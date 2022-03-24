Continued growth in US RPM as partner Maxwell Telecare signs two additional clinics in IllinoisNews in SummaryThese RPM contracts bring the total Maxwell Telecare clinics in 2022 to fiveAddition of these two contracts brings this quarter's total number of contracts to twelveReimbursed RPM programs have the potential to impact 33% of American adults1Cloud DX Cloud DX, a leading Virtual Care platform in North America, ...

CDX:CA