China Battery Grade Manganese Sulphate Plant Location Selected and Agreement Signed
Advanced Manganese developer Firebird Metals Limited (ASX: FRB, “Firebird” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce the delivery of another major milestone for its LMFP Battery Strategy, through the completion of an agreement for industrial land with Jinshi local government for the Company’s battery grade manganese sulphate plant. The agreement covers land allocation, tax incentive structures, land rebates for the plant and options for future plant expansions.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Preferred location for battery grade manganese sulphate plant secured and will be situated in the Jinshi High Tech Industries Development Zone, Jinshi, Hunan province, China
- Agreement with Jinshi local government covers land allocation, tax incentive structures and land rebates. Land agreement also covers options for future plant expansions
- Hunan is central to China’s growing Lithium-ion battery industry and is a dominant LFP cathode production region, with significant plans for LMFP (Lithium Manganese Iron Phosphate) conversion
- Current China-based battery grade manganese sulphate Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS) to be based on Hunan plant location. PFS progressing as planned and expected to be announced in Q1 2024
- Advanced and commercialised crystallisation technology secured, providing a key operation and cost advantage for Firebird
- Proven 5th generation technology - already in operation at other China-based plants - enables significant energy cost reductions for MnSO4 production
- R&D facility including the pilot plant remains on schedule with all key material ordered. Expected to be operation in Jan 2024
- R&D plant to be located in nearby Jinshi City. The Jinshi High-Tech Chemical Park has connecting river access to the Yangzte river, which provides very efficient and low-cost transportation routes for raw materials and product
Image 1: Pilot plant land agreement signing with Jinshi local government
Commenting on the signing of the land agreement in China, Firebird Managing Director Peter Allen said, “We are extremely pleased to be making rapid progress on our LMFP battery strategy, as we remain well on schedule with our strategic objective of growing into a near-term producer of high-purity manganese sulphate for the battery market.
“The completion of the land agreement and establishment of a pilot plant in the Jinshi area brings substantial value to the Company, as we gain access and exposure to some of the world’s largest EV battery manufacturers and investors in LMFP batteries. The location of our battery grade manganese sulphate plant in Hunan also places Firebird at the epicentre of manganese sulphate demand in China.
“We expect our R&D and pilot plant to be operational by Q1 2024 and once complete, we will look to commence key pre-qualification activities with cathode producers. Importantly, our on-the-ground activities will be managed and led by an experienced in-country team headed by Mr Zhou, COO of our Chinese subsidiary, Hunan Firebird Battery Technology Co Ltd.
“We look forward to sharing updates on further strategic milestones, including the results of the manganese sulphate PFS expected in Q1 next year.”
Firebird considered various facets of the LMFP battery strategy and visited several sites when determining the right location for the sulphate plant. Key factors for site location included availability of sulphuric acid, steam, key reagents, and proximity to customers, transportation routes and factory residue consumers.
Hunan is a leading battery metals region, a major Chinese hub for existing and planned cathode and cell capacity and provides Firebird with direct access to rapidly growing gigafactory development. Due to these key competitive advantages, along with the key location criteria mentioned above being met, the Company selected the land available within the Hunan region as the location for its sulphate plant.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Firebird Metals Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Firebird Metals
Overview
Firebird Metals (ASX:FRB) is an Australian mining company that’s well-positioned to develop a new manganese mining operation in Western Australia with a strategy to become a global battery cathode producer supporting a rapidly expanding electric vehicle market.
Batteries currently represent the largest non-alloy market for manganese, accounting for roughly 3 percent of global annual manganese consumption. The metal has a long history of being used as a cathode material in batteries, both in its natural form and in the form of electrolytic manganese dioxide. That includes modern lithium-ion batteries, the supply and manufacturing chain for which could potentially grow by over 30 percent annually from now through 2030.
Manganese-rich batteries are increasingly being held up as an alternative to standard lithium-ion batteries, leading to an expected exponential demand for the mineral. Tesla alone has already committed to producing manganese-based batteries for two thirds of its supply, owing to the metal's relative abundance and lower cost compared to nickel and cobalt.
Lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) represents one of the most prominent phosphate battery configurations. In recent years, however, the business case for using manganese as a cathode material for lithium-ion batteries, known as lithium manganese iron phosphate (LMFP), has become stronger. LMFP not only improves the battery’s energy density, but also increases capacity by up to 20 percent. LMFP batteries also perform better in low-temperature environments.
As LFP rapidly nears its theoretical energy density capacity, the rise of LMFP batteries as a replacement is all but inevitable as the world continues its slow march towards electrification and sustainable energy. Consequently, this means that demand for battery-grade manganese is set to explode in the coming years. And Firebird Metals is more than ready to step in and provide some much-needed supply.
Firebird maintains ownership over a massive manganese resource in Western Australia's Pilbara region in the form of its flagship Oakover project. Characterised by near-surface mineralisation, Oakover houses an estimated 176.65 million tons (Mt) of manganese across several different targets. Because of Oakover's favourable geology, Firebird can potentially leverage Oakover to supply not just the battery market but also multiple other industries, such as steel, all through a low-cost, simple mining operation.
The end result? Significant returns for investors — a projection only further emphasised by the impressive results returned by a recent concentrate scoping study on the project. Firebird maintains several other projects in Australia as well, including the Oakover-like Hill 616 and the exploration-focused Wadanya.
Firebird's long-term strategy reaches far beyond Australia's borders, however. From mining to downstream processing, the company's vision is to become a global cathode producer. For that, Firebird is looking to China, which to date accounts for roughly 90 percent of global manganese sulphate demand.
In early September 2023, the company announced its plans to establish a processing plant in China, noting to investors that an in-house scoping study was already well underway. According to Firebird's managing director Peter Allen, the construction of this plant represents the next phase of major growth for Firebird. As with the rest of Firebird's operations, this new plant will be constructed with the company's ESG methodology front of mind, ensuring transparency and accountability in addition to human welfare, support for local communities and environmental sustainability.
This plan, should it proceed apace, has the potential to make an enormous impact on global manganese supply — all while positioning Firebird as a cost-competitive player in the manganese sulphate market and a promising investment opportunity.
Company Highlights
- An Australian junior exploration company, Firebird Resources is well-positioned to take advantage of the growing demand for manganese as the rapidly expanding electric vehicle market and global electrification continue to ramp up.
- Firebird maintains ownership of a massive manganese resource in Australia with significant growth potential.
- A recent concentrate scoping study confirmed the potential and profitability of the company's flagship project, Oakover, situated in Western Australia's Pilbara region.
- Firebird's long-term goal involves leveraging its manganese resource to position itself as a leading global producer of manganese sulphate for the battery industry.
- The company is currently embarking on a scoping study with plans to build a manganese sulphate plant in China. This will allow it to gain a foothold in the Chinese market, which currently accounts for 90 percent of global manganese sulphate demand.
- This study represents the next phase of major growth for Firebird, and is a significant part of the company's overall strategy to establish itself as a near-term producer of battery-grade high-purity manganese sulphate.
Key Projects
Oakover
Situated 85 kilometres East of Newman in Western Australia's East Pilbara Manganese Province, Firebird's flagship Oakover project is characterised by favourable near-surface and shallow-dipping mineralisation. The project's favourable geology provides Firebird with multiple processing options, with the company currently targeting production of manganese concentrate and high-purity manganese sulphate. Oakover has, over the course of its history, been subject to extensive modern and historic exploration.
The most recent exploration program, completed by Firebird, resulted in a mineral resource estimate of 176.65 Mt at 9.9 percent manganese, including 105.8Mt at 10.1 percent manganese in the indicated resource category.
Project Highlights:
- Confirmed Potential: Firebird recently achieved a major milestone at Oakover with the completion of a concentrate scoping study which confirmed the project's outstanding long-term potential as a manganese hub. Highlights of the study include:
- Potential 18-year mine life.
- 1.2 Mt per annum with low strip ratio (0.45:1) and mining costs.
- Upfront capital investment of A$124 million with low capex optionality.
- A$741.3 million NPV and IRR of 73.1 percent.
- Indicated material accounts for 99.2 percent of material processed.
- 80 percent uplift in indicated resource at Oakover to 105.8 Mt.
- Metallurgical Results: Firebird has undertaken extensive metallurgical and hydrometallurgical testwork at Oakover, with results providing the company with a high level of confidence in its growth and profit potential. Notable highlights are as follows:
- Achievable 30 to 32 percent manganese concentrate saleable product
- Achievable battery-grade manganese sulphate
- Current Plans: Firebird's concentrate scoping study assessed two production scenarios, each utilising simple processing, crush, screen, scrub and DMS beneficiation. It has chosen to pursue full production from startup with ~4 Mtpa processing and ~1.2 Mtpa of 30 to 32 percent manganese concentrate.
Hill 616
Located 35 kilometres south of the Oakover project, Hill 616 shares highly similar geological characteristics to Firebird's flagship, with shallow, gently dipping geology. Covering approximately 15.7 square kilometres within the Peak Hill Mineral Field, Hill 616 has to date undergone extensive historical drilling, with 116 holes for 4,900 metres over a 2.2-kilometre strike.
This drilling has resulted in an inferred mineral resource of 57.5 Mt at 12.2 percent manganese.
Wandanya
Wandanya is a recently established exploration-focused project situated 50 kilometres southwest of the world-class Woodie Woodie Manganese Mine. Its close proximity to Port Hedland affords it considerable direct shipping ore potential. Rock chip results indicate that Wandanya's deposits are also exceptionally high grade, returning results up to 64.9 percent and 55.2 percent manganese.
Management Team
Evan Cranston — Chairperson
Evan Cranston is an experienced mining executive with a background in corporate and mining law. He is the principal of corporate advisory and administration firm Konkera Corporate and has extensive experience in the areas of equity capital markets, corporate finance, structuring, asset acquisition, corporate governance and external stakeholder relations.
Cranston holds both a Bachelor of Commerce and Bachelor of Laws from the University of Western Australia. He is currently the non-executive chairman of African Gold (ASX:A1G) and Benz Mining (TSXV:BZ, ASX:BNZ).
Peter Allen — Managing Director
Peter Allen is a mining executive with more than 20 years of experience in marketing of manganese, lithium and a range of other commodities. He was previously the managing director of marketing for Consolidated Minerals Limited, which operates Woodie Woodie mine in WA and the Nsuta Manganese mine in Ghana.
Allen assisted manganese-focused explorer Element 25 (ASX:E25) and Gulf Manganese Corporation (ASX:GMC) with PFS and product marketing. More recently, he was the marketing manager for AVZ Minerals (ASX:AVZ), a company focussed on the Manono lithium project.
Wei Li — Executive Director & CFO
Wei Li is a chartered accountant with extensive professional experience across several key sectors which include the resource industry, international trade, capital markets, project management of IPOs and spin-outs, and financial accounting. His experience includes being employed by and acting as director and CFO of several companies, predominantly in the resource sector. Prior to these roles, he managed a private base metal exploration company in the NT of Australia and assisted in commissioning an AU$150-million electrolytic manganese dioxide plant in Hunan China.
Li is currently a non-executive director of Macro Metals.
Ashley Pattison — Non-executive Director
Ashley Pattison brings over 20 years of experience in the resources sector across corporate finance and operational roles. Qualified as chartered accountant, he has extensive experience in operations, finance, strategy and corporate finance. Pattison has been the managing director of a number of listed and private mining companies over the past 10 years and also CEO of a listed mining service company.
Pattinson is currently the executive chairman of PC Gold and a non-executive director of Industrial Minerals (ASX:IND) and Macro Metals.
Brett Grosvenor — Non-executive Director
Brett Grosvenor is an experienced mining executive with over 25 years of experience in the mining and power industries. He holds a dual tertiary qualification in engineering and a master’s in business.
Phase 2 Drilling Increases Scale of Morrissey Hill Lithium Project, Yinnetharra, W.A.
Reach Resources Limited (ASX: RR1 & RR1O) (“Reach” or “the Company”) is pleased to advise that over 5,000m of the Phase 2 drill program has now been completed and again, multiple stacked pegmatites1 over substantial widths have been intersected across a number of targets within the Company’s 100% owned Morrissey Hill Lithium Project, Yinnetharra WA.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Phase 2 Drilling has significantly elevated the scale of lithium potential at Morrissey Hill with drilling confirming the presence of multiple, thick, stacked pegmatites1 within a previously unrecognised package of the Leake Springs Metamorphics, at Morrissey Hill South.
- The Leake Springs Metamorphics sequence are the same rock units which host Delta Lithium’s (ASX: DLI), Malinda and Jamieson Lithium Projects, located immediately east and west respectively of Morrissey Hill.
- Locating this sequence at Morrissey Hill South, is significant for the project as the Leak Spring Metamorphics had previously been interpreted to exist only within the northern third of the Morrissey Hill project area.
- A total of 57 holes for 5,282m of RC drilling has been completed to date during Phase 2 drilling.
- The majority of all holes drilled across Phase 2, have reported multiple thick, stacked pegmatites1 within favourable metasedimentary and lesser mafic volcanic rock types.
- Phase 2 drilling to date has been restricted to areas where heritage surveys have been previously completed, and with a focus on testing depth continuity of outcropping pegmatites at the Morrissey Hill and Peggy Sue targets, including limited infill and extensional drilling at the Bonzer prospect.
- Importantly, the Company has identified a pipeline of some 33 priority targets which will be methodically evaluated in 2024 once all regulatory approvals have been received, including additional aboriginal heritage surveys.
- Results from this part of the Phase 2 Drilling campaign are expected to be received in early 2024, with all samples already sent to the laboratory for analysis.
Consistent with Delta Lithium’s Malinda Lithium Project located immediately to the east of Morrissey Hill, drilling has confirmed the presence of multiple stacked pegmatites hosted within a mixed package of older country rocks including metasediments (quartz-feldspar-biotite schists) and lesser mafic volcanics and gneisses.
This part of the Phase 2 program has been restricted to areas where heritage surveys have been previously completed with the initial focus being on testing depth continuity of outcropping pegmatites at the Morrissey Hill and Peggy Sue targets, and some infill and extensional drilling at the Bonzer prospect.
1 Cautionary Note: The identification of pegmatites in the drilling completed to date does not imply the presence of lithium mineralisation. The presence of any lithium mineralisation will be determined by laboratory analyses.
Figure 1: Peggy Sue pegmatite outcrop at the Morrissey Hill Lithium Project, with Strike Drilling RC drill rig at work testing its subsurface continuity.
Jeremy Bower CEO commented:
“We are excited that our Phase 2 campaign which has been designed to test new targets to the south of Bonzer has confirmed the presence of multiple, thick, stacked pegmatites within a previously unrecognised package of the Leake Springs Metamorphics.
These are the same rock types that host Delta’s Malinda Lithium Project to our east and the Jamieson Lithium Prospect to our west. Detailed geological mapping by our geological team identified the area as a potential Malinda “look alike” with a large number of wide, strike extensive pegmatites occurring within a mixed package of older country rocks, including metasediments and mafic volcanics which we interpret as a previously unrecognised corridor of the Leake Springs Metamorphics.
The area is clearly not dominated by granite which is what’s shown on existing GSWA maps. Confirming an extension to the Leake Springs package is a major breakthrough in advancing the potential and scale of the opportunity at Morrissey Hill. This sequence of rocks is known to be far more favourable for pegmatite fractionation and the development of significant lithium mineralisation.
The conditions the team are working in are extreme and yet they have not only completed another technically brilliant drill campaign, but also continued to identify and map new pegmatite targets to add to the huge potential at Morrissey Hill. We will pull up for a well-earned Christmas break and look forward to another huge year in 2024.”
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Reach Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
More High Grade Hits Ahead of Resource Upgrade!
Another batch of standout assays rounds out a successful 2023 for Spartan
Spartan Resources Limited (“Spartan” or “Company”) (ASX: SPR) is pleased to report updated drilling and assay information from recent drilling at its 100%-owned Dalgaranga Gold Project “DGP” in the Murchison region of Western Australia.
Highlights:
Never Never Gold Deposit – new gold intercepts:
- 18.38m @ 6.10g/t gold from 453.0m down-hole, including:
- 8.65m @ 10.43g/t – DGRC1361-DT (above newly interpreted flexure zone)
- 20.9m @ 4.14g/t gold from 516.0m down-hole, including:
- 2.38m @ 20.20g/t – DGRC1281-DT (above flexure zone)
- 12.19m @ 4.16g/t gold from 516.6m down-hole, including:
- 2.00m @ 15.96g/t – DGRC1347-DT (deepest Never Never assay to date)
- 21.00m @ 1.93g/t gold from 517.0m down-hole, including:
- 8.56m @ 2.65g/t – DGRC1360-DT (within flexure zone)
Four Pillars Gold Prospect – new gold intercepts:
- 11.0m @ 2.44g/t gold from 162.0m down-hole – DGRC1334
- 3.0m @ 5.53g/t gold from 108.0m down-hole – DGRC1339
- 6.0m @ 3.60g/t gold from 372.0m down-hole – DGRC1280-DT
- 2.32m @ 5.73g/t gold from 269.9m down-hole – DGRC1278-DT
West Winds Gold Prospect – new gold intercepts:
- 61.0m @ 2.13g/t gold from 85.0m down-hole, including:
- 22.0m @ 4.69g/t – DGRC1352
- 66.0m @ 1.32g/t gold from 194.0m down-hole, including:
- 8.0m @ 3.29g/t – DGRC1354
- 18.0m @ 1.94g/t gold from 12.0m down-hole, including:
- 3.0m @ 7.92g/t – DGRC1338
Spartan Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Simon Lawson, said: “2023 has been a truly transformational year for our shareholders and our Company. Our team has remained focussed at all times on the things we can control – applying smart geology, undertaking effective drilling and delivering high-grade resource growth, as well as keeping our established infrastructure in place and in a high state of readiness.
“This means we are now very well positioned as a low-risk, well-capitalised, high-grade gold investment with existing production infrastructure in times of record US & Australian gold prices. We offer unique optionality and exposure to gold in challenging economic times.
“The intense drill focus on the high-grade Never Never discovery has delivered more than 720,000oz of high-grade gold – mineralised from surface and including roughly 90koz @ 2.2g/t in open pit Resources as well as 630koz above 7.5g/t gold in the underground environment – in a very short space of time.
“Our wider focus on delivering further higher-grade tonnage ore sources has seen us apply what we have learned at Never Never to the former Gilbey’s open-pit environment, highlighting specifically the Four Pillars and West Winds targets on the western side of the pit. These targets are just starting to reveal their true identity as standout higher-grade, structurally-associated gold shoots within the wider Gilbey’s stratigraphic sequence, with the potential to add significant tonnages at a very reasonable grade to any future mine plan.
“Work is well advanced on the resource upgrade for both Never Never and the Gilbey’s Mine Complex, with most of the results from today’s release to be included in the MRE upgrade, which is on track to be finalised and delivered to market imminently. Our positive news-flow will continue into the New Year with mine design, scheduling and reserve scenarios underway.
“A new and expansive drill campaign will commence in January to build on the significant resource foundation already established as we seek to continue to grow high-confidence and high-grade gold ounces in front of our established infrastructure.”
The latest batch of assays include numerous significant intercepts from resource in-fill and extensional drilling at the high-grade Never Never Gold Deposit, including the deepest assay from the deposit to date.
This announcement also includes results from drilling at the Four Pillars and West Winds prospects, beneath the Gilbey’s open pit.
Drilling results in this announcement are being included in the scheduled Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) update for the Dalgaranga Gold Project. Work on this MRE update is well advanced and undergoing final QC/QC checks. The MRE update is expected to be finalised and released to market imminently.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Spartan Resources Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Positive Scoping Study for Tumblegum South
Star Minerals Limited (ASX: SMS, “the Company” or “Star Minerals”) is pleased to present the range of outcomes of a Scoping Study for open-pit mining and third-party toll treatment of the Tumblegum South gold deposit (“Tumblegum South” or “the Project”) which is located approximately 40km south of Meekatharra in the Murchison district of Western Australia.
The positive results of this Scoping Study provide a basis to refine material inputs and enhance project economics for the Tumblegum South gold deposit.
Study Highlights
- Various options utilising third-party processing plants operating under a toll treatment agreement were considered. There are currently two active processing plants with a radius of 50km to 150km from Tumblegum South. A range of outcomes were defined based on gold price, and processing cost including trucking costs.
- At gold prices from AUD$2,250 to AUD$3,000/oz, the Production Target for the Project ranges from approximately:
- 116kt at 2.25g/t producing 7.6koz gold, to
- 286kt at 2.00g/t producing 16.6koz gold.
- The Production Target generates an undiscounted accumulated cash surplus after payment of all working capital costs, but excluding pre-mining capital requirements, of approximately $7.2M to $16.3M.
- Mining is contemplated as a single campaign over approximately 18-months.
- Pre-mining capital and start-up costs are estimated to be approximately $0.7M to $1.5M.
- Sensitivity of the Base Case scenario to gold price was assessed. Results suggest that project economics are robust for a broad range of gold prices.
Chair Ian Stuart commented:
The Scoping Study has demonstrated the value and viability of the Tumblegum South Gold Project over a broad range of gold price. Star can now take the next steps to monetising this asset and more accurately assess various strategies to achieve this, including sale, partial sale or joint venture of the Project.
The Scoping Study also serves as basis for analysis by third parties wishing to evaluate the Project as potential ore feed for existing processing operations.
We look forward to building on the knowledge gained through this Study and rapidly advancing the Project to commercialisation.
Introduction
Star commissioned Orelogy Consulting Pty Ltd, a Western Australian based mine planning consulting firm with extensive experience evaluating mining projects across Australia, to undertake a Scoping Study evaluating potential open pit mining at Tumblegum South and ore processing via toll treatment at an existing plant.
The processing plants considered for this study are located within a radius of 50-150km from Tumblegum South. No agreement has been entered into at the time of writing, and there is no guarantee an agreement will be entered into. It is noted the diluted Tumblegum South Production Target at 2.01g/t compares favourably with head grade mined at a number of plants in the Murchison and has the potential to provide valuable mill feed and ore blending opportunities.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Star Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Maiden Drilling Program at Ti-Tree Completed
Augustus Minerals (ASX: AUG; “Augustus” or the “Company”) is pleased to advise of the completion of its maiden drilling campaign at its 100% owned Ti-Tree project in the Gascoyne region of Western Australia.
- 9,086m drilled in 78 holes across six project areas
- Campaign designed to test extensive surface mineralisation identified through soil sampling and rock chip analysis
- Visual observations of copper sulphide mineralisation in quartz veining in multiple holes at depth
- Assays are due back progressively over the coming weeks.
- Exploration and drilling activities to re-commence in Q1 2024
The drilling campaign included 78 holes totalling 9,086m of Reverse Circulation (RC) drilling. The program consisted of discovery drilling only and was designed to confirm historical results and to test near surface mineralisation at depth and along strike, with drilling having been limited to approximately 70m vertical depth.
Holes in the Crawfords, Nic’s Bore and Copper Ridge areas also intersected some visible disseminated mineralisation within quartz veins in the form of pyrite, malachite and chalcopyrite and assay are awaited.
Andrew Reid, Managing Director
“Our maiden drilling campaign following the IPO in May 2023 is now completed and has been a great success. The campaign was designed to test for mineralisation both at near surface and at depth and resulted in visually identifying mineralisation/veining in the majority of drill holes at our Minnie Springs copper-molybdenum-gold project.
Minnie Springs could represent a sizeable porphyry hosted copper deposit with the next step to be the completion of drilling in the remaining 50% of the copper-in-soil anomaly yet to be tested during the next drilling campaign in Q1 2024.”
Figure 1. Location map showing prospects drilled to date, Minnie Springs, Copper Ridge,Nick’s Bore, Crawford and Crawford South and COO Creek.
Table 1. List of RC holes completed by prospect location.
Figure 2. Minnie Springs soil sampling, rock chip and drilling location map showing location of the x-section A – A’.
Figure 3. Hole MSRC012 – showing visual pyrite - chalcopyrite – chalcocite – covellite mineralisation in zones from 127 – 139m downhole at the Minnie Springs prospect1.
The second northern-most line at Minnie Springs (Figure 2. MSRC 010 – 012) intersected multiple zones of copper sulphide mineralisation1 co-incident with chlorite-epidote alteration in hole MSRC012, which is characteristic of propylitic alteration commonly seen in in porphyry copper-molybdenum-gold deposits.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Augustus Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
EMU Records Gold Assays to 36.1 g/t - Georgetown, Queensland
EMU NL (ASX: EMU) (“EMU” or “the Company”) is pleased to release gold assay results from its maiden reconnaissance field survey conducted during July and August 2023 at the Georgetown Project in Queensland.
HIGHLIGHTS*
- Camp Oven Creek area historic surface rock assay results ranging from 12.9 g/t up to 224 g/t gold and 24 g/t to 135 g/t silver from rock samples in broad rhyolite breccia hosted veins in the NW1.
- 15.4 g/t gold assay results recorded from EMU’s first reconnaissance rock samples in the NE Dagworth area, ~19km east from Camp Oven Creek, along Delany Fault extension2.
- 15 historic rock values greater than 31.1 g/t gold (> 1 Ounce) identified from zones in the Camp Oven Creek, 130 Quartz Vein and Quartz 250 Prospects (“new historic information”)3.
- Three historic rock samples in the Quartz 130 prospect returned values ranging from 51 g/t gold up to 73 g/t gold4.
- Limited historic drilling at Rhyolite Breccia/Turtle Arm returned values to 2m at 15.8 g/t Au and 3m at 2.8 g/t Au.( See table 3).
- 86 historic surface rock samples greater than 1 g/t gold with a weighted average of 17.3 g/t within Georgetown EPM 27667 - NW Camp Oven Creek/Turtle Arm quadrant5.
- 2 EMU first reconnaissance rock samples returned 36.1 g/t gold and 25.6 g/t gold respectively from the Sandy Creek prospect just south of Georgetown6.
- Limited historic drilling at Munitions Creek (EPM 27642) returned values to 4m at 2.73 g/t Au and 1m at 10.85 g/t Au. (see table 3).
- EMU’s geological teams currently in field undertaking follow up sampling from these areas.
Commenting on the high gold values historically reported in the project area coupled with EMU’s latest results, EMU’s Chairman Mr Peter Thomas commented:
“It is quite remarkable that the Georgetown tenements and surrounding areas have not been comprehensively subjected to a modern and systematic exploration effort previously. EMU’s initial “first pass” reconnaissance field survey comprised the collection of a limited number of samples from rock outcrop, termite mounds and stream sediments in multiple areas targeted for gold, base metals, lithium and critical minerals. In addition to the recently reported copper, silver and lead values, the gold assay results and historic exploration results support EMU’s view that the project has the potential to deliver world-class discoveries which underpinned its decision to farm into the project”.
Further to the recent announcement7 confirming a substantial high-grade copper and silver system at Fiery Creek and high-grade lead and silver assays results from Snake Creek, EMU reports high grade gold values from rock chip samples collected from a number of prospective areas at Georgetown.
Recently compiled historic gold and base metal drill hole and surface outcrop sampling values from the Georgetown area and from within the three tenements which comprise the project, confirm the outstanding prospectivity of the project.
EMU is currently undertaking a new, limited and targeted follow-up exploration programme with teams in the field over areas not previously sampled to investigate zones which have historically reported high-grade gold and base metal values.
Figure 1 - Identified current and historic Gold Occurrences at Fiery Creek and Georgetown Tenements
Table 1. Emu’s Significant Gold Sample Assay Results (>1 g/t Au in bold text)
Historical Gold Reported:
Fiery Creek EPM 27667 (Gold + Base Metal Targets)
Based upon significant results that have emerged from the compilation of historic data and the limited field work already completed by EMU, the significant northern portion of the Fiery Creek tenement (EPM 27667) is emerging as a high priority for both precious and base metals. The higher priority targets include structural settings for gold in the Camp Oven Creek, Quartz 130, Quartz 250 and Dagworth Prospect areas, whilst the Fiery Creek prospect within the Yataga Granodiorite demands further attention due to the high-grade outcrop sample assay values for copper and silver.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from EMU NL, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Reward Executes Binding Share Sale Agreement to Acquire the Beyondie SOP Project
Reward Minerals Limited (ASX: RWD) (Reward or the Company) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a binding share sale agreement (Share Sale Agreement) with the Receivers and Managers (Receivers) of Kalium Lakes Limited (Administrators appointed) (Receivers and Managers appointed) (ASX: KLL) ACN 613 656 643 (Kalium) to acquire the Beyondie Sulphate of Potash (SOP) Project (Beyondie Project) on a debt-free basis, free of encumbrances for total consideration of A$20 million, comprising a A$250,000 exclusivity payment previously made (see ASX announcement dated 16 November 2023), upfront cash consideration of $14.75 million and deferred cash consideration of $5 million by 30 June 2025. See the Schedule for further details.
Execution of the Share Sale Agreement and submission of a deed of company arrangement (DOCA) proposal (DOCA Proposal) follows the Company’s entry into an exclusivity deed with Kalium and the Receivers, as announced to ASX on 16 November 2023, and represents the next step towards Reward acquiring the Beyondie Project.
Commenting on the Share Sale Agreement, Reward Executive Director, Dr Michael Ruane said:
“Reward is pleased to have progressed the potential acquisition of the Beyondie SOP project on a debt-free basis, free of encumbrances to the execution of the Share Sale Agreement stage.
Assuming that the proposed DOCA with Creditors, Shareholder Approval and Capital Raising are completed, the Reward team are keen to move quickly on evaluation of the plant and flowsheet modifications and costs for potentially recommissioning the Beyondie Project.
The evaluation will also cover the incorporation of the Reward Process into the existing project layout and also for SOP recovery operations at other SOP resource sites.”
Share Sale Agreement
Reward has entered into the Share Sale Agreement for the acquisition of 100% of the issued share capital of Kalium Lakes Infrastructure Pty Ltd (KLI) and Kalium Lakes Potash Pty Ltd (KLP) (together, the Target Entities), on a debt-free basis, free of encumbrances. KLP is the employing entity for the Beyondie Project, with the majority of suppliers contracted through KLP. KLI holds the non-process infrastructure assets for the Beyondie Project.
The material terms of the Share Sale Agreement are summarised in the Schedule.
DOCA Proposal
As a key condition to completion of the Share Sale Agreement, DOCAs for each of KLP and KLI must be approved by creditors of KLP and KLI (with meetings of creditors scheduled to be held on 6 December 2023). The DOCA Proposal submitted by Reward contains customary terms for a document of its nature, and provides that:
- all KLP and KLI unsecured creditor claims and debts will be compromised through effectuation of the DOCAs and the establishment of separate Creditors Trusts, which will act as the vehicle to distribute any DOCA funds to the creditors of KLP and KLI;
- funds will be allocated from the consideration payable under the Share Sale Agreement to satisfy the costs of the administration of KLI and KLP and enable a dividend to be paid to priority employee creditors in full and to unsecured creditors of KLP and KLI;
- KLP and KLI will continue under the ownership of Reward (subject to completion of the Share Sale Agreement);
- priority employee claims will be paid 100 cents in the dollar and under each DOCA, they are afforded a priority claim over unsecured creditors;
- a combined fund of up to $250k will be available to meet the claims of unsecured creditors of KLP and KLI (estimated to represent a dividend of approximately 5 cents in the dollar); and
- the existing unsecured founder royalty of 1.9% of gross revenue from all products extracted from the relevant mining tenements that comprise the Beyondie Project will be extinguished by the DOCA or reduced on such terms to be agreed between Reward and the relevant royalty holders for the purposes of preventing any termination right described in item 7(b) of the Schedule that Kalium might otherwise have under the Share Sale Agreement.
Tyson Loan
As part of the transaction, Tyson Resources Pty Ltd (Tyson Resources), an entity associated with Executive Director, Michael Ruane, has provided $8.750 million of loan funding to Kalium towards prepayment of a post- administration secured debt outstanding from Kalium to a third-party lender (Tyson Loan). The Tyson Loan is secured over the present and after acquired property of Kalium, KLP and KLI (but ranking behind the third-party lender debt), and will only receive interest should the Share Sale Agreement not complete due to the DOCAs not being approved or breach by Kalium or the Receivers (at a rate of 12.5% per annum from 1 January 2024). The Tyson Loan (including attaching interest and security interests) will be repaid and discharged on completion of the Share Sale Agreement. There is no recourse against Reward in relation to the Tyson Loan.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Rewards Minerals Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
