Cloud DX Signs New Palliative Contract with Ontario Healthcare Team

Healthcare team to use Connected Health™ kits to provide dignity in care for up to 85 patients

News in Summary

  • Cloud DX to provide Connected Heath™ kits and supporting software services
  • Program will support up to 85 patients in palliative care
  • This is the 10th contract this quarter for the Virtual Care platform

Cloud DX (TSXV:CDX)(OTCQB:CDXFF), a leading Virtual Care platform, signs a contract with a healthcare team in Niagara, Ontario, Canada. The team will use Cloud DX's Connected Health™ kits and software services for up to 85 palliative patients. The 12-month contract will commence deployment this month, adding to Cloud DX's successful quarter and recently announced, industry first patent in vital-sign analysis. Connected Health™ has been deployed for palliative patients by other provinces and territories, including Yukon Health and Social Services, since 2019

"While we're known for our post-surgical and chronic care programs, it is refreshing to work with clinics who are passionate about the extended benefits and applications of RPM. This healthcare team understands RPM and recognizes its many use cases," says Head of Operations, Cara MacDonald. "Making healthcare better means encompassing all stages of life, all stages of illness or conditions. We look forward to paving the palliative healthcare delivery pathway with a clinical leader in Ontario."

Palliative Care Management is the third focus area for Cloud DX, building upon its growing Post-Surgical and Chronic Care Management programs. As the digital healthcare sector grows globally, the company continues to work with care providers to pursue new use cases for virtual care and remote patient monitoring while innovating new care pathways alongside industry-leading partners such as Medtronic Canada and Equitable Life.

About Cloud DX

Accelerating virtual healthcare, Cloud DX is on a mission to make healthcare better for everyone. Our Connected Health TM remote patient monitoring platform is used by healthcare enterprises and care teams across North America to virtually manage chronic disease, enable aging in place, and deliver hospital-quality post-surgical care in the home. Our partners achieve better healthcare and patient outcomes, reduce the need for hospitalization or re-admission, and reduce healthcare delivery costs through more efficient use of resources. Cloud DX is the co-winner of the Qualcomm Tricorder XPRIZE, a 2021 Edison Award winner, a Fast Company "World Changing Idea" finalist, and one of "Canada's Ten Most Prominent Telehealth Providers." In 2021, Cloud DX became an exclusive partner to Medtronic Canada.

Cloud DX Investor Site https://ir.clouddx.com/overview/default.aspx

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The COVID-19 global pandemic shook traditional healthcare structures on a global scale in 2020. There has been an urgent need for integrated systems to manage the influx of patients and new social distancing measures, which forced many to delay seeking in-person medical attention. In identifying this gap in the healthcare system, digitally driven telemedicine companies are leading the way to innovate and improve healthcare for all in this increasingly digital age.

By 2022, the global healthcare market is forecasted to grow to US$11.9 trillion, with the digital healthcare sector to grow by a projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 38 percent by 2026. In dealing with the aftermath of this pandemic, investing in healthcare and wellness technology is investing in the healthcare systems we’ve needed for a long time.

