Wyoming Summer Exploration Programs
Chariot Corporation Limited (ASX:CC9) (“Chariot” or the “Company”) through a U.S. subsidiary will recommence exploration activities at its Black Mountain project and also engage in exploration activities at its six other lithium-caesium-tantalite (“LCT”) pegmatite projects in Wyoming during the 2024 North American summer season (“Summer Exploration”).
HIGHLIGHTS:
- Hard rock lithium exploration has recommenced in Wyoming with the onset of the 2024 North American summer season
- ERM appointed to assist with 2024 Wyoming exploration activities
- Rock-chip/Soil sampling and K feldspar testing will be completed by mid-July to further refine targets for drilling
- The plan is to drill 3,000 to 4,000m utilizing a cost-efficient, man-portable rigs as a precursor to a larger truck-mounted drilling program
- Truck-mounted drilling on Black Mountain will recommence once BLM has approved the application for a dramatically larger area of disturbance
K-feldspar testing is a surface exploration method used for identifying and vectoring to highly fractionated LCT pegmatite systems. It has been successfully used by other lithium companies under the guidance of ERM.
The Summer Exploration programs at Black Mountain will transition to a truck-mounted diamond core drilling program upon approval of the EPO which will enable drill pads to be placed over a dramatically larger area of disturbance affording drilling access across the full 6,637 acres of the Black Mountain claims. While waiting for the EPO approval, the Company’s subsidiary will operate with a man-portable diamond drill rig to minimize costs and to keep the area of disturbance within the 5-acre limit permitted by the NOI.
Chariot’s 2023 discovery of spodumene bearing pegmatite dikes at Black Mountain, was the first reported drill intercept of a LCT pegmatite within the Archean-Proterozoic Shield Rocks of Wyoming. The first three drill holes drilled between November 2023 and January 2024, contained spodumene hosted lithium mineralization with grades of up to 1.12% Li2O in intersections of up to 15.42 meters1 (apparent width) and are interpreted to represent the outer branches of a potentially larger unexposed pegmatite system.
Further details of the Summer Exploration programs are provided below.
ERM appointed to assist with the 2024 Wyoming Exploration Program
Chariot has appointed ERM Australia Consultants Pty Ltd (previously CSA Global) and ERM Sustainable Mining Services (“ERM”) to assist with the design and implementation of the 2024 exploration program. ERM has substantial experience with hard rock lithium deposits and has been associated with large hard rock lithium discoveries in Western Australia and Africa.
Chariot is being advised by Ralph Porter and Michael Cronwright from ERM, who are experienced hard rock lithium geologists.
Mr Porter has significant experience in the identification and definition of pegmatite hosted tantalum and lithium, including as a geologist at the world-class Greenbushes lithium and tantalum mine. Mr Porter has provided training, regional assessment, targeting advice and technical input into exploration programs for numerous companies across the Archean Yilgarn and Pilbara cratons of Western Australia and globally.
Mr Cronwright has significant experience in targeting pegmatite hosted mineralisation (including pegmatite hosted lithium) across Africa and globally.
K-feldspar Sampling and K:Rb ratios
Prior to any further drilling, ERM has provided guidance on an expanded exploration program across the broader project areas comprising geological mapping and geochemical sampling focused on exposed pegmatites. The sampling will include the collection of K-feldspar samples to be screened by using a potable XRF (“pXRF”).
Given that lithium bearing pegmatites often have a complex internal zonation, both laterally and vertically, potential lithium mineralization may not be exposed at surface. However, the unmineralized K-feldspar bearing wall and core zones often outcrop and can be readily sampled.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Chariot Corporation, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here.
Chariot Corporation
Overview
Chariot Corporation (ASX:CC9) is the largest land holder for lithium exploration in the US. It has a strategy to target both hard rock lithium in Wyoming and claystone lithium in Nevada and Oregon. The flagship Black Mountain Project, located in Wyoming, has shown significant mineralization with grades of up to 6.68 percent Li2O from rock chip samples. In addition to the Black Mountain Project, Chariot holds six other hard rock projects in Wyoming with 443 claims covering 3,585 hectares.
Chariot’s second flagship project, Resurgent, holds the second largest land position in the McDermitt Caldera, which hosts the two largest lithium resources discovered to date (Thacker Pass 19.1 million tons (Mt) lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) and McDermitt 21.5 Mt LCE). The recent $650-million investment in Thacker Pass by General Motors indicates interest from automakers looking to secure a supply of battery raw materials. The McDermitt Caldera’s size and scale potential present an opportunity for Automotive OEMs, battery manufacturers and others to obtain large-scale supply to meet their growth plans.
The automaker's EV targets and government policies banning new internal combustion engine (ICE) car sales could propel lithium demand to 3.7 Mt by 2030, according to projections from mining giant Albemarle. This implies a CAGR of more than 20 percent between 2022 and 2030. As the world's demand for lithium continues to grow, Chariot's exploration and development efforts in the US are well-timed and offer investors exposure to the rapidly growing lithium market.
In addition to exploration-led initiatives, Chariot has been actively focusing on creating value through the divestment of selected lithium assets. Four such assets have been divested so far through sale and/or option agreements with publicly listed companies. These transactions, assuming the existing options are exercised, may generate up to an estimated US$5.1 million in cash and stock-based consideration, in addition to future royalty payments for Chariot. The company currently has four additional projects that may be potential divestment opportunities, including Lida and Amargosa (Nevada), Mardabilla (Western Australia) and Nyamukono (Zimbabwe).
The company believes its two core projects, Black Mountain and Resurgent, represent early, prospective lithium opportunities in the United States. Chariot has received and completed the necessary approvals and preparations for drilling and has now commenced the phase 1 diamond drill program at the Black Mountain Project. This program was developed following highly encouraging assay results from the 22 rock chip samples collected to date at Black Mountain, which returned assay results of up to 6.68 percent lithium oxide. Eight holes were drilled and the first three holes intersected high-grade spodumene mineralisation which confirmed potential of the Black Mountain LCT pegmatite swarms. Assay results for the subsequent five holes are pending and expected to be announced by April 2024. Chariot plans to conduct a phase 2 drilling program beginning in Q2 2024.
Following the AU$9-million IPO, Chariot now has nearly AU$11.2 million available cash, which is sufficient to fund its exploration activities for the next 24 months. Of the AU$11.2 million, nearly 43 percent or AU$4.8 million will be spent on the Black Mountain Project.
Concurrently, the company plans to continue early exploration activities at the Copper Mountain Project, South Pass, Wyoming Regional and the Resurgent Project to define targets for future drilling.
Chariot boasts a world-class team with strong track records in mining, exploration and the financial services sectors. The management has significant corporate and investment banking experience. Non-executive chairman Murray Bleach was formerly the CEO of Macquarie in North America, while the CEO, Shanthar Pathmanathan was an oil and has investment banker with Macquarie and Deutsche Bank. On the geological side, Neil Stuart who is a non-executive director is a lithium industry veteran having previously founded Orocobre Ltd (which later merged with Galaxy Resources) to form Allkem Ltd, one of the largest lithium producers in the world. The exploration team is led by Dr. Edward Max Baker, a geologist with over 40 years of experience and several discoveries. He was the chief geologist at Newcrest Mining, MIM Holdings, Rennison Goldfields and Mount Isa Mines. The collective experience of the management team, from investment banking (with fundraising and M&A experience) to resource discoveries, will be useful in advancing the company’s core projects.
Company Highlights
- Chariot Corporation Limited is a mineral exploration company focused on discovering and developing high-grade and near-surface lithium opportunities in the U.S.
- Chariot holds the largest land position for lithium exploration in the U.S. with hard rock lithium and claystone hosted lithium exploration assets.
- The company commenced trading on the ASX in October 2023 after closing a highly sought-after and oversubscribed A$9 million initial public offering (which is in addition to A$14.8 million being raised privately to assemble the portfolio).
- It is currently focused on its two core projects in the US: (1) the Black Mountain Project, a hard rock lithium project located in Wyoming; and (2) the Resurgent Project, a claystone lithium project located in Oregon and Nevada.
- The Black Mountain Project has had two-rounds of rock chip sampling which resulted in 22 rock chip samples collected with 10 of these samples returning assay results greater than 2.00% lithium oxide (Li2O) with the highest value being 6.68 percent Li2O. The Resurgent Project has had multiple rounds of rock-chip sampling with 289 samples being collected and returning values as high as 3,865 ppm lithium. The initial surface rock-chip sampling programs demonstrate the presence of lithium mineralization at surface.
- In addition to the core projects, Chariot holds an exploration pipeline of six projects in Wyoming including Copper Mountain, South Pass, Tin Cup, Barlow Gap, Pathfinder and JC projects. These projects are prospective for hard rock lithium.
- The company’s portfolio includes several additional projects prospective for hard rock (Western Australia and Zimbabwe) and claystone lithium (Nevada, USA).
- Chariot also holds interests in several projects that have been either sold or conditionally divested through option agreements to publicly listed companies. These include assets such as Halo, Horizon, Lithic & Mustang, and the Western Australia Lithium portfolio. Each of the divested projects are operated by a publicly listed counterparty and depending upon the particular transaction, the projects generate additional revenue for Chariot in the form of future payments and royalties.
- Chariot offers investors exposure to the nascent and rapidly growing U.S. lithium market.
Key Projects
Black Mountain Project, Wyoming
The Black Mountain Project is Chariot’s flagship hard rock lithium project located in Natrona County, approximately midway between Casper and Riverton, Wyoming. Chariot initially held a 91.9 percent stake in the project with 134 mining claims covering 878 hectares. In 2024, the company expanded the project with 218 contiguous claims resulting in a 206 percent increase in project tenure area. Black Mountain project now comprises 352 claims covering 2,686 hectares of tenure which subsequently increased Chariot's ownership interests in its Wyoming lithium portfolio to 93.9 percent.
The project is well-serviced by existing roads and infrastructure and comprises . The claim area was acquired via claim staking of public land administered by the US Bureau of Land Management.
The project features large spodumene-bearing pegmatites outcropping at surface. Results from the rock chip sampling program returned a best result of 6.68 percent lithium oxide from a spodumene outcrop. In a recent exploration program, 22 rock chip samples returned assays with an average result of 2.16 percent lithium oxide.
The company is conducting a 3,000-metre phase 1 drilling program at Black Mountain, which commenced in November 2023. The site preparation, necessary approvals and the earthworks required to support the drilling program have been completed.
The phase 1 drill program is designed to test the portion of the Black Mountain pegmatite dyke swarm, a target area that is 1,000 metres long by 100 metres wide. More than 22 rock chip samples were taken from this area and the assay results were highly encouraging. Of the 22 rock chip samples, eight had assay results greater than 4 percent lithium oxide, with the highest value being 6.68 percent lithium oxide from a spodumene outcrop. Chariot announced that the first three holes from the drill program delivered strong initial hard rock lithium results with multiple mineralised lithium intersections.
Black Mountain may represent a significant hard rock lithium opportunity in a tier-1 mining jurisdiction in the US. The asset features an excellent combination of geological factors, and a supportive regulatory regime and is located in a largely unpopulated part of Wyoming.
Resurgent Project, Nevada and Oregon
The Resurgent Project is a claystone-hosted lithium project located in the McDermitt Caldera in Oregon and Nevada. The company owns a 79.4 percent stake in this project. The Resurgent Project comprises 1,450 claims covering 12,128 hectares and is further subdivided into two principal claim areas, identified as ‘Resurgent North’ and ‘Resurgent East.’ Chariot has the second-largest land position in the McDermitt Caldera, which hosts two of the largest lithium mineral resources in North America, with a combined mineral resource estimate of over 40 Mt LCE - Thacker Pass at 19.1 Mt LCE and McDermitt at 21.5 Mt LCE.
The Resurgent North project targets the same sedimentary units that host Jindalee Resources' (ASX:JRL) McDermitt project with a mineral resource estimate of 21.5 Mt LCE. A surface sampling campaign at Resurgent North conducted in 2021 involving 289 samples returned values as high as 3,865 ppm lithium (over three times typical lithium claystone MRE cut-off grade). Of the 289 samples, 70 samples returned values greater than 100 ppm lithium, 20 samples returned values greater than 1,000 ppm lithium and 10 samples returned values greater than 2,000 ppm lithium.
The Resurgent East project targets the same sedimentary units that host Lithium Americas’ (NYSE:LAC) Thacker Pass lithium deposit (MRE at 19.1 Mt LCE). The similarity in geological characteristics with the two largest lithium deposits in the US further validates the potential for a large-scale high-grade lithium discovery at Resurgent.
Exploration Pipeline Projects
Besides the two core projects, the company has a pipeline of six lithium exploration projects comprising 443 claims and covering 3,585 hectares. Each of them is described below:
- Copper Mountain Project: The project is located ~80 kilometres northwest of Black Mountain in Fremont County, Wyoming. It comprises 83 mining claims covering 648 hectares. Copper Mountain has a long history of prospecting and artisanal-scale production having been historically mined for mica, feldspar, beryl, lepidolite and tantalite. The company has already identified multiple pegmatite target areas and has plans for a geochemical and ground magnetics survey in addition to geological mapping.
- South Pass Project: The project is located in Fremont County, Wyoming, and comprises 214 mining claims covering 1,750 hectares. This is a large and highly prospective project with an abundance of outcropping pegmatites that occur in swarms. The company notes the individual pegmatites at the project could range up to several hundred metres wide and several thousand metres long. There has been no prior exploration for hard rock lithium in the South Pass project area.
- Regional Wyoming Exploration Pipeline Projects: It comprises four hard rock lithium mining projects namely Tin Cup, Pathfinder, Barlow Gap and JC, comprising 146 mining claims covering 1,146 hectares.
- Barlow Gap Project: This project is located in Natrona County, Wyoming, and comprises 60 mining claims covering 501 hectares. This is an early-stage hard rock lithium exploration project with outcropping pegmatites on a northeast trend.
- Tin Cup Project: The project is located in Fremont County, Wyoming, and comprises 45 mining claims covering 376 hectares. There is a long history of exploration at The Tin Cup mining district dating back to 1907. The region has been known for small-scale mining for gold, copper and various gemstones including red jasper, ruby and jade. This is an early-stage hard rock lithium exploration project with outcropping pegmatites.
- Pathfinder Project: This is an early-stage hard rock lithium project located in Natrona County, and comprises 32 mining claims covering 234 hectares.
- JC Project: Located in Fremont County, Wyoming, the project comprises nine mining claim blocks spanning 75 hectares. This is an early-stage hard rock lithium exploration project that features several small excavation pits and outcropping pegmatite dykes.
Divestment Projects
In addition to exploration-led initiatives, Chariot has been actively focused on creating value via divestment of selected lithium assets in its portfolio. In total, four such assets – Halo (Chariot’s ownership 21.4 percent), Horizon (Chariot’s ownership 21.4 percent), Lithic & Mustang (ownership 21.4 percent) and WA Lithium portfolio (Chariot was the 100 percent owner of this property prior to the sale to St George Mining Ltd) - have been divested so far through option agreements to publicly listed companies. These transactions, if the options are exercised, may generate up to an estimated US$5.1 million in gross proceeds (cash and stock-based consideration) for Chariot in addition to future royalty payments.
a) Halo asset: Sold to POWR Lithium for a total consideration of ~US$2.5 million and 1 percent NSR.
b) Horizon asset: Sold to Pan American Energy for a total consideration of US$15 million.
c) Lithic and Mustang assets: Sold to Red Mountain Mining for a total consideration of ~US$1.7 million and 2 percent NSR.
d) WA Lithium portfolio: Sold to St George Mining for a total consideration of ~US$1.1 million and 2 percent NSR.
Moreover, the company has identified four more projects for divestment: Lida Project (Nevada), Amargosa Project (Nevada), Nyamukono Project (Zimbabwe), and Mardabilla Project (Western Australia).
Management Team
Shanthar Pathmanathan – Managing Director
Shanthar Pathmanathan has 14 years of investment banking experience in the metals and mining, oil and gas and chemicals sectors. Prior to Chariot, he was the CEO and managing director of Lithium Consolidated, an ASX-listed company, which had one of the largest portfolios of hard rock lithium exploration assets, globally. Before that, he held various investment roles with Deutsche Bank and Macquarie Group. He has a Bachelor of Laws from the University of Western Australia.
Frederick Forni – Executive Director
Frederick Forni is a senior finance professional with over 25 years of investment banking experience. He was a former senior managing director of Macquarie Holdings (USA) and held non-executive director roles with numerous Macquarie Group entities and GLI Finance Ltd. He holds a B.A. in economics from Connecticut College, a J.D., awarded cum laude, from Georgetown University Law Center and an LL.M. in taxation from New York University Law School.
Neil Stuart – Non-executive Director
Neil Stuart is an exploration geologist with over 40 years' of experience and is a member of The Australian Institute of Geoscientists and a Fellow of The Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. He was a founding director of Orocobre Limited, now Alkem (ASX: AKE). He has considerable experience across several commodities and was heavily involved in project delineation and acquisition in Australia, Mexico and Argentina. Over the last 20 years, he was involved with the exploration and commercial development of lithium projects. Stuart is on the board of numerous ASX-listed companies and is a graduate of the University of Melbourne (BSc.) and James Cook University (MSc.).
Dr. Edward Max Baker – Geological Consultant
Dr. Edward Max Baker is a Ph.D. geologist and a fellow of AusIMM. Baker has over 40 years of experience and has made several discoveries. Baker was chief geologist for Newcrest Mining, MIM Holdings, Rennison Goldfields and Mount Isa Mines. Baker was co-founder and previously a vice-president of exploration at New York Stock Exchange-listed Integra Resources (NYSE:ITRG).
Ramesh Chakrapani – Chief Strategy Officer
Ramesh Chakrapani has over 20 years of experience in the investment banking and alternative asset investing space. Of which, over 15 years were spent at The Blackstone Group where he was a managing director and a member of the Hedge Fund Solutions Special Situations Investing Group. Chakrapani has invested across a diverse set of industries, asset classes, geographies and liquidity profiles, and has represented The Blackstone Group on the boards of selected investments. He has a B.A. from Yale University.
SQM Secures Long-term Lithium Deals with Hyundai and Kia
SQM (NYSE:SQM) announced that its subsidiary SQM Salar has entered into a long-term agreement to supply Hyundai Motor (KRX:005380) and Kia (KRX:000270) with lithium hydroxide.
The partnerships with two of South Korea's leading electric vehicle (EV) manufacturers strengthens top lithium miner SQM's position as a major supplier to the rapidly growing EV industry.
"We are incredibly proud to announce this supply agreement with HYUNDAI and KIA," said Carlos Diaz, CEO of SQM Salar, in a press release on Monday (June 17). "By providing these world-leading EV manufacturers with high-quality battery-grade lithium hydroxide, we are actively contributing to a more sustainable future."
The agreement follows a dip in EV sales in South Korea during the first quarter of the year. Sales fell by 25 percent, with only 25,550 units registered compared to 34,186 units in the same period last year.
However, this decline was offset by a surge in hybrid vehicle sales in the same time period. Hybrid vehicle sales jumped by 46 percent, or 99,832 units, compared to last year’s 68,249.
Deal specifics, including the volume and duration of lithium hydroxide supply, have not been disclosed by the firms.
Earlier this month, SQM entered into a partnership agreement with Chile’s state-owned copper miner Codelco, paving the way for joint lithium exploration in the country's Salar de Atacama.
The joint venture is part of the country's nationalization strategy regarding the utilization of its lithium resources, and aims to bolster Chile’s position in the battery production sector.
Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article
Large System Confirmed at Reedy’s Gold Deposit - Lateral and Vertical Extensions to Reedy South Gold Shear Zone Identified
White Cliff Minerals Limited (“the Company”) (ASX: WCN) is pleased to announce results from drilling at the Reedy South Gold Project. Reedy’s sits within trucking distance of multiple existing operating gold plants, within this proven Goldfield in Western Australia. Reedy South has an existing shallow JORC Code inferred mineral resource estimate of 42,400 ounces of gold.
- Drilling demonstrates extensive strike and depth-extensions around the existing inferred 2012 JORC Mineral Resource Estimate of 42,400 ounces of gold.1
- Drilling highlights include:
- 7m @ 1.12 g/t Au from 92m along strike, due north from the existing resource from drill hole RSKC009
- 79m @ 1g/t Au from 10m from drill hole RSKC006 (down-dip)
- 11m @ 0.53 g/t Au from 209m, ~20mts below the existing resource outline from drill hole RSKC011
- 5m @ 0.45 g/t Au from 14m along strike, due south from the existing resource from drill hole RSKC001
Encouragingly this drilling has confirmed continuity of mineralisation not only proximal to the existing JORC Mineral Resource but laterally along strike and at depth. These results are very encouraging, confirming continuity of the mineralised system in all directions and importantly underneath the existing higher-grade resource.
“The drill program which was designed to test depth and strike extensions to the known mineralisation at Reedy’s has surprised us in terms of the scale of the newly identified structures which appear to be increasing in size in and around the existing resource and extend laterally for several hundred metres to the north and south. Whilst the campaign was designed predominantly as an exploration program to expand our understanding of the Reedy’s shear zone and associated mineralisation, Hole 6 for example (79m @ 1g/t) is extraordinary as it demonstrates the system is growing and continuing at depth. We will now review this new information in detail and determine what next steps can be taken including deeper drilling formulate to optimize value for our shareholders.” Troy Whittaker - Managing Director
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from White Cliff Minerals Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here.
5 Top Weekly TSXV Stocks: Noram Lithium Gains 64 Percent on Updated Resource Estimate
The S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index (INDEXTSI:JX) fell 14.16 points last week to close at 574.09.
Markets saw a significant recovery this past Wednesday (June 12) following the release of the latest US consumer price index (CPI) data and the US Federal Reserve’s interest rate policy decision.
The May CPI figures show a 0 percent change month-on-month and a 3.3 percent increase on an annual basis. Those are declines from April’s 0.3 percent monthly increase and 3.4 percent year-on-year figure.
The improved inflation data wasn’t enough to sway the Fed, and after wrapping up its meeting it said it would hold its benchmark rate at 5.25 to 5.5 percent. Chair Jerome Powell declined to say when cuts can be expected, but said Federal Open Market Committee members are forecasting that the rate will fall to 5.1 percent by the end of the year.
At the same time, he suggested any future cuts will depend on the Fed having confidence that inflation is continuing to sustainably moving toward the central bank’s target level of 2 percent.
The S&P 500 (INDEXSP:.INX) and the Nasdaq-100 (INDEXNASDAQ:NDX) saw volatility immediately following the announcements, but then posted gains to set new record highs this past week. The S&P closed Thursday (June 13) at 5,433.75 points, while the Nasdaq-100 carried its momentum into Friday’s (June 14) session to close at 19,659.8.
Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (INDEXDJX:.DJI) gained more than 150 points during mid-week trading, but saw its gains erased by the end of the week to close the period at 38,589.17.
On a more focused level, the S&P GSCI (INDEXSP:SPGSCI) surged this past Monday (June 10) ahead of the US economic data dump, remaining elevated to close the week with a gain of just under 2 percent. Meanwhile, Canada's S&P/TSX Global Base Metals Index (INDEXTSI:TXBM) was on the decline, closing the week with a loss of more than 3 percent.
Gold and silver prices spiked ahead of the Fed's announcement, but sank on the news that rates will remain unchanged. Gold fell below the US$2,300 per ounce mark before finishing the week in the US$2,330 range. Silver tracked a similar path, falling below the US$29 per ounce price point before seeing a slight gain to end the week in the US$29.50 range.
Against that backdrop, these five TSXV-listed mining and energy stocks performed the best last week.
1. Noram Lithium (TSXV:NRM)
Weekly gain: 63.64 percent; market cap: C$14.69 million; share price: C$0.18
Noram Lithium is a lithium exploration and development company focused on the advancement of its Zeus lithium project in Nevada, US. The property, located near Clayton Valley, comprises 146 placer and 136 lode claims covering 1,133 hectares in a region with existing lithium brine operations since 1967. Noram has been exploring the site since 2016.
The most recent update from the project came this past Tuesday (June 11), when Noram released an updated mineral resource estimate, reporting an indicated resource of 564 million metric tons (MT) at a concentration of 956 parts per million (ppm), resulting in 2.9 million MT of contained lithium carbonate equivalent. Zeus' inferred resource stands at 1.3 million MT of contained lithium carbonate equivalent from 287 million MT grading 861 ppm lithium.
2. TriStar Gold (TSXV:TSG)
Weekly gain: 55.56 percent; market cap: C$54.59 million; share price: C$0.21
TriStar Gold is an exploration and development company focused on its flagship Castelo de Sonhos gold project, which is located near the town of Castelo de Sonhos in Northern Brazil's Pará state.
According to a 2021 prefeasibility study, the project hosts an indicated resource of 1.76 million contained ounces of gold from 53.1 million MT at a grade of 1.03 grams per MT (g/t) gold. At the time, the company estimated a mine life of 11 years with an annual production rate of 3.6 million MT of ore, as well as a net present value of US$321 million with an internal rate of return of 28 percent and a payback period of 2.8 years.
Shares of TriStar saw gains this past week after the company announced on Tuesday that the Pará State Environmental Council has approved the site's preliminary license and environmental impact assessment.
3. Black Mammoth Metals (TSXV:BMM)
Weekly gain: 35.29 percent; market cap: C$27.9 million; share price: C$1.15
Black Mammoth Metals is a gold explorer working to advance its US properties in Nevada, Idaho and California.
Its Happy Cat gold property is located in the Ravenswood Mining District in Ladner County, Nevada. The site covers approximately 1,213 hectares and hosts an approximately 4 square kilometer area where the company has identified a potential alteration zone. Black Mammoth completed ground gravity and magnetic surveys at the site in 2023.
The company also owns the Blanco Creek gold property in the Elk Creek Mining District in Central Idaho. The site hosts three historic mines along 3,550 meters of strike length.
In January, Black Mammoth acquired the America Mine property as part of its acquisition of IDA Mining. The site hosts a historical open-pit heap leach gold and silver mine and is located in San Bernardino, California.
On March 28, the company announced that its subsidiary, Antelope Creek, had entered into an option agreement with Gold Royalty (NYSE:GROY) subsidiary Nevada Select Royalty, which is optioning its Quito gold property in Nevada to Antelope Creek for payments totaling US$900,000 over four years.
Shares of Black Mammoth saw gains this past week, although it did not release news.
4. Strathmore Plus Uranium (TSXV:SUU)
Weekly gain: 30.91 percent; market cap: C$14.78 million; share price: C$0.36
Strathmore Plus Uranium is an exploration company focused on the advancement of three uranium projects in Wyoming, US, with plans to explore all three in 2024. The company’s Agate property, located in the Shirley Basin uranium district, is an in-situ recovery project that comprises 52 lode mining claims originally staked in the 1970s. Historical exploration at the site revealed shallow mineralization from depths of 15 to 150 feet.
Night Owl, also located in the Shirley Basin, hosts a past-producing mine that ceased operations due to low uranium prices in the 1960s. Strathmore also owns Beaver Rim, which consists of 131 lode mining claims over 2,706 acres and is located in the Gas Hills, an area where historic exploration has revealed highly prospective uranium mineralization.
Shares of Strathmore Plus saw gains this past week following Monday's announcement that the company has started drilling at its Agate property to follow up on discoveries from its 2023 exploration. It has been approved to drill an additional 200 holes totalling 30,000 feet.
5. Aurania Resources (TSXV:ARU)
Weekly gain: 25.81 percent; market cap: C$20.38 million; share price: C$0.39
Aurania Resources is an exploration company focused on the advancement of precious metals and copper projects in South America. The company’s flagship project is the Lost Cities - Cutucu project in Southeast Ecuador.
The site consists of 42 mining concessions with a land package of 208,000 hectares. It is situated in a region known for copper and gold deposits, and hosts several large-scale precious and base metals mining operations. The company is working on acquiring its exploration permits for the site.
The company's share price saw gains this past week after it announced on Monday that it has signed a share purchase agreement with Palamina (TSXV:PA,OTCQB:PLMNF) for the sale of Aurania’s Peruvian subsidiary, Sociedad Menera Vicus Explorations, in exchange for 350,000 common shares of Palamina and a 1 percent net smelter return royalty on certain mining claims held by Vicus.
FAQs for TSXV stocks
What is the difference between the TSX and TSXV?
The TSX, or Toronto Stock Exchange, is used by senior companies with larger market caps, while the TSXV, or TSX Venture Exchange, is used by smaller-cap companies. Companies listed on the TSXV can graduate to the senior exchange.
How many companies are listed on the TSXV?
As of September 2023, there were 1,713 companies listed on the TSXV, 953 of which were mining companies. Comparatively, the TSX was home to 1,789 companies, with 190 of those being mining companies.
Together the TSX and TSXV host around 40 percent of the world’s public mining companies.
How much does it cost to list on the TSXV?
There are a variety of different fees that companies must pay to list on the TSXV, and according to the exchange, they can vary based on the transaction’s nature and complexity. The listing fee alone will most likely cost between C$10,000 to C$70,000. Accounting and auditing fees could rack up between C$25,000 and C$100,000, while legal fees are expected to be over C$75,000 and an underwriters’ commission may hit up to 12 percent.
The exchange lists a handful of other fees and expenses companies can expect, including but not limited to security commission and transfer agency fees, investor relations costs and director and officer liability insurance.
These are all just for the initial listing, of course. There are ongoing expenses once companies are trading, such as sustaining fees and additional listing fees, plus the costs associated with filing regular reports.
How do you trade on the TSXV?
Investors can trade on the TSXV the way they would trade stocks on any exchange. This means they can use a stock broker or an individual investment account to buy and sell shares of TSXV-listed companies during the exchange's trading hours.
Data for this 5 Top Weekly TSXV Performers article was retrieved at 1:00 p.m. PST on June 14, 2024, using TradingView's stock screener. Only companies with market capitalizations greater than C$10 million prior to the week's gains are included. Companies within the non-energy minerals and energy minerals were considered.
Securities Disclosure: I, Dean Belder, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Securities Disclosure: I, Lauren Kelly, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Galan Lithium
Overview
Argentina is no stranger to lithium mining. The South American nation is one of three encompassed in the prolific Lithium Triangle, a region that holds more than half of the world’s lithium deposits. Argentina ranks third in the world in terms of lithium reserves at 2.7 million metric tons (MT), concentrating lithium operations in the provinces of Jujuy, Salta and Catamarca.
Amidst electrification and decarbonization, analysts have forecasted a global supply deficit of 89,000 tons of lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) in 2023 and the Argentinian government aims to double down on lithium to meet the increasing demand. Argentina has committed to $7 billion worth of investment for lithium production with strong growth projected for exports at $1.1 billion in 2023.
Galan Lithium (ASX:GLN,FSX:9CH) is an Australia-based international mining development company focused on its high-quality lithium brine projects in Argentina – Hombre Muerto West and Candelas. The company also holds a highly prospective lithium project in Australia – Greenbushes South.
The company’s flagship Hombre Muerto West (HMW) project hosts some of Argentina’s highest grade and lowest impurity levels with an inventory of 8.6 million tons (Mt) contained LCE @ 859 mg/L lithium, with 4.7 Mt contained LCE @ 866 mg/L Li in the measured category. The 100-percent-owned property also leverages close proximity to Livent Corporation’s El Fenix operation and Allkem’s Sal de Vida projects.
Galan has signed a commercial agreement with the Catamarca Government supporting the grant of permits to enable the commercialisation of lithium chloride concentrate from HMW to be sold locally or exported internationally.
Catamarca Governor Raúl Jalil and Galan Lithium Managing Director Juan Pablo Vargas de la Vega in Catamarca.
Galan’s secondary Candelas project comprises a sizable valley-filled channel with a potential indicated presence of substantially high-volume brine characteristics. The project’s maiden resource estimates stand upwards of 685 kilotons (kt) LCE, based on surveying from October 2019, and demonstrate exceptional discovery opportunities across this underexplored asset. Candelas has been rolled into Phase 4 of Galan’s targeted expansion plans, towards 60 ktpa LCE production by 2030.
Galan’s 100-percent-owned Greenbushes South Project is located in Western Australia and boasts advantageous positioning 3 kilometers south of the prolific Greenbushes lithium mine owned by Talison, Tianqi, IGO and Albermarle. Drilling of the first target was completed in July 2023. Galan is currently developing land access agreements for future drilling campaigns at Greenbushes South. An exploration license has been granted to the company for an additional key tenement, E70/4629 targeting lithium-bearing pegmatites for five years to February 2029. The tenement is approximately 260 kilometres south of Perth, the capital of Western Australia, and less than 30 kilometres south of the Greenbushes pegmatite at the Greenbushes Mine.
In 2023, Galan entered into an exclusive binding agreement with Redstone Resources to acquire 100 percent of the Camaro-Taiga-Hellcat property blocks from Infinity Stone Ventures (CSE:GEMS,GEMSF,FSE:B2I). The assets are located in the world-class James Bay Lithium Province in Quebec, collectively covering 5,187 hectares. The joint venture also includes an option to acquire 100 percent of the PAK East and PAK Southeast Lithium Project, spanning 1,415 hectares in Ontario’s Electric Avenue near Frontier Lithium’s PAK Lithium Project.
Galan has a highly experienced management team with over a century of professional expertise in the resource, finance and energy sectors. This results-oriented board and their vested interest in the company's success prime Galan for exceptional discovery potential and advanced development of its high-quality projects.
Company Highlights
- Galan Lithium is an ASX-listed company developing lithium brine projects within South America’s lithium triangle on the Hombre Muerto salar in Argentina.
- The company has two high-quality projects in the works: its flagship Hombre Muerto West (HMW) and the Candelas lithium project, both in Argentina. The two projects combined bring the company’s current total mineral resource estimate to 8.6 million tons lithium carbonate equivalent @ 859 mg/L lithium.
- HMW leverages advantageous positioning near notable mining operations, including Livent Corporation’s El Felix project and hosts exceptional high-grade lithium and low impurity resources.
- The HMW Phase 1 (5.4 ktpa LCE) execution plan is progressing well with the delivery of the first evaporation-ready pond expected in 2024, and production in H1 2025.
- The HMW Phase 2 definitive feasibility study (DFS) delivers compelling economics with 21 kilo-tons per annum (ktpa) lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) operation at HMW, targeting a high-quality, 6 percent concentrated lithium chloride product (equivalent to 12.9 percent lithium oxide or 31.9 percent LCE) in 2026.
- Galan has signed a commercial agreement with the Catamarca Government enabling the commercialisation of lithium chloride concentrate from HMW to be sold locally or exported internationally.
- Galan is transitioning into a major lithium project developer and remains committed to conducting fast-tracked lithium development in its prolific projects with a target production of 60 ktpa LCE from HMW and Candelas by 2030.
Key Projects
Hombre Muerto West Project
The 100-percent-owned Hombre Muerto West project is a large land property that sits on the west coast of the Hombre Muerto salar in Argentina, the second-best salar in the world for the production of lithium from brines. The property also leverages strategic positioning adjacent to notable competitors like Livent to the east.
Galan has increased HMW’s mineral resource to 8.6 Mt contained LCE @ 859 mg/L lithium (previously 7.3 Mt LCE @852 mg/L lithium), one of the highest grade resource estimates declared in Argentina. HMW’s measured resource is now at 4.7 Mt contained LCE @ 866mg/L lithium. Inclusion of the Catalina tenure adds ~1.3 Mt LCE to the HMW resource.
The pilot plant at HMW has validated the production of lithium chlorine concentrate, adding reagents to eliminate impurities, and generating a concentrate at 6 percent lithium. The plant comprises pre-concentration ponds, a lime plant, a filter press and concentration ponds.
Pilot Plant at HMW
Construction for Phase I has already commenced for 5.4 ktpa LCE production at HMW, and aims to deliver lithium chloride production in H1 2025. The fourth long-term pumping test (PBRS-03-23) results at HMW record an outstanding lithium mean grade of 981 mg/L - the highest reported grade from a production well in the Hombre Muerto Salar.
In April 2024, Galan announced 33 percent project completion with pond construction at 45 percent and project execution is advancing as planned.
A definitive feasibility study (DFS) for phase 2 shows a 20.85 ktpa LCE operation at HMW, targeting high-quality, 6 percent concentrated lithium chloride product (equivalent to 12.9 percent lithium oxide or 31.9 percent LCE) in 2026. The DFS also indicated phase 2 will deliver a post-tax NPV (8 percent) of US$2 billion, IRR of 43 percent and free cash flow of US$236 million per year. Phase 2 provides an exceptional foundation for significant economic upside in phases 3 and 4, targeting 60 ktpa LCE production by 2030.
The company has signed a binding term sheet with a wholly owned subsidiary of Glencore for offtake of up to 100 percent of its premium lithium chloride concentrate from HMW, and the offer to provide or facilitate a secured financing prepayment facility for US$70 to US$100 million, subject to conditions precedent being met.
Galan is targeting first-phase HMW lithium concentrate production in H1 2025
Galan now has 100 percent full ownership of the Catalina tenement that borders the Catamarca and Salta Provinces in Argentina. The newly secured Catalina tenure has a strong potential to significantly add to the existing HMW resource. The tenure also covers the Catalina, Rana de Sal II, Rana de Sal III, Pucara del Salar, Deseo I and Deceo II tenements.
Greenbushes South Lithium Project
The 100-percent-owned Greenbushes South lithium project is located near Perth, Western Australia, and is three kilometers south of the world-class Greenbushes lithium mine, managed by Talison Lithium. The Greenbushes South tenements can be found along the Donnybrook-Bridgetown Shear Zone geologic structure, which hosts the lithium-bearing pegmatites at the Greenbushes Lithium Mine.
Greenbushes South covers nearly 315 square kilometers, and hosts elevated pathfinder elements with well-defined anomalies adjacent to the property.
Management Team
Richard Homsany - Non-executive Chairman
Richard Homsany is an experienced corporate lawyer and has extensive board and operational experience in the resources and energy sectors. He is the executive chairman of ASX-listed uranium exploration and development company Toro Energy Limited, executive vice-president of Australia of TSX-listed uranium exploration company Mega Uranium and the principal of Cardinals Lawyers and Consultants, a boutique corporate and energy & resources law firm. He is also the chairman of the Health Insurance Fund of Australia (HIF) and listed Redstone Resources and Central Iron Ore and is a non-executive director of Brookside Energy Homsany’s past career includes time working at the Minera Alumbrera Copper and Gold mine located in the Catamarca Province, northwest Argentina.
Juan Pablo (‘JP’) Vargas de la Vega - Founder and Managing Director
Juan Pablo Vargas de la Vega is a Chilean/Australian mineral industry professional with 20 years of broad experience in ASX mining companies, stockbroking and private equity firms. JP founded Galan in late 2017. He has been a specialist lithium analyst in Australia, has also operated a private copper business in Chile and worked for BHP, Rio Tinto and Codelco.
Daniel Jimenez - Non-executive Director
Daniel Jimenez is a civil and industrial engineer and has worked for a world leader in the lithium industry, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile, for over 28 years. He was the vice-president of sales of lithium, iodine and industrial chemicals where he formulated the commercial strategy and marketing of SQM’s industrial products and was responsible for over US$900 million worth of estimated sales in 2018.
Terry Gardiner - Non-executive Director
Terry Gardiner has 25 years’ experience in capital markets, stockbroking and derivatives trading. Prior to that, he had many years of trading in equities and derivatives for his family accounts. He is currently a director of boutique stockbroking firm Barclay Wells, a non-executive director of Cazaly Resources, and non-executive chairman of Charger Metals NL. He also holds non-executive positions with other ASX-listed entities.
María Claudia Pohl Ibáñez - Non-executive Director
María Claudia Pohl Ibáñez is an industrial civil industrial engineer with extensive experience in the lithium production industry. Until recently, she worked for world leader in the lithium industry Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM, Santiago Stock Exchange:SQM-A, SQM-B) for 23 years, based in Santiago, Chile. During her time at SQM, she held numerous senior leadership roles including overseeing lithium planning and studies. Ibáñez brings significant lithium project evaluation and operational experience whilst joining the board at a critical juncture in Galan’s journey to becoming a significant South American lithium producer. Since leaving SQM in late 2021, Ibáñez has been managing partner and general manager of Chile-based Ad-Infinitum, a process engineering consultancy, with a specific focus on lithium brine projects under study and development, and the associated project evaluations.
Graeme Fox - Chief Financial Officer
Graeme Fox is an Australian CPA-qualified accountant and experienced business analyst, with over 25 years of experience in the mining, contracting and transport industries, with a focus on strategic planning, financial modeling, investment evaluation, management accounting and compliance. During the last 20 years, Fox’s career has been focused on the resources sector, including diverse roles throughout the value chain, working with BHP, WMC and Macmahon.
$2.5 Million Capital Raise for Continued Development of Rio Grande Sur
Pursuit Minerals Ltd (ASX: PUR) (“PUR”, “Pursuit” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that that it has received firm commitments from sophisticated and professional investors and Directors to subscribe for a placement of approximately 714 million fully paid ordinary shares (“Shares”) in the Company at an issue price of AU$0.0035 per Share to raise gross proceeds of AU$2.5 million (“Placement”). Each placement participant will also be issued one attaching option for every two Shares subscribed for in the Placement (exercise price $0.007; expiry date 3 years from their date of issue) (“New Options”).
- $2.5 million raised from sophisticated investors and professional investors.
- Strong support received from existing shareholders, as well as overseas and domestic institutional investors, with the placement oversubscribed.
- Funds will be used for further development of the Rio Grande Sur Lithium Project in Argentina which is currently progressing its Stage 1 Drilling Campaign in addition to advancing its Pilot Plant towards the first production of Lithium Carbonate.
The issue price of the Placement Shares represents a 12.5% discount to last close of $0.004.
The capital raising will provide working capital for the ongoing development of the Rio Grande Sur Lithium Project, in particular the Stage 1 Drilling Program and advancement of the 250tpa Pilot Plant towards first production of Lithium Carbonate.
CPS Capital Group Pty Ltd (“CPS Capital”) and Inyati Capital Pty Ltd (“Inyati”) acted as the Joint Lead Managers to the Placement, which was significantly oversubscribed. CPS Capital and Inyati will be paid a cash fee equal to 6% of the amount raised under the Placement and will also be issued New Options, at an issue price of $0.001 each, in an amount equal to 25% of the total Shares issued under the Placement (178,571,428 New Options) (subject to shareholder approval in general meeting).
The Placement has been strongly supported by existing shareholders and introduced several new high net- worth investors and domestic and overseas institutions to the Pursuit register. The Shares under the Placement will be issued in a single tranche using the Company’s existing placement capacity under LR7.1 (425,970,713 Shares) and 7.1A (265,457,858 Shares).
Commenting on the success of the Placement, Managing Director & CEO, Mr Aaron Revelle, said:
“Pursuit is delighted with the strong support for the placement. This raising will provide critical funding to continue near term high value creating work programs at our Rio Grande Sur Lithium Project in Argentina with our maiden drilling program nearing completion of its first hole, with the second hole to commence immediately after. It is expected that the drilling program will result in a JORC resource upgrade before the end of the calendar year. Additionally, our Pilot Plant continues operations towards the production of our first lithium carbonate. It was again a pleasure working with CPS Capital and Inyati to complete the raising. We look forward to delivering for shareholders and stakeholders through execution of our upcoming significant work programs.”
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Pursuit Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here.
International Lithium
Overview
As the demand for clean technologies grows, so too does the demand for high-tech rechargeable batteries to power the green economy. However, the United States and the European Union’s current dependence on Japan, South Korea and China for 80 percent of the world’s battery production is threatening their auto industry. As the largest processor and producer of these battery materials, China alone can significantly influence pricing and supply chain flows.
The United States and the European Union are working to reduce dependence on these countries and restructure supply chains. Both regions have identified Canada as a secure and stable source of sustainable raw materials, such as lithium, which is critical to the growing electric vehicle market. As a result, mining companies with Canada-based projects that supply materials needed for high-tech rechargeable batteries such as lithium may be an interesting opportunity for investors to consider.International Lithium (TSXV:ILC,OTC:ILHMF,FRA:IAH,OTCQB:ILHMF) is a mineral exploration company focused on developing a portfolio of lithium and rare metals projects and royalties in Canada and Ireland. The company is led by an experienced management team with a proven track record of advancing prospective projects with low technical risk in established mining jurisdictions.
International Lithium delivers shareholder value through project development, strategic partnerships and project sales. The company’s projects include the Raleigh Lake and Avalonia projects.
The company’s flagship Raleigh Lake project is a wholly owned and highly prospective lithium, rubidium and caesium project in Ontario. Raleigh Lake spans 48,500 hectares adjacent to the Trans-Canada highway and CPR railway, just outside the town of Ignace, and features promising drill results. Drilling identified stacked tabular dyke-like bodies that gently dip from surface, covering an area of 600 meters along strike by 400 meters downdip with each dyke having grades akin to the 3.78-meter interval grading 1.72 percent lithium oxide and 2,829 parts per million (ppm) rubidium in drill hole RL21-03. Prospecting on newly acquired claims discovered 20 new pegmatites at surface level over several kilometers.
A positive preliminary economic assessment for Raleigh Lake, released in December 2023, shows an annual after-tax cash flow of C$634 million, NPV of C$342.9 million, IRR of 44.3 percent.
International Lithium’s Avalonia project is a joint venture lithium project located in Leinster, Ireland, spanning 29,200 hectares covering a 50-kilometer belt. Drilling on the Avalonia project returned 2.23 percent lithium oxide over 23.3 meters including 3.43 percent lithium oxide over 6 meters and 1.50 percent lithium oxide over 5.6 meters. The Avalonia project is currently under an option agreement. International Lithium currently owns 45 percent.
“International Lithium. is now in by far the strongest financial position that it has been since its listing in 2011, and we look forward to building successfully on that both at our lithium and rubidium project at Raleigh Lake in Ontario and on our other present and future projects,” said chairman and CEO John Wisbey.
In October 2021, the company sold its share in the Mavis Lake joint venture lithium and caesium project in Ontario to Critical Resources (ASX:CRR) with proceeds totaling C$1.48 million and a possible further C$1.38 million linked to resource discovery milestones.
The company also sold its remaining interest in the Mariana project in Argentina for US$13.17 million, which has placed International Lithium in a strong financial position to further increase its liquidity. In 2021 alone, the company raised C$4.9 million in equity financing.
International Lithium is currently focused on developing its flagship Raleigh project, but the company also continues to identify additional properties to grow its portfolio. In February 2024, International Lithium entered into an agreement to acquire 90 percent interest in the Firesteel project, a highly prospective grassroots copper and cobalt property in Northwestern Ontario, signaling an expansion of the company’s critical minerals portfolio. The company completed the purchase of the Firesteel property in May 2024 and has filed applications for permits to conduct the first drilling program at Firesteel targeting copper mineralization and test up to six distinct targets with up to 2,000 metres of core drilling.
Company Highlights
- International Lithium is developing a portfolio of lithium and rare metals projects and royalties in Canada and Ireland, aiming to deliver shareholder value through project development, strategic partnerships and project sales.
- The company’s flagship Raleigh Lake project is a wholly owned and highly prospective lithium, rubidium and caesium project in Ontario, Canada.
- The company produced its maiden resource estimate for lithium and rubidium and has released a positive preliminary economic assessment for Raleigh Lake.
- International Lithium has signed an agreement to purchase 90 percent interest in the Firesteel project, a highly prospective grassroots copper and cobalt property in Northwestern Ontario.
- The company’s 29,200-hectare Avalonia project is a joint venture lithium project located in a large belt in Leinster, Ireland. Drilling on the project returned 2.23 percent lithium oxide over 23.3 meters including 3.43 percent lithium oxide over 6.0 meters and 1.50 percent lithium oxide over 5.60 meters.
- Alongside Canada and Ireland, International Lithium has identified Zimbabwe as a strategic jurisdiction in the company’s global lithium strategy.
- International Lithium is led by an experienced management team with a proven track record of advancing prospective projects with low technical risk in established mining jurisdictions.
Key Projects
Raleigh Lake
The flagship Raleigh Lake project is a fully owned lithium, rubidium and caesium project located immediately west of Ignace in Ontario, Canada. The Raleigh Lake project spans 48,500 hectares and is accessible via the Trans-Canada Highway. The project also features access to the Canadian Pacific railway, natural gas pipelines and a hydropower line that crosses through the property.
Drilling on the property began in April 2021 and returned promising grades of lithium, sizable amounts of rubidium and small amounts of caesium. Drilling identified mineralization hosted in at least four main pegmatites and more observed in outcrops. Drill results include 2.80 of lithium oxide over 9.0 meters as well as 1.05 meters grading 2.69 percent lithium oxide from 31.04 meters and 1.18 meters grading 4210 ppm rubidium from 29.86 meters within a 3.78-meter interval grading 1.72 percent lithium oxide and 2829 ppm rubidium.
In 2021, International Lithium focused on evaluating the regional potential for additional lithium-bearing pegmatites in and around the Raleigh Lake area and, as a result, has expanded the project from 3,000 hectares to more than 47,700 hectares, based on analysis of regional geophysical and geological data.
Phase 3 of the diamond drilling program, which began in September 2022 at Zone 1 of the Raleigh Lake Lithium project intersected spodumene-bearing pegmatite, demonstrating tremendous continuity of the mineralized body.
Phase 3 drill highlights
- All Phase 3 holes testing Pegmatite 1 in Zone 1 intersected spodumene-bearing pegmatite, demonstrating tremendous continuity of the mineralized body
- Thicker and higher-grade mineralization intersected closer to the surface as anticipated.
- Phase 1, 2 and 3 pierce points have intersected Pegmatite 1 along a strike length of over 800 meters and along its dip for over 400 meters.
Pegmatite 1 Spodumene Zone Intersection Highlights*
- RL22-45: 4.85 meters grading 2.06 percent lithium oxide in lower spodumene zone (from 89.5 meters);
- RL22-48: 15.82 meters grading 2.25 percent lithium oxide (from 65.56 meters);
- RL22-49: 2.21 meters grading 2.47 percent lithium oxide (from 72.69 meters);
- RL22-50: 4.62 meters grading 2.29 percent lithium oxide (from 56.12 meters);
- RL22-56: 2.96 meters grading 2.13 percent lithium oxide (from 72.42 meters);
Pegmatite 1 Rubidium-bearing Microcline Intersection Highlights*
- RL22-45: 3.98 meters grading 1.21 percent rubidium oxide from 85.52 meters;
- RL22-57: 4.69 meters grading 0.60 percent rubidium oxide from 152.51 meters.
Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate
International Lithium released its lithium and rubidium mineral resource estimates (MRE), which are closely related due to their spatial relationships, but their respective resource estimates are considered separate and unique.
Lithium MRE
This is a summary of the lithium MRE for lithium-caesium-tantalum (LCT) pegmatites of the Raleigh Lake pegmatite field. The open pit and underground MREs are constrained via optimized pit shell and minable shape wireframes, respectively.
Rubidium MRE
An independent MRE has been calculated for the rubidium contained within microcline zones of the LCT pegmatites. Rubidium also occurs throughout the LCT pegmatites within the lithium-bearing spodumene at a lower cutoff but is not included in this rubidium MRE. Rubidium reaching grades greater than 4,000 ppm is attributed to pockets of high modal abundance of microcline (potassic feldspar). The open pit and underground MREs are constrained via optimized pit shell and minable shape wireframes, respectively.
Rubidium Open Pit and Underground MRE
In December 2023, International Lithium released its positive preliminary economic assessment (PEA) for a proposed lithium mining operation to produce spodumene concentrate at Raleigh Lake. The PEA has demonstrated a highly favourable economic scenario based on the production of a spodumene concentrate containing 6 percent lithium oxide. Project economics show an after-tax cash flow of C$634 million, NPV of C$342.9 million and IRR of 44.3 percent per annum, with a nine-year mine life and project duration of 11 years.
Avalonia
Spodumene in boulder at Avalonia
The Avalonia project is a joint venture lithium project located in Leinster, Ireland. The property spans 29,200 hectares covering a 50-kilometer belt with around 29 significant lithium pegmatite occurrences. Drilling on the Avalonia project returned 2.23 percent lithium oxide over 23.3 meters including 3.43 percent lithium oxide over 6.0 meters and 1.50 percent lithium oxide over 5.60 meters. However, some drill results on the property are still pending.
International Lithium currently owns 45 percent of the project while Ganfeng Lithium owns 55 percent. Ganfeng Lithium has the option to acquire 79 percent of the project by spending C$10 million for exploration activities by September 2024 or by producing a positive feasibility study. If the option is exercised, International Lithium will retain 21 percent of the Avalonia project which may reduce further if the company does not contribute to the project. However, if the company’s ownership becomes less than 10 percent then its share will convert to a 1 percent NSR.
Firesteel Copper Project
The 6,600-hectare Firesteel property consists of 17 mining claims, making up 316 mining claim units in Northwestern Ontario. The property is adjacent to Highway 17, less than 10 kilometers west of Upsala, Ontario stretching westward to the Firesteel River for approximately 16 kilometers.
Firesteel is located within the central Wabigoon Sub-province at the eastern limit of the Lumby Lake Greenstone Belt, which contains massive mafic flows or gabbro interspersed with thin felsic meta volcanic and rare pillowed mafic units. Historical assay results from samples taken at locations approximately 1.6 kilometers northeast and 2.8 kilometers southwest of the Roadside 1 Copper Zone returned values of up to 2.6 percent copper, 3.327 ppm gold and 2.6 percent copper, 4.294 ppm gold, respectively (Bumbu 1995).
Management Team
John Wisbey - Chairman and CEO
John Wisbey joined the board of ILC in 2017. After a few months, he became deputy chairman and then he became chairman and CEO in March 2018. He has personally invested significant funds in ILC since joining the board and is now ILC’s largest shareholder. He has had a career as a technology entrepreneur and is also a former banker. More recently, Wisbey was a green energy entrepreneur. He founded two London AIM-listed companies –– IDOX plc which provides software for the UK local government and Lombard Risk Management plc which specializes in software for bank risk management and regulation. He also established CONVENDIA Ltd. which is a private company that specializes in software for cash flow forecasting, project valuation and M&A financial analysis. Wisbey holds various non-executive director roles in the UK and Switzerland. He was formerly a banker at Kleinwort Benson. At Kleinwort Benson, he held various roles, including a director in the derivatives group, head of options and corporate lending. Wisbey has acted as a public company chairman, CEO, or director for twenty years. He is a graduate of Cambridge University.
Maurice Brooks - Director and CFO
Maurice Brooks joined the board of ILC in 2017. He is a licensed senior statutory auditor in the UK. Since 2000, he has been a senior partner at Johnson Smith & Co. in Staines, Surrey. Before that, Brooks was a senior partner in Johnsons Chartered Accountants in the London Borough of Ealing. His commercial and investment experience includes executive directorships in manufacturing and an investment accountant role to the superannuation fund of the Western Australian state government. His early professional employment includes Ball Baker Leake LLP and LLC and Price Waterhouse Coopers-UK.
Anthony Kovacs - Director and COO
Anthony Kovacs joined the board of ILC in 2018 and has worked with the company since 2012. He has over 25 years of experience in mineral exploration and development. Before joining ILC, he held senior management roles in which he sourced and advanced iron ore and industrial minerals projects. Kovacs was involved in early-stage work at the Lac Otelnuk Iron Ore project in Quebec, Canada and the Mustavaara Vanadium Mine in Finland. Before that, Kovacs worked for Anglo American where he focused on Ni-Cu-PGE and IOCG projects. At Anglo-American, Kovacs was directly involved in several discoveries internationally. Kovacs has significant experience with industrial minerals, ferrous metals, non-ferrous metals and precious metals projects throughout the Americas, Europe and Africa.
Ross Thompson - Non-executive Director
Ross Thompson joined the board of ILC in 2017 and is the chair of the audit and remuneration committees. He is a speaker and expert in marketing behavioral science. In 1995, he founded Giftpoint Ltd. which is now one of the largest specialist promotional merchandise businesses in the UK. with offices in London and Shanghai. Giftpoint Ltd.’s clients include L’Oreal, Oracle, Ocado and Pernod Ricard among others. Thompson was president of IGC Global Promotions, one of the world’s oldest and largest global networks of premium resellers, for seven years. He is an active investor with a special interest and understanding of natural resources businesses.
Geoffrey Baker, Non-executive Director
Geoff Baker joined the board of ILC at the end of 2022, and is a member of the audit committee. He has a distinguished career in the natural resource and finance industries. He is a director of Tim Trading, a company offering consultancy services in the oil and gas industry. During his tenure as manager of Insch Black Gold Funds, Baker received the Investors Choice Swiss Fund Manager of the Year Award. He is a co-founder of a digital collectible non fungible token CryptoChronic and of Cannastore, a pilot e-commerce website. Baker holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Windsor in Ontario.
Latest News
