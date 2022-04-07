Life Science NewsInvesting News

Developing the Clinic of the Future, Cloud DX work to be supported by Sheridan College through federal grantNews in SummaryFunding awarded for mobile and machine learning healthcare innovation projectsSupports commercialization of patented Cloud DX technology for the Medical MetaverseResearch partnership between Sheridan's CMI and Cloud DX's eXtended Reality division, Cloud XRCloud DX leading Virtual Care platform ...

Developing the Clinic of the Future, Cloud DX work to be supported by Sheridan College through federal grant

News in Summary

  • Funding awarded for mobile and machine learning healthcare innovation projects
  • Supports commercialization of patented Cloud DX technology for the Medical Metaverse
  • Research partnership between Sheridan's CMI and Cloud DX's eXtended Reality division, Cloud XR

Cloud DX (TSXV:CDX) (OTCQB:CDXFF), leading Virtual Care platform provider, will partner with Sheridan College (the grant recipient) on a project with Cloud XR, the company's eXtended Reality division, to further develop the Clinic of the Future, an augmented reality (AR) platform. This is made possible through the support of a Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council (NSERC) Applied Research and Technology Partnership (ARTP) non-dilutive funding grant. As a key industry partner, Cloud DX will work with Sheridan College who will conduct a portfolio of applied research projects in Mobile Health and Health and Machine Learning

Cloud XR's Clinic of the Future demonstrates how its patented Vitaliti™ continuous monitoring device displays real-time patient information in the form of 3-D holographic images. The Clinic of the Future is the Medical Metaverse in action, a fully remote, touchless, seamless method enabling healthcare professionals to interact with patients.

Dr. Sonny Kohli, Chief Medical Officer and Co-Founder at Cloud DX states: "Improving healthcare is important to everyone, we all use it throughout our lives, and advancement in healthcare and medicine is only possible through innovation. Working with partners such as Sheridan's Center for Mobile Innovation is essential to push the industry into the future. At Cloud DX working with leaders such Dr. Edward Sykes helps bring our inventions to life and supports our commercialization of new healthcare devices, such as our patented Vitaliti™. This NSERC funding not only recognizes Canadian technology leadership like our partnership, more importantly it advances the MedTech industry - one where virtual and remote care, AI, and Augmented Reality are embedded throughout; the Medical Metaverse. Think about it, a leading specialist can now examine a patient on the other side of the world, its limitless. The Medical Metaverse will improve access to healthcare, create more efficiencies, lead to better patient outcomes, and much more."

About the Sheridan Centre for Mobile Innovation

The Sheridan Centre for Mobile Innovation (CMI) creates innovative solutions to industry-relevant challenges, in close collaboration with industry, community, and academic partners. CMI uses leading technologies in its research including: mobile, Artificial Intelligent/Machine Learning/Deep Learning, wearable computing, augmented/virtual reality/mixed reality and Internet of Things. Please visit: cmi.sheridancollege.ca. For more information on research and innovation at Sheridan, please visit research.sheridancollege.ca.

About Cloud DX

Accelerating virtual healthcare, Cloud DX is on a mission to make healthcare better for everyone. Our Connected Health TM remote patient monitoring platform is used by healthcare enterprises and care teams across North America to virtually manage chronic disease, enable aging in place, and deliver hospital-quality post-surgical care in the home. Our partners achieve better healthcare and patient outcomes, reduce the need for hospitalization or re-admission, and reduce healthcare delivery costs through more efficient use of resources. Cloud DX is the co-winner of the Qualcomm Tricorder XPRIZE, a 2021 Edison Award winner, a Fast Company "World Changing Idea" finalist, and was named a "New Innovator 2022" by Canadian Business magazine. Cloud DX is an exclusive virtual care partner to Medtronic Canada and Equitable Life.

Cloud DX Investor Sitehttps://ir.clouddx.com/overview/default.aspx

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

# # #

For media inquiries please contact:

Janine Scott
Marketing Lead
888-543-0944
janine.scott@CloudDX.com

For investor inquiries please contact:

Jay Bedard
Cloud DX Investor Relations
647-881-8418
jay.bedard@CloudDX.com

SOURCE:Cloud DX Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/696594/Cloud-DX-partners-with-Sheridan-College-on-Medical-Metaverse-Research-and-Development

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Cloud DXTSXV:CDXEmerging Tech Investing
CDX:CA
Cloud DX

Cloud DX


Overview

The COVID-19 global pandemic shook traditional healthcare structures on a global scale in 2020. There has been an urgent need for integrated systems to manage the influx of patients and new social distancing measures, which forced many to delay seeking in-person medical attention. In identifying this gap in the healthcare system, digitally driven telemedicine companies are leading the way to innovate and improve healthcare for all in this increasingly digital age.

By 2022, the global healthcare market is forecasted to grow to US$11.9 trillion, with the digital healthcare sector to grow by a projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 38 percent by 2026. In dealing with the aftermath of this pandemic, investing in healthcare and wellness technology is investing in the healthcare systems we’ve needed for a long time.

Keep reading...Show less
Cloud DX Signs Contract with Paramedical Service Provider for Remote Patient Monitoring

Cloud DX Signs Contract with Paramedical Service Provider for Remote Patient Monitoring

Cloud DX chosen as Virtual Care Platform for the Ontario Paramedical Service provider, replacing existing hardware and services

Cloud DX (TSXV:CDX)(OTCQX:CDXFF) is pleased to announce a new 24-month contract with an Ontario Paramedic Service Provider enabling the client to provide Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) across its serviceable area. Cloud DX will provide its award-winning Connected Health™ platform and support the client as it transitions from its previous remote care tools to Cloud DX's Virtual Care Platform. The client showcases how beneficial ‘Remote Care Monitoring' is for Paramedical Service providers, enabling providers to establish deeper community roots and maintain funding levels, while community members benefit from greater access to much-needed care. The client has purchased 223 Connected Health™ kits totalling ~$145,000 CAD with additional recurring fees for subscription software services. Funding for the program comes from the $82.5M Community Paramedicine for Long-Term Care program announced by the Ontario government on October 22, 2021

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cloud DX Signs Two Contracts with US Primary Care Clinics

Cloud DX Signs Two Contracts with US Primary Care Clinics

Continued growth in US RPM as partner Maxwell Telecare signs two additional clinics in Illinois

News in Summary

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cloud DX Signs New Palliative Contract with Ontario Healthcare Team

Cloud DX Signs New Palliative Contract with Ontario Healthcare Team

Cloud DX Signs New Palliative Contract with Ontario Healthcare Team

Healthcare team to use Connected Health™ kits to provide dignity in care for up to 85 patients

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cloud DX Announces Closing of Private Placement

Cloud DX Announces Closing of Private Placement

Cloud DX (TSXV:CDX)(OTCQB:CDXFF), a leading North American provider of virtual care and Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) solutions, is pleased to announce that it has closed a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") of 260 units (the "Units") of the Corporation at a price of $1,000 per Unit, for gross proceeds of $260,000 (the "Offering"). Each Unit is comprised of (i) a C$1,000 principal amount unsecured convertible debenture (each, a "Debenture") and (ii) 1,430 common share purchase warrants of the Corporation (each, a "Warrant"). The Debentures will mature on January 27, 2025 (the "Maturity Date") and shall bear interest at a simple rate of 10% per annum. The principal amount of the Debentures may be converted at the election of the holder thereof into common shares in the capital of the Company ("Common Shares") at a conversion price of C$0.35 per Common Share (the "Conversion Price") at any time prior to the Maturity Date. Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one common share of the Corporation (each, a "Common Share") at a price of C$0.50 per Common Share at any time prior to 4:30 p.m. (Toronto Time) on January 27, 2024

As consideration for services rendered in connection with the Offering, the Corporation paid to certain registered brokers a cash commission in the amount equal to $13,000 (5% of the gross proceeds of the Offering); and (ii) issued to certain registered brokers 37,142 non-transferable common share purchase warrants (the "Broker Warrants"). Each Broker Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share at an exercise price of $0.35 per Common Share for a period of 24 months from the date of closing of the Private Placement.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cloud DX Signs Contract with US University Nursing School

Cloud DX Signs Contract with US University Nursing School

Cloud DX supplies Virtual Care and Remote Patient Monitoring hardware and services to educate the next generation of nurses and nurse practitioners in Oregon

News in Summary

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
DGTL Holdings Inc. Reports Renewal with OTT and Leading Premium Streaming Service Provider

DGTL Holdings Inc. Reports Renewal with OTT and Leading Premium Streaming Service Provider

Leading OTT and streaming video service provider in the U.S. Renews 1-year Subscription Contract with Engagement Labs

DGTL Holdings Inc. (TSXV: DGTL) ("DGTL" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary Engagement Labs, has renewed and will continue to provide its data and analytics to one of the premier media and entertainment, OTT and streaming video service provider in the U.S. The new campaign contract is valued at $150,000.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
DGTL Holdings Inc. Reports Renewal with OTT and Leading Premium Streaming Service Provider

DGTL Holdings Inc. Reports Renewal with OTT and Leading Premium Streaming Service Provider

Leading OTT and streaming video service provider in the U.S. Renews 1-year Subscription Contract with Engagement Labs

DGTL Holdings Inc. (TSXV: DGTL) ("DGTL" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary Engagement Labs, has renewed and will continue to provide its data and analytics to one of the premier media and entertainment, OTT and streaming video service provider in the U.S. The new campaign contract is valued at $150,000.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Applied UV

Applied UV to Host Fourth Quarter and Year End 2021 Conference Call on April 7th

Applied UV, Inc. (NasdaqCM: AUVI) ("Applied UV" or the "Company"), a pathogen elimination technology company that applies the power of narrow-range ultraviolet light ("UVC") for surface areas and catalytic bioconversion technology for air purification to destroy pathogens safely, thoroughly, and automatically, announced that the Company will be hosting an investor conference call and live webcast on Thursday, April 7, 2022 at 9:00 am ET to review its financial results. Fourth quarter and Year End 2021 financial results will be available through the Investor Relations section of the company's website at https://irdirect.net/AUVI.

Conference Call/Webcast Information

Keep reading...Show less
DGTL Holdings Inc. Reports Campaign Extension for Nasdaq Listed E-Sports Gaming Client

DGTL Holdings Inc. Reports Campaign Extension for Nasdaq Listed E-Sports Gaming Client

$200,000 Campaign to Build Awareness of New Online Sports Betting Licensing Now Live across the state of Illinois, USA

DGTL Holdings Inc. (TSXV: DGTL) ("DGTL" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary Hashoff LLC has launched a new social media content marketing campaign with a Nasdaq listed e-sports and gaming company. The campaign is valued at approximately $200,000 and is focused on promoting brand awareness of the online sports betting regulations which are now legal and live across the state of Illinois, USA.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
JustKitchen Enters Singapore Market by Opening Two Ghost Kitchens

JustKitchen Enters Singapore Market by Opening Two Ghost Kitchens

TSXV: JK OTCQB: JKHCF FRA: 68Z

The Company Opened its Telok and Tampines Locations on April 4, 2022 as Part of an Eight-Location Plan for the Country Within the Next Six Months

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
KWESST Micro Systems Announces Results of 2022 Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders, Business Update and Frankfurt Listing

KWESST Micro Systems Announces Results of 2022 Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders, Business Update and Frankfurt Listing

KWESST Micro Systems Inc. (TSXV: KWE) (OTCQB: KWEMF) (FSE: 62U) ("KWESST" or the "Company") announces the results of its 2022 Annual and Special Meeting of shareholders held on Thursday, March 31, 2022 in virtual format.

Shareholders approved all the resolutions detailed in the management information circular of the Company dated February 11, 2022, namely:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×