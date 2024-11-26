Black Mountain Phase 2 Program has Commenced

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Leigh Goehring: Gold's "Massive Bull Market" Just Starting; Uranium and Copper Outlook

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

13 Canadian Crypto ETFs (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

10 Top Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink? (Updated 2024)

When is the Starlink IPO Date and Can You Invest? (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

McDermitt PFS Demonstrates Multi-Decade Competitive Source of US Lithium Carbonate

First Helium Reviewing Potential Follow Up Targets to Leduc Anomaly Drill

First Helium Initiates Process to License & Drill the Leduc Anomaly

Sirona Biochem Announces Publication of Groundbreaking Study on TFC-1326 Compound in the Journal of Cosmetic Dermatology

HyProMag USA Feasibility Study Demonstrates Robust Economics and the Opportunity to Develop a Major New, Domestic Source of Recycled Rare Earths Magnets for the United States

Rua Gold Completes the Acquisition of Siren Gold's Reefton Assets and Becomes the Dominant Reefton Goldfield Explorer

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Purpose Bitcoin ETF

BTCC:CA

Silver47 Exploration

AGA:CC

CI Galaxy Bitcoin ETF

BTCX.B:CA

Rua Gold

RUA:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

2024 Uranium Outlook

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Black Mountain Phase 2 Program has Commenced

Black Mountain Phase 2 Program has Commenced

Chariot Corporation (CC9:AU) has announced Black Mountain Phase 2 Program has Commenced

Download the PDF here.

chariot corporationcc9:auasx:cc9battery metals investingBattery Metals Investing
CC9:AU
Chariot Corporation
Sign up to get your FREE

Chariot Corporation Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Chariot Corporation (ASX:CC9)

Chariot Corporation


Keep reading...Show less
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Chariot Corporation (CC9:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Download the PDF here.

SAGA Metals Reports Assay Results and Plans Drill Program at Double Mer Uranium Project

SAGA Metals Reports Assay Results and Plans Drill Program at Double Mer Uranium Project

Saga Metals Corp. ("SAGA" or the "Company"), a North American exploration company focused on critical mineral discovery in Canada, is pleased to share assay results from its inaugural field program at the Double Mer Uranium Project, located in eastern Labrador, Canada.

Key Updates from the Double Mer Uranium Project

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Altech Batteries Limited

Altech - Second Offtake for CERENERGY GridPacks

Altech Batteries (ATC:AU) has announced Altech - Second Offtake for CERENERGY GridPacks

Download the PDF here.

Altech Batteries Ltd Second Offtake for CERENERGY GridPacks

Altech Batteries Ltd Second Offtake for CERENERGY GridPacks

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y) (OTCMKTS:ALTHF) is pleased to announce the execution of a second Offtake Letter of Intent between Referenzkraftwerk Lausitz GmbH (RefLau) and Altech Batteries GmbH. Reflau is a joint venture between utility companies Enertrag SE (Enerttag) and Energiequelle GmbH.

Highlights

- Strategic Offtake Letter of Intent agreement

- Executed with Referenzkraftwerk Lausitz GmbH (RefLau)

- Joint Venture of utility companies Enertrag SE and Energiequelle GmbH

- Offtake for 30MWh in first year, then rising to 32MWh in subsequent years

- For the first five (5) years of production

- Agreement for Altech to purchase renewable electricity

Under this Offtake Letter of Intent (LOI), RefLau will purchase 30 MWh of CERENERGY(R) energy storage capacity in the first year, then 32 MWh per year thereafter for the next four years of production. As part of the LOI, it was further agreed that Altech will purchase green electricity at competitive prices directly from the partners in the region for the planned production plant Enertrag SE is part of the Uckerwerk Energietechnik GmbH group and is a leader in renewable energy, specialising in wind turbines, solar power, and Power-to-Gas systems. Headquartered in Brandenburg, Germany it operates across Germany, France, Ghana, Namibia, Poland, Spain, South Africa, Uruguay, the UK, and Vietnam, integrating battery storage solutions.

Energiequelle GmbH, headquartered in Zossen, Germany, with branches in multiple countries, focuses on renewable energy projects like wind, biomass, and solar power. The company aims to produce and market green hydrogen, partially converting it back to electricity. It plans a facility near Altech with wind, solar systems, and a direct power line to RefLau.

RefLau, a joint venture involving Enertrag, Energiequelle, and research institutions, aims to develop a reference power plant powered solely by renewable energy, including green hydrogen. It seeks to mitigate supply gaps from solar and wind intermittency, enhancing grid stability with sector coupling and battery storage solutions.

Altech, Enertrag, and Energiequelle plan to collaborate by using green electricity for Altech's battery plant and potentially acquiring Altech's CERENERGY(R) storage systems. This would stabilise renewable energy output, ensuring continuous power and enabling hybrid power islands. In 2020, Germany's Bundestag and Bundesrat passed laws to phase out coal, compensating the lignite industry and supporting structural changes. The partners are focusing on developing the Schwarze Pumpe industrial park as a pilot for standardised clean energy projects across Europe and beyond.

The partners aim to negotiate electricity contracts to power Altech's planned battery plant with green energy from Enertrag and Energiequelle's facilities. The partnership aims to develop a standard hybrid power island using 80MW of solar and wind energy, incorporating 32 Altech CERENERGY(R) 1MWh GridPacks, with Enertrag and Energiequelle purchasing the storage units. This then standardised solution is to be applied all over Europe for decentralised energy solutions. These decentralised standalone energy solutions, referred to as an "Energy Island", are capable to support and be integrated into the existing power grid and therefore are considered as the preferred, cost-effective solution.

Enertrag & Energiequelle, being leading utility and energy solution providers in Europe, plan to purchase CERENERGY(R) GridPack batteries from Altech, with deliveries anticipated to commence in Q4-2026. The purchase includes a 30MWh target for 2027, and discounts based on electricity supply agreements, with performance guarantees. Preliminary purchase targets are 30MWh in 2027, 32MWh in 2028, 32MWh in 2029-2031.

Key Terms of the Agreement

- Start of delivery approximately Q4-2026 at the earliest and subsequent to commissioning of the Altech production plant and the Lausitz reference power plant

- Technical data and guarantees according to the data sheet

- Confidential price per GridPack has been agreed

- Preliminary purchase targets are 30MWh in 2027, 32MWh in 2028, 32MWh in 2029-2031

- GridPack Control Unit as an interface between EMS and BMS included in price

In addition, RefLau, the green hydrogen pilot project joint venture between Enertrag and Energiequelle, plans to purchase 10MWh CERENERGY(R) GridPack batteries from Altech for its plant in Schwarze Pumpe, which will permit a close working relationship between the companies and enable Altech to enter the important hydrogen business segment in which conventional lithium-Ion batteries cannot be applied due to their safety risk.

Management Comment - CEO Iggy Tan

"The interest shown by RefLau in Altech's technology is a clear signal of growing demand for innovative energy storage solutions, particularly as industries shift toward 100% renewable energy. It's encouraging to see potential customers like RefLau recognising the value of our scalable and reliable battery systems.

This second Letter of Intent marks a significant milestone for Altech Batteries as it represents our second offtake agreement for the CERENERGY(R) GridPack Battery Energy Storage System and more so means that the first two years of production is spoken for and 50% of the 3 following years".



About Altech Batteries Ltd:  

Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y) is a specialty battery technology company that has a joint venture agreement with world leading German battery institute Fraunhofer IKTS ("Fraunhofer") to commercialise the revolutionary CERENERGY(R) Sodium Alumina Solid State (SAS) Battery. CERENERGY(R) batteries are the game-changing alternative to lithium-ion batteries. CERENERGY(R) batteries are fire and explosion-proof; have a life span of more than 15 years and operate in extreme cold and desert climates. The battery technology uses table salt and is lithium-free; cobalt-free; graphite-free; and copper-free, eliminating exposure to critical metal price rises and supply chain concerns.

The joint venture is commercialising its CERENERGY(R) battery, with plans to construct a 100MWh production facility on Altech's land in Saxony, Germany. The facility intends to produce CERENERGY(R) battery modules to provide grid storage solutions to the market.

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Grande Portage Resources Files 2025 Plan of Operation/Drill Permit for the New Amalga Gold Property in S.E. Alaska

Grande Portage Resources Files 2025 Plan of Operation/Drill Permit for the New Amalga Gold Property in S.E. Alaska

Grande Portage Resources Ltd. (TSXV:GPG)(OTCQB:GPTRF)(FSE:GPB) ("Grande Portage" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has filed its 2025 Plan of Operation for continued mineral exploration at its New Amalga Mine Gold project (formerly the Herbert Gold project) located north near Juneau, Alaska

Subject to regulatory approval, the proposed work schedule for 2025 consists of up to 10,000 meters diamond drilling with additional detailed mapping and trench sampling to expand previous exploration. The program will consist of diamond drilling utilizing up to eight pads to drill approximately 15 holes. These holes are planned to test the main mineralized structures of the Goat, Main, Sleeping Giant and Deep Trench veins. The New Amalga Gold Property is host to abundant composite vein-fault structures containing ribbon structure quartz-sulfide veins and lies prominently within the 100-mile-long Juneau gold belt, which has produced millions of ounces of gold through a total depth range of thousands of feet. Individual veins and vein systems can be traced for over 500 m on average along strike and from surface (130 m above mean sea level) to depths of 350 m below sea level.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Brunswick Exploration Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement of $3M

Brunswick Exploration Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement of $3M

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Brunswick Exploration Inc. (" BRW " or the " Corporation ") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement (the " Offering ") to raise gross proceeds of up to $3,000,000 from the sale of the following:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
EUR Completes Acquisition Leinster Lithium Project Ireland

EUR Completes Acquisition Leinster Lithium Project Ireland

European Lithium (EUR:AU) has announced EUR Completes Acquisition Leinster Lithium Project Ireland

Download the PDF here.

Latest News

Chariot Corporation
Sign up to get your FREE

Chariot Corporation Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Opawica Explorations to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference on Dec 5th

World Copper Arranges $1.5 Million Financing

NorthStar Gaming Reports Third Quarter 2024 Results

First Helium Confirms Plans for Sequential Drilling of Two Oil Targets - Proven Undeveloped Oil Location and Large Leduc Anomaly

Related News

Gold Investing

Opawica Explorations to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference on Dec 5th

Base Metals Investing

World Copper Arranges $1.5 Million Financing

Critical Metals Investing

First Helium Confirms Plans for Sequential Drilling of Two Oil Targets - Proven Undeveloped Oil Location and Large Leduc Anomaly

resource investing

Nifty PFS Confirms $1,12Cm Pre-Tax NPV and 7C7kt Ore Reserve

Tech Investing

Market Update

Precious Metals Investing

MHK 2024 Annual General Meeting Presentation

×