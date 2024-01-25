Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Chariot Corporation

Quarterly Activities Report – December 2023

Chariot Corporation Limited (“Chariot”, “CC9” or the “Company”) is pleased to present our Activities Report and Appendix 5B for the period ending 31 December 2023. The fourth quarter of 2023 marked the achievement of several landmark milestones for the Company, including completion of the IPO and ASX listing. Chariot is well-positioned for 2024 with adequate liquidity to support exploration activities across its lithium portfolio and to continue to deliver shareholder value.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • IPO and ASX listing successfully completed
  • Maiden drilling campaign at Black Mountain commenced on 10 November 2023 with six (6) diamond drill holes completed totalling 652 meters of Phase 1 Drilling Program with initial assay results imminent
  • IPO corporate structure implemented, resulting in a 91.9% ownership of the flagship Black Mountain project in Wyoming and a 79.4% interest in the Resurgent project in Nevada and Oregon
  • Enhanced balance sheet position with cash at year end of A$7.6 million to fund current exploration plans and related activities

Initial Public Offering

On 5 October 2023, the Company closed a A$9 million Initial Public Offering (“IPO”) and commenced trading on the Australian Securities Exchange (“ASX”) at 9:00 am (AWST) on 27 October 2023. The IPO was led by Wilson Corporate Finance Limited and Jett Capital Advisors LLC who acted as Joint Lead Managers.

As of December 31, 2023, Chariot’s cash position was A$7.6 million which remains sufficient to fund the initial drilling program at Black Mountain as well as the Company’s other essential activities.

Implementation of IPO Corporate Structure

In connection with the IPO, the Company completed the implementation of the group’s IPO corporate structure whereby Chariot consolidated its ownership position in its U.S. projects. This implementation enables the Company to exercise greater operational and strategic control over, and benefit from greater economic exposure to, the assets in its portfolio.

The Company now holds, through its subsidiaries, a 91.9% interest in its Wyoming projects (including Black Mountain) and a 79.4% interest in its Resurgent Project.

Black Mountain Project

Phase 1 Drilling Program

The Black Mountain phase 1 drilling program commenced on 10 November 2023 with a plan to drill 2,000 – 3,000 meters of oriented triple tube HQ sized core (“Phase 1 Drilling Program”). Major Drilling Group International, Inc. (“Major Drilling”) is contracted to drill using a Boart Longyear LF90 Surface Diamond Core Drill Rig (the “Drill Rig”).

Despite an atypically harsh winter conditions in late November and December, which included wind speeds of up to 60 km per hour at the Black Mountain summit, Major Drilling and Chariot’s team were able to complete six (6) diamond drill holes totalling 652 meters of HQ diamond drill core (“Drill Core”). The drilling activities were aided by the abatement of the harsh weather conditions experienced before the second half of December 2023.

Chariot restarted drilling on 8 January 2024 and, weather permitting, plans to continue drilling until March 2024.

Initial Assay Results Pending

The first batch of Drill Cores from the Phase 1 Drilling Program were transported to American Assay Labs in Reno, Nevada in December 2023 with assay results expected in late January 2024.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Chariot Corporation, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

CC9:AU
Chariot Corporation
Chariot Corporation

Chariot Corporation


Octava Minerals Limited

Octava Signs Agreement for Acquisition of Byro REE & Lithium Project in the Gascoyne Region of WA

Octava Minerals Limited (ASX:OCT) (“Octava” or the “Company”), a Western Australia focused explorer of the new energy metals Lithium, Nickel, PGM’s and gold, is pleased to report that it has signed a binding but conditional agreement to purchase 100% of the shares in Byro Mining Pty Ltd (“Byro”), the owner of the Byro REE & Lithium Project in the Gascoyne region of Western Australia, from the shareholders of Byro.

Atlantic Lithium

Completion of US$5M MIIF Subscription

Atlantic Lithium welcomes Ghana’s sovereign minerals wealth fund, the Minerals Income Investment Fund (“MIIF”), onto its shareholder register following the completion of MIIF’s US$5m Subscription, part of its total US$32.9m Strategic Investment to support the development of the Ewoyaa Lithium Project

Atlantic Lithium Limited (AIM: ALL, ASX: A11, OTCQX: ALLIF, “Atlantic Lithium” or the “Company”), the African-focused lithium exploration and development company targeting to deliver Ghana’s first lithium mine, is pleased to announce that, in line with the non-binding Heads of Terms (“Strategic Investment”) announced on 8 September 2023, the Minerals Income Investment Fund of Ghana (“MIIF”) has completed a subscription for 19,245,574 Atlantic Lithium shares (“Subscription”) at a price of US$0.2598 (A$0.39 / £0.20) per share (“Subscription Shares”), for a value of US$5 million (A$7.60m / £3.93m).

Arcadium Lithium Announces Date for Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Webcast Conference Call

Arcadium Lithium plc (NYSE: ALTM, ASX: LTM, "Arcadium Lithium") today announced it will release fourth quarter 2023 earnings results on Thursday, February 22, 2024 after stock market close via PR Newswire and the company's investor relations website at: https:ir.arcadiumlithium.com .

Arcadium Lithium (PRNewsfoto/Arcadium Lithium PLC,Livent Corporation)

The company will subsequently host a webcast conference call on Thursday, February 22, 2024 at 5:00 p.m. ET ( 6:00 a.m. AWST, 9:00 a.m. AEDT on Friday, February 23 , 2024) that is open to the public via Internet broadcast.

Internet broadcast: https://ir.arcadiumlithium.com .

A replay of the webcast will be available via the Internet at: https://ir.arcadiumlithium.com/investors/financials-and-filings .

Arcadium Lithium Contacts

Investors:
Daniel Rosen +1 215 299 6208
daniel.rosen@livent.com

Phoebe Lee +61 413 557 780
phoebe.lee@allkem.co

Media:
Karen Vizental +54 9 114 414 4702
karen.vizental@allkem.co

Address:
Arcadium Lithium plc
Suite 12, Gateway Hub
Shannon Airport House
Shannon, Ireland

About Arcadium Lithium
Arcadium Lithium is a leading global lithium chemicals producer committed to safely and responsibly harnessing the power of lithium to improve people's lives and accelerate the transition to a clean energy future.  We collaborate with our customers to drive innovation and power a more sustainable world in which lithium enables exciting possibilities for renewable energy, electric transportation and modern life.  Arcadium Lithium is vertically integrated, with industry-leading capabilities across lithium extraction processes, including hard-rock mining, conventional brine extraction and direct lithium extraction (DLE), and in lithium chemicals manufacturing for high performance applications. We have operations around the world, with facilities and projects in Argentina , Australia , Canada , China , Japan , the United Kingdom and the United States .  For more information, please visit us at www.ArcadiumLithium.com .

Important Information and Legal Disclaimer:

Forward-Looking Statements

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Certain statements in this news release are forward-looking statements. In some cases, we have identified forward-looking statements by such words or phrases as "will likely result," "is confident that," "expect," "expects," "should," "could," "may," "will continue to," "believe," "believes," "anticipates," "predicts," "forecasts," "estimates," "projects," "potential," "intends" or similar expressions identifying "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including the negative of those words and phrases. Such forward-looking statements are based on our current views and assumptions regarding future events, future business conditions and the outlook for Arcadium Lithium based on currently available information. There are important factors that could cause Arcadium Lithium's actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results, level of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including the factors described under the caption entitled "Risk Factors" in Livent Corporation's 2022 Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on February 24, 2023 , and the factors described under the caption entitled "Risk Factors" in Arcadium Lithium's registration statement on Form S-4, initially filed with the SEC on July 20, 2023 , as amended thereafter and declared effective by the SEC on November 20, 2023 , as well as other risks associated with the merger of equals transaction between Livent Corporation and Allkem Limited that resulted in the creation of Arcadium Lithium, as well as other SEC filings and public communications. Although Arcadium Lithium believes the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, Arcadium Lithium cannot guarantee future results, level of activity, performance or achievements. Moreover, neither Arcadium Lithium nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any of these forward-looking statements. Arcadium Lithium is under no duty to update any of these forward-looking statements after the date of this news release to conform its prior statements to actual results or revised expectations.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/arcadium-lithium-announces-date-for-fourth-quarter-2023-earnings-release-and-webcast-conference-call-302042551.html

SOURCE Arcadium Lithium PLC

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Galan Lithium

Maiden Filling of Pond 1 Commences at Hombre Muerto West

Galan Lithium Limited (ASX: GLN) (Galan or the Company) is pleased to provide a further update on the progress of construction activities at its 100% owned Hombre Muerto West (HMW) Phase 1 lithium brine project, with lithium chloride production expected in H1 2025.

Drilling Update at Laguna Verde

Drilling Update at Laguna Verde

CleanTech Lithium PLC (AIM:CTL, Frankfurt:T2N, OTCQX:CTLHF), an exploration and development company advancing lithium projects in Chile, confirms the drilling of the second well has started in the recently commenced drilling programme at Laguna Verde.

Jindalee Lithium

More Exceptional Metallurgical Results from McDermitt

In mid-November 2023, Jindalee Lithium Limited (Jindalee, the Company) announced results from beneficiation of composite samples from the Company’s 100% owned McDermitt Lithium Project located in Oregon, USA, and noted that acid leaching of beneficiated samples was underway1.

Chariot Corporation
