large Air Volume, Whole Room UV-C Pathogen Killing Technology

Order represents entry into a significant new market vertical (prisons and correctional facilities) for the company's pathogen killing technology

Applied UV, Inc. (NasdaqCM:AUVI) ("Applied UV" or the "Company"), a pathogen elimination technology company that applies the power of narrow-range ultraviolet light ("UVC") for surface areas and catalytic bioconversion technology for air purification to destroy pathogens safely, thoroughly, and automatically, announces it has received a significant initial order from the Tennessee Department of Correction ("TDOC") for its Scientific Air S-400patented 247 large air volume, whole room UV-C pathogen killing technology for use in its Prison and Correctional Facilities protecting incarcerated individuals and staff from COVID-19 and other pathogens. The Scientific Air technology is currently deployed and supports patients, staff and visitors in large medical facilities and hospitals across the country as they address the growing need for effective and safe airborne Infection prevention. With this order, Applied UV is making its entry into the prison and correctional facilities vertical, a large and significant new market

Keep reading... Show less

36 of the Best Ideas Companies to Present at the 2nd Annual Winter Wonderland Virtual Investor Conference on February 8th - 11th, 2022

The Winter Wonderland Best Ideas Virtual Investor Conference will take place on February 8th - 11th, 2022, where 36 SmallCap, MicroCap and NanoCap public companies will be presenting via virtual webcast to a global investor audience

The virtual conference begins on Tuesday, February 8th, 2022, with company presentations beginning at 8:30 am Eastern Time. Presentations will be webcast on Tuesday and Wednesday (February 8th and 9th) with 1x1 Meetings being held on Thursday and Friday (February 10th and 11th).

Keep reading... Show less
KWESST Reports on PARA OPS Showcase at SHOT Show 2022

KWESST Reports on PARA OPS Showcase at SHOT Show 2022

Strong interest in PARA OPS from U.S. distributors, international representatives, Homeland Security and law enforcement agencies

KWESST Micro Systems Inc. (TSXV: KWE) (OTCQB: KWEMF) ("KWESST" or the "Company") is pleased to report on the results of the 2022 SHOT Show, held January 18-21 in Las Vegas, at which KWESST displayed and demonstrated its single-shot and multiple-shot PARA OPS non-lethal products for personal defense. Also on display were samples of the ARWEN product line, recently acquired by KWESST.

Keep reading... Show less
Contakt World Announces DTC Eligibility and OTC Pink Listing

Contakt World Announces DTC Eligibility and OTC Pink Listing

Contakt World Technologies Corp. (CSE: HELP) (OTC Pink: TLOOF) (FSE: B2I0) (the "Company", "Contakt" or "Contakt World"), a SaaS company committed to delivering a diverse suite of subscription based software solutions for healthcare and other industries, is pleased to announce that its CUSIP 20177G108 is now eligible for electronic clearing and settlement through the Depository Trust Company ("DTC") in the United States. Its common shares have commenced trading on the OTC Pink Market in the USA under the symbol "TLOOF" (the "Listing"). The Company's common shares will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the symbol "HELP." The Company expects the Listing to provide greater exposure, visibility and trading convenience for U.S. investors, resulting in enhanced liquidity and extended reach.

Other Recent Related News from Contakt World:

Keep reading... Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News
×