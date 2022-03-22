Cloud DX Signs New Palliative Contract with Ontario Healthcare Team

Cloud DX Signs New Palliative Contract with Ontario Healthcare TeamHealthcare team to use Connected Health™ kits to provide dignity in care for up to 85 patientsNews in SummaryCloud DX to provide Connected Heath™ kits and supporting software servicesProgram will support up to 85 patients in palliative careThis is the 10th contract this quarter for the Virtual Care platformCloud DX a leading Virtual Care ...

CDX:CA