Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Trump vs. Harris: How Could the US Election Affect the Gold Price?

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

A Guide to Investing in Physical Gold (Updated 2024)

How Will the US Election Affect the Crypto Industry?

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

10 Top Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

What Was the Highest Price for Gold? (Updated 2024)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

Trending Press Releases

Alta Mesa Passes Key Milestone in Uranium Production Ramp-Up

Horizon and Poseidon Merging to Fast-Track the Creation of a New WA Mid-Cap Gold Producer

Horizon Minerals Limited and Poseidon Merging to Create Mid Cap Producer

MOU Signed with Volkov Geology

Dore Copper Mining: Copper-Gold Exploration in the Chibougamau area of Québec, Canada

Atlantic Lithium Limited (ASX: A11) – Trading Halt

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Controlled Thermal Resources

Red Metal Resources

RMES:CC

Falco Resources

FPC:CC

Brunswick Exploration

BRW:TCM
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

2024 Copper Outlook Report

Rare Earths Outlook Report

2024 Gold Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Chariot Corporation (CC9:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Download the PDF here.

chariot corporationcc9:auasx:cc9australia investingAustralia Investing
CC9:AU
Chariot Corporation
Sign up to get your FREE

Chariot Corporation Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Chariot Corporation (ASX:CC9)

Chariot Corporation


Keep reading...Show less
Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report

Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report

Redstone Resources (RDS:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report

Download the PDF here.

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Balkan Mining and Minerals (BMM:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Download the PDF here.

Lithium Universe Ltd Quarterly Activities Report

Lithium Universe Ltd Quarterly Activities Report

Melbourne, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Lithium Universe Ltd (ASX:LU7) (FRA:KU00) (OTCMKTS:LUVSF) recently announced the results of its Preliminary Feasibility Study( PFS) for the Becancour Lithium Carbonate Refinery in Quebec, Canada. The PFS confirms the viability of a strong lithium conversion project, even within a below-average pricing environment.

The Company plans to build a reliable, low-risk lithium conversion refinery with an annual capacity of up to 18,270 tonnes, utilizing proven expertise from the Jiangsu processing model.

The facility will produce environmentally friendly, battery-grade lithium carbonate. The Company aims to establish a Canadian-based lithium chemicals business, purchasing spodumene feedstock from both domestic suppliers and international markets, including Brazil and Africa and producing a battery grade lithium carbonate product.

This aligns with the Company's broader vision of contributing to the North Atlantic lithium supply chain and closing the Lithium Conversion Gap. The project's economics are highly favourable, even with conservative price assumptions. The refinery is economically viable with a pre-tax Net Present Value (NPV) of approximately US$779 million, using an 8% discount rate, and a pre-tax Internal Rate of Return (IRR) of around 23.5%.

The payback period is estimated at 3.5 years. The financial model is built on cautious price forecasts of US$1,170 per tonne for spodumene concentrate (SC6) and US$20,970 per tonne for battery-grade lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE).

LU7's directors believe they have a reasonable basis for using the assumed price in the study of US$20,970 per tonne for battery grade lithium carbonate. Key operational assumptions include 86% plant availability and 88% lithium recovery.

At full production capacity, the project is expected to generate approximately US$383 million in annual revenue, with costs totalling around US$236 million, leading to an annual EBITDAof approximately US$147 million and a gross margin of in the region of 38%. Post-tax, the NPV at an 8% discount rate is estimated at approximately US$501 million.

The capital cost for the project is estimated at US$494 million, which includes a contingency of US$68 million. The capital cost estimate is based on advanced design specifications from the Jiangsu Lithium Refinery model, ensuring robust financial planning and projection.

These factors highlight the project's strong financial viability, even under conservative pricing conditions.

*To view the full quarterly report, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/CFSD11IG



About Lithium Universe Ltd:  

Lithium Universe Ltd (ASX:LU7) (FRA:KU00) (OTCMKTS:LUVSF), headed by industry trail blazer, Iggy Tan, and the Lithium Universe team has a proven track record of fast-tracking lithium projects, demonstrated by the successful development of the Mt Cattlin spodumene project for Galaxy Resources Limited.

Instead of exploring for the sake of exploration, Lithium Universe's mission is to quickly obtain a resource and construct a spodumene-producing mine in Quebec, Canada. Unlike many other Lithium exploration companies, Lithium Universe possesses the essential expertise and skills to develop and construct profitable projects.



Source:
Lithium Universe Ltd

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
BPH Energy Limited Quarterly Activities Report

BPH Energy Limited Quarterly Activities Report

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - On 15 August 2024 the BPH Energy Limited (ASX:BPH) announced that it had issued 57,932,781 new fully paid ordinary shares ("Placement Shares") in the Company at an issue price of $0.018 per share. Placement participants will receive one (1) free Attaching Option for every two (2) Placement Shares subscribed for under the Placement, exercisable at $0.03 each, expiring on or around 30 October 2025 ("Attaching Options"). The issue of the Attaching Options was subject to shareholder approval at a general meeting held on 4 October 2024, and have not as yet been issued.

Oakley Capital Partners Pty Limited ("Oakley Capital") and 62 Capital Pty Ltd ("62 Capital") acted as Joint Lead Manager for the Placement. They were paid a cash fee of 5.5% on funds raised under the Placement and received 16,666,667 Broker Options ("Broker Options") pro rata to their participation in the Placement exercisable at $0.03 each expiring on or around 30 October 2025, and have not as yet been issued.

The consideration for the Placement shares was $1,042,790 (before costs). The intended use of the funds will be for:

- $0.743 million - Funding for exploration and development of oil and gas investments

- $0.15 million - For working capital including costs of the offer

- $0.15 million - Funding for Cortical Dynamics

During the period 1,551,863 listed options with an exercise price of $0.03 each and expiry 30 September 2024, and 10 million unlisted options with an exercise price of $0.03 each and expiry 30 September 2024, were exercised.

On 30 September 2024 576,795,250 listed options with an exercise price of $0.03 each and expiry 30 September 2024, and 5 million unlisted options with an exercise price of $0.03 each and expiry 30 September 2024, expired unexercised. On 4 October 2024 a shareholders' meeting approved a placement of up to 576,795,250 listed options with an exercise price of $0.03 each and expiry on or around 30 October 2025 to the holders of the listed options which expired on 30 September 2024.

Significant activities by the Company's investees' during the September 2024 quarter were as follows:

Clean Hydrogen Technologies (BPH 16.2% direct interest)

On 2 August 2022 BPH announced that, following its shareholders' meeting on 21 June 2022 at which shareholders voted unanimously to approve an investment in hydrogen technology company Clean Hydrogen Technologies Corporation ("Clean Hydrogen" or "Vendor" or "Borrower"), BPH and its investee Advent Energy Ltd ("Advent" or "Lender"), together the "Purchasers", settled for the acquisition of a 10% interest in Clean Hydrogen for US$1,000,000 ("Cash Consideration") (8% BPH and 2% Advent).

The Purchasers had a first right of refusal to invest further in Clean Hydrogen to a maximum of a further US$1,000,000 for an additional 10% interest. The Purchasers loaned US$950,000 ("Additional Cash Consideration") under this agreement. The Purchasers and Clean Hydrogen executed a Loan Conversion Agreement dated 23 October 2023 to convert the US$950,000 loan into the relevant Subscription Shares Tranche 2, representing the Purchasers further 9.5% interest in Clean Hydrogen.

As a result of ASX's decision to exercise its discretion under Listing Rule 10.1, BPH had to seek shareholder approval for the Loan Conversion Agreement, which was obtained at a shareholders' meeting held on 4 October 2024. BPH now has an interest of 16.2% and Advent has an interest of 3.9% interest in Clean Hydrogen (subsequent to the exercise of BPH options in Clean Hydrogen).

Clean Hydrogen have issued 760 share options to BPH and 190 share options to Advent, with an exercise price of USD$3,000 each, exercisable immediately, with the option to convert into shares in Clean Hydrogen expiring ten years from the date of issue. During the Quarter BPH exercised 51 of these options by paying Clean Hydrogen a total exercise price of US$153,000.

The parties acknowledge and agree that the Cash Consideration and Additional Cash Consideration shall be used by Clean Hydrogen to design, build, produce and test a reactor that can produce a minimum of 3.2kgs and as high as 15kgs of hydrogen per hour and to submit at least 2 new patents in an agreed geography, relevant to the production of hydrogen from proprietary technology.

Advent Energy Limited ("Advent") (BPH 35.8% direct interest)

PEP-11 Permit

Advent Energy Limited's100% subsidiary Asset Energy Pty Ltd ("Asset") is a participant in the PEP11 Joint Venture with partner Bounty Oil and Gas NL (ASX:BUY). PEP-11 interests are:

Advent Energy 85 % / Bounty Oil and Gas 15%

On 6 August 2024 Asset, as operator for and on behalf of the PEP-11 joint venture partners, filed an Originating Application for Judicial Review in the Federal Court seeking the following: (i) a declaration that the Commonwealth-New South Wales Offshore Petroleum Joint Authority ("Joint Authority") has breached an implied duty by failing to make a decision under the Offshore Petroleum and Greenhouse Gas Storage Act 2006 (Cth) with respect to two pending applications relating to the PEP11 Permit, and; (ii) an order that the Joint Authority be compelled to determine the applications within 45 days. Asset alleges that the failure by the Joint Authority to make a decision with respect to the First Application and the Second Application constitutes a breach of its duty to consider the applications within a reasonable time.

On 18 September 2024 the Company announced that the Hon Ed Husic MP, Minister for Industry and Science, had advised that he has carefully considered the PEP-11 Exploration Permit applications under the Offshore Petroleum and Greenhouse Gas Storage Act 2006 (Cth), namely the applications accepted on 23 January 2020 and 17 March 2021, formed a preliminary view that the applications should be refused, and gave Asset, via the National Offshore Petroleum Exploration Authority ("NOPTA"), a statement of preliminary views with attachments and invited Asset to provide a response within 30 days. The statement of preliminary views included 45 annexures totaling 1608 pages. The Company is currently reviewing the material provided by NOPTA for the purpose of providing Minister Husic with a submission in respect of his preliminary views. Due to the volume of the data provided to Asset, time has now been extended to 15 November 2024 to provide submissions.

Following conferral between the parties to the Federal Court proceeding, on 9 October 2024 orders were made vacating the previous orders and adjourning the Federal Court proceedings to a date on or after 7 February 2025. The parties have liberty to apply to bring the matter back before the Federal Court on 3 days' notice.

Included in the material provided by Minister Husic was a copy of the NOPTA recommendation to the Joint Authority which recommended that the Joint Authority approve the Second Application.

In the NOPTA Annual Report of Activities 2020-21 it was noted that 54 applications for COVID19 related suspensions and extensions were approved in that period. The company understands that the Second Application (for COVID-19 relief) made in respect of the PEP-11 Permit was the only application outstanding PEP-11 continues in force and the Joint Venture is in compliance with the contractual terms of PEP11 with respect to such matters as reporting, payment of rents and the various provisions of the Offshore Petroleum and Greenhouse Gas Storage Act 2006 (Cth).

Cortical Dynamics Limited ("Cortical") (BPH 16.4% direct interest)

Investee Cortical Dynamics Limited is an Australian based medical device neurotechnology company that is developing BARM(TM), an industry leading EEG (electrical activity) brain function monitor. BARM(TM) is being developed to better detect the effect of anaesthetic agents on brain activity under a general operation, aiding anaesthetists in keeping patients optimally anaesthetised, and complemented by CORDYAN(TM) (Cortical Dynamics Analytics), a proprietary deep learning system/App focusing on anaesthesiology.

The Australian manufactured and designed, electroencephalographically based (EEG-based), BARM(TM) system is configured to efficiently image and display complex information related to the clinically relevant state of the brain. When commercialized the BARM(TM) system will be offered on a stand-alone basis or integrated into leading brand operating room monitors as "plug and play" option.

*To view the full quarterly report, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/W26295Z0



About BPH Energy Limited:  

BPH Energy Limited (ASX:BPH) is an Australian Securities Exchange listed company developing biomedical research and technologies within Australian Universities and Hospital Institutes.

The company provides early stage funding, project management and commercialisation strategies for a direct collaboration, a spin out company or to secure a license.

BPH provides funding for commercial strategies for proof of concept, research and product development, whilst the institutional partner provides infrastructure and the core scientific expertise.

BPH currently partners with several academic institutions including The Harry Perkins Institute for Medical Research and Swinburne University of Technology (SUT).



Source:
BPH Energy Limited

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lithium Universe Ltd Completes Share Placement and Launches Entitlement Offer

Lithium Universe Ltd Completes Share Placement and Launches Entitlement Offer

Melbourne, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Lithium Universe Limited (ASX:LU7) (FRA:KU00) (OTCMKTS:LUVSF) is pleased to announce the following Placement.

Highlights

- Binding commitments received to raise $2.14 million

- Launch of pro-rata Non-Renounceable Entitlement Offer to raise $1.02 million

- Issue price of the Placement and Entitlement Offer is $0.0125 per share

- A total of $3.16 million in capital raising

- Participants in Placement and Entitlement Offer to receive free attaching options

- On the basis of 1 option for every 1 share issued with exercise price of $0.03 and expiry date of 12 January 2026

- Tranche 2 Shares and all Options to be issued under the Placement are subject to shareholder approval

- Funds will mainly be used to complete the Becancour Lithium Refinery DFS

- Maintains momentum, closer to establishing a lithium refinery in Becancour

Placement

The Company has received binding commitments from sophisticated and professional investors pursuant to a placement to raise $2.14 million by the issue of 171,320,000 fully paid shares ("Shares") at an issue price of $0.0125 per Share ("Placement"). The Placement is to be undertaken in two tranches:

- Tranche 1: issuing 155,320,000 Shares raising $1,941,500; and

- Tranche 2: issuing 16,000,000 Shares and raising $200,000, to be approved at a shareholders meeting, expected to be 9 December 2024 ("Shareholders Meeting").

The issue date of the Tranche 1 Placement Shares is to take place on 8 November 2024.

Participants in the Placement will also receive, subject to shareholder approval (to be undertaken at the Shareholders Meeting), free attaching options on the basis of one (1) option for every one (1) share issued, with each option having an exercise price of $0.03 and expiry date of 12 January 2026 ("Options"). The Company intends to list the Options as soon as possible. The issue of the Tranche 1 Placement Shares will be made out of the Company's existing placement capacity under Listing Rule 7.1 and 7.1A.

Included in the Tranche 2 Placement is an amount of $90,000 from Iggy Tan, Patrick Scallan and Gernot Abl.

The share issues will also be subject to shareholder approval at the forthcoming shareholders meeting.

The Placement was jointly managed by SP Corporate Advisory (Joint Lead Manager), Ignite Equity (Joint Lead Manager), and GBA Capital (Co-Manager). The costs associated with the Placement was a 6% fee on all funds raised.

Executive Chairman, Mr Iggy Tan stated "We are pleased with the outcome of the Placement in a challenging market, which reaffirms support for the Company's strategy to complete the Definitive Feasibility Study for the Becancour Lithium Refinery. On September 30, 2024, the Company reached a significant milestone, having released the positive and robust Preliminary Feasibility Study, displaying strong fundamentals despite the current low lithium pricing environment.

The Company is highly committed to our shareholders, and I am pleased we can offer them the same investment terms extended to sophisticated and professional investors. The Board and Management Team remains dedicated to engaging with our existing shareholders and delivering against our strategy. If fully subscribed, proceeds from the Placement and Entitlement Offer will strengthen our balance sheet, bringing us closer to establishing an operational lithium conversion plant in Becancour, Quebec."

*To view full details of the Entitlement Offer, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/L4NB5291



About Lithium Universe Ltd:  

Lithium Universe Ltd (ASX:LU7) (FRA:KU00) (OTCMKTS:LUVSF), headed by industry trail blazer, Iggy Tan, and the Lithium Universe team has a proven track record of fast-tracking lithium projects, demonstrated by the successful development of the Mt Cattlin spodumene project for Galaxy Resources Limited.

Instead of exploring for the sake of exploration, Lithium Universe's mission is to quickly obtain a resource and construct a spodumene-producing mine in Quebec, Canada. Unlike many other Lithium exploration companies, Lithium Universe possesses the essential expertise and skills to develop and construct profitable projects.



Source:
Lithium Universe Ltd

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lithium Universe Ltd Proposed issue of securities - LU7

Lithium Universe Ltd Proposed issue of securities - LU7

Melbourne, Australia (ABN Newswire) -



About Lithium Universe Ltd:  

Lithium Universe Ltd (ASX:LU7) (FRA:KU00) (OTCMKTS:LUVSF), headed by industry trail blazer, Iggy Tan, and the Lithium Universe team has a proven track record of fast-tracking lithium projects, demonstrated by the successful development of the Mt Cattlin spodumene project for Galaxy Resources Limited.

Instead of exploring for the sake of exploration, Lithium Universe's mission is to quickly obtain a resource and construct a spodumene-producing mine in Quebec, Canada. Unlike many other Lithium exploration companies, Lithium Universe possesses the essential expertise and skills to develop and construct profitable projects.



Source:
Lithium Universe Ltd

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Chariot Corporation
Sign up to get your FREE

Chariot Corporation Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report

Lithium Investing

Lithium ION Energy Signs LOI with United Rare Earths, for a Business Combination

Battery Metals Investing

Lithium ION Energy Signs LOI with United Rare Earths, for a Business Combination

Base Metals Investing

Red Metal Resources Provides Corporate Update and Announces Financing

Base Metals Investing

Noble Minerals Announces Drilling Results from Noble Minerals-Canada Nickel Joint Venture

Battery Metals Investing

Argentina Lithium Announces Receipt of Drill Permit for the Paso de Sico Property at its Rincon West Lithium Project

Lithium Investing

Quarterly Report Highlights

×