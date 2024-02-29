Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

10 Largest Producers of Gold by Country (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

11 Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs (Updated 2024)

Lithium Market Forecast: Top Trends That Will Affect Lithium in 2024

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 5 Canadian Uranium Stocks of 2024

Trending Press Releases

Definitive Feasibility Study Confirms Strong Financial Returns, Rapid Payback for Waroona Renewable Energy Project

Nuclear Fuels Intersects .233% U3O8 in initial drilling at Spur zone Kaycee Project, Wyoming

World Copper Arranges $4.0 Million Financing

North Shore Uranium Provides Falcon Property Drill Program Update

Energy Fuels Announces 2023 Results: Record Net Income and Earnings per Share, Uranium Production Ramp-Up, and Near-Term Production of Separated Rare Earth Elements

iMetal Resources to Consolidate Share Capital

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Fireweed Metals

FWZ:CA

Purpose Bitcoin ETF

BTCC:CA

Frontier Energy

FHE:AU

Helium Evolution

HEVI:CA
More Companies
Trending Reports

Lithium Market Outlook

2024 Gold Outlook Report

Energy Outlook Report

2024 Uranium Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold
Copper
Uranium
Battery Metals
Artificial Intelligence
Biotech
Chariot Corporation

Black Mountain Project Land Position Expanded

Chariot Corporation Limited (“Chariot”, “CC9” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has significantly expanded the footprint of the Black Mountain project (“Black Mountain“) by staking and filing with the Bureau of Land Management (”BLM”) 218 unpatented lode mining claims (“Claims”) totalling 1,807 ha of tenure (“BMX Claims”).

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Chariot expands Black Mountain project by 218 contiguous claims resulting in a 206% increase in project tenure area
  • Black Mountain project now comprises 352 claims covering 2,686 ha of tenure
  • Chariot has increased its ownership interests in its Wyoming Lithium Portfolio to 93.9%
The BMX Claims are contiguous to the Company’s existing Black Mountain Claims and represent a 206% increase in the footprint of Black Mountain (see Figure 1).

The BMX claims were staked as a buffer and to cover possible extensions to the pegmatite dike swarms under shallow cover at Black Mountain.

Figure 1: Black Mountain Project – expanded footprint

Increased Ownership of Wyoming Lithium Portfolio

On 9 January 2024, Chariot increased its ownership of Wyoming Lithium Pty Ltd (“WLPL”) from 91.9% to 93.9% via a share subscription to reimburse Chariot for exploration expenses incurred at the Wyoming Lithium Projects.

Chariot’s Preeminent Position in Wyoming

The Company owns seven (7) hard rock lithium projects in Wyoming (“Wyoming Lithium Portfolio”), which is a State that is poised to become an important future supplier of a critical mineral for the

U.S.A. (see Figure 2). Each of the projects comprising Chariot’s Wyoming Lithium Portfolio is located in an area without any known land-use encumbrances.

A summary of Chariot’s current land position in Wyoming is summarised below in Table 1 and Figure 2.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Chariot Corporation, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx stockslithium stockslithium explorationbattery metal stocksasx:cc9Lithium Investing
CC9:AU
Chariot Corporation
Sign up to get your FREE

Chariot Corporation Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Chariot Corporation

Chariot Corporation


Keep reading...Show less
European Lithium Limited

European Lithium Limited (ASX: EUR) – Reinstatement to Quotation

Description

The suspension of trading in the securities of European Lithium Limited (‘EUR’) will be lifted immediately following the release by EUR of an announcement.

Keep reading...Show less
European Lithium Limited

Critical Metals Corp. Completes Business Combination

Critical Metals Corp. commences Trading on Nasdaq under the Symbol “CRML”

European Lithium Limited (ASX: EUR, FRA:PF8, OTC: EULIF) (European Lithium or the Company) is pleased to announce completion of the business combination between the Company and Sizzle Acquisition Corp., (NASDAQ: SZZL) (Sizzle) to form Critical Metals Corp. (Critical Metals) (Transaction). Critical Metals commenced trading on the Nasdaq on 28 February 2024 under the symbol CRML.

Keep reading...Show less
CleanTech Lithium (OTCQB:CTLHF)

Laguna Verde Project PFS Update

CleanTech Lithium PLC (AIM:CTL, OTCQX:CTLHF, Frankfurt:T2N), an exploration and development company advancing lithium projects in Chile, announces that it now expects to publish the Pre-Feasibility Study (the "PFS") for the Laguna Verde Project in Q3 2024. In order to produce a more robust PFS, which will further support strategic partner discussions, the Board has decided to include data from the Company's DLE pilot plant as well as from the current drilling and field programme at Laguna Verde.

Highlights:

Keep reading...Show less

SQM REPORTS EARNINGS FOR THE TWELVE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2023

-

Highlights

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM) (NYSE: SQM; Santiago Stock Exchange: SQM-B, SQM-A) reported today earnings for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 , of US$2,012.7 million ( US$7.05 per ADR), a decrease of approximately 48.5% from US$3,906.3 million ( US$13.68 per ADR) for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 .

Gross profit reached US$3,075.1 million (41.2% of revenues) for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 , lower than US$5,736.6 million (53.6% of revenues) recorded for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 . Revenues totaled US$7,467.5 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 , representing a decrease of approximately 30.3% compared to US$10,710.6 million reported for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 .

The Company also announced earnings for the fourth quarter of 2023 of US$203.2 million ( US$0.71 per share), a decrease of approximately 82.3% compared to US$1,151.0 million ( US$4.03 per share) for the fourth quarter of 2022. Gross profit for the fourth quarter of 2023 reached US$400.7 million , approximately 75.6% lower than the US$1,641.9 million reported for the fourth quarter 2022. Revenues totaled US$1,311.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, a decrease of approximately 58.1% compared to US$3,133.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2022.

SQM's Chief Executive Officer, Ricardo Ramos , stated: "Our fourth quarter 2023 results reflected record-high sales volumes in lithium business and increased sales volumes in iodine and potassium business lines when compared to the previous quarter and the same period last year. Despite a downturn in lithium market prices when compared to the previous year, our focus on operational efficiency and ability to successfully execute capacity expansion projects have facilitated notable production growth in lithium and iodine businesses over the past year. While we continue with our expansions in Chile and expect our lithium carbonate capacity to reach 210,000 metric tons during the first quarter of this year, we also celebrated first production of spodumene concentrate at our Mt. Holland operation site during the fourth quarter of 2023. In the iodine business, as a result of successful start-up of Pampa Blanca operation, record-high production volumes were achieved during the year, reconfirming SQM´s position as industry leader with ability to deliver growth ahead of competition."

He continued by saying: "As we enter into 2024, we anticipate another robust year of growth in lithium market, with global demand increasing by at least 20%, supported by electric vehicle sales growth globally and increasing demand for battery materials. However, the excess in lithium and battery materials capacity seen during last year is expected to continue during this year, keeping pressure on lithium market prices. We expect our average lithium prices to remain relatively stable throughout the year and our sales volumes to increase slightly during this year, subject to market conditions and any changes in supply-demand balance."

He finished by saying: "In December last year, we signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Codelco to jointly develop the Salar Futuro project and sustainably operate in the Salar de Atacama beyond 2030. Together with the communities, we are working on the definitive documentation in the upcoming months and will inform the market once this process is concluded. Last year, SQM was included into both DJSI World and Emerging Markets indices, several years ahead of our internal goal. This is the result of ongoing work and our commitments to increase the transparency and sustainability of our operations."

Total capital expenditure in 2023 was close to US$1.1 billion . For the period 2024-2025, total capex is expected to be approximately US$2.4 billion , including:

  • US$1.4 billion related to lithium capacity expansion projects in Chile , including US$130 million of maintenance.
  • US$700 million related to nitrates and iodine capacity expansion project in Chile , including US$160 million of maintenance.
  • US$340 million related to Mt. Holland lithium project in Australia and exploration projects.

The capex for 2024 is expected to be approximately US$1.3 billion , including maintenance.

About SQM

SQM is a global company that is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and the Santiago Stock Exchange (NYSE: SQM; Santiago Stock Exchange: SQM-B, SQM-A). SQM develops and produces diverse products for several industries essential for human progress, such as health, nutrition, renewable energy and technology through innovation and technological development. We aim to maintain our leading world position in the lithium, potassium nitrate, iodine and thermo-solar salts markets.

For further information, contact:

Gerardo Illanes / gerardo.illanes@sqm.com
Irina Axenova  / irina.axenova@sqm.com
Isabel Bendeck / isabel.bendeck@sqm.com

For media inquiries, contact:

Maria Ignacia Lopez / ignacia.lopez@sqm.com
Pablo Pisani / pablo.pisani@sqm.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate," "plan," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "should," "will" and similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make concerning the implementation of the MoU and potential partnership with Codelco, the development of Salar Futuro Project, Company's capital expenditures, financing sources, Sustainable Development Plan, business and demand outlook, future economic performance, anticipated sales volumes, profitability, revenues, expenses, or other financial items, anticipated cost synergies and product or service line growth.

Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are estimates that reflect the best judgment of SQM management based on currently available information. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they involve a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that are outside of our control and could cause actual results to differ materially from those stated in such statements, including our ability to successfully implement the Sustainable Development Plan. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Readers are referred to the documents filed by SQM with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, including the most recent annual report on Form 20-F, which identifies other important risk factors that could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are based on information available to SQM on the date hereof and SQM assumes no obligation to update such statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.

Cision View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sqm-reports-earnings-for-the-twelve-months-ended-december-31-2023-302075007.html

SOURCE Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile , S.A. (SQM)

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lancaster Resources (CSE:LCR)

Lancaster Resources Increases Offering

Lancaster Resources Inc. (CSE:LCR | OTCQB:LANRF | FRA:6UF0) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it is increasing the total amount of its offering of a non-brokered private placement that was previously announced on January 19, 2024 from $200,000 to $400,000 (the "Offering").

The proceeds from the private placement will be used for exploration at the Alkali Flat Lithium Brine Project in New Mexico, marketing publicity, additional property acquisitions and exploration, renewable energy and DLE testing and development, salaries, consulting fees, travel expenses and debt settlement.

Keep reading...Show less
Portofino Updates Argentine Lithium Projects; PDAC Convention Exhibitor

Portofino Updates Argentine Lithium Projects; PDAC Convention Exhibitor

Portofino Resources INC. (TSXV: POR) (OTCQB: PFFOF) (FSE: POTA) ("Portofino" or the "Company") wishes to update its shareholders and investors on current corporate activities as related to its two drill-ready Argentina lithium brine projects.

Yergo Project, Catamarca Province

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Chariot Corporation
Sign up to get your FREE

Chariot Corporation Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

European Lithium Limited (ASX: EUR) – Reinstatement to Quotation

Critical Metals Corp. Completes Business Combination

Antilles Gold Arranges up to $3.0 Million of Convertible Loan Notes

Appendix 4E Preliminary Final Report Year Ended 31 December 2023

Related News

Gold Investing

Antilles Gold Arranges up to $3.0 Million of Convertible Loan Notes

Energy Investing

Tisdale Clean Energy Closes Additional Private Placement

Base Metals Investing

1844 Provides Updates on Hawk Ridge Option Agreement and Non-Brokered Private Placement of Units

Precious Metals Investing

Silver North Reviews 2023 Activities and 2024 Plans

Precious Metals Investing

Element79 Gold Corp Completes Filing of Q1 Financial Statements

Resource Investing

Altiplano Reports Q4 2023 Operational Results at Farellon with Improved Cu Grade and Output

Battery Metals Investing

Market Disclosure in Advance of PDAC 2024

×