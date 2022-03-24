Life Science NewsInvesting News

Cloud DX (TSXV:CDX) (OTCQB:CDXFF), Cloud DX, a leading Virtual Care platform in North America, and partner Maxwell Telecare announce two additional new contracts with US based Primary Care practices in Illinois. Under the company's Patient First™ program, the clinics will deploy Connected Health™ to control exacerbations, improve quality of life, and avoid hospital admissions, and ER visits. The participating Maxwell clinics will prescribe the kits under US codes for reimbursed Remote Patient Monitoring and Chronic Care Management, paid for by public and private health insurance. This announcement contributes to a record-setting quarter for Cloud DX bringing the total signed contracts this quarter to 12

Rajani Nair, Deployment Manager at Cloud DX, states "Maxwell Telecare understands the value of RPM and how it improves not only a clinic's return on investment but more importantly improves patient care and patient outcomes. As deployments across their network scale, the Maxwell team seamlessly integrates our Connected Health™ kit as part of their patient offerings, reimbursable in the US for RPM or Chronic Care Management. Given their ease of integration, this partnership has transitioned from establishment to scaling. We look forward to continuing to work with them"

Footnotes: 

1. Hajat, C., & Stein, E. (2018). The global burden of multiple chronic conditions: A narrative review. Preventive medicine reports, 12, 284-293. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.pmedr.2018.10.008  

About Cloud DX

Accelerating virtual healthcare, Cloud DX is on a mission to make healthcare better for everyone. Our Connected Health TM remote patient monitoring platform is used by healthcare enterprises and care teams across North America to virtually manage chronic disease, enable aging in place, and deliver hospital-quality post-surgical care in the home. Our partners achieve better healthcare and patient outcomes, reduce the need for hospitalization or re-admission, and reduce healthcare delivery costs through more efficient use of resources. Cloud DX is the co-winner of the Qualcomm Tricorder XPRIZE, a 2021 Edison Award winner, a Fast Company "World Changing Idea" finalist, and one of "Canada's Ten Most Prominent Telehealth Providers." In 2021, Cloud DX became an exclusive partner of Medtronic Canada. 

Cloud DX Investor Sitehttps://ir.clouddx.com/overview/default.aspx

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. 

